Universal’s Islands of Adventure is world's best theme park, according to TripAdvisor

Looking for the biggest, baddest theme park experience in the world?

TripAdvisor travelers have spoken and Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida has been the named the top theme park around the globe. Based on millions of user reviews, award winners were chosen based on quantity and quality of comments available for any given location collected over a 12-month period.

A one-day admission to Islands of Adventure is $102 for adults and $97 for children. This is a bit cheaper than Disney’s Magic Kingdom-- which rounds out the top three behind Discovery Cove in Orlando-- with fares at $105 and $99 respectively for adults and kids.

“Appealing to the young and young at heart, these entertaining enclaves offer a variety of budget-friendly accommodations and dining options that are highly-rated on TripAdvisor,” Barbara Messing, chief marketing officer for TripAdvisor, said a in a press release.

TripAdvisor's ranking included parks across Europe, Asia, South America, the U.K. and the U.S.--so a great park adventure is never too far away. But one U.S. city is a cut above the rest when it comes to large scale amusement—Orlando.

Four out of the top five theme parks in the world are located in this sunny Florida city which is known as the “Theme Park Capital of the World.” It’s home to seven of the top 10 Travelers’ Choice award-winning amusement parks America. The family friendly city also has relatively affordable accommodations—the average nightly hotel rate is $161, according to TripAdivosr but traveler’s can save by booking during the off season.

The most affordable time to enjoy a stay at an Orlando hotel is September, when the average nightly hotel rate is $138, 26 percent less than its peak of $187 when spring breakers arrive in March.

Check out the top 10 theme parks in the U.S. and compare current admission prices to plan your next trip.

1. Universal’s Islands of Adventure – Orlando, Florida

One day admission: Adult – $102; Child – $97

2. Discovery Cove – Orlando, Florida

One day admission: Adult and child – $379

3. Magic Kingdom – Orlando, Florida

One day admission: Adult – $105; Child – $99

4. Universal Studios Hollywood – Los Angeles, California

One day admission: Adult – $97; Child – $91

5. Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Orlando, Florida

One day admission: Adult – $97; Child – $91

6. Universal Studios Florida – Orlando, Florida

One day admission: Adult – $102; Child – $97

7. Disneyland Park – Anaheim, California

One day admission: Adult- $99; Child – $93

8. Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Orlando, Florida

One day admission: Adult – $97; Child – $91

9. Cedar Point Amusement Park – Sandusky, Ohio

One day park admission: $62

10. SeaWorld Orlando – Orlando, Florida

One day admission: Adult and child – $87