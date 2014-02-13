Top Valentine’s Day retreats

Find cozy seclusion, starry views, ancient gardens—whatever your romantic heart desires.

1. Post Ranch Inn, Big Sur, California

Perched on the Big Sur coastline, between the majestic Santa Lucia Mountains and the endless Pacific Ocean horizon, everything but the romance of the present moment is sure to fade away at the Post Ranch Inn. Choose from an array of ocean- or mountain-view accommodations, suites, or private houses, complete with outdoor hiking activities and relaxing spa amenities.

2. Sedona, Arizona

Famous for its breathtaking red-rock landscape, Sedona is a prime spot for a secluded, romantic getaway. Take a sunset hike or horseback ride, or experience Sedona’s rich viticulture with a tour of wine country in Verde Valley. Private canyon cabins, bed-and-breakfasts, and luxurious resorts are sprinkled throughout the area.

3. Covered Bridges, Vermont

Known as “kissing bridges” back in the days of horse-and-buggy courtship, covered bridges provided a coveted moment of romantic privacy. A century later, these structures remain historic emblems of craftsmanship and are now a hallmark of picturesque New England. With more than 100 covered bridges, Vermont’s scenic drives are the perfect reason for a bed-and-breakfast getaway.

4. British Pullman Train, United Kingdom

Step aboard the British Pullman and transport back in time to the golden age travel of the 1920s. The sister train to the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, the British Pullman celebrates the most romantic day of the year with a Valentine’s Day tour through the British countryside. Featuring an elegant, locally sourced lunch or dinner, passengers enjoy cocktails and Champagne in luxury vintage carriages.

5. Hotel Kakslauttanen, Saariselkä, Finland

From the comfort of the Hotel Kakslauttanen’s heated glass igloos, visitors sleep under a million-star canopy and the glowing northern lights. During the day, book a reindeer safari, sample from one of four restaurants, and relax in the world’s largest smoke sauna.

For more amazing getaways, check out the full list.

