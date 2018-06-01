'George & Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story' by Ellie LeBlond Sosa

From the publisher: Sosa had asked for the secret to her and President George H.W. Bush's77-year love affair that withstood World War II separation, a leap of faithinto the oil fields of West Texas, the painful loss of a child, a political climb to the highest office, and after the White House, the transition back to a “normal” life.

Through a lifetime’s worth of letters, photographs, and stories, Sosa and coauthor Kelly Anne Chase paint the portrait of the enduring relationship of George and Barbara Bush. Sharing intimate interviews with the Bushes and family friends, this is a never-before-seen look into the private life of a very public couple.

'George & Barbara Bush' BUY THE BOOK