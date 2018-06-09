'Who Will I Be?' by Abby Huntsman

From the publisher: When Isabel's teacher asks, "Who do you want to be when you grow up?," Isabel doesn't have an answer.



Astronaut?



Lawyer?



Basketball player?



None of those sound right to her.



Isabel knows it makes her happy to help her friends, her neighbors, and her family—but can a person really grow up to be a helper?



It’s time to take a long walk through her town and see all the different jobs people are doing, all the different ways police officers and veterans and teachers and nurses and construction workers are helping people every day.



This inspiring story from Fox News anchor Abby Huntsman explores the value of service and the extraordinary power of giving back to your community.

