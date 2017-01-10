Former New York Sen. Al D’Amato was escorted off a JetBlue flight Monday night after trying to lead passengers in a rebellion against seating changes that followed a lengthy delay, an eyewitness told The Post.

JetBlue flight 1002 from Ft. Lauderdale to JFK was scheduled to depart at 1:40 pm Monday, but didn’t take off until 8 pm.

“Al D’Amato was just kicked off my flight,” the eyewitness, a fellow passenger, texted to a Post reporter mid-flight.

D’Amato and other passengers who were already “super cranky” about the six-and-a-half hour delay were even more upset when the flight crew asked people who paid extra for legroom to switch seats because of “weight and balance issues,” the passenger said.

“That’s when he [D’Amato] took to the aisles.”

The former senator from Long Island was downing wine at the airport bar before boarding, added the passenger.

D’Amato, who was sitting toward the back of the plane — in a seat with sparse legroom — began chanting “make them move,” which a smattering of fellow passengers took up, and marched up and down the aisle.

The outburst prompted the crew to ask D’Amato to leave.

“They’re throwing me off the plane because I complained about what they were doing,” he can be seen saying on one of the video’s posted to social media.

When he didn’t leave, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office was called in.

“We can still speak in this country,” D’Amato said during the stand off. “I’m making an appeal to all you people — you want to know what? Stand up for what’s right and walk out with me. That’s the only thing they’ll know.”

As sheriff’s deputies escorted him from the plane, another fed-up passenger followed suit.

A spokeswoman from the sheriff’s office denied any incident took place Monday night, but on Tuesday another rep conceded there had been one.

