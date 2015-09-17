5 easy tips for staying healthy on your next flight

Let’s face it, flying in an airplane can feel like riding in a germ-mobile…especially if your seat mate has cough or runny nose.

Here are some easy tips for staying healthy on your next flight.

1. Bring sanitizing wipes

Bring sanitizing wipes to wipe down anything that people touch on a regular basis. This includes the tray table, arm rests, and even the air nozzle positioned above you.

2. Air circulation

Speaking of the air vent, make sure it’s open when you’re flying. Not only will it keep you cool, but it also functions as your own personal air circulation system. This will protect you from catching the germs of your sneezing/coughing neighbor.

3. Ditch the booze

Hydration is crucial to saying healthy in the air. Airplane cabins are super dry, and drinking alcohol or soda will only dry you out further. This will not only make you more fatigued, it can also make you more susceptible to infections. Instead of sugary drinks, sip on water every chance you get

4. Take probiotics/vitamins

Frequent flying is known to cause constipation and other stomach issues. By taking probiotics before and after your flight, it will help to decrease bloating that might come with flying.

Also, don’t skip on the vitamin C. It’s the easiest way to fight against a cold or the flu. You can take a tablet, or buy some Emergen-C and slip it into your water.

5. Get moving

If you’re on a long flight, it’s important to get up and moving. Take a little stroll up and down the aisle of the cabin or flex your foot to get the blood moving. You can even use gear, like the Melt Method, to roll under your feet or in your hands to help improve circulation.

