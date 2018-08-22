Cooking with 'Friends': Bossie's burgers
Fox News contributor David Bossie and his family share their famous Bossie burger recipe.
Burger ingredients:
Ground beef
Dale's Steak Seasoning
Southern Flavor Seasoning
Garlic
Minced onions
All-purpose seasoning
1 egg
Worcestershire sauce
Italian breadcrumbs
Oregano
Instructions:
Mix ingredients into the ground beef (to taste or to your liking)
Portion out and shape the burgers
Place burgers on the grill until done (to your liking)
Finally, pair with toppings of your choice!
Bossie favorite toppings:
Blue cheese crumble
Monterey jack cheese
Cheddar cheese
Baby Swiss cheese
Tomatoes
Lettuce
Pickles
Cole slaw
Bun of your choice