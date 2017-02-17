Delta brings back free meals on long haul economy flights

If you've been feeling nostalgic for the days when airlines served A full meal in economy, Delta has good news for you.

The legacy carrier announced Wednesday it will start offering complimentary meals in the main cabin on several long haul flights as part of a multi-million dollar effort to improve customer experience across the board.

The airline was among the first to axe free meals back in 2001, with many domestic airlines following suit over the next decade.

Starting March 1, Delta will offer complimentary meals in the main cabin on flights between New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles/San Francisco.

The following month, the airline will expand the complimentary meal service to 10 other domestic flights from Seattle, N.Y., Boston and Washington, D.C. Other enhancements include upgraded main cabin snacks, enhanced blankets and free in-flight entertainment. Passengers on long-haul, international flights will also receive complimentary beer, wine, spirits and sleep kits.

Delta began offering complimentary meals late last year as part of the limited service test to improve customer satisfaction. Some fliers were pretty surprised by the re-introduction of inflight meals.

"Blow me down and call me Nancy, there was a free meal on my @Delta domestic flight. What is this 1997? :)," said one Twitter user last year.

The meals offered on 12 routes will vary depending on flight time. In the morning, customers can choose between a honey maple breakfast sandwich, Luvo breakfast medley or a fruit and cheese plate. In the afternoon, there's a mesquite-smoked turkey combo, Luvo Mediterranean whole grain veggie wrap, or a fruit and cheese plate. Customers flying overnight will have a selection of a various entrees and be offered a breakfast bar before arrival.

Delta says it will regularly rotate its menus with a focus on seasonal and locally-sourced food and beverages.