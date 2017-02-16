Disney announces opening date for California's ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ ride

Get ready to hear a whole lot of 1970s classic rock at Disneyland.

Disney's California Adventure theme park announced they'll be kicking off a "Summer of Heroes" with the opening of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! ride on May 27.

Inspired by the hit Marvel film franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy will replace the old Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, which had been in operation since 2004, but closed earlier this year on Jan. 3. Like the Tower of Terror, the new “Guardians of the Galaxy”-themed attraction will be a free-fall ride, but “with all-new visual and audio effects and music inspired by the popular film soundtracks,” according to Disney.

Mission Breakout! will take riders on a mission to “help Rocket [Raccoon] bust his pals out of the Collector’s Fortress.” In a previous blog post, they also describe the ride as a “randomized” experience, “so you never know which adventure you will get!”

The attraction’s opening coincides with the release of “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2,” which hits theaters on May 5.

MICKEY MOUSE BUSTED FOR CONNING TIMES SQUARE TOURIST

Plans for Mission Breakout! were first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2016-- but the news was initially met with criticism by Tower of Terror fans on social media.

will i ever stop being salty about disney closing tower of terror? nope probably not — victoria !! (@sws_vic) February 14, 2017

You still have 23 hours to stop yourself from making the worst decision in the history of @Disney #savethetower pic.twitter.com/0jwd60eWSd — ang (@aaaannng) January 2, 2017

Even as the opening date of the Guardians ride draws closer, nostalgic Tower fans are still tweeting about their disappointment with Disney.

This week, Disney also announced several smaller attractions as part of their “Summer of Heroes,” including superhero encounters with the Avengers, an “awesome dance-off” opportunity with costumed "Guardians" characters, and plenty of superhero-themed souvenirs and foods throughout the park.