Flying with a pet? These are the worst things you can do

Going on vacation with your best furry friend should be a fun experience. However, getting to your destination can be quite an adventure, especially if your preferred method of travel is by plane.

Of course, you want to ensure that Fido or Felix is safe and comfortable, but not all airlines make the journey easy. Also, advance arrangements won't always guarantee that your pet will travel on a specific flight.

Airlines reserve the right to refuse transport of an animal for reasons such as illness, an improper carrier, extreme temperatures, or if he or she demonstrates aggressive or violent behavior, according to U.S. Pet Air Travel Regulations.

When traveling with an animal, it is important to keep in mind that typically airlines require pet health certificates that are no older than 10 days, even if the country of your destination accepts an older one, the U.S. Department of State, says.

Pet policies can be hard to fully comprehend, but several general guidelines will help you make your companion as relaxed and content as possible through the trip. Avoid these major don'ts the next time you travel with a furry friend.