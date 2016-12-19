The "happiest place on Earth" is about to get even better for the 21 and over crowd who enjoy happy hours.

Four restaurants at Disney World’s Magical Kingdom in Orlando will begin serving wine and beer on Dec. 23, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The eateries adding alcoholic libations include Tony’s Town Square Restaurant, the Liberty Tree Tavern, Jungle Navigation Co. Ltd. Skipper Canteen and Cinderella’s Royal Table.

Wine and beer will be available at all four establishments during both lunch and dinner. They’ll be the first restaurants to serve booze at Disney's biggest theme park since the "Beauty and the Beast" themed-eatery Be Our Guest restaurant opened in 2012, and has been the only place at the park where adults could buy alcohol, until now.

Alcohol will only be sold within the actual restaurants, the Sentinel reported, noting that there won’t be any to-go options or a standalone bar.

Brian Koziol, the master sommelier and development director for Disney Parks Food & Beverage, has created some unique food and drink pairings for each eatery.

The Italian-themed Tony’s Town Square, for example, recommends pairing a Chianti Superiore with the grilled pork chop and mushroom-bean pancetta ragu. At Jungle Navigation Co. Ltd. Skipper Canteen in Adventureland, however, which serves bold, pan-Asian and pan-African dishes, a riesling is suggested to pail well with Trader Sam’s head-on shrimp.

Cinderella’s Royal Table will serve champagne and sparkling wine, befitting of a festive royal celebration.

Founder Walt Disney was allegedly strongly opposed to selling alcoholic beverages in the park but that opposition has waned in recent years as more theme parks have tried different tactics to attract more mature guests.

Disney's Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Epcot at Disney World already sell alcohol at various restaurants throughout the parks.

Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando sell alcohol, too.