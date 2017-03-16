5 crazy Caribbean resorts you have to stay in before you die

Now that you've finally decided to take your dream trip to the Caribbean, it’s time to choose where you should stay.

Will it be Anguilla, St. Lucia, the Bahamas, or Turks and Caicos?

Regardless of where you end up staying, you'll enjoy spectacular views of see palm trees, pearly-white sand, clear, turquoise water, and incredible waves from your resort balcony.

For those of you looking for crazy Caribbean adventures, these resorts have also got you covered. Imagine staying at a resort that offers complimentary watersport activities, or one that allows you to rent yachts and jet skis. Go paddleboarding, kayaking, scuba diving, snorkeling, horseback riding, and even rappel down waterfalls.

If luxury and relaxation are more your style, each resort on this list offers wellness opportunities for guests, too. Enjoy getting a magical massage on the beach in St. Barts, practicing beachfront yoga in the Dominican Republic, or relax in luxurious pools and cabanas in Puerto Rico.

Here are some of the craziest and most luxurious Caribbean resorts you have to book to believe.



1. Cap Juluca, Anguilla

Stunning Moroccan architecture, gorgeous beach views, soothing spa services, and delicious dining options are just some of the many things you have to look forward to during your stay at Cap Juluca. Visitors give this high marks for offering a peaceful and private atmosphere. Some of their complimentary amenities include non-motorized watersports, supervised children’s programs, live music, plentiful entertainment, an outdoor pool, and a fitness center.

2. Eden Rock, St. Barts

Luxury, relaxation, and play make Eden Rock the ultimate paradise. Its crystal-clear waters and variety of marine life make this resort a snorkeling haven. Paddleboards and kayaks are free of charge for all guests, and yachts and jet skis are available to rent. When you’re ready to relax, head to the famous Eden Rock Spa and enjoy a massage on the beach while overlooking the turquoise water.

3. Jade Mountain, St. Lucia

This 600-acre beachfront resort is perfect for couples-- the exclusivity and privacy is just what you need for some one-on-one time. Honeymooners looking for the real deal should consider the Total Romance package. The all-inclusive offering provides you with airport transfers to and from the resort, a welcome cocktail, a bottle of French champagne, a guided boat snorkel trip, a one-hour Swedish massage for each person, a tour of nearby Sulphur Springs, all meals, most alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and plenty of extra resort activities.

4. Amanera, Playa Grande, Dominican Republic

Amanera, a gorgeous resort nestled within over 2,170 acres of Caribbean jungle, allows visitors to create a new exercise plan and customized diet with one of the resort's personal trainers, participate in a beachfront yoga session at sunrise, and enjoy a variety of spa treatments – massages, facials, scrubs, and wraps. When you’re ready for a serious adventure, hop in a boat and explore a stunning freshwater lagoon, take a private horseback ride through forests, and go rappelling down waterfalls.

5. Jumby Bay, St. John, Antigua

This private isle, covered in white-powdered beaches, can only be reached by boat. Jumby Bay offers its guests the opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds – a peaceful hideaway and thrilling experiences. Visitorss will enjoy a variety of complimentary watersports – waterskiing, snorkeling, paddleboarding, sailing, kayaking, and windsurfing. Tennis is also very popular at the resort – the Jumby Bay Tennis Club is home to three courts.

