Best all-inclusive Caribbean resorts, ranked by TripAdvisor

If the incoming cold weather is bringing you down, it's time to start planning a warm weather vacation.

But who has time to look into all the coolest local bars, restaurants and local hangouts? Why not keep it easy and book a getaway to an all-inclusive Caribbean resort.

Booking site TripAdvisor Tuesday announced its annual Travelers' Choice Award for best Caribbean all-inclusives based on thousands of reviews and user opinions.

This year, the Dominican Republic dominated the list with five out of the top 10 picks. And with fewer travel restrictions this year, Cuba may be an attractive destination for adventurous vacationers looking for a unique resort in an undiscovered paradise.

And don't worry about fumbling for your wallet. Relax, the next Mai Tai is included in the tab.

Check out the full list of TripAdvisor's top ranked Caribbean all-inclusive resorts.

1. Luxury Bahia Principe Cayo Levantado Don Pablo Collection

Samana Province, Dominican Republic

TripAdvisor reviews call this adults-only resort “paradise.” Located on a private island, this resort offers guests a luxurious, peaceful, and relaxing experience every time. The hotel got top marks for the attentive staff that cater to guests round the clock. Whether you choose to stay in a private beach villa or suite, the property has something unique for every visitor.

2. The Reserve at Paradisus Punta Cana

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Designed with families in mind, this 170 room resort offers exciting activities for children including a dedicated play zone with splash pools and skate ramps, as well as a fun-filled supervised “Kid’s Camp.” With the children being entertained, parents can enjoy the resort spa, entertainment and fine dining options. A TripAdvisor reviewer commented, “This resort was beautiful, rooms were awesome, food was exotic yet simple and the scenery was better than I could've imagined. This place really is paradise.”

3. Iberostar Grand Hotel Bavaro

Bavaro, Dominican Republic

Located on the 2015 Travelers’ Choice award-winning Bavaro Beach, this blissful adults-only resort houses 272 rooms, each with spectacular views of the ocean or expansive gardens. The property also boasts ornate architecture and has an exquisite selection of dining options. A TripAdvisor reviewer noted, “This hotel has it all - gorgeous views, relaxing atmosphere, top-"notch facilities, and the friendliest staff around! We were greeted with complimentary champagne at check-in and continued to be waited on hand and foot throughout the week.”

4. Iberostar Grand Rose Hall

Rose Hall, Jamaica

Overlooking the glistening shoreline, this premier resort offers hundreds of suites surrounded by lush manicured gardens and sweeping waterfront vistas. By day, guests can try their hand at snorkeling, kayaking or windsurfing before unwinding for dinner in one of the property’s highly-acclaimed restaurants. “The food, service, rooms, pools, entertainment and beach are second to none. It seems like every time I go it just gets better and better,” raved a TripAdvisor reviewer.

5. Galley Bay Resort

St. John’s, Antigua

Boasting a private three-quarter mile white sand beach, this 40-acre Caribbean hideaway serves as the ultimate escape for travelers seeking rest and relaxation. Guests can kick back by the pool, jog along trails, or take advantage of stand-up paddle boards and other complimentary activities. A TripAdvisor reviewer commented, “It's more than the aqua blue water, sugar sand beaches, cliffs, sunsets, butterflies, chirping tree frogs and finches. People really seem to love coming back to this place and I can understand why.”

6. Royalton Cayo Santa Maria

Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba

This luxurious adults-only resort aims to provide an unforgettable vacation experience that will “enlighten, enhance and awaken the senses.” Travelers can dine in some of Cuba’s finest restaurants where they will indulge in culinary delights created by skilled chefs. “The resort offers a great balance of relaxation and entertainment, beautiful beaches and pools, exceptional personalized service and some of the best food I've had in Cuba,” shared a TripAdvisor reviewer.

7. The Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

In between sun bathing and splashing in the turquoise surf, travelers visiting this exquisite Caribbean resort can partake in a variety of activities including dance class, sushi-making and wine tasting. A TripAdvisor reviewer noted, “The service and quality of everything and everyone is top-notch! Can't think of a better way to spend a vacation if you’re looking for warm beautiful weather, a beach, pool, and relaxing with loved ones!”

8. Iberostar Hacienda Dominicus

Bayahibe, Dominican Republic

Located on the southeast coast of the Dominican Republic, this idyllic oasis caters to children and adults offering a range of entertainment from “Lucy’s Club” for kids to live shows and music at night for the young-at-heart. A TripAdvisor reviewer commented, “The grounds are well- maintained, the beaches are pristine white sand, drinks are premium and the staff is the most accommodating you will find at any hotel. Book ahead as this resort fills quickly due to its popularity and excellent service.”

9. Sandals Royal Plantation

Ocho Rios. Jamaica

Tucked away on a coral bluff, this opulent 74-room oceanfront property encourages guests to spend their time relaxing by the pool or gazing at the tranquil surf. “This was our first stay at the Royal Plantation and I relied heavily on the reviews I read when booking. We were not disappointed! This is the perfect place if you want small, relaxing and all-inclusive top-notch service,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer.

10. Melia Cayo Coco

Cayo Coco, Cuba

In the picturesque Jardines del Ray archipelago is this posh adults-only resort that caters to its guests’ needs. Travelers are invited to stay in one of the over-water bungalows where they’ll see vibrant sunsets above the placid lagoon. A TripAdvisor traveler raved, “This place is out of this world! It was our second time at Melia Cayo Coco and we are booking again for next year. All I can say is you must go! All staff is wonderful; they cannot do enough for you.”