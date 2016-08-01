How to plan the best bachelorette party in Las Vegas

With its reputation for revelry, Las Vegas has long been a favorite destination for bachelorette getaways.

What's not to love about a weekend out of town with some of your favorites in tow, with any number of leisure pursuits at your beck and call?

From luxe retreats to around-the-clock eats, Las Vegas delivers any time of day or night — and it's constantly upping the ante with new offerings.

Thinking about having your bachelorette in this famously fabulous destination? Here's what you need to know right now:

1. The Cosmo is (Still) a Big Deal

Landing on Las Vegas Weekly's "Best of Vegas" list yet again for 2016, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is not resting on its laurels as being one of the hottest properties on The Strip.

Instead, the resort is adding to its cache, having recently opened a 10,000-square-foot outpost of the New York City speakeasy-style lounge and eatery, Beauty & Essex, as well as the first outpost of Los Angeles cult fave Eggslut, which will be open overnight on select nights to feed the late-night crowd.

The Juice Standard, a local micro-chain for cold-pressed juices, offers an additional menu of "cold-pressed cocktails" exclusively at The Cosmo location; a Momofuku project is also slated to open later this year.

2. Vegas Has a Huge New Stage

In addition to the multitude of entertainment offerings up and down The Strip, the city this spring inaugurated the T-Mobile Arena, a state-of-the-art venue that will host both pro sports games and blockbuster concert tours, including Gwen Stefani, Drake, Kanye West, and the Rolling Stones.

Cross-check the schedule before you set your bachelorette dates — a concert here could be a highlight of your weekend.

The Park, a huge outdoor plaza dotted with art installations and open-air restaurants, now connects the arena with the New York-New York and Monte Carlo hotels; a 5,000-seat theatre venue is opening soon, too.

3. These Bespoke Offerings Are Pretty Suite

From the Nobu Hotel inside Caesars Palace to the Delano, a South Beach offshoot located on the upper floors of Mandalay Bay, resorts are getting creative with bespoke offerings that often come with VIP amenities.

In addition to having a private elevator entrance, guests of the ARIA Sky Suites have exclusive use of ARIA's Sky Pool and its spa-like treats including chilled towels, frozen grapes, smoothies and more.

Nearby, the Vdara Hotel & Spa, an all-suite, non-gaming property that connects to the ARIA and the Bellagio via walkways, is tucked far enough away from the bustle of The Strip to have a totally different vibe, yet is never too far from the action.

Think a penthouse suite is beyond any reasonable stretch of the imagination? The LINQ Hotel, a new Caesars offering geared towards Millennials that opened last year, features two penthouse suites for rates that start at $700 per night.

The hotel also offers poolside cabana rooms that walk out onto the pool deck and include waitress service from the pool bar during daytime hours because, well, they can — it's Vegas, baby.

