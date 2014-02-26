Hotels with the most unusual guest keys

These hotels have thought of the most unique keys. From carved wood to embossed gold, some are such works of art, guests may be tempted to take them home.

1. La Residence Hotel & Villas

Franschhoek, South Africa

Matching the property's opulent décor, keys at La Residence Hotel & Villas are made of embossed gold and bedecked with sizeable tassels. The glitzy attachment might add glamour, but it also serves the practical purpose of keeping guests from accidentally taking their key home.

2. Zero George Street Hotel

Charleston, South Carolina

Solid brass room keys for 19th century Baldwin locks at the Zero George Street Hotel in Charleston are engraved with a sleek signature “O” that adds a contemporary touch.

3. The Draycott Hotel

London, United Kingdom

Nestled in London's Chelsea district, The Draycott Hotel plays on its British charms with antique keys labeled with the names of English playwrights and actors. Each room pays tribute to theatrical luminaries of the past like George Gershwin, C.S. Lewis, and Vivien Leigh.

4. Hotel Castello di Casole

Siena, Italy

The image on Hotel Castello di Casole's brass key holder echoes the cypress trees that line the Tuscan property's entryway.

5. The Inn at Little Washington

Washington, Virginia

Handmade by Amish artisans in Ohio, the leather tassel key rings at Virginia's Inn at Little Washington are also adorned with a glass logo rosette akin to those used on dressage show halters.

6. Raffles Hotel Le Royal

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Brass key chains at Raffles Hotel Le Royal are engraved with letters representing room numbers to ensure guest safety, as well as the official emblem of the Royal Palace of Cambodia. The hotel is one of two properties permitted to use the royal logo.

7. Hotel Vermont

Burlington, Vermont

As Burlington's first independent hotel, Hotel Vermont has worked to cultivate local partnerships with artisans. Artist Duncan Johnson designed the room keys and original artwork for the hotel by crafting geometric compositions from reclaimed wood found in his home state of Vermont.

To see more hotels with unique keys, check out the full list.

More from Condé Nast Traveler

Celeb Couples and their Favorite Hotels

The Best Way to See Rome

The 25 Best Islands in the World

How to Pick up a Flight Attendant