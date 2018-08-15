Hoffman: Brennan was risking damage to national security

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," August 15, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: And it is official, John Brennan has now been stripped of his security clearance. The former CIA director, former communist, willfully abused his access to America's top secrets. Why? To malign Donald Trump both before and after the 2016 election.

Now, his toxic conduct on conspiracy TV NBC does not comply with CIA policy, although the media will never tell you. And his actions represent what is a disgrace to the office he once held. In moments, we're going to highlight Brennan's history of bizarre, erratic behavior which, of course, is all rooted in anti-Trump.

Plus, we'll make the case for why other corrupt deep state officials, they too must be stripped of their security clearances.

And meanwhile, we have a major news breaking report tonight from Sara carter, including bizarre newly unearthed texts between Christopher Steele and DOJ official Bruce Ohr. This is a smoking gun text about firewalls just before Comey's 2017 appearance before Congress. You don't want to miss this report.

Also tonight, we will cover day 12 of the trial of the century, Paul Manafort's 2005 tax and bank fraud trial. Closing arguments are now over. Jury instructions have been given. And, by the way, we'll watch it closely.

And as the midterms inch closer, we will reveal how some on the left, they are now ramping up their divisive rhetoric just as we have predicted.

And we'll also wish a very happy birthday to the leader of the Democratic Party, Maxine Waters.

All right. Sit tight for tonight's breaking news, jammed packed opening monologue.

(MUSIC)

HANNITY: All right. So, after years of serious misconduct, former CIA chief and Obama sycophant John Brennan can kiss his security clearance bye- bye. Today, President Trump stripped Brennan's special government access.

Now, Sarah Sanders announced this decision earlier today. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I have decided to revoke the security clearance of John Brennan, former director of the Central Intelligence Agency. At this point in my administration, any benefits that senior officials might glean from consultations with Mr. Brennan are not outweighed by the risks posed by his erratic conduct and behavior. Second, that conduct and behavior tested and far exceeded the limits of any professional courtesy that may have been due to him. Mr. Brennan has a history that calls into question his objectivity and credibility.

I'm evaluating action with respect to the following individuals: James Clapper, James Comey, Michael Hayden, Sally Yates, Susan Rice, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr. Security clearances for those who still have them may be revoked and those who have already lost their security clearance may not be able to have it reinstated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It is about time. For months right here on this program, we have been calling out Brennan over his serious and blatant abuse of power.

For example, during his time as Obama's CIA director, John Brennan was responsible for the proliferation of Christopher Steele's dirty dossier in an effort to take down then-candidate Donald Trump and legitimized salacious, unverified claims, Russian lies found in that dossier. Brennan actually leaked its contents to then-Senator Harry Reid who then subsequently alerted the public in a open letter to James Comey. He pushed Hillary Clinton's Russian lies to purposefully deceive and lie to you, the American people. Why? So he could sway an election.

And despite all of this, remember, Brennan told Congress, well, the CIA did not make use of the dirty dossier. That was a flat out lie. And that, my friends, is a gross abuse of power.

Brennan literally tried to use your federal government to weaponize the Clinton campaign's phony Russian opposition research against Donald Trump. It's beyond disgusting. By the way, he is a walking, talking representative of why the American people do not have faith and trust in their government.

By the way, speaking of talking, after stepping down as CIA director, John Brennan -- well, he's done a lot of it. In fact, he took all of his hatred of Donald Trump from the highest levels of the CIA, abusing his power, to his new job. He's now paid by a so-called news agency, conspiracy TV MSNBC, so-called news channel. He continues to peddle all this propaganda and misinformation and disinformation. How fitting.

Take a look at the conduct of a former so-called nonpartisan CIA director who once had his fingers on every American secret we have. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN BRENNAN, FORMER CIA DIRECTOR: Donald Trump has badly sullied the reputation of the office of the presidency. With his invective, with his constant disregard, I think, for human decency. He is, I think, the most divisive president we've ever had in the Oval Office. He is feeding and fueling hatred and animosity and misunderstandings among Americans.

I think the big question, first of all, for those of those who are on Mr. Trump's national security team, whether they can continue to serve in good conscience an individual who basically betrayed his nation.

What Mr. Trump did yesterday was to betray to the women and men of the FBI, CIA, NSA, and others, and to betray the American public. And that's why I use the term that this is nothing short of treasonous.

I think he's afraid of the president of Russia.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why?

BRENNAN: Well, I think one can speculate to as to why. That the Russians have something on him personally, that he can roll out and make his life more difficult.

Mr. Trump continues to have his ignorance of facts, the willful disregard of them. Again, just follow through on these campaign promises that really were very flawed.

I and so many other national security officials are speaking out because of the abnormal and aberrant behavior of Mr. Trump.

This is a very large and painful national kidney stone. The relief we feel afterward is going to be just exhilarating.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, for anyone who thinks that that man, that Trump-hating partisan, MSNBC hack, should have a security clearance -- let me make this very simple and easy to understand. And, by the way, I will read to you to the official CIA rules.

And, by the way, all you hacks in the media, you need to do your jobs, you need to tell your audiences the truth what the rules of the CIA are.

Quote: In the case of former directors, the agency holds their security clearance and renews it every five years for the rest of their life. However, that requires former CIA directors to behave like the current CIA employees.

So, is what you saw, is that, you know, a man demeaning a sitting president of the United States on a daily basis on national TV, is that acceptable behavior for a sitting member of the CIA? Of course not.

But the always indignant John Brennan, he's lashing out yet again yet today, writing on Twitter, quote: This action is part of a broader effort by Mr. Trump to suppress freedom of speech and punish critics. It should gravely worry all Americans, including intelligence professionals, about the cost of speaking out. My principles are worth far more than clearances. I will not relent.

Mr. Brennan then followed that up with a more vitriolic appearance on, yes, conspiracy TV NBC. Take a look.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

BRENNAN: I do believe that Mr. Trump decided to take this action as he has done with others to try to intimidate and suppress any criticism of him or his administration. And revoking my security clearances is his way of trying to get back at me. I've seen this type of behavior and actions on the part of foreign tyrants and despots and autocrats for many, many years during my CIA and national security career. I never, ever thought I would see it here in the United States.

And so, I do believe that all Americans really need to take stock of what is happening right now in our governments.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: I love getting lectured from former communists.

This country is a better place tonight without that man having his fingers on America's most sensitive secrets. How a former communist ever became Barack Obama's CIA director is another insane part of all of this.

Now, meanwhile, Sarah Sanders announced nine other current or former official security clearances are also under review, including the liar, the leaker that is known as James Clapper, that would include James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Susan Rice, Peter Strzok, Bruce Ohr, and others.

My advice? Clean it up now. Get rid of all these clearances. We can easily make the case all night tonight, each of these disgraced or fired officials should lose their clearances permanently. But we would have to take all night.

But we do, once again, have other breaking news to talk about. One of the people on that list, according to an exclusive report from Sara Carter, we now have a smoking gun evidence of the very special relationship between demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr and ex-foreign spy Christopher Steele who put the phony dossier together. Carter has uncovered yet another series of texts tonight between Ohr and Steele.

In one text, look at this, Christopher Steele expressing concern about James Comey's 2017 congressional testimony, writing two days before the testimony: Hi, just wondering if you had any news. Obviously, we are a bit apprehensive given the special appearance Congress on Monday. Hoping that important firewalls will hold. Many thanks.

Ohr writes back: Sorry, no new news. I believe my early information is still accurate. I'll let you know immediately if there's any change.

Sounds like the firewall is in place. What are these firewalls? What did Christopher Steele have to hide? And what was Bruce Ohr trying to cover up? And why was Monday so important, as we said? Well, that's the day that James Comey was set to testify before Congress, and Steele was afraid.

Let's see -- we know of the Senate Intel Committee and their scrutiny. He was afraid of media scrutiny. He wanted a firewall to hold, firewalls plural?

Bruce Ohr, Steele, had at least, we now know, 70 contexts. And meanwhile, Steele was just desperate to get his dossier to the hands of Robert Mueller. And under oath in Great Britain, we know that he couldn't even stand by his own claims in his Clinton bought and paid for dossier. He said it's just raw intelligence, I don't know if it's true.

Now, why is Ohr still working at the DOJ? Why his wife worked for Fusion GPS, what was her role? Remember, we just discovered that they had another client beside Clinton. We just learned a Kremlin, a Thai lawyer, a Russian oligarch, so Fusion GPS is being paid by them and the Clintons?

Now, what about Glen Simpson from Fusion GPS meeting with that Kremlin lawyer both before and after the now infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting? That doesn't sound fishy to you? Mark it down on your calendar. These questions must be posed to Bruce Ohr when he testifies before Congress on August 28th.

By the way, why aren't those hearings public? We reached out to Ohr for comment. Shockingly didn't receive a reply. Sara Carter will have more details in her report. She will join us in a few minutes.

But first, we do have an update on the media's trial of the century. After just 12 days, closing arguments on both sides have come to an end. Paul Manafort's defense is clearly relying on the terrible credibility of the prosecution's star witness. And that's Manafort's former business partner Rick Gates.

Despite him admitting to have numerous felonies, team Mueller provided Gates with a get out a free card in exchange for his testimony. It's like the case of -- remember Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, the gangster, who killed up to 19 people. And, by the way, so many other seedy individuals that our justice system frequently offers up sentencing, get out of jail free cards, prosecutorial bribes, if you will, in exchange for testimony.

It's a serious problem, frequently resulting in less than trustworthy testimony. But in the case of Paul Manafort -- well, we should all be prepared, frankly, for a guilty verdict. And I'll tell you why -- 95 percent of federal cases end up that way.

And while the media, they'll cheer in unison of Paul Manafort is found guilty, you must remember this: this case of Mueller had nothing -- zero -- to do with Russia. Zero to do with collusion. Nothing to do with Manafort's work on the campaign. And zero to do with Donald Trump. Why are we even here?

We'll have more through this throughout the show, but now we turn to the midterm elections which are only 83 days away. And as we predicted, well, the language of the left is getting downright disgusting as it does every two to four years.

In Tennessee, Democrat Steve Cohen urged Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, who is running for the Senate, to jump off a bridge. By the way, they go high, we go -- something like that. Take a look.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

REP. STEVE COHEN, D-TENN.: The big orange president, that's not somebody from Knoxville, he's going to come down here, he's going to endorse Marsha Blackburn. Because Marsha Blackburn, if he says jump off the Harahan Bridge, she'll jump off the Harahan Bridge. I wish he'd say that.

(LAUGHTER)

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: And if you really want to know how pathetic the Democratic Party is, well, just look at New York. Its governor, Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, announcing his brand-new campaign slogan -- I'm not making it up. You have to see it to believe it. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO, D-N.Y.: We are not going to make America great again. It was never that great. We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: America has never been great?

OK. Test at home. Name me one country in the history of mankind that has accumulated more power and abuse it less than the United States, that has accumulated more power and used it to advance the human condition around the world more than the United States of America? It doesn't exist. No, we're not perfect. This is the same America that beat back fascism and communism and Nazism and Imperial Japan and has stood for human rights and dignity all around the world at great cost to this country.

Now, of course, segments on America's left would be complete without an overt threat to the president of the United States. Take a look at this poster from the band Pearl Jam showing what appears to be the skeletal remains of a dead President Trump outside a burning White House.

And while Pearl Jam apparently wants the president to go down in flames, most Democrats, they'll just settle for impeachment. It is a cornerstone of what is their political strategy for 83 days, should they win in November.

And no one has been more upfront about this plan than the de facto leader of the Democratic Party, Maxine Waters. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Your birthday is on Wednesday.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, pre-happy birthday.

WATERS: Thank you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But on Wednesday, if you could be granted one birthday wish, what would that be?

WATERS: I guess now, my biggest birthday wish would be that we're able to get a leader of this country who represents us. I would wish that we could remove him from office and go about getting the kind of president that we could all be proud of.

And if he's not impeached, if he cannot be impeached, 2020 is coming up and I believe that American people are going to do the right thing for our country, stand up for what is right, and get rid of this man who is embarrassing us all.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Well, today, Maxine Waters' birthday wish, it didn't come true. But President did honor her 80th birthday on Twitter. He wrote, quote: Happy birthday for the leader of the Democratic Party, Maxine Waters.

On this program, we'd also like to wish Congresswoman Waters a very happy birthday, and to celebrate -- well, we put together a montage of the very best of the leader of the Democratic Party that would like to take back power in 83 days. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEVE MNUCHIN, TREASURY SECRETARY: The Senate Intel Committee with the House Intel Committee --

WATERS: Reclaiming my time. Reclaiming my time. Reclaiming my time. Reclaiming my time.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Secretary, the time belongs to the gentle lady from California.

MNUCHIN: Perhaps, Mr. Chairman, I don't understand the rules because I thought I was allowed to answer questions.

WATERS: Reclaiming my time. Reclaiming my time. Would you please explain the rules? And do not take away from my time.

With this kind of inspiration, I will go and take Trump out tonight!

And I will fight every day until he is impeached! Impeach 45!

This is a bunch of scumbags. That's what they are.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Those are very strong words, Congresswoman.

WATERS: They are all organized around making money. The fact he's wrapping his arms around Putin while Putin is continuing to advance into Crimea.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, from all of us who support the president and his agenda, keep it up, Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Now, the most honest voice in the Democratic Party. All right. We've got a lot to get to tonight, including our breaking news.

Joining us now, FOX News contributor, investigative reporter Sara Carter, the author of "The New York Times" number one best seller three weeks in a row. By the way, Judge Jeanine is number two. "The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump."

She's mad at you because she was number one until your book came out. I'm proud of both of you. You're both friends of mine.

Sara, let's go directly to this text message, if I can read it, if you may, I think this is a smoking -- I'm wondering if you have any news. Obviously we are apprehensive giving scheduled appearances on Monday at Congress, hoping more important firewalls will hold. I believe my earlier information is still accurate. I let you know if anything changes.

One of the firewalls, Sara Carter, two days, Steele sends this to Ohr before Comey's testimony? What are the firewalls that have been set in place?

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, this is before Comey's testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, Sean. And remember, this is where Comey announced that there was a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign. So, these firewalls are very important.

This actually shows in my opinion. It shows that they set up firewalls, which is very interesting, because Bruce Ohr apparently was one of those firewalls and apparently there were a lot more firewalls in place. A lot of other people actually communicating with Christopher Steele, possibly in the State Department and within the intelligence community. And they were moving this information in and out.

Remember, it was a lot of the same information that they tried to use inside the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court application against Carter Page so that they could spy on the Trump campaign. And it wasn't just Carter Page.

Let me make myself clear here. When they are listening to telephone conversations and gathering emails from Carter Page, they are also looking at secondary and tertiary people in communication with Carter Page. So with everybody that was connected to Carter Page.

And, Sean, I believe this is a smoking gun. They need to ask Bruce Ohr what those firewalls were and are, and exactly how his involvement in this, because he does talk about information that he supplied Christopher Steele earlier.

HANNITY: Seventy contacts, text messages, emails, meetings, and, of course, Ohr's wife works with Fusion GPS. Firewalls before Comey's testimony, earlier information he provided.

Firewalls sound like they had a plan. Sounds a lot like, oh, an insurance policy to me, Gregg Jarrett.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Well, I think you're right. And, in fact, here is 60 pages worth of the text messages, emails, the notes of Bruce Ohr and his conversations with Christopher Steele spanning a full year.

What's remarkable about these documents, and Sara's reporting is exactly right, is on the one hand, furiously Steele is trying to communicate with the FBI through Bruce Ohr after Steele has been fired for being a liar. He's also trying to get a contact with Robert Mueller and his special counsel team. But at the same time, he is frantic and worried that he is going to get busted for all of the illegal things he has been doing.

In one text message, he is -- he's concerned that Grassley's letter will implicate him, and then he's worried in another text that Comey is going to expose him in Congress. And still another, he's worried about questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee that are being sent to him.

This is a guy who's worried about getting busted for all of his wrongdoing.

HANNITY: Think about that. He's worried about Grassley, the Senate Intel Committee.

JARRETT: Comey.

HANNITY: He's worried about Comey. He's also worried in texts about the media.

Let me go back to this, the 70 contacts. But more importantly, Ohr and Steele are talking about getting his phony dossier that he didn't stand up for under oath in Great Britain to the special counsel Mueller. So, that, too, is a big piece of this now emerging puzzle that is beginning to come together, Sara.

CARTER: Absolutely. I mean, they wanted to get this dossier to Mueller. We know that this dossier was used as the bulk for the war and to spy on Carter Page.

But even more importantly, Sean, you know, Steele was in communication with a Russian who was living here in America, as well. He was in communication with Glen Simpson. He must have been in communication with other Russians, former KGB FSB people that were living in Europe and possibly in communication with people in Russia.

And even more interestingly enough, now we know --

HANNITY: I love the meetings before and after.

CARTER: That's right --

HANNITY: I love the fact that the lawyer -- the Russian lawyer was a client of Fusion GPS.

CARTER: Natalia Veselnitskaya, who was the attorney, yes, was in communication with Glen Simpson before and after. Absolutely.

HANNITY: All right. Amazing report, Sara.

Gregg, three weeks and running number one in "The New York Times". We're proud of you.

JARRETT: Thank you.

HANNITY: Thank you. The information is critical in your book.

JARRETT: Thank you very much.

HANNITY: We have a lot more to come tonight.

Kristin Fisher, new information on these abuse allegations surrounding Deputy DNC Chairman Keith Ellison. Also, Alan Dershowitz, David Schoen, they will react to this breaking news. And the great one Mark Levin.

Busy news night. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: DNC chairman is now commenting on the abuse allegations made about Congressman Keith Ellison, allegations the Democratic congressman is now adamantly denying.

Joining us now live from Washington with more is our own Kristin Fisher -- Kristin.

KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, good evening.

So, you know, it appears that these domestic abuse allegations ended up having very little impact on the outcome of this race. Congressman Keith Ellison easily won the Democratic primary for Minnesota attorney general, even though just days earlier, he was accused of emotional and physical abuse by an ex-girlfriend. Over the weekend, her son alleged on Facebook that he had seen angry text messages from Ellison to his mother and a video showing him dragging her off the bed.

But so far, that video has not surfaced and Ellison is adamantly denying all charges. And he addressed the allegations head on during his victory speech last night. Listen here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. KEITH ELLISON (D), MINNESOTA: We had a very unexpected event in this campaign. That happened. I want to assure you that it is not true. And we are going to keep on fighting all the way through.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

FISHER: And the six-term congressman also serves as the deputy chairman of the DNC. It's a little bit of an awkward spot to be in because the DNC is now reviewing these allegations of domestic abuse. The committee's chairman says he takes it very seriously, though he downplayed the impact that this could have heading into the midterms. And, you know, Minnesota is shaping up to be a critical state in November.

And don't forget, Sean, Minnesota is still reeling from the resignation of Senator Al Franken just last year -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Kristin, thank you for that report.

And joining us now with reactions to tonight's opening monologue, the author of another best-selling book, "The Case Against Impeaching Trump," Harvard Law professor, Alan Dershowitz. By the way, he has a great book. And criminal defense attorney David Schoen.

Professor Dershowitz, let me begin with you.

I think that Sara's report tonight, what are the firewalls? Well, I don't have any new information. It sounds very nefarious and damning to me.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR: Well, I have no idea. That's why right from the beginning, I called for a nonpartisan complete investigation by experts to all aspects of this whole election. We have to get to the bottom of this. We have to have testimony that's open to the public, not behind closed doors of a grand jury.

The American public is entitled to know what these things mean. I have no idea what these firewalls are referring to, but it's certainly enough to open up some kind of investigation.

But can I comment just briefly on your opening monologue? You know, I wrote a piece for the Boston Globe arguing that if the president revokes the security clearance only of his critics that would raise a serious First Amendment question.

It would be a close question because after all he's not shutting them down, these people can still say what they want and criticize him. They just don't have access to the material. And if they don't have access to the material, what that means at some way punished for their expression of political views, then I think you can have some First Amendment issues that are raised.

I don't know how the case would come out. It's similar in some ways to a case that happened during the Vietnam War--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Professor, let me read to again, I think this is important.

DERSHOWITZ: Yes.

HANNITY: CIA's rules. In case of former directors the agency holds their security clearance.

DERSHOWITZ: Right.

HANNITY: And renews it every five years for the rest of their life. However, that requires former CIA directors to behave like current CIA employees. You cannot make the case that Mr. Brennan in any way is conducting himself like a current CIA employee.

DERSHOWITZ: No, I agree with that. I agree with that. The question is is this being applied across the board to people and are they looking at everybody's background?

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: The answer is yes.

DERSHOWITZ: You know, if the case went up to the Supreme Court, it would be like the case involving the travel ban. The court would ask the question, are we allowed to look at the motive of the president. In doing this, or do we look at the action?

The president clearly has the power to revoke security clearance, but if he does it for an impermissible purpose and it couldn't be the basis for criminal charges, but it would be a basis for constitutional violations. I'm saying it's a close case--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I would argue that the president as there is propably a lot more to come.

DERSHOWITZ: -- under the First Amendment.

HANNITY: I think if we applied the standard that I just read to you, and you agree it's applicable.

DERSHOWITZ: Yes.

HANNITY: There's no ambiguity here.

DERSHOWITZ: Yes.

HANNITY: He's not behaving like a current CIA employee.

Let me go back to David Schoen.

(CROSSTALK)

DERSHOWITZ: Let me give you a hypothetical.

HANNITY: Let me just go to David Schoen for one second.

DERSHOWITZ: No, let me just give you one quick hypothetical. It's quick hypothetical.

HANNITY: Yes, go ahead.

DERSHOWITZ: Let's assume there was somebody who wasn't behaving like a CIA director but was saying things positive about the president.

HANNITY: It doesn't matter.

DERSHOWITZ: And the president didn't revoke his security clearance, then we'd have a serious question. It's the content of the information.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: This is such an egregious -- this is such an egregious abuse. You recognize it's not -- anybody with a common sense realizes there's no CIA employee can act this way of former director.

Let me go to David. David, I want to stay on this firewall issue and -- firewalls plural. I cannot imagine why Christopher Steele is in contact 70 plus times, at least that we know of with Bruce Ohr. And that the things that they are talking about, and the urgency that he's expressing prior to Comey's testimony.

DAVID SCHOEN, CIVIL RIGHTS AND CRIMINAL DEFENSE ATTORNEY: It's a shocking story. And as Professor Dershowitz said from the start, quite frankly on the special counsel question, the special counsel regulations provided and provide that something short of a full investigation has been the appointment of the special counsel is appropriate in the situation like this.

There has to be a full hearing. It's not going to happen certainly from Mr. Mueller on this question and the DOJ frankly right now has been missing in action. So I don't know who is going to carefully look into this.

Sara Carter has done a great job reporting it, but it has to be looked into. I'm going to jump back into one other question -- one other issue. As Professor Dershowitz recognized with all respect and always with him, the president certainly has the authority and the exclusive authority on the question of Brennan's security clearance.

Brennan has overstepped things here. And by the way there is a history for this. President Obama isolated people whose views he didn't like, one of the associates like George Tenet, like Paul Wolfowitz, didn't include them in the briefing.

It's true he stopped short of revoking the security clearance, but why does Brennan need the security clearance at this point, he's misusing it and he's abusing it.

HANNITY: I would argue that I think we are going to see probably more people. Clapper should be next, I believe Susan Rice, with the whole list of people. Bruce Ohr, James Comey. And I would argue that's all going to happen.

Professor, I want to go, the context though with Bruce Ohr, you don't find that -- it's before the election. By the way, one other thing, the House will have the former CIA director disseminating lies! Unverified lies to the American people! Vis-a-vis Harry Reid! That's not the role of the CIA, professor. That is a scary deep state act.

(CROSSTALK)

DERSHOWITZ: No, I agree and I think -- no. He should be criticized for it. I know John Brennan. I like him. I thought he was a good director of the CIA. But I think he's gone overboard in his criticism. And it makes it sound when he makes criticism that he knows it because he was in the CIA, he has some special information.

And I think a former director of the CIA has to be much more discreet in his level of criticism. Having said that, I do think if the president denies security clearance only to his critics, he will be in court on the wrong side--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: By the way, I have an update.

DERSHOWITZ: This time the ACLU will bring a lawsuit because they will bring any lawsuit against Donald Trump.

HANNITY: Donald Trump, by the way, on the security clearances ha snow said, I put a Republican on the list that they were incompetent or crazy, well said. We'll follow this on the days to come.

(CROSSTALK)

DERSHOWITZ: That's a good argument.

HANNITY: Professor, congratulations on the success of your book. David Schoen, always good to see you.

When we come back, we'll continue this discussion with the great one Mark Levin joins us. That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Predictable after Sarah Sanders announced that John Brennan security clearance had been revoked, of course the destroy-Trump mainstream liberal media, of course an extension of the Democratic Party, had a complete meltdown. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEFFREY TOOBIN, CNN SENIOR LEGAL ANALYST: This is without precedent in modern American history. I mean, the security clearances have never been used to punish people for speaking out.

SYMONE SANDERS, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: This is nothing short of extraordinary and we should all be scared about the state of our democracy. The president sent his White House press secretary out there today to basically poof on the people from the press secretary podium and not only threaten like, they didn't just make a threat, it was a promise. They are snatching John Brennan's national security clearance.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We begin tonight with a chilling action taken by the President of the United States that looks like something you might see out of a dictatorship or authoritarian regime.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Trump is under fire for Nixonian enemy's list tactics. Those are the accusations of at least one former FBI official after the White House has publicly admitting that it is retaliating against former CIA director John Brennan.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Joining us now is the host of CRTV's Levin TV, the host of Life, Liberty, and Levin, Sunday night right here on the Fox News Channel. Number one in the slot. I called him the great one Mark Levin.

Mark, we have never had a former communist who literally we now know spread Russian lies to misinform, propagandize the American people to impact a presidential election either. These are unprecedented times.

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST: Let's see if we can unravel this from the fabulously stupid Omarosa media.

First of all, apparently the fact that Brennan voted for a Stalinist who was funded by the Soviets, a communist party USA was very attractive to Barack Obama who made him CIA director. Think about that.

So how did this man ever get a security clearance? I'm curious about this.

Now, a couple of things. The president is, looking at Brennan, he revokes his security privilege. Professor Dershowitz needs to know that's a privilege. That's not a right to security privilege.

The fact to the matter is, nobody is stopping Brennan from speaking. In fact, nobody could stop. He has a big mouth, he will never shut up, he'll go on TV and be the kook that he is.

The idea that he has a right to access to information because he served in the Obama administration at the CIA is a preposterous argument, but of course the ACLU will take it up the case because they take up a lot of stupid cases. That's number one.

Number two, who else is the president looking at? Comey and people who are keeping score, Comey is a Republican. How many times have people told the media, Mueller is a Republican, Comey is a Republican, and even they question the president! OK, you got a republican.

And by the way, for the media, most of these people the president are looking at are white. I know that's very important to you.

Now Comey was fired at the recommendation of Rosenstein. Comey was a leaker and he absconded with government documents when he left. His security clearance should be pulled. McCabe is under criminal investigation, the number two from the FBI.

Never before in history, media, his security clearance should be pulled! Peter Strzok was just fired. The guy in charge of counterintelligence investigations for misconduct, his security should be pulled!

James Clapper committed perjury. He lied to the American people and Senator Wyden and that committee a long time ago, his security clearance should have been pulled.

Bruce Ohr, another one. Pulled! Yates, another one, not because the president has a problem with Democrats or liberals, he has a problem with these people. And we haven't even got to the unmasking issue yet. So this is not a First Amendment issue.

Meanwhile -- meanwhile! When these people have security clearances, what the hell did they do with them? Well, let's take a look. The Russians interfered in our election, right? Well, who was president, who was head of the CIA, who was national security advisor, who was the head of the FBI? All of these people with their security clearances in position to power did nothing effective to stop the Russians from interfering in our election.

They did nothing to stop China from stealing our technology. They did nothing to stop North Korea's nuclear program. And even worse, they awarded the Islam -- hold it, Mark, the terrorist regime in Tehran with $150 billion, right? With $150 billion and provided them with a pathway to nuclear weapons.

Good job, boys and girl in the Obama administration with your security clearances. The fact that Obama appointed these people and gave them security clearances, it's not the obligation of this president to let them retain their security clearances. There is no constitutional issue. That's just nonsense. And again, one of them is a Republican. So that makes this all OK.

HANNITY: Mark, I would take away all of their clearances.

LEVIN: I would take away all of their clearances too. But the fact of the matter is we really need to focus in on the conduct of these individuals. Look at the phony media and the arguments they are making.

This is like a dictatorship. This is -- this is -- and we've never seen anything like this before. All these blabbermouths who know nothing, you are going to see Clapper on TV until you throw up on your loafers.

You are going to see Comey he had his book thing, you are going to see Brennan all over the place, all these phony victims and so forth and so on.

Meanwhile, when they were in office, when they had their security clearances, when they had power, they didn't stop the Russians, they didn't stop the red Chinese, they didn't stop the North Koreans, they funded the Iranians, and, in fact, they are responsible for the greatest scandal in American history by interfering with our election and trying to undermine the Trump campaign.

HANNITY: And the Trump presidency. I think we got to remember, hold on, Mark and throw off all my loafers. But more importantly, that's what we call you the great one. Great commentary, Mark Levin. Thank you.

LEVIN: Thank you.

HANNITY: Don't forget, Mark's show, Life Liberty, Levin, every Sunday night 10 p.m., number one in its time slot right here on the Fox News Channel.

When we come back, former CIA operative Daniel Hoffman, he's been very outspoken in his criticism of John Brennan, and Sebastian Gorka, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Here now with reaction of President Trump revoking the yes, former communist John Brennan's security clearance, Fox News contributor retired CIA intelligence officer, Dan Hoffman, and the author of "Why We Fight," Fox News national security strategist, Sebastian Gorka. Both of you have been outspoken as it relates to Brennan.

Thirty five years or so you spent your life, Dan Hoffman, in this type of business, let's put it that way?

DANIEL HOFFMAN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, I always felt like John Brennan should take the Hippocratic Oath of respecting the privilege of holding security clearance and doing no harm to our national security when he was enjoying his right to freedom of speech. And he did that tonight when he was speaking on MSNBC.

This isn't about freedom of speech as other shave said on the show. But let me tell you just from my experience at the CIA, the concern that I and, I think others would have is when foreign governments, not to mention spies, foreign spies, stealing secrets on our behalf, here John Brennan making unsubstantiated claims that Vladimir Putin could blackmail President Trump.

They think, well, John Brennan must know something because after all he has security clearance. And that's why John Brennan was causing, or risking, great collateral damage to our national security.

HANNITY: Well, I think, Dr. Gorka, they should take all of these people's security clearances. Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, and all bunch of others. You know, but this hack if you look at this, he tried to peddle lies to the American people in his role as director, putting aside former directors must act as current CIA employees which he is not doing.

So, you know, as a matter of protocol, he has failed on every level. How did this guy even get a security clearance?

SEBASTIAN GORKA, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: You just stole my thunder, Sean. Issue number one, John Brennan should never have had a security clearance. He admitted in 1980 when he joined the CIA in a polygraph that he voted for the communists at the height of the Cold War when they wished to destroy us. Never should have had one.

I love Alan Dershowitz, but this is not a Civil Rights/freedom of speech issue. Nobody has the right to security clearance. There's only one person who get security clearance automatically. And guess who it is? It's the president.

Everybody else it is a privilege of office. Dan Hoffman, myself, John Brennan, we have all taken an oath of office. I took it twice. I took it when I joined the Defense Department, I took it when I joined the White House. It says you will protect the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic, and you will bear faith, true faith and allegiance to the same.

John Brennan has betrayed that Oath of Office and he has betrayed his profession and the intelligence community every time he accuses the president of treason with no evidence. He is reprehensible and he has betrayed his oath of office, Sean. It is that serious.

HANNITY: Dan, and I agree, Dr. Gorka. I -- why is it just a stick in my craw as CIA director that he literally perpetrated on the American people spread misinformation -- disinformation! By the way, right out of Pravda, right out of, you know, former Soviet Union lies and propaganda. Misinforming purposefully the American people with unverified information. That bothers me as much as all that he's done after.

HOFFMAN: Yes, I think that's a separate issue frankly about the extent to which he politicized the intelligence and involved himself in politics. I think he was the most political director in my -- over my career in the government of over 30 years.

But I guess that's, to me, it's probably a separate issue. This one is him abusing the privilege that he enjoyed for having a security clearance.

HANNITY: Absolutely.

HOFFMAN: But also, let's be clear, the clearance was designed so that he could help his successor. I don't think anyone is inviting him back and asking for his assistance at this time anyway.

HANNITY: No.

HOFFMAN: So regardless, I'm not sure--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Last word, Dr. Gorka.

HOFFMAN: Yes, go ahead.

HANNITY: Sorry, go ahead.

HOFFMAN: No, that's -- go ahead.

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka?

GORKA: John Brennan supported Moscow during the Cold War and he's still supporting the Kremlin today. That's who he is. He's the first person should be stripped of his clearance and there should be more to follow, Sean.

HANNITY: I'd scrape the whole bunch of them. They're all corrupt. They've all abused their power.

GORKA: Yes.

HANNITY: They've all betrayed the American people with a political agenda. And so many of them tried to literally steal an election and influence an election in the United States.

Thank you, both. When we come back, Democrats continuing to embrace their far-left radical socialism. We will be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Elizabeth Warren was asked if she was relieved Democrats are moving to the far left. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You are considered at the time, the far left end of the Democratic Party. There has been a progressive wave, it seems, post the 2016 election. Are you surprised it took this long or are you relieved that it's finally happening?

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS.: Look, I look at this as people are starting to ask the fundamental question, who does government work for? And boy, has that become even clearer over the last year and a half.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Eighty three days an important election. Let not your heart be troubled. There she is.



Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.