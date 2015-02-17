Best cruises to book right now

These are the cruise ships our readers say they’d sail again (and again), in their own words. Plus, the cruise itineraries you should book right now. Check out some of the best reviewed cruising journeys you bshould be taking in 2015.

1. Wind Spirit

“The only way to cruise.”

“Luxury with no fuss.”

Itinerary to book: From Papeete through French Polynesia and the Tuamotus (Oct. 12–23).

2. Seaborn Quest

“The onboard experience is to die for.” “Staff are incredible—they know your name by the end of the first day.”

Itinerary to book: Buenos Aires to Antarctica, then on to Valparaíso (Nov. 29–Dec. 20).

3. Crystal Serenity

“Outstanding personal service throughout the ship.” “The staff never said no. It was always ‘My pleasure.’”

Itinerary to book: Lisbon to Miami, with stops in the Canary Islands and the Turks & Caicos (Dec. 11–22).

4. Norwegian Getaway

“The food was phenomenal, the staff exceptional, the entertainment wonderful.”

“No detail has been overlooked on Getaway—not even the corridors.”

Itinerary to book: A western Caribbean sail from Miami that hits four countries in a week (Nov. 22–29).

Check out more of the best cruise itineraries for 2015.

