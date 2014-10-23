Walking on air: The most mind-blowing glass floor skywalks in the world

After a $38 million face-lift, the first floor of the Eiffel Tower is now made of glass! Millions of visitors who flock to the landmark each year can look down through the tower’s central void to the ground about 200 feet below. To make things even scarier, the glass safety barriers around the edge incline outward. In honor of the Eiffel Tower's new look, here are the scariest glass-bottomed attractions around the world.

1. "The Walk of Faith" on Tianmen Mountain, Zhangjiajie, China

This glass path, dubbed "the Walk of Faith" is built into the side of a 4700-foot high cliff on Tianmen Mountain in China.

2. The Ledge at the Willis Tower Skydeck, Chicago

Visitors can step outside the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere into boxes made completely of glass. These glass balconies (as they're also known) sit 1353 feet in the air off the side of Chicago's Willis Tower.

3. Step Into the Void, Chamonix, France

Last year this glass box was installed in the off the side of Chamonix Peak in the French Alps. Suspended almost two miles high, the attraction is appropriately called Step Into the Void.

4. Dachstein Glacier Skywalk, Dachstein Glacier, Austria

This glass-bottomed walkway has been called "the balcony of the Alps." That's one high balcony, looking down a 850-foot drop off the side of Dachstein Glacier.

5. Grand Canyon Skywalk, Arizona

"My vision was to enable visitors to walk the path of the eagle…" said David Jin, creator of the Grand Canyon Skywalk. The glass bridge juts out 70 feet from the edge of the cliffs above a 4000-foot drop to the bottom of the canyon on the West Rim.

6. CN Tower Glass Floor, Toronto

The famous CN Tower's glass floor was the first of its kind when it was built in 1994. Visitors to the building can test their nerve by looking straight down for 1122 feet.

7. Skytree, Tokyo

Skytree tower is the tallest tower in the world, at over 2000 feet. About 1150 feet up is one of two observation decks where visitors can walk across glass paneled flooring and look down more than a hundred stories.

