Cooking with 'Friends': Bossie's burgers

Fox News contributor David Bossie and his family share their famous Bossie burger recipe.

Burger ingredients:

Ground beef

Dale's Steak Seasoning

Southern Flavor Seasoning

Garlic

Minced onions

All-purpose seasoning

1 egg

Worcestershire sauce

Italian breadcrumbs

Oregano

Instructions:

Mix ingredients into the ground beef (to taste or to your liking)

Portion out and shape the burgers

Place burgers on the grill until done (to your liking)

Finally, pair with toppings of your choice!

Bossie favorite toppings:

Blue cheese crumble

Monterey jack cheese

Cheddar cheese

Baby Swiss cheese

Tomatoes

Lettuce

Pickles

Cole slaw

Bun of your choice

