5 of the most dangerous ski runs in the world

Adventurous people often find different ways to push their limits. Skiers are likely to head for dangerous and steep slopes for an intense rush of adrenaline. But problems may arise when you disregard potential risks and don’t realistically assess your skills before heading down a run.

Some runs have about 80 percent decline, so be aware that falling often means there will be no way of stopping until you actually reach the bottom of the mountain. Some runs are often closed altogether because avalanches are common.

The ski runs here were chosen based on the pitch of the slope, vertical drops, grooming, and other obstacles. Deaths and injuries are not taken into account because statistics are often incomplete or inaccurate — many incidents remain unreported as resorts are not monitored by the government.

If you thought hardcore skiing meant jumping off a helicopter down a hill, you may want to reconsider. These runs are just as thrilling-- and dangerous.