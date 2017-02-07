Norwegian' massive 'Bliss' liner to be the biggest to ever sail Alaska

The newest ship in Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet won’t be ready to set sail until summer 2018-- but reservations for its first voyage to Alaska — and its next four voyages— are already available to book online.

Starting August 2018, the Norwegian Bliss will take passengers from Seattle, Wash., to ports in Ketchikan, Juneau and Swagway, Alaska, before stopping in Victoria, British Colombia. The trip then returns to Seattle. Prices for the seven-day trip range from $899 to $5,749 per person, depending on dates and accommodations.

Expand / Contract The liner's observation lounge features a 360-degree bar and 180-degree views. (Norwegian Cruise Lines)

In a press release, Norwegian describes the Bliss as “the first cruise ship custom-built with features and amenities for the ultimate Alaska cruise experience.”

Norwegian's assistant public relations and communications manager Christina Baez told Fox News via email that, "This ship will be the largest ship to ever homeport in Seattle as well as the largest ship to ever sail to Alaska."

"It is being custom-designed for the ultimate Alaska cruise experience, with features like two observation decks offering 180-degree views in the comfort of a lounge-style experience with beverage service," Baez added.

One of the ship's most striking features is a large mural along its hull, painted by marine-life artist Robert Wyland-- who often goes by the moniker Wyland.

In November 2018, the Bliss will begin sailing the Caribbean, starting in Miami, Fla., making stops in St. Thomas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Tortola, the British Virgin Islands, and Nassau, Bahamas.

The Bliss is currently under construction in Germany, but once complete, the ship will weigh 167,800 tons, measure 1082 feet in length, and hold up to 4004 passengers.