small airline abruptly canceled its flights from JFK to Guyana in South America on Saturday morning, leaving about 1,000 travelers stranded at the Queens airport.

Among those left high and dry by Dynamic International Airways was Leezel Cambridge, 27, a bride-to-be who missed her own wedding because of an unexplained snafu in the 2 a.m. flight.

Her husband had to tell their 300 guests, who were already waiting at their venue, that she wouldn’t be making it.

“I had to cancel it,” she said of her nuptials.

Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled https://t.co/DgmM26t1X3 pic.twitter.com/s9Vyv4Gxf1 — Stabroek News (@stabroeknews) December 19, 2016

She spent Sunday — which was supposed to be her wedding day — curled up on the airport’s floor with her wedding dress and 15 of her family members.

She’s not the only bride who had some unexpected wedding stress caused by the sudden flight cancellation Saturday.

Francine Bascom, a 24-year-old Brooklyn mom, missed her newborn’s christening Sunday and may have to cancel her wedding next weekend because of the travel nightmare.

“I should be in Guyana happy and bouncing around,” she fumed to The Post. “But I’m in New York p—-d off.”

