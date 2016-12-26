Jessica Alba is an actress, a business entrepreneur, and now, a landlord. The Honest Company founder is leasing a home in Beverly Hills, California, for $11,500 a month, reports Trulia.

Alba purchased the two-bedroom, two-bath residence in 2002 for $1.1 million and currently lives in a house in the same neighborhood.

Skip a hotel and stay at @JessicaAlba's gorgeous home when you're in LA: https://t.co/6AZqQL7Ovi pic.twitter.com/znSPlHEdTn — POPSUGAR Home (@POPSUGARHome) December 8, 2016

Built in 1980, the 2,286-square-foot property features dark hardwood floors, a pool table and bar on the lower floor, and an extra room upstairs that can be converted into either an additional bedroom or an office.

And you'll be afforded the same privacy the A-lister enjoys herself—the home is tucked inside a private gated community.