America's most family friendly resorts

Planning a getaway that the whole family will love?

Young kids want to play, teens want to hang, and parents probably just want to relax. But these top U.S. destinations have something for everyone. From awesome pool to unique activities, kids and adults can keep busy on their own- and once in a while come together as a family.

From coast to coast, check out FoxNews.com's list of the ultimate family friendly resorts.

1. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa - San Antonio, Texas

All types of traveler's flock to this San Antonio resort for its world class amenities. The hotel's Experience Ambassadors will provide a unique schedule of activities for the entire family. There's the full service Range Rider Kid's Club, environmental hikes to get in touch with nature and River Bluff waterpark. Spend a day splashing through 650-foot rapid-river ride, slides, a 1,100-foot lazy river with children’s pools, a serene adult pool, whirlpools and an expansive activity pool. For super active families, the property features a 36-hole golf course, tennis courts and walking trails.

2. Chatham Bars Inn - Cape Cod, Massachusetts

This luxury resort and spa in iconic Cape Code has old world charm with modern updates amenities for the whole family. There is a 9-hole golf course nearby and plenty of opportunities to set sail. This summer, enjoy a brand new kids program with a host of unique outdoor activities and adventures off of their “Beach Bucket List."

Among the new activities for Beach Buddies this year is Eco-Chefs – a cooking lesson using produce from the resort’s own Brewster farm. KABOOM lets future mad scientists experiment with pop-rock volcanoes and elephant toothpaste. Children of any age can take swim and tennis lessons or participate in a Pirate & Princess Hunt. For older kids and the tween set, Clam Diggers is introducing iScavenge – complete with an app to lead participants through a series of wacky tasks. Also new are Baseball with the Chatham A’s, where players from the Cape Cod Baseball League stop by to share their tips, a dinner detective mystery night.

3. Club Med Sandpiper - Port St. Lucie, Florida

Club Med Sandpiper Bay’s new state-of-the-art facilities and innovative activity centers are reinventing the way families’ vacation. From arts to physical activities, to cooking, Club Med Sandpiper Bay has daily programs that are fun and educational- helping your little ones expand their horizons. The Kidz Village is home to age-specific clubs, where children of all ages can play or participate in different sporting activities like tennis, golf, soccer, hockey and basketball.

4. Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch - Scottsdale, Arizona

Sitting on 27 acres of expansive Sonoran desert, the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale is a divinely Southwestern experience. And when it comes to families, this luxury hot spot has it covered. Children of any age can spend the entire day whirling down the three-story water slide and playing along the sand beach in the hotel pool. Camp Hyatt's activities reflect the local heritage with offerings like cowboy roping, lizard scavenger hunts, learning Native American dances and singing along at campfires. For adventurous travelers, the hotel will arrange desert Jeep tours, horseback riding excursions and hot air balloon rides.

5. Double JJ Ranch & Golf Resort - Rothbury Michigan

Double JJ is more than just a ranch- it's a Western-style resort that brings fun for the whole family with a diverse offering of summer activities. The property, which boasts four distinct areas, features a championship golf course, a 60,000 sq. ft. indoor water park and horseback riding for all skill levels. Don't miss the summer rodeo series to see real cowboys and cowgirls in action.

6. Basin Harbor Club & Resort - Vergennes, Vermont

From water tubing, a round of tennis, an old-fashioned lobster bake or even a shipwreck tour – this historic hotel on Lake Champlain lets families take advantage of all that's offered at this all-American summer resort - spread out over 700 acres. Enjoy the lake’s clear waters for boating, paddle boarding, water skiing, tubing, sailing or fishing. Swing into action on Basin Harbor’s championship course or learn a classic lawn game like badminton. Fresh, local cuisine ranges from Red Mill’s satisfying Boyden Farms burger with maple syrup, to elegant dinners in the Main Dining Room.

7. Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina – Cambridge, Maryland

For families scouting out seafood, boating and other bayside pleasures, this luxury waterfront resort on Maryland’s Eastern Shore offers plenty of opportunities for recreation this summer. Resort activities include taking a dip at the indoor and outdoor pools, kayaking on the Choptank River, roasting s’mores by the two-story outdoor fire place, and strolls through the resort’s private wildlife refuge Blue Heron Rookery. Mom and Dad can unwind with Eastern Shore-inspired treatments at Sago Spa. And families can gather together for local crabbing expeditions, group tee times at River Marsh Golf Club-- or for feasting on plenty of crab.

8. Mohonk Mountain House – New Paltz, New York

Calling all city folks. Just 90 miles from New York City, this 145-year-old Victorian resort has drawn families for generations. A complimentary Kids’ Club is available year-round (daily during the summer), and offers outdoor activities like frog hunting, rock scrambling and sports clinics. Parents will enjoy the expansive, eco-friendly spa wing, complete with a solarium, outdoor heated mineral pool, and yoga/motion studio. For some communal family fun, take the kids for nature walks on 85 miles of trails, swimming, boating, horseback riding, mountain biking or tennis, or try a scenic carriage rides along the Hudson Valley countryside.

9. The Resort at Paws Up - Greenough, Montana

This luxury ranch-style resort is situated on a 37,000-acres of a working cattle ranch in western Montana. The unique property offers families to stay in an expansive private home or a sophisticated, safari-style luxury tent. Paws Up prides itself on connecting guests with the natural beauty of Montana amid a landscape of impeccable rustic elegance and comfort. Spend an hour, a day, or a week on horseback — all in a wilderness sanctuary you'll never forget. Cast a fly in sparkling waters to eager trout, explore the land Lewis & Clark swooned over, or lose yourself in a world-class spa. This is a first-class adventure trip for the whole family.

10. The Gasparilla Inn & Club – Boca Grande, Florida

This National Historic Landmark property – the largest surviving wooden hotel in Florida – has Southern charm and plenty of luxury amenities like an expansive beach club and a Pete Dye championship golf course that beckons families. Explore the seven-mile-long island via golf cart or bicycles. Play a game of croquet, take a tarpon fishing expedition, go kayaking or learn to paddleboard. The Gasparilla Inn has played host to many notable guests throughout its history, including Henry Ford, Katharine Hepburn, the George H.W. Bush family and members of the DuPont family.

Other activity highlights include shelling, swimming, a children’s playground, beach picnics, nature trails, biking, croquet, sunset cruises, sports clinics, kayaking, fishing expeditions and more.

11. Loews Coronado Bay Resort - San Diego, California

Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and Coronado Bay, Loews Coronado Bay Resort epitomizes the laid back luxury of Southern California. Families can take advantage of the resort’s waterfront location, with a host of aquatic activities. Loews is all about the younger set with their specialty programs, including a Kids' Club, Teen Lounge, bike-rides, surfing lessons, tennis lessons, sailing excursions and more. All restaurants on site offer kid-friendly fare for all three meals.

12. Vista Verde Guest Ranch - Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Vista Verde’s small capacity of roughly 45 guests makes it a truly unique and intimate getaway experience. This Colorado guest ranch provides elements of a luxury resort with an emphasis on quality, service and the diverse offering of activities. Summer activities for kids are endless. Horseback riding is offered for all ages, nature hikes and rafting rips are also available. At meal times, kids can tuck into a special menu designed just for them.

13. The Woodlands Resort & Conference Center - The Woodlands, Texas

The Woodlands Resort is home to its very own waterpark. Perfect for hot summer days, the Forest Oasis Waterscape has waterfalls, twisting three-story waterslides, underwater murals, and more.

The sprawling property features a golf course, 21 indoor and outdoor tennis courts and a day spa with nature-inspired treatments. During summer weekends, this resort features numerous kid-friendly activities throughout the day including puppet making, water balloon games, snow cone and s'mores making, and a "Dive In" movie at the Oasis Pool when the sun goes down.

14. Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa - Oahu, Hawaii

A stunning resort complex located in Maui's Ko Olina, Aulani features all the Disney staples but is a way more subtle approach to the iconic brand. Enjoy world class service, delicious food-- and like a true Disney property-- kids come first. Enjoy a lagoon-style pool with a lazy river, two waterslides, and a manmade reef. Taking advantage of the local heritage, custom activities include Hawaiian craft making, evening shows like hula dancing and family star gazing at night.

15. New York New York Hotel & Casino - Las Vegas, Nevada

Vegas for kids? New York New York has a bevy of offerings on the Strip that are actually family friendly. Kids young and old can spend hours in the arcade which features classic games and new staples. Brave families can take a spin on the famous Big Apple Coaster. Chocoholics rejoice-- Hershey's Chocolate World, a two-story paradise devoted to all things sweet is now open. Overall, New York New York boasts low room rates and inexpensive dining options, making it a reasonable choice for families who want to save a little dough while enjoying life on the strip.