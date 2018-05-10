Sebastian Gorka: Gina Haspel is a patriot

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," May 10, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Thanks, Tucker. Great show.

All right. Welcome to 'Hannity.'

We have breaking news all over the place tonight from all over the globe. Three American hostages, long-held captive in North Korea have officially been returned safe and sound to our country, the United States. And now, a date and location have been set for President Trump's historic summit with Kim Jong-un. That's right, little rocket man.

This is a very proud moment for this country, but for some Democrats, other people in the media -- well, apparently they don't care less. Now, in a few moments we're going to show you just how petulant and petty the left in America really is.

And also tonight, we're monitoring a very serious situation out of the Middle East today Israel launched a large-scale aerial assault against multiple Iranian targets inside of Syria. Now this, of course, after the Israeli defense forces say that Iran fired over a dozen missiles into the Golan Heights. We'll bring you the very latest on this very tense situation.

Plus, President Trump just wrapped up a rally in Indiana. We have the highlights.

We also have so much news out of the deep state to bring you an unholy alliance between Mueller and Comey. Vice President Pence also calling for Mueller to wrap up this witch-hunt. And finally,

Vice President Dick Cheney, he came out swinging in defense of Gina Haspel and enhanced interrogation programs that she oversaw. He was right.

We're going to show you all this some more in tonight is very important -- we're glad you're with us -- breaking news opening monologue.

(MUSIC)

HANNITY: The president just wrapped up a huge raucous fun rally in Indiana we'll bring all the highlights throughout the show.

Here's just a small sample of what went down. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If we would have told you during the campaign that we would create 3.3 million jobs in the short time, everybody back there, the fake news media -- look at all of them.

(BOOS)

They're fake news.

Everybody back there would have said, can you imagine he's saying we're going to create 3.3 million, can you believe it?

And you have to work every day between now and November to elect more Republicans so that we continue making America great again.

(CHEERS)

And, by the way, this is the first for Indiana -- our new slogan for 2020, you know what it is, Keep America Great.

(CHEERS)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: We're going to have more on the president's rally in just a moment.

But first, a great day for this country and our fellow countrymen. Why? Because early this morning, a plane carrying three of our fellow Americans who had been held hostage in North Korea for months, they touched down in Joint Base Andrews, our prayers were answered. These three men came back in good health, and we should all be proud of the outstanding work this country did to bring our fellow Americans home.

President Trump, he met the three former hostages on the tarmac and delivered these hopeful remarks about 3:00 a.m. in the morning last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I want to thank Kim Jong Un who really was excellent to these three incredible people. They are really three incredible people the fact that we were able to get them out so soon was some really a tribute to a lot of things, including a certain process that's taking place right now, and that process is very important. So, we will see what happens. We have a meeting scheduled in a very short period of time, you'll be hearing about it soon. We have the location set we will see if we can do something that people did not think was going to happen for many, many years and a lot of bad things could have happened in between.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: This was a very important diplomatic victory. We know the danger that these three Americans face because we saw what happened to Otto Warmbier. Remember, he was the American college student. He was held captive in North Korea, which ultimately caused his horrific death. And the Warmbier family, they remain in our prayers tonight.

And tonight, we have a reason to feel hopeful and proud -- three American lives were likely saved and we didn't have to bribe Kim Jong Un or send pallets of cash to North Korea to get the job done.

But some of the mainstream media is corrupt as they are, they barely yawn today. "The New York Times" initially buried this story. The ABC News, well, they used the historic of development to criticize President Trump on Iran.

And there's, of course, the liberal senator from New York, Chuckie Schumer, he was less than pleased. Really? Three Americans saved, back home, you're not pleased? You're not happy?

Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, D—N.Y.: The exultation by the president and others of the greatness of North Korea doing this evades me. We can't be fooled into giving the North Korean regime credit for returning Americans that never should have been detained in the first place. American citizens are not diplomatic bargaining chips. Their release should not be exalted. It should be expected. It is no great accomplishment of Kim Jong Un to do this.

And when the president does it, he weakens American foreign policy and puts Americans at risk around the world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Amazing about this a friend of mine, he's a great doctor, he's a brain surgeon. Talked about this earlier and he said, look, what a jerk, and this is comes from one of the smartest brightest brain surgeons in the world. Pete, you're right.

This is one sad case of Trump derangement syndrome Trump. Chuckie, it's OK to be proud of your country, lives were saved. And while Schumer is whining, President Trump is continuing his push for peace ultimately in the Korean peninsula.

Today, he made an important announcement. He tweeted, quote, the highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June the 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for world peace.

And, of course, we can't predict the future and Kim Jong Un is frankly an untrustworthy unpredictable despot. But look where we are now given all North Korea's concessions, we have reason to be cautiously optimistic tonight as the Korean peninsula is now progressing towards peace, tensions in the Middle East, they're rising. As we were reported to you last night, the Israeli defense forces announced that Iran in fact fired over a dozen missiles from Syria into Israel from their installations in Syria. No casualties, thankfully, were reported.

The Iron Dome intercepted many of these projectiles and just hours ago, Israel rightfully responding in a massive way, launching a full-scale aerial attack against Iran's forces in Syria, and they took out dozens of military sites anti-aircraft batteries and reportedly killing dozens of those that are committing these acts of terror.

And unlike many countries, Israel can never put their guard down. They don't have that luxury. When it rains on Israel, there will be a flood on Israel's enemies.

This conflict with Iran is no different. In fact, Iran's involvement and proxy wars all over the Middle East has long been a threat to the security and the peace of the Israeli people. And, of course, American troops that are stationed in Syria, Iraq and elsewhere.

You have the mullahs of Iran have long been chanting "death to America, death to Israel", burning our flag, burning their flag, and they back up those words by, what, funding the most radical terrorists in the world, sending trained fighters all over the Middle East to kill our soldiers in Iraq and our allies soldiers. This is a chief reason for the current military strikes in Syria and likely played a very key role in President Trump's right decision to pull out of that horrific Iranian deal.

Just a few moments ago, the president wrapped up this rally in Indiana. He spoke about Iran and North Korea, and so much more. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: And in June 12, in Singapore, I'll be meeting with Kim Jong Un to pursue a future of peace and security for the world, for the whole world.

But you remember everybody in the fake news where they were saying, he's going to get us into a nuclear war. He's going to get us into a nuclear war.

(BOOS)

And you know what gets you into nuclear wars and you know what gets you into other wars? Weakness, weakness.

I think it's going to be a very big success, but my attitude is and if it isn't, it isn't, OK? If it isn't, it isn't. But -- and you have to have that because you don't know. We're not going to be walked into an Iran deal where the negotiator John Kerry refused to leave the table.

Obama, President Obama --

(BOOS)

Paid $1.8 billion for hostages.

You -- not me -- you, last night, you saw it, and again, it's leading to some very big things. And I think that Kim Jong Un, Kim Jong Un did a great service to himself, to his country by doing this.

But those hostages came out with respect, we didn't pay for them. We're going to set the table. We're going to make a great deal for the world, for North Korea, for South Korea, for Japan, for China.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: While the president is touting some of the very key developments on the world stage, the Vice President Mike Pence, he is now backing him up right here at home. During an interview earlier today, the vice president told ABC that it's time for Mueller's witch-hunt, and I agree completely, to come to an end.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Our administration has been fully cooperating with the special counsel.

ANDREW MITCHELLL, NBC: Do you think his investigation is a hoax?

PENCE: And we'll continue to. What I think is that it's been about a year since this investigation began, our administration has provided over a million documents, we fully cooperated in it and in the interest of the country, I think it's time to wrap it up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Time to wrap it up, I agree.

And meanwhile according to some stellar reporting again from our own Sara Carter, we know that the fired former FBI Director James Comey, oh the one Rod Rosenstein said the fire, he actually consulted with Team Mueller before giving any testimony to Congress about its inquiry into Russia. Can anyone say collusion or collaboration inappropriate?

Judicial Watch has actually acquired the emails that show coordination in these efforts between the office of special counsel and the disgraced former FBI director. In other words, you have deep state news here. Remember last night, when we reported the meeting between Rod Rosenstein, Intel Committee Chair Devin Nunes and Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy -- well, that meeting was classified but it was supposed to address the DOJ's ongoing stonewalling, slow-walking of documents that have been subpoenaed by Congress.

Oh, they give the phony redactions. Oh and then they delay, delay and delay. And then, oh they say no. But according to a brand new article from Sara Carter, this could be just an effort to buy time for Sessions and Rosenstein. We'll have more on this later in the show.

This stuff is not funny. The American people have a right to know. The Constitution gives Congress that oversight responsibility.

Make no mistakes: we on this program, we will hold the Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, and anyone else actively obstructing constitutional congressional oversight accountable.

And finally, tonight, we have new developments surrounding the confirmation process of President Trump's pick to head the CIA. Her name, you see her right there, an amazing appearance before Congress, Gina Haspel.

Democrats are opposing her because they think the enhanced interrogation program she oversaw was too tough on terrorists like Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, you know, the guy that was the mastermind behind 9/11. Former vice president Dick Cheney, he's not buying it, he's dead on accurate. Earlier today, he came out swinging, good for the former vice president.

Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DICK CHENEY, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT: What we did was in fact consistent with our fundamental statutes and agreements that were in place and it worked. I think what we did helped ultimately produce the intelligence we needed to be able to get bin Laden. If it were my call, I would not discontinue those programs. I'd have them active and ready to go.

You tell me that the only a method we have is please, please, pretty please, tell us what you know. Well, I don't buy that and I think the techniques were used were not tortured, so now people want to go back and try to rewrite history. But if it were my call, I'd do it again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Of course, the vice president Dick Cheney is right. The interrogation of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, it led to the courier. That courier led us to where Usama bin Laden was. It is time for Democratic senators to put the safety of you, the American people, ahead of their personal hatred of President Trump.

We need to confirm people, heroes, like Gina Haspel, as soon as possible. Without a doubt, she is an American hero. She is the right choice to lead the CIA.

By the way, Claire McCaskill, where are you? Heidi Heitkamp, where are you on this? We need a strong CIA, one that does not use the weapons of intelligence against the American people, like we have been exposing on this program.

Joining us now, NRATV contributor Dan Bongino, FOX News contributor Daniel Hoffman, FOX News national security strategist, Dr. Sebastian Gorka.

We'll start with you, Daniel Hoffman, tonight. I interviewed Jose Rodriguez, he was there. I don't like airing the tape anymore because I've entered the last two nights, and I look 30 pounds skinnier.

But in all seriousness, he was there, the information that led to the courier that led to bin Laden, came from that enhanced interrogation. We wouldn't have gotten bin Laden without those techniques which were medically supervised at the highest degree of safety, although they didn't know it.

DANIEL HOFFMAN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Right, Sean. There's a couple of points here that I would highlight. First of all, it's an uncomfortable truth for those who didn't support the program and don't today that, yes, it actually did work. You can debate the morals and the ethics of the program, but it did work. We did obtain significant intelligence, not just on finding bin Laden but other al Qaeda operatives as well, and we stopped threats against our nation.

Could you imagine if we had these techniques and they were approved and we had someone in detention who knew about a threat and an attack took place and afterwards, post-mortem, we were asked if we did all that we could and used all of our capabilities and we replied that we did not? I think those same congressmen who are grilling Gina Haspel would have confronted us over a dereliction of duty.

HANNITY: Let me go to Dr. Gorka.

Dr. Gorka, this is one of the most important issues that's facing this country and I -- look, it was the law at the time. Also, it was under the highest level of medical supervision. We are not, as some of these Democratic senators suggest, we are not the enemy. Now, they may not have known it was medically supervised, but they didn't need to know that.

But -- and in the aftermath of 3,000 Americans killed, we needed information about what else might be coming, what dangers exist and I think she and others did America a great service here.

DR. SEBASTIAN GORKA, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: This woman is a patriot and a 30-year plus veteran of the intelligence community. Personally, and I'm not going to go into the details, I have some issues in enhanced interrogation because of the danger it can lead to of people fabricating information to get you to stop doing what you're doing to them.

But look at the facts. We're talking about three people, Sean. We're talking about interrogations that led to the saving of lives undoubtedly.

And the last point is one of honor. All of these people were fine with these techniques and all of these people were fine with this woman when she was acting director and never questioned her integrity or her morals, and that is despicable that these cowards now do a Volta fasts and are attacking her for exactly the things they approved of after 9/11.

HANNITY: Well said.

Let me, Dan Bongino, turn to other topics. President Trump showed military force after missiles were fired over Japan and threats to Guam and even the continental U.S. President Trump put sanctions on North Korea. President Trump mocked the North Korean dictator. The media, the Democrats said he'd start a nuclear war.

What have we had so far? We have concessions. We have three Americans home safely today. We never thought we'd see Kim Jong-un crossed the DMZ into the arms of the South Korean president.

We see now the possibility of the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in total. We have seen other concessions. This is an amazing teachable moment for peace through strength, is it not?

DAN BONGINO, NRATV CONTRIBUTOR: It is, but President Trump will get zero credit because the -- you know, I got to be careful. I get really upset, Sean, because the think tankers and the swamp rats -- you know, these slobs who've been in power forever, who followed these structured paths of formal diplomacy, they've had their bow ties on, they've had their cocktail lunches they're the ones laughing at Trump right now, despite the fact that he's got results that none of them could get. They think he's some kind of a Neanderthal cretin. They followed all the formal paths. They played by all the rules.

And you know what Trump did, Sean? He came in there, he wasn't used to these rules. He was a builder from Queens and he said, wait, let me get this straight, there's still nukes on that peninsula, despite all the smart people telling us how to get rid of it. He was unpredictable and he's the one who got results and he won't get an ounce of credit for it amongst that class.

HANNITY: You know what, as he said, he just wants to solve the problem, which, by the way, I remember Winston Churchill said, blood, toil, tears, sweat, victory that's our goal. He said -- the president today, I want the world safer.

Which then brings us to the Israelis -- Daniel Hoffman, they had to strike back. You cannot allow the Iranian forces and mullahs to fire missiles from Syrian bases into Israel and not have a massive price to pay.

HOFFMAN: You know, the viewers will recall that that no matter the threat, whether it's an Iraqi nuclear program in the 1980s, or a Syrian nuclear program which Israel destroyed in 2007, they don't hesitate to take the threats off the table. They've got exceptionally strong intelligence capabilities and in this case, the Iranians presented an existential threat to them from Syria.

Frankly, Sean, I expect Israel to continue to mount those sorts of operations to keep their citizens safe.

HANNITY: And let's stay a step further. I think the president by withdrawing from this horrific $150 billion idiocy of Barack Obama, Dr. Gorka, is showing the world America's back, America's leading on the world stage. This is a very important message I think to send the world whether our European allies like it or not, I frankly don't care.

GORKA: They're going to tow the line. I'm sorry, they're going to moan and moan but within weeks, they will follow our lead because we are the only leaders out there. That's how it worked for the 20th century, and that's how it's going to work under Donald Trump in the 21st century. That's power politics.

And the bottom line is very simple, you don't give in to dictators.

HANNITY: Well said.

All right. Thank you, Dan Bongino, Daniel Hoffman, Dr. Gorka.

We have a lot of news breaking tonight. Ed Henry live at the White House. He has brand new details about President Trump's upcoming meeting with Kim Jong-un.

Also, we have huge news on the deep state with Gregg Jarrett, David Limbaugh, Sara Carter, two big breaking stories tonight. That's all coming up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I think that Kim Jong-un -- Kim Jong-un did a great service to himself, to his country, by doing this. But those hostages came out with respect, we didn't pay for them. We're going to set the table. We're going to make a great deal for the world, for North Korea, for South Korea, for Japan, for China.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That was a president, another huge, enthusiastic crowd, talking earlier about the release of these three American hostages from North Korea and his upcoming high stakes meeting with Kim Jong-un.

Now, the president's remarks come as we are learning more details about that meeting.

Joining us live tonight from the White House, Fox News chief national correspondent, every day seems to be a slower news day than the previous one, I was watching your great coverage tonight, last night, Ed, and I watched all night -- I didn't go to bed until 4:30 as I predicted.

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Well, I knew you would be watching, and it was an important moment in American history as you note. And what's interesting is we did learn some important new details today about this summit with North Korea. The president himself confirming that it will take place on June 12th in Singapore, and insiders are telling us that location was picked, a key reason being that two weeks before the summit, Singapore will also host an international security conference that will bring together leaders from all around the world, particularly American and Asian leaders.

And as you heard the president say there at that rally in Indiana, he hopes it sets the table for success on June 12th, and he's hoping, of course, to build on that win last night, in the middle of the night, personally welcoming home three Americans previously incarcerated by the North Korean dictator.

Yet, Democrat Chuck Schumer objected to the president, giving Kim Jong-un some credit for the release, and also again attacked the president for pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal earlier this week.

Well, that set off the president. Earlier today, he tweeted, quote: Senator Cryin' Chuck Schumer fought hard against the bad Iran deal, even going at it with President Obama, and then voted against it. Now he says, I should not terminating the deal, but he doesn't really believe that. Same with Comey. Thought he was terrible until I fired Comey.

Now, there was a back-and-forth on the Senate floor. Schumer going off on the president while tonight at that rally, the president responded.

Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCHUMER: I worry that this president in his eagerness to strike a deal and get the acclaim and a photo-op will strike a quick one and a bad one, not a strong one.

TRUMP: Do you remember everybody in the fake news where they were saying, he's going to get us into a nuclear war? He's going to get us into a nuclear war.

(BOOS)

And you know what gets you into nuclear wars, and you know what gets you into other wars? Weakness, weakness.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY: Now at that rally, the president also predicted success for an agreement with North Korea. But stressed yet again, we've heard him say this before, that if Kim Jong-un does not agree to denuclearization, the president said, he's going to walk from the table in Singapore, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Ed Henry at the White House.

As we spoke about in tonight's opening monologue, Fox News contributor Sara Carter, she is out with a new report tonight is entitled: Former FBI Director Comey consulted with Mueller on Russia testimony.

Here with these details, Sara Carter, investigative reporter, also the author of the soon to be number one "New York Times" bestseller, look at this title, "The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump", Fox News legal analyst, Gregg Jarrett. Also with us, author, attorney, David Limbaugh.

Full disclosure, David Limbaugh has negotiated every single TV and radio contract in my life and I once actually had dinner with him, like maybe 40 times.

Good to see you all.

Sara, let's get to this breaking news. Now, I'm trying to understand this -- today -- is this collusion? Were they coordinating? What happened in this meeting because on every level, my instincts tell me this is beyond inappropriate?

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's -- well, to a lot of people, it appears beyond inappropriate, Sean, and I think that's a big concern here.

What we do know is, based on these emails, this is the first time we've seen evidence of this, that Comey actually met with Mueller, with his team, before giving testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee. Remember, that was his famous testimony where he talked about leaking the information to his professor friend at Columbia University who then later leaked it to "The New York Times" with the intent of calling for special counsel.

This, I mean, all of this is so fascinating. I think right now what Congress is doing is trying to put all the pieces together. Why did he talk to Mueller? Who was he speaking with? Why were they preparing this testimony this way?

And this is very, very concerning to everyone involved. I think another really important bit of information that came out tonight was the meeting that Devin Nunes had at the Department of Justice. What we've discovered from this, you know, they've been fighting for information on the specific individual. This is high--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: This was supposed to be classified, though, right, Sara?

CARTER: Absolutely. It's supposed to be highly classified information, but what I am hearing tonight and in a story by Kimberley Strassel from the Wall Street Journal which just published, there is concerned that the FBI actually had a spy within the Trump campaign, and this is very jarring news. It would fall--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: What?

CARTER: Yes.

HANNITY: What? From what? Wait, now, I want to remind our audience. March 8, 2017, Sara Carter, John Solomon on this show told the world that there was a FISA warrant on a Trump campaign. Nobody believed it. We've been proven right again and again.

Now you're saying that there could have been an FBI spy within the Trump -- at what point? Campaign, what point?

CARTER: That's what they're looking for right now. I contacted sources about this. I know one of the issues they are looking at is whether or not, what the time frame was, whether or not this person was somebody that was paid for by the FBI. Whether they were delivering the information to the FBI.

I know right now that the majority of this information believe it or not was leaked by the DOJ themselves in an attempt to keep this quiet.

HANNITY: Wow.

CARTER: To not give up the information that the congressional members wanted.

HANNITY: So that would explain why they don't want to hand anything over, why they slow walk, why they give us phony redactions in the name of national security that don't pan out. Why there has been stonewalling and obstructing of Congress.

Let me bring David Limbaugh in. David, this is very troubling, especially what Sara knows, that there was coordination between Mueller and James Comey. From a legal point of view, is it appropriate?

DAVID LIMBAUGH, AUTHOR AND ATTORNEY: Let's call it collusion, if we may. You know, I think we need to look at the, Sara being the journalist that she is, one of the few around, didn't really give her bias and her opinion in her great article today about this, which I read on this to prepare.

But people need to make of this what it really is. Why, if the charge of the special counsel is to find the facts and determine the truth, does he take an advocacy role in coordinating with the FBI, former FBI director and communicate with him and strategize about timing.

If they are really aboveboard, if they really want to find out the truth, why not just tell the truth? Why does the Mueller just say, Jim, tell the truth. That's my advice to you.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: How about they should've used his lawyer.

LIMBAUGH: How about this, they strategize the time.

HANNITY: He should have communicated.

LIMBAUGH: Yes.

HANNITY: Not directly. They're never going to tell us what have really happened. All right. Let me go to -- let me got to Gregg Jarrett.

LIMBAUGH: No.

HANNITY: This is -- this -- if Donald Trump or anybody in the Trump campaign did this, this would be all over the news, collusion, collusion, coordination.

GREGG JARRETT, LEGAL ANALYST, FOX NEWS: When Comey testified right after his firing before the Senate intelligence committee, he admitted that he had met with a special counsel but he left the impression that he'd been interviewed in a legitimate inquiry.

Now we are beginning to see a different picture, that there was actually special treatment and coordination with his old friend, partner, and ally, Robert Mueller. As if they were getting their story together in the anti- Trump crusade that Mueller is now waging, and having taken over from Jim Comey.

HANNITY: What is the name of your upcoming book?

JARRETT: This really is the greatest hoax in modern American history.

HANNITY: Is it the biggest abuse of power, corruption scandal in our lifetime?

JARRETT: It is subverting the rule of law, seeking to undermine democracy itself. They never had a legal basis for it. They pursued it, and they are pursuing it still.

HANNITY: Sara, David, and Gregg, you guys have all been amazing. You've played a big role in all this. We are going to follow Sara's stories very closely in the days and weeks ahead. Pretty scary. We have been right so far.

All right, when we come back, the great one Mark Levin is going to weigh in on all this. That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We are putting the harshest, strongest, most stringent sanctions on Iran.

(CROWD CHEERING)

TRUMP: I hope to be able to make a deal with them, a good deal, a fair deal, a good deal for them, better for them. Better for them. But we cannot allow them to have nuclear weapons. We must be able to go to a site and check that site. We have to be able to go into their military bases to see whether or not they are cheating.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That was the president earlier saying the United States of America must never, ever allow Iran to have nuclear weapons.

Here with reaction, he is the host of CRTV Levin's TV, he's the host right here of the number one show Sunday nights, 10 p.m. and all of cable. 'Life, Liberty and Levin.' I call him the great one Mark Levin.

You know, one day I'm going to put you on and talk about the story. I forced you to do radio. Let's be honest about this. I don't want to do it, and I made you do fill in for me. I made you work for free for a year on weekends. That's one of the highlights of my career, my friend. How are you?

MARK LEVIN, HOST, FOX NEWS: And see that, the world has never been different.

HANNITY: Listen, Mark, when I read the judge on Friday, I thought of you. Years ago, you wrote an incredible book, it's called "Men in Black." And you wrote other, "The Liberty Amendments," and "American Tyranny -- what some -- Liberty Versus Tyranny."

LEVIN: So many of them.

HANNITY: OK. No, these are all great books because you're a constitutional scholar. You see what is happening. You've heard what that judge said Friday. They are putting the screws to Manafort. It has nothing to do with collusion. They want him to sing. Be careful because he may not just saying.

LEVIN: Right.

HANNITY: He may compose. I was proud of that judge because that judge nailed it. And now you see Sara Carter's report tonight. Comey and Mueller coordinating. Tell me why this is so wrong.

LEVIN: Well, let's hope the judge is not just a gasbag and actually does something about what he says. Let's drag us all back, if we will, for a few minutes, to the Constitution, OK, because that's the bottom line, and this is where it's going to wind up.

The attorney general and deputy attorney general really have to answer some fundamental questions about this investigation. Mr. Mueller wants to interview the president and he wants to interview him under the most onerous circumstance. What is the purpose of an interview like that based on those 49 general areas?

His purpose is to indict the president. Now, what's the purpose of indicting the president, to try the president find him guilty. What's the purpose of the conviction? It's to remove the president of the United States from office. That's the bottom line.

No president has ever been indicted while in office. Not one. No president has ever been forced before a federal grand jury, not one. No president has ever been removed from office by the United States Senate in a two-thirds vote of the Senate. Not one.

Mueller's purpose, his purpose is to remove the president. That means one man, got it that means one man, one jury would usurp the power, the entire constitutional power of Congress. The power to remove a president.

You can indict every other public official. A judge, for instance, while they are in office, and go through the impeachment process. You cannot do it with a president, and I'm going to tell you I've been starting this for decades. I'm starting it now. Here's the authoritative book.

So what's going on now? It takes two-thirds of the Senate to remove a president. Not one prosecutor, not one jury. So my question is, from a constitutional perspective, to Attorney General Jeff Sessions it's time to step up. To the deputy attorney general, it's time to pay attention.

To the entire country, to all the lawyers you bring on here, this is going on here now, these fights over whether he's going to be subpoenaed the president, whether he's going to answer questions, whether he can be indicted in office, I want people to understand that the framers never even contemplated what's going on today.

They never contemplated that one prosecutor, a civil servant, a bureaucrat appointed by somebody else, would have the power to effectively remove the president of the United States.

The reason why the Democrats are hanging their hat on Mueller, the reason why the media are hanging their hat on Mueller, they will never get two- thirds in the Senate to remove this president. I don't care if they impeach him. They will never get two-thirds. It's never happened before.

So what they are hoping to do is trap him in this notion of a subpoena and questioning, indict him, try to humiliate him. Try and force him in front of a court, hope that they think get the Supreme Court on their side which I doubt they will but you never know with these courts and then get him to resign. That's their game plan. You heard it here first.

This is very important. From a constitutional perspective, as I speak, Mr. Mueller is undermining the Constitution. He's not upholding the rule of law. Whether he is consulting with Comey or consulting with Nostradamus, my point is this.

What's going on right now is anti-constitutional. He's undermining our system. The framers wanted the body politic to decide on whether or not to remove one branch of government. Just as the body politic put that person there in the first place.

The media are too ignorant, they're too liberal, they're too obsessed to understand this, but I am hoping tonight with a few minutes here, the American people will.

HANNITY: You know, I call you the great one. One of the best things I -- or greatest accomplishment in my life was convincing you to fill in for my radio show, and it did take convincing. It wasn't easy.

LEVIN: That's true.

HANNITY: Mark, you are -- your knowledge of our framers and our founders in our Constitution is second to nobody. These words tonight are important. I agree with every one of them. We love having you on. Don't forget every Sunday night, the number one show on cable. 'Life, Liberty, Levin' hosted by the great one, my friend Mark Levin, Thank you, sir.

When we come back, Jesse Watters and Jessica Tarlov. That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Now if Joe Donnelly, sleeping Joe, and the Democrats get back into power, remember what I said. They will raise your taxes. He wants to raise your taxes. They will destroy your jobs. And they are going to knock the hell out of your borders. And that's already.

We have the worst immigration laws in the history of mankind. We are slowly getting them change. We want to make it quick. So give me some reinforcements, please. OK?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That was the president earlier tonight in Indiana, warning of the consequences of a Democratic-controlled Congress. Twenty eighteen now is becoming and being designed and set up as one of if not, well, probably the most important midterm election in our lifetime. In a generation, into generations, because we know what the Democrats want to do.

Here with reaction Fox News contributor, Jessica Tarlov and the co-host of 'The Five,' he's got two shows. One isn't enough for him.

(CROSSTALK)

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST, FOX NEWS: Not as many as Kilmeade.

HANNITY: All right. It's our -- go ahead, Jessica.

WATTERS: There it is.

HANNITY: Her world -- we live in Jesse's world. Not exactly.

(CROSSTALK)

JESSICA TARLOV, CONTRIBUTOR, FOX NEWS: I was in that high.

HANNITY: By the why, you are in Los Angeles tonight. There's no way you can win in Los Angeles. It's just impossible.

TARLOV: Are those the rules? If I'm out of state I definitely win.

HANNITY: Well, if you brought me and In-N-Out burger back, I'd consider it because it's my favorite burger in the world.

TARLOV: There is still time. I'll fly home tomorrow so maybe a victory might get you--

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Don't try to bribe the judge, OK. You're not Russian.

HANNITY: That's great.

WATTERS: And you are already in L.A., so you've already lost.

HANNITY: Jessica, let me hear you say some good things about withdrawing from the bad, horrific Iranian deal, especially based on Prime Minister Netanyahu's intelligence and freed hostages and Kim Jong-un crossing the DMZ and he stop firing missiles over Japan and threatening the world. We're now talking about denuclearization. Pretty good job by President Trump, wouldn't you say?

TARLOV: Not on all of those fronts, but I'm definitely pro-returning American hostages. So that's one of eight that you listed there.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: That's it? Kim Jong-un crossing the DMZ doesn't factor high on your list?

TARLOV: No, that too. Everything that's going on right now dealing with North Korea I'm a fan of.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Little rocket man wants to talk about denuclearization.

TARLOV: Yes. June 12, we will all be watching and waiting to see what comes out of that. I totally understand why the president is high on his accomplishments of this week. I don't think we should have withdrawn from the Iran deal, especially considering that Bibi Netanyahu did not produce any new evidence and that Iran was not violating the deal and we've left our allies out to dry.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Wait, Jessica, how do you know Iran -- Jessica, how do you know, Iran is not violating the deal? The deal is so soft, you can't even tell if they are violating it or not.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: Because everybody has said that.

WATTERS: It's like getting grounded but your parents still let you use their car. That's how toothless it was, the ballistic missiles were allowed to run unchecked. Satellite imagery says they are nuking up underneath their bunkers.

You know what, we pay them 1.5 billion in cash. What did we get for? Just to delay their nuclear capability for a few years? That doesn't sound like smart policies. This is the same person, Obama that gave us the Bergdahl trade, gave us the Paris climate accord, the Democrats gave us NAFTA.

Why are we listening to these people that gave us all these bad deals? Let's try something new. President Trump has gotten little rocket man to the table. Crying Chuck Schumer had little problem with him, fluffing little rocket man's ego. President Obama was the one that was doing the tango, bowing, writing love letters, shaking hands with dictators. What's the matter with that?

TARLOV: There is so much to unpack with what you just said there. I would like to draw everyone's attention though to Chuck Schumer's excellent Twitter trolling of President Trump today when he took that crying Chuck Schumer tweet and just for hash tag 'Be Best' as Melania is so concerned with cyber bullying.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: So crying Chuck is accusing the president of bullying him on Twitter? You know how lame and pathetic that is? These are grown men. He's not being bullied.

TARLOV: These are grown men. Look who started it not that we should be having conversation like who started it. But the president of the United States of America is the one who started it and can have an adult conversation about one of the most consequential decisions that any president in modern history is going to make.

WATTERS: Well, he's a little bit more of an adult than crying Chuck these not shedding tears. OK, crying Chuck should be shedding tears of joy for the return of the American hostages and we didn't even have to pay any ransom, like Barack Obama, and we didn't have to release any terrorists from Gitmo like Barack Obama.

In fact, President Trump on the military just captured top five ISIS--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Top five, yes.

WATTERS: -- terrorists in Syria right now. So I think the president is following--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: But did President Trump build a big soccer field at Gitmo? Those soccer fields--

HANNITY: The expensive and multi-million dollar soccer field.

WATTERS: But if he did build a soccer field, it would've been on-time and under budget.

HANNITY: That's all true. He is winning. You have to jump in here, Jessica.

TARLOV: What do you want me to do? I can't think my location--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: It's a blow out. You've got to defend yourself.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: It's not a blow out.

WATTERS: The only thing you can do is bring and In-N-Out burger. That's your only way.

HANNITY: That's it. By the way, I like it animal style.

TARLOV: It will be there tomorrow.

HANNITY: I like both the vanilla and chocolate shake.

TARLOV: A double-double?

HANNITY: Bring both. And the French fries are freshly made on premises. And the only other burger that's great like in-an-out burger and I think it's the best burger ever is Crown burger in Salt Lake City. They put pastrami on it.

TARLOV: I've never tried that.

HANNITY: OK.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: I like pastrami on the sandwich.

WATTERS: I hope you get to Salt Lake City.

HANNITY: All right. It is his world.

TARLOV: All right. I'll detour.

HANNITY: You are living in it. Sorry, Jessica.

TARLOV: That was not fair.

HANNITY: Enjoy your trip, a safe home.

TARLOV: I'll see you next week in studio.

HANNITY: When we come back, this will blow your mind. You are not going to believe what 'The View's' Joy Behar said earlier today. Wait until you see this. Next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: The release of these three Americans being held captive in North Korea in a prison camp was definitely huge win for the country and the president and his diplomacy, standing up to Kim Jong Un and little rocket man.

Even 'The View's' Trump-hating Joy Behar gave the president credit. I am in a state of shock. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY BEHAR, HOST, ABC NEWS: Well, you know, good for him.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

BEHAR: If it works, we're happy for him.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

BEHAR: I wish that he would do what he has to do with the world. If he is on the right track I give him credit for that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Wow. A joyful day in the life of Joy Behar. Good job, Joy. It's usually Meghan McCain who is doing the good job there but we love Whoopi.

All right. That's all the time we have left. We will always be fair and balanced. We're not the destroy-Trump media. Thank you for always being with us. Let not your heart be troubled. There she is, Laura Ingraham. Hi.

Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.

