7 must-see destinations to visit while you still can

Rising sea levels, air pollution, and deforestation are hurting the planet. What you know the world to look like today may be completely different than what your grandchildren and their kids could see in the future.

The landscape is changing and the big adventures you are planning for the future should reflect those changes if you want to see these places before they get smaller or are lost forever. Some national parks are shrinking, rainforests are drying out, and stunning islands are risking submersion. Hundreds of animal and plant species face extinction as they lose their natural habitats, too.

No matter where you travel, be a responsible eco-tourist. Here are some vacation destinations to visit as soon as you can.