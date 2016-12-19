Officials with a North Texas airport are seeking $1.2 million in federal funds to build a chain-link fence to help keep coyotes from roaming onto its runway.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2hjQZ2s ) reports coyotes are raising concerns at Arlington Municipal Airport, which opened in 1962 in what used to be an undeveloped area.

Manager Karen VanWinkle says the airport has about 250 takeoffs and landings daily.

VanWinkle says the coyotes scamper in mostly from Fish Creek, which winds through trees and brush on the south end of the 500-acre airport. She says airport crews currently use trucks to honk at and chase the coyotes away.

The federal grant would cover about 90 percent of the cost to fence the creek area and replace an older barrier on the airport perimeter.

