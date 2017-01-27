Protesters are jamming phone lines at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

Phone lines at President Donald J. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort were jammed Friday as protesters of the president called in to express their anger.

Page Six reported that the White House recently deactivated its comments line, so now it appears people are turning to the Palm Beach, Fla., hotel to “pass a message to management.”

It’s unclear just how many calls are flooding in and what the resort may be doing to protect its employees from harassment. Fox News was not immediately able to reach a spokesperson for the resort Friday.

“At least one [employee] seemed to be enjoying the [bleep] out of it,” a caller said, according to Page Six.

The lavish resort, dubbed Trump’s “winter White House,” made headlines Thursday after news broke that Trump had doubled its membership initiation fee to $200,000.

Although Donald Trump Jr. is now acting as the official director of the club as his father governs, Norm Eisen — President Obama’s former chief ethics lawyer and a participant in an advocacy group that is suing Trump for violating the Constitution's Emoluments Clause — described the price hike as “naked profiteering.”