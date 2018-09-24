'The Dichotomy of Leadership: Balancing the Challenges of Extreme Ownership to Lead and Win' by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin

From the publisher: From the #1 New York Times bestselling authors of "Extreme Ownership" comes a new and revolutionary approach to help leaders recognize and attain the leadership balance crucial to victory.

With their first book, "Extreme Ownership" (published in October 2015), Jocko Willink and Leif Babin set a new standard for leadership, challenging readers to become better leaders, better followers, and better people, in both their professional and personal lives. Now, in "The Dichotomy of Leadership," Jocko and Leif dive even deeper into the unchartered and complex waters of a concept first introduced in "Extreme Ownership": finding balance between the opposing forces that pull every leader in different directions. Here, Willink and Babin get granular into the nuances that every successful leader must navigate.

With examples from the authors’ combat and training experiences in the SEAL teams, and then a demonstration of how each lesson applies to the business world, Willink and Babin clearly explain "The Dichotomy of Leadership" -- skills that are mission-critical for any leader and any team to achieve their ultimate goal: victory.