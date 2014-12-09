Stay in a hotel shaped like a crocodile (and other hotel oddities)

Hotels come in all shapes and sizes, but these accommodations let you sleep in the hull of a massive landlocked boat, in the belly of a crocodile, and at the top of a lotus flower. They’re all hotels, but you’d hardly know it from the look of them.

1. Jumbo Stay — Stockholm, Sweden‎

On the grounds of Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport sits Jumbo Stay, the world’s first jumbo jet hostel. A decommissioned Boeing 747 was converted into accommodations with 27 rooms, including a cockpit suite. The hostel also has a cafe and bar that non-guests are welcome to visit.

2. Dog Bark Park Inn — Cottonwood, Idaho

It’s a bed and breakfast shaped like a dog—a beagle, to be exact. Locals fondly refer to Dog Bark Park Inn as "Sweet Willy." The inn is owned and operated by a husband and wife who are also chainsaw artists, and many pieces of furniture and decoration in Dog Bark Park were created by the duo.

3. Marina Bay Sands — Singapore

The SkyPark at the Marina Bay Sands resembles a boat and sits precariously on the resort’s three 55-story towers overlooking Singapore’s Marina Bay. The SkyPark includes a number of restaurants, the world’s largest cantilever and observation deck, and a famous infinity pool that makes it feel like you're swimming right up to Singapore’s skyline.

4. Wigwam Motel — Holbrok, Arizona

Located off historic Route 66 in Arizona, you’ll find the Wigwam Motel, a hotel where the rooms are shaped like teepees. The motel is one of three locations remaining from a larger chain of wigwam-themed accommodations built in the 1930s and 40s. The other two motels are located in California and Kentucky, and all three are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

5. Kakadu Crocodile Hotel — Kakadu, Australia

The Kakadu Crocodile Hotel pays homage to the area’s infamous reptile both in name and in shape—from above, the hotel resembles a saltwater crocodile. Appropriately, it’s located in the Kakadu National Park.

Check out more uniquely shaped and sized hotels around the world.

More from CNTraveler

The Most Underrated American Cities

How Not to Look Like a Tourist in Paris

Private Islands That Cost Less Than an NYC Apartment

The World’s Most Dangerous Trips