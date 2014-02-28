Sunshine on sale: escape to the Caribbean

Ready to trade your snow shovel for a sand shovel? This is your lucky day. These kid-friendly Caribbean resorts are all having super sales right now—with savings of up to 55 percent—so pick a deal, pack up your family, and get to the warm sunshine.

1. Divi Aruba All-Inclusive Resort

Where: Oranjestad, Aruba Why: Because this ultra-family-friendly resort really rolls out the red carpet with spacious suites, fun kids’ programming, multiple pools, and a glorious beach. Save 25 percent on a stay in April. Kids ages 12 and under stay, play and eat free when staying in the same room with at least one paying adult. Kids ages 13 to 17 cost $75 extra per teen, per night. Book by Feb. 28, 2014.

2. Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa

Where: Vieux Fort, St. Lucia Why: Because this popular beach resort offers myriad ways to have fun at any age. School-age kids will love splashing in the waterpark and snorkeling while older kids can try kite surfing or paintball. Save 45 to 55 percent on all-inclusive rates through early summer, including during the spring break and Easter period. Kids under 3 always stay free. Book by Feb. 28 for travel through June 2014.

3. Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa

Where: Montego, Jamaica Why: Because this good-value, family-friendly gem is one of Hilton's few all-inclusive properties. It’s set on a beautiful white-sand beach and has a special offer to get vitamin D-starved families cheering. All-inclusive rates start at just $139 per adult and $99 per teen. Kids 12 and under stay, eat and play free.

4. Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino

Where: San Juan, Puerto Rico Why: Because Puerto Rico is one of the easiest Caribbean vacations to pull off with kids—quick flights from the East Coast and no passports required. This San Juan hotel has a fourth-floor infinity pool and sun deck overlooking the city. Get a third night free, $75 food-and-beverage credit, and room upgrade (based on availability). Book into December for travel through the end of 2014. Blackout dates apply. Use promo code ZS3-ZS6.

5. Franklyn D. Resort

Where: Runaway Beach, Jamaica Why: Because for families with babies and toddlers, this kid-friendly, all-inclusive beach resort offers the ultimate perk: your very own vacation nanny for your entire stay. Save 40 percent on each adult’s all-inclusive stay when you book a stay of three or more nights. Kids under 6 stay, play and eat free. Book by Feb. 28 for travel through Dec. 21, 2014.

