Greg's Monologue

Gutfeld on Roseanne

Greg Gutfeld
By Greg Gutfeld | Fox News
ABC cancels 'Roseanne' over 'abhorrent' tweet and media connects her firing to Trump.

Gutfeld on Roseanne

ABC cancels 'Roseanne' over 'abhorrent' tweet and media connects her firing to Trump.

GREG GUTFELD: So, Roseanne disappeared faster than a classified email on a Clinton server. ABC saw the handwriting, hit warp speed. It's new crisis P.R., one-stop liquidation while you wait. But I'll be honest, I'm kind of sad, I'm not shocked, I'm sad. And I'm not sad for Roseanne, I'm sad that this experiment failed. When Roseanne first aired, why did it intrigue us? It wasn't the content, the show was a mess. It wasn't because we loved Roseanne. We knew she was kind of nutty. No, we like it because maybe it signaled progress in civil discourse, where the pros and the cons could break bread instead of bones, but not anymore. And, so the world moves on to whoever is next. Of course, you know who the media will target.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DON LEMON, CNN: We know what Donald Trump thinks. We know what Roseanne Barr thinks. It's racist. They're exhibiting racist behavior.

MIKE BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC: It was a great move yesterday. The thing that's sort of -- is the background of all of this is that the president can be racist and nothing happens to him.

TREVOR SCOTT, COMEDY CENTRAL: Roseanne's show cancelled because she tweeted out racist stuff. You know who I blame for this? Donald Trump, that's who.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Tens of millions of people voted for him after he shows his heart for years.

(CROSSTALK)

JOHN BERMAN, CNN: Are you suggesting that they're racist?

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

BERMAN: All of the people who voted for Donald Trump are racist?

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: See what I mean? The discourse is already over. And so, the left takes the idiotic words of one person and blames it on millions. So, it's no more about Roseanne's awful tweet, it's about the left expanding the tweets to the president, and by connection, half of America, which raises one interesting question, did President Obama own Roseanne's nutty beliefs from years ago? She once said Wall Street bankers should be executed. She believed the Boston marathon was staged. Is that on Obama's since they happened when he was in office and she was a hard-core leftist? No, that's absurd. But this current blanket of blame that's now being spread suggests it's always been there regardless of Roseanne. If it wasn't her, it would be someone else. So, the left doesn't actually need Roseanne to smear you. They're at war with you already.
 

