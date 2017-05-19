More TSA officers headed to airports this year

Due to an expected increase in airline travelers this summer, the Transportation Security Administration is bolstering its workforce to avoid the long security checkpoints passengers dealt with last year.

A report from trade group Airlines for America claims there will be a record 234.1 million passengers traveling on U.S.-based airlines this summer—an increase of 9.3 million from the 224.8 million travelers last year.

The 2.54 million passengers per day from June to August will put a serious strain on airports across the U.S., but TSA officials have announced they will be upgrading the workforce with 2,000 additional officers and 50 more canine teams, according to ABCNews.com.

“As we approach the summer break, securing the travel of millions of passengers daily remains our top priority,” TSA administrator Huban A. Gowadia told ABC News. “It is well known that terrorists continue to focus on aviation, which is why the TSA continues to focus on providing robust security screening.”

TSA officials are also working with airlines to provide automated screening lanes at the busiest airports in the country, including O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, Los Angeles International Airport and Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The surge in travelers heading away from home isn’t just confined to the summer, either, as AAA released a report that states an estimated 39.3 million people will venture at least 50 miles from home this upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

That’s the highest expected total in the last 12 years and an increase from the 38 million travelers last year.