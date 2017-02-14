2,000 Royal Caribbean passengers stranded after ship fails life jacket inspection

Over 2,000 passengers who thought they'd be sailing to the Bahamas this week were unexpectedly delayed at port after a Royal Caribbean cruise ship failed an annual Coast Guard safety inspection Monday.

The Majesty of the Seas was scheduled departure from Port Canaveral, Fla. late Monday but Coast Guard officials ordered the liner to remain docked on Valentine’s Day after inspectors found multiple safety infractions, including the vessel’s life preservers that were “showing their age”, according to Florida Today.

"Yesterday, the U.S. Inspectors found 'multiple' safety concerns involving the ship's lifesaving equipment for its 2,700 passengers and 800 crew members, officials reported. Ultimately, they failed the inspection,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Over 2,000 passengers and 800 crew members are currently aboard the 13-deck vessel that has now been stuck at the port for over 24 hours. The ship was set to depart for a four-night excursion through the Bahamas, CocoCay and Nassau.

The ship’s major mechanical components, such as the engine and the hull, passed the inspection.

FOR THE LATEST TRAVEL FEATURES FOLLOW FOX LIFESTYLE ON FACEBOOK

New life jackets are expected to arrive on the ship Tuesday, at which point the Majesty of the Seas must undergo another inspection to be cleared for sailing.

Royal Caribbean is keeping the docked passengers entertained with food, shopping and shows onboard the static ship.

Still, several passengers who thought they'd be enjoying a romantic Valentine's Day trip have taken to social media to express their frustration with the line.

Jonathan Galed reached out to the cruise line via Twitter seeking more information on the delay.

@JonGaled Hey, Jonathan. We passed our previous inspection but the U.S. Coast guard would like for us to change the jackets immediately. — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) February 14, 2017

“Hey @RoyalCaribbean thanks for turning my Caribbean vacation into a docked shipyard stay,” says Whitney Linn on Twitter.

Hey @RoyalCaribbean thanks for turning my Caribbean vacation into a docked shipyard stay. #majestyoftheseas #RoyalCarribean — Whitney (@WhitLinn) February 14, 2017

Others remain optimistic. “Chill out @RoyalCaribbean #majestyoftheseas passengers. There are worse places to be "stranded" & you're aboard a floating city of fun!” posted Erica Bourdage.

Chill out @RoyalCaribbean #majestyoftheseas passengers. There are worse places to be "stranded" & you're aboard a floating city of fun! 🍹🍦🃏 https://t.co/8O5lPDq7C9 — Erica Bourdage (@ECBourdage) February 14, 2017

A representative for Royal Caribbean Cruises was not immediately available for comment.