7 best spring break destinations in the US

No shirt, no shoes, no passport -no problem.

College kids cooped up by an epic winter are hitting the beaches and cities for sun, fun and parties.

Here are some spring break hotspots with the coolest hangouts and events to take your minds off school, at least for a while.

1. Key West, Florida

Key West, already known for its carefree spirit, makes it a great choice for spring breakers. Contrary to popular belief, it does have an open container law, but the police are known to look the other way if you act responsibly. Start your night off with a great deals on mixed drinks at Sloppy Joe’s on Duval Street, which might give you enough liquid courage to head to the Garden of Eden, a clothing optional bar right down the street.

2. New Orleans, Louisiana

Forget the beach and head to one of America’s biggest party cities. NOLA has all the elements that make for a memorial break: great music, excellent food and awesome bars—and cheap booze. Head to the French Quarter where the streets are lined with music clubs and bars. Stop in Pat O’Brien’s, where the Hurricane drink was reportedly created. Hop on a streetcar uptown and walk along Maple Street and Oak Street to catch a totally different music vibe, or hit a tour of one of the city’s unique aboveground graveyards.

3. South Padre, Texas

South Padre is a spring break favorite for its awesome beaches and even better clubs. After a day of sun, fun and drinks(you can drink legally on the beach), you can listen to Grammy Award Winner Zedd with 45,000 of your closest friends at UME (Ultimate Music Experience) the largest Electronic Dance Concert in the world. Electronic dance not your thing? You can head to Louie's Backyard for nightly bikini contests for cash prizes.

4. Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas brings the best partiers to their knees. With clubs staying open late and casinos open 24 hours a day, this is the place to be extreme on your spring break. Want to hang out with scantily clad ladies and gents? Head to Wet Republic at the MGM Grand or Marquee Dayclub in the Cosmopolitan for their all-day pool parties.

5. Daytona Beach, Florida

The longest standing spring break vacation spot is still going strong. With 30 miles of beaches to choose from one cannot go wrong. Take your daytime beach party to night at The Ocean Deck the only oceanfront party spot. Or stay out all night Club 600 North that features some pretty crazy contests at the largest pool deck in town.

6. Panama City, Florida

Panama City is always a top destination for spring breakers for good reason. Not only do they have miles of beaches with parties all day but the nighttime party scene is just as hopping. Grab your Panamaniac Club card and have your drinks and cover charge all paid in advance. The Glow Paint Party at Hammerhead Fred’s is a must-see, where the lights illuminate the painted partygoers. When you wake up the next morning be sure to take Blowfish, the hangover recovery pill and start it all again.

7. Lake Havasu, Arizona

Lake Havasu is a desert oasis. Some might not think of Arizona as a spring break hotspot, but it gives any location a run for its money. Stay at the London Bridge Resort, right in the middle of it all. Start with an all day boat party on the lake and then head over for Rush Hour from 4 til 6 p.m. for the frozen t-shirt contest. Are you still standing? Great, then make your way to Kokomo the top bar in the area for some of the main stage music events.