Oliver North: Official says Israel responded to Iran

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," May 9, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. Welcome to 'Hannity.'

A lot of breaking news. Good news for the United States and the world. All eyes are on Joint Base Andrews as we await the arrival of three American hostages just released from North Korea. President Trump is expected to greet these brave individuals on the tarmac when they land enrollments, we will break down the diplomatic developments on the Korean peninsula and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's incredibly successful trip to the region.

Plus, we'll show how the president's achievements on the world stage are driving Democrats and the media insane.

And also tonight, the leaders of Iran, the mullahs, are throwing a temper tantrum after President Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the destructive Iranian nuclear deal. We'll bring you the crazy rhetoric coming out of Iran.

Plus, the equally ridiculous and melodramatic rhetoric coming from your mainstream media, as corrupt as they are.

And we have all the highlights and low lights from today's confirmation hearing for the presidents pick to head the CIA, Gina Haspel. She was forced to defend her stellar track record from Democrats who think she is too tough on terrorists.

Now, finally tonight, we mark an important anniversary for the deep state. One year ago today, James Comey, under recommendation of Rod Rosenstein, was fired from his role as the FBI director.

And finally, some positive developments to report from the DOJ's ongoing obstruction.

All of that, plus just breaking now moments ago, Israeli defense forces are reporting that Iranian forces launched missiles at Israel from Syria. Multiple rockets were fired. Israel has responded tonight, and we'll give you all the details.

And that and more and are very important breaking news opening monologue.

(MUSIC)

HANNITY: As we speak, the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air with three released American hostages were on their way back thankfully to the United States after spending months inside hard labor prison camps across North Korea.

This was a major diplomatic win for the president and the Trump administration and a very important step forward for North Korea. And most importantly, three American lives thankfully were saved. President Trump's historic summit with Kim Jong Un is now moving forward, as planned.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I appreciate Kim Jong Un doing this and allowing them to go. We picked a time. We picked a place for the meeting, or summit, as you like to call it.

I think it will be very successful, but as I always say, who knows? Who knows what's going to happen? But it's going to be a very important event. Again, I think this is something that nobody thought was going to happen for years or more.

REPORTER: Where is the summit going to take place?

TRUMP: We're going to announce that in three days -- within three days.

REPORTER: Within three days?

TRUMP: We're just working arrangements.

(CROSSTALK)

REPORTER: -- not in the DMZ?

TRUMP: It will be not be there.

REPORTER: Do you deserve the Nobel Prize, do you think?

TRUMP: Everyone thinks so but I won't say it. Do you know what I want to do? I want to get it finished. The prize I want is victory for the world, not for even here. I want victory for the world because that's what we're talking about. So, that's the only prize I want.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: A date has now been set for the upcoming meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un and we'll let you know the details as we get them.

Let me be clear: this diplomatic progress, it's no accident. When President Trump took the reins from Barack Obama, little rocket man was launching his ballistic missiles over Japan. He was threatening Guam, threatening the rest of the world, and, of course, testing nuclear weapons left and right and of course ballistic missiles.

All of these aggressive tactics have ended, at least for the moment. This, thanks to the hard work, negotiating skills of the president and his brand-new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. And after tightening sanctions, developing a strong relationship with the president of China and threatening to introduce new tariffs, sending multiple carrier strike groups to the region, and berating Kim Jong Un on the world stage, the North Korean dictator is now limping to the negotiating table. And it's on the terms the United States set.

But wait, hang on. Remember, just a few months ago, your media, your corrupt, destroy Trump media was telling you that Donald Trump was leading us to a nuclear war with North Korea. Oh, how could they ever get something like that wrong?

Typical. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DANA BASH, CNN: If the idea of a nuclear showdown with North Korea keeps you up at night, I would recommend deleting your Twitter app.

JOHN HEILEMANN, MSNBC: He's not merely being cavalier with the threat about nuclear war. He's been cavalier in a way that makes him seem demented.

BRIAN STELTER, CNN: These are the messages from a person who is not well, from a leader who is not fit for office.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: President Trump is goading Kim Jong Un to test a nuclear missile again, to prove its reliability, to show him wrong. And fundamentally, I think it comes across as two kindergartners who are jostling each other, except that each has nuclear weapons.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC: Too late after 100,000 Americans die.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: After a nuclear holocaust.

SCARBOROUGH: Or after a million die in Seattle.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And that's where we are. This is not an exaggeration.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC: Trump's comments about nuclear weapons have experts worried he could literally inadvertently trigger a catastrophe.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Yes, the typical media barrage didn't end well or age well. So, I wonder if the mainstream media, are they going to apologize for the hysterical coverage, just like their phony Russian coverage, just like everything else I get wrong?

It's unlikely because just yesterday, yes, "The New York Times," the paper of record, they actually slammed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo because he was absent during President Trump's Iran nuclear deal announcement. Well, then they found out he was actually in North Korea rescuing and saving American hostages. Something Barack Obama could never get done.

Trump responded two hours ago on Twitter, he wrote: The failing "New York Times" criticize the Secretary of State Pompeo for being AWOL, missing, when, in fact, he was flying to North Korea. Fake news, so bad.

We're going to get back to the abusively biased media in just a moment, but first, we are also following very closely a developing situation inside of Iran. The IDF is reporting that Israel's Iron Dome was able to intercept multiple rockets that were fired by Iranian sources from a Syrian base. No injuries have been reported.

I just got off the phone with a high-ranking Israeli official who has now confirmed to me this was in response to Israel's military actions, and in fact I have confirmation Israel tonight not long ago has retaliated. We are going to have more of that in the moment with Colonel Oliver North.

But, first, yesterday, President Trump made the important decision to pull America out of the incredibly flawed Iranian nuclear deal. In a few weeks, U.S. sanctions against Iran will be reinstated, likely squeezing this rogue nation economically and essentially Iran will now have less money to fund, let's see, their proxy wars in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. They are funding of terrorism around the world? Their weapon systems that are aimed at Israel and other allies in the region.

And, of course, the corrupt Islamist political leaders in Iran and the mullahs, oh they are not taking this so well. Yet petulant Iranian lawmakers yelling once again "death to America" from the parliament floor, and even burning an American flag, as you can see. In other words, a pretty normal Tuesday from the parliament in Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iran's supreme leader went on a totally unhinged Twitter rant, saying the U.S. president's shallow, ludicrous behavior wasn't unexpected. The same behavior existed in previous U.S. presidents, yet Iranian nation is persisting while former U.S. presidents passed away and the Islamic Republic of Iran is still standing. This man's corpse will also be worm food while the Islamic Republic stands strong.

This coming from a man President Obama, think about this, trusted and handed over $150 billion to. And a promise he got back -- well, we're not going to build nukes but we got he got to continue to spin those centrifuges.

Naturally, the mullahs of Iran are also threatening to ramp up their uranium enrichment program. President Trump is not bowing down to these empty threats. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: What are you going to do if Iran starts up their nuclear program?

TRUMP: Iran will find out. They're going to find out. I don't think they should do that.

I would advise Iran not to start their nuclear program. I would advise them very strongly. If they do, there will be very severe consequence. OK?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Sadly, Iran's morally corrupt political leaders aren't the only ones melting down over the president's decision. Yes, your very own mainstream media, they are also in freak out mode yet again. I guess they didn't learn from their North Korean coverage.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC: Decision by the president that some say marks the United States' biggest self-inflicted foreign policy wound since the Iraq War.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What we heard was not foreign policy. It was vandalism.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Doesn't this give Iran a propaganda win?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Of course.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC: I guess the good news here is that John Bolton is finally getting the war he has always wanted.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It reinforces the notion that we are something of a rogue country, that we don't honor or live up to our international commitments.

WHOOPI GOLDBER, ABC: Is he just keeping a campaign promise here? Do we know what he pulled out of? Does he know what he pulled out of?

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC: The totality of this president's behavior and decisions leads me to question why he does anything and whether or not it is to deflect from something else. I don't think he has the moral compass to make a decision based on our own national security.

JOY BEHAR, ABC: It's almost like I can't believe anything he does because it seems to be based on a personal antagonism to Obama and a jealousy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Every night now, we get more and more evidence journalism in this country is dead and buried. I told you in 2007 and '08. Now, this brand- new Iran hysteria is only the latest example, proving our point.

Let's turn to some important news. The president's pick to head the CIA, Gina Haspel, she testified powerfully today before the Senate Intelligence Committee as her confirmation process is now underway.

As I have said many times on this program, that woman, Ms. Haspel, is an American patriot and hero. Her work in the CIA after 9/11 saved countless of Americans. It brought terrorists to justice.

Still, you have some Democrats attacking Haspel for supporting legal programs that they claim now were too tough on jihadists, on terrorists, forcing Haspel to defend her incredible track record.

Take a look at this outrage.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RON WYDEN, R—OREGON: I would really like to have on the record whether you ever called for the program to be continued, which it sure sounds to me like your answer suggested. You said, well, we were doing our job. It ought to be continued. That troubles me very much.

GINA HASPEL, CIA DIRECTOR NOMINEE: Let me say this about myself. After 9/11, I didn't look to go sit on the swish desk. I stepped up. I was done on the sidelines. I was on the front lines in the Cold War and I was on the front lines in the fight against al Qaeda.

SEN. JACK REED, D—R.I.: Very simple. You have an operations officer who is captured, he's being waterboarded. I've asked you very simply, would you determine that to be immoral and something that should never be done, condoned in any way, shape, or form? Your response seems to be that civilized nations don't do it but uncivilized nations do it or uncivilized groups do it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The United States.

REED: A civilized nation was doing it until it was outlawed by this Congress.

HASPEL: Senator, I would never obviously support any inhumane treatment of any CIA officers. We have lost CIA officers over the years to terrorists.

I just gave an example. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed personally killed a "Wall Street Journal" correspondent and filmed it. I don't think there's any comparison between CIA officers serving their country, adhering to U.S. law, and terrorists who, by their very definition, are not following anybody's law.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And people need to look at that beheading.

And, by the way, only three people including that man were actually waterboarded under intense medical supervision.

"The New York Times" reported last night that that 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed asked a military judge to share information with the Intel Committee prior to Haspel's confirmation hearings. Really? We are going to let that guy give information?

It is unbelievable, despicable. It's disgusting. 9/11/2001, we lost 3,000 Americans.

Today's Senate Democrats slammed the CIA's interrogation tactics against KSM. But Haspel provided important context about this terrorist. I hope people will remember. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HASPEL: Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was the architect and mastermind of the 9/11 attacks. His nephew Ramzi Yousef, was behind the '93 attack on the World Trade Center. And Khalid Sheikh Mohammed financed that operation.

He also was behind the infamous Bojinka plot in the Philippines.

Tragically, he was the individual who personally killed a "Wall Street Journal" American correspondent and filmed that heinous act.

He also, after 9/11, carried out an attack on a synagogue in Tunisia, and he had other attacks planned.

We were able to warn allies about a planned attack for example on Heathrow Airport.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: You want to see the most evil, despicable act besides 9/11? Go video the beheading of that reporter of which she is referring to.

Former top CIA official Jose Rodriguez has been on this program many times. And back in 2014, he reminded us that the interrogation program against KSM, one of three people waterboarded, it actually led our intelligence officials to the courier of Usama bin Laden which led us to Usama bin Laden.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So in other words, you are saying that the accusation that these enhanced interrogation techniques were used beyond what we had already, what had already been disclosed, you are saying it's false, number one. And that in spite of their suggestion that they were not successful, you're saying that, in fact, that's not true. You were there. It was successful.

JOSE RODRIGUEZ, FORMER TOP CIA OFFICIAL: It was very successful. And for those of us who were there, it is just amazing that they could have come to this conclusion. Those of us who read the intelligence coming out of our black sites every morning and who acted on that intelligence know the value and basically it led to the destruction of the organization.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It was successful. They were there. Jose Rodriguez, Gina Haspel, thank you for your service to your country. And America now needs you more than ever.

It is high time for the U.S. Senate and these guys on their high horse after the fact to confirm your nomination.

Finally tonight, more evidence that the deep state is crumbling. It has been one year since President Trump fired James Comey, oh, on the recommendation in part of Rod Rosenstein. And it looks like he is longing for his days as America's top deep state arbiter. Comey tweeted out a picture of himself naturally along with the caption, missing the people of the FBI today. Many that I talk to aren't missing him. Thank you for your commitment to the truth in all you do for the good of the country, et cetera.

Of course, Comey was fired was less than truthful handling of the Clinton investigation like when he lied about not writing the exoneration in May before interviewing Hillary Clinton in July and 17 other key people or when he turned the other way as Clinton destroyed evidence, you know, BleachBit, acid washed, deleting subpoenaed emails.

Let's not forget, by the way, about Comey's FISA abuse using Hillary's bought and paid for dirty dossier full of lies put together by a foreign national to lie to a FISA court judge to spy on a Trump campaign associate. And we could go on. But you've heard of before. We don't have all night.

Instead, we do have some good news to bring you tonight from the ongoing obstruction in the Department of Justice. Fox News is reporting that the House chairmen, the House Intel Committee Chairman Nunes and Chairman Gowdy, they have now been invited by the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to the DOJ for a briefing about the latest request from Chairman Nunes regarding the Russia investigation.

This, of course, came after a call between the White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and the Justice Department and their officials. Unfortunately, this briefing will be of course classified but maybe, maybe finally after subpoena, after subpoena, after reduction, after redaction, after slow walking, maybe the sign that the DOJ cooperation could be improving. I guess the threat of contempt of Congress -- well, maybe that had an impact too.

They have been slow walking thousands of subpoenaed documents to Congress. They have been putting in heavily redacted comments. They've been claiming national security is at risk when in fact it's been proven at times not to be at risk.

We asked the question on this program. Rod Rosenstein, what does the Department of Justice have to hide?

Another developing story. The media has been running wall-to- wall with a report that some Russian oligarchs may potentially elicit payments to Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen and the media is, of course, featuring salacious details from Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti who claims to have inside information. He's the guy that's on fake news CNN and MSNBC conspiracy TV seemingly 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

However, tonight, we are learning that the information, at least some of it, might be seriously flawed. Michael Cohen's attorneys, they are pushing back tonight, saying that Avenatti and at least two instances apparently accuse the wrong Michael Cohen. Cohen's lawyers say that Michael Cohen Avenatti is talking about in one instance is a Canadian citizen with the same name. In another instance, an Israeli man with the same name.

You can't make this stuff up. We'll continue to follow the story.

All right. Joining us now with reaction to all this breaking news, we have Colonel Oliver North.

Colonel, you alerted me before we came on the air. I made some phone calls. Top sources in Israel have confirmed that multiple rockets were fired at Israel within the last couple of hours. And Israel has, in fact, they were fired from Syria, Israel has responded.

No Israelis were injured, though, in the attack against them. This having to do with Israel's previous military attacks against Syria in recent weeks. Nothing to do with the Iranian deal, I was told, at a very high level.

OLIVER NORTH, NRA PRESIDENT-ELECT: Look, never believe an Iranian because if their lips are moving, they are lying.

But let me a little bit more about the story and we can about some other stuff. Twenty missiles fired from a Syrian base. They are Iranian missiles. These are the kinds they are trying to transship into Lebanon to get to Hezbollah. The Israeli air force is responding when they -- when you and I first talked about this 20 minutes ago, they were responding to it.

It's interestingly enough, Sean, the same base from which I went into Syria with the IDF back in January. I think we've got footage of that.

I was on the air with Fox News. We were allowed, in fact encouraged, by an Israeli defense official to go into Syria where the Israelis have built a military hospital inside Syria to help --

HANNITY: I want to make sure the video we are showing our audience, that's the exact location it was fired at today. Nobody in Israel was hurt but Israel has responded.

NORTH: Correct.

HANNITY: It was fired -- we believe Iranian missiles from Syria.

NORTH: Yes, that's exactly the report I received from a very senior Israeli defense official. He is the man who went with me, not this guy on the screen. I want to be very clear about that.

But the colonel who called me as a dear friend, and he knows what he's talking about. He knows all about the Iranian threats to Israel coming out of Syria. He was forecasting it. The base that we went in from is the one that was attacked today.

HANNITY: Colonel, I also confirmed from a high-ranking government source within Israel. So, everything that you had told me about half an hour ago. You know a thing or two about the release of hostages.

What is amazing here is the rapid turnaround. America sends a strike force. The president demeans little rocket man all over the place. Sanctions are put in place, an alliance with China takes place.

This had happened, the North Korean dictator crossing the DMZ, now talking about denuclearization of the entire peninsula by accident. This happened, peace through strength.

NORTH: Absolutely. What is happened here, Sean, is being rejected by the far left because, one, you are absolutely right, the deep state cannot stand the prospect of this president being reelected. They are going to do everything they can to undermine it.

And these are the kinds of propaganda. This is what this is. It's propaganda. It's lies about the president that are being used to dissuade the American people from supporting him. And, of course, a lot depends on this upcoming election in November.

HANNITY: Real quickly.

NORTH: We're also seeing the same thing happen with the NRA. There's no doubt about it. That's why -- that's why as painful as it's been, because you and I've been doing war broadcasts since I joined --

HANNITY: Long time.

NORTH: -- this network 17 years ago. And here we are talking about another attack on an ally by the Iranians from a foreign country called Syria.

I look at what I am doing, joining the NRA as their president, is a sad thing for me because I can't -- I can't come on every day with you like we used to do. But the fact is, the same thing is happening to this president is happening to the NRA right now. It's a massive left-wing attack on a great institution for civil liberties.

HANNITY: Colonel, they are lying about me every day. The media is vetting the more than they vetted Obama. I understand. I get it.

(LAUGHTER)

NORTH: God bless you, buddy. Semper fi.

HANNITY: God -- semper fi. Safe home, my friend.

And I will tell you this, we are praying for those three hostages coming home. We are watching the Israeli situation heating up with Syria and Iran, and we have much more. Ed Henry with the latest on the arrival of these hostages who have been. Dr. Gorka, Daniel Hoffman, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. You're looking at live Joint Base Andrews where we are awaiting the arrival of the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the three American hostages released by North Korea. Huge news today.

Joining us with more on what to expect as this plane begins to land tonight, Fox News chief national correspondent Ed Henry.

So, we have the hostages freed, Israel is now retaliated. Iranian rockets fired at Israel and, of course, the president's withdrawal from the horrific Iranian deal.

My words, not yours, sir.

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: That's right, Sean. Major breaking news night once again.

And this is really a coup for President Trump as his new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is coming home from his second secret trip in recent weeks to North Korea with a major foreign policy victory in tow. This caps a dramatic day of diplomacy.

A short time ago, the three previously imprisoned Americans landed with Pompeo in Anchorage, Alaska, for a refueling stop, then quickly got back in the air. They are now on their way to Joint Base Andrews, as you just showed. Right here in the Washington area. They will land in the middle of the night after a day of ups and downs.

There was some uncertainty about whether this was really happening after the secretary of state spent 90 minutes meeting with Kim Jong Un and then returned to his hotel. Reporters traveling with the secretary asked Pompeo if the Americans were coming home, and he crossed his fingers because he was still not sure it was a done deal.

But then a North Korean officials soon arrived to say these Americans were freed, Tony Kim, Kim Hak-song, and Kim Dong Chul. They appeared to be in good health, which is a big deal. Remember the heartbreak we all felt after Otto Warmbier was released from North Korea only to die shortly thereafter because of the horrific treatment he received from the communist nation.

So, the focus tonight is on the three Americans. The president is already looking ahead at how this sets that table for his summit with Kim that is likely coming in early June, saying today this will be a great moment for the whole world.

A short ago, you'd see he tweeted: Looking forward to greeting the hostages, no longer hostages, at 2:00 a.m.

FOX News will be there. I'm hosting live coverage in the middle of the night. The president as well as we believe Vice President Mike Pence are going to greet these Americans as they return to U.S. soil, Sean.

HANNITY: Ed, I will be watching. I never go to bed before 4:00 a.m. anyway. So, I'll be watching, Ed Henry.

That was sad with Otto Warmbier and his family. And the horrific conditions he came back in, and obviously the tragedy.

But good news tonight. Thanks, Ed. Appreciate it.

HENRY: Absolutely. Thank you.

HANNITY: According to a release from the State Department, that would be Mike Pompeo State Department, the three freed hostages have issued a statement writing, quote: We would like to express our deep appreciation to the United States government, to President Trump, to Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home. We thank God and all our families and friends who prayed for us and for our return. God bless America, the greatest nation in the world."

I can't wait for them to land.

Joining us now with reaction on all the big developments today, former deputy assistant to the president, Fox News national security strategist, Dr. Sebastian Gorka. Retired CIA intelligence officer, we welcome him to the Fox family. Of course, he's been in a lot, our friend Daniel Hoffman.

Dr. Gorka, let me start with you. These hostages are freed. It took a military presence. It took the president taunting Kim Jong Un. It took sanctions, but it worked. And I don't believe the president brought in $150 billion in cash and other currencies and cargo planes to make this happen.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST, FOX NEWS: Isn't it a great night to be an American, Sean? This is stunning. The president and Secretary Pompeo with this one act have done more for America than Obama and his whole cabinet did in eight years.

No more appeasement. No more middle of the night pallets of currency being shipped to our enemies. What did we pay for these three Americans to come home, Sean? Nothing. We dealt with the dictator as you should deal with all dictators. No appeasement. Walk softly and carry a very big stick or an aircraft carrier battle group. That's how you get things done.

It is, you know, a new day for America, and this is a message for all dictatorships. And this is the model for how we deal with Iran. We've shown Iran no more appeasement and I'm telling the president and everybody in his circle. We use the Pyongyang model that Pompeo has effectively deployed to deal with regimes like Iran, Sean.

HANNITY: You know, I've known Mike Pompeo a long time. I'm very proud of what he did. I'm very proud of what the president did here. Daniel Hoffman, I think you rightly have been telling people, manager expectations. We, I know we're talking about something that is massive. And that would be the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. So important.

But also we never thought a year ago that Kim Jong Un would cross the DMZ into the arms of the president of South Korea. We never thought he would agree to have such talks. We know longer see missiles flying over Japan, Guam threatened, or talks about firing missiles that could reach New York and Boston.

Yes, we should manage our expectations, trust and verify. Peace through strength. But it's certainly far more hope than we have had in a long time.

DANIEL HOFFMAN, CONTRIBUTOR, FOX NEWS: Right, and this was a very tangible and positive result of this administration's foreign policy, Sean. And while we celebrate this diplomatic and humanitarian success, we need to remember as well that there are reportedly about 150 to 200,000 political prisoners in North Korea.

This is like akin to the Soviet gulags. And while our three former, soon- to-be former or former hostages, you know, after they received the medical care I'm sure they will need, I think they'll be very, very valuable sources of information on these North Korean prison labor camps and the awful, horrendous conditions to which innocent people are subjected.

And it's important for us to call out North Korea on their horrific behavior towards their own population and towards our citizens as well.

HANNITY: You know, I want to go -- Israel earlier today, a couple hours ago, multiple missiles fired by Iran from Syria. No Israeli has been hurt. I talked to high-level government sources. Colonel North has his sources in the IDF, thank God, but Israel has struck back tonight.

From my intelligent sources, they went directly to where those missiles were fired. This of course was in retaliation to Israel effectively taking out a lot of the sites that they've been using in Syria. Dr. Gorka.

GORKA: Yes, so the wonderful thing about the nation of Israel is that they have capabilities in the region that are unmatched, and when they feel a threat and when they have the requisite intelligence, they take action.

The massive change for Israel now is that now they have us to stand with them shoulder to shoulder. As the vice president said on the anniversary of the 69th year of the founding of the State of Israel, I was in the room with the vice president.

CHURCH: Yes.

GORKA: He says we stand with Israel.

(CROSSTALK)

CHURCH: Let me--

GORKA: Israel's enemies are our enemies.

HANNITY: And in a week, look what's -- this week and look what's going to happen, Daniel Hoffman. Jerusalem now the capital. So many people promised. It happened. President Trump another promise kept.

HOFFMAN: Extraordinary sea change, Sean. Absolutely. But I think this is a precursor for more kinetic action in Syria. Iran is using that territory against Israel, and I think I fear that it may only get worse.

HANNITY: It may. And I don't know if I would take on the Israeli defense forces, nor do I think you take on Israel's best ally, the United States.

Thank you both. When we come back, the media continues to do Robert Mueller's bidding. Gregg Jarrett, former Trump campaign aide Michael Cavuto. They are up next. A lot more breaking news, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Despite President Trump's huge foreign policy gains this week, as we await the release now, we know these hostages are on their way home. Thank God.

The media is still continues to do Robert Mueller's bidding, they can't stop talking about Russia, Russia. Stormy, Stormy. This is unbelievable.

Here with reaction, former Trump campaign aide, Mike Caputo. And the author of the upcoming book. This will be a number one bestseller, "The Russian Hoax. The Elicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump," Fox News legal analyst, Gregg Jarrett.

All right, let's go right to where we are. So, every single time subpoenaed documents, they slow walk.

GREGG JARRETT, LEGAL ANALYST, FOX NEWS: Right.

HANNITY: Every single time they say redacted for national security, we are finding instance after instance where it wasn't about national security. For example, Comey, who lied.

JARRETT: Right.

HANNITY: And said the FBI didn't think Michael Flynn was lying. Or they go to the next step which is they just say no. And Congress has oversight. So now there is a threat that they will be held in contempt. Rod Rosenstein and Jeff Sessions.

JARRETT: You even have members of Congress who have now drawn up articles of impeachment against Rosenstein. Because that's how far you have to go to get him to capitulate and follow the law. If you ask the Department of Justice and the FBI for documents that you are entitled to as members of Congress in your oversight capacity, if you ask them for their grocery list, they will say that's classified. Sorry, national security secrets. Intelligence information. Lives will be jeopardized.

When push comes to shove and I have to hand over the grocery list, you find out its meat and potatoes and cookies. And there is nothing whatsoever to do with national security or privileged classified information. Which means the Department of Justice and FBI cannot be trusted to be honest because they are trying to cover up their own misjudgments and corrupt conduct.

HANNITY: All right, let me go. Michael Caputo. I have watched you in interviews. You were on with us last week. You were recently before the special counsel for how many hours?

MICHAEL CAPUTO, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN AIDE: For three hours. I think it was a little shorter than they had hoped.

HANNITY: Yes, and they said to you we'll be watching you on TV.

CAPUTO: They did, and it was very clear they had been watching me on TV all along. And initially I was pretty scared about it because it's pretty expensive to go out there but I'm not very scared about it anymore.

I've got to tell you, you know, these slow walked FOIAS, and these other requests for documents, this isn't new to the Trump administration. This is the same reaction we got from the DOJ, the IRS, and I think they are the same people. This is a problem that goes back for another presidency, may be even two, and it's got to fast because the American people deserve to have these documents and certainly the congressional oversight.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Did you take it as a threat, we'll be watching?

CAPUTO: Absolutely. I think that, you know--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Who said it? Do you remember the name of the attorney that said it?

CAPUTO: They know that many others are as well. I think the cost of these investigations, the Senate, House, Mueller, are keeping a lot of people quiet. But I'm not going to be quiet anymore.

HANNITY: Do you know who said it, which attorney?

CAPUTO: I do. I'm not revealing the names of the attorney or the two FBI agents that were in there with me. I think that they were mostly pretty professional. I don't think they'd discuss these issues with somebody who appears on TV a lot. It's mostly people who are, you know, behind the scenes, quite people like you know, J.D. Gordon and others who have been doing their jobs for many, many years.

HANNITY: Let me ask you, Gregg. I hear that and I hear like, we are watching you on TV.

JARRETT: Yes.

HANNITY: You'll be going on that idiot Hannity show. That's how interpreted. You know, we'll be watching.

JARRETT: The government is possessed of immense unfettered power. They can destroy your life. They can leave you penniless, as they did with Michael Flynn, and for what? It turns out he was telling the truth.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Michael Flynn had to sell his house.

JARRETT: That's right.

HANNITY: Michael Caputo had to sell his house.

JARRETT: They can ruin your life. That's how powerful.

HANNITY: Ray Donovan in the Reagan years.

JARRETT: Right.

HANNITY: Where do I go to get my good name back? By the time that is all said and done, there will be many of those people. Newt is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: We are awaiting the arrival of three Americans that are now freed from prison in North Korea. Now, they are due to arrive back right here in the United States within hours. They will be greeted by President Trump.

Also another big story we are following tonight, President Trump's nominee for the CIA director Gina Haspel was grilled by Democrats during her confirmation hearing earlier today. Haspel in fact defended her record and the record of the CIA. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GINA HASPEL, CIA NOMINEE: First of all, CIA follows the law. We follow the law then. We follow the law today. I support the law. I wouldn't support a change in the law, but I will tell you this. I would not put CIA officers at risk by asking them to undertake risky controversial activity again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Joining us now, the author of the brand-new book. It is out June 5th, "Trump's America." And of course you can get it on Barnesandnoble.com. We have a link on Hannity.com. Former Speaker of the House, Fox News contributor, Newt Gingrich is with us.

She followed the law. We know that only three people were water boarded, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. And because he was water boarded, Mr. Speaker, he gave up the courier which led to Bin Laden. These are people, after 9/11, 3,000 Americans slaughtered. I find lot of the questioning today was beyond insulting for Ms. Haspel.

NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it was beyond insulting. And I actually thought that Marco Rubio had a perfectly at one point when he said to the committee, if we can't approve her, who are we going to confirm?

As you know, virtually every senior intelligence person has come out and said she's the right choice. She's a great professional. She has served the country as a patriot. And frankly, there is something a little disgusting about partisans who put their party above patriotism and who are willing to attack and smear those who literally have given their lives for the purpose of defending America.

And I think you can go back and pick out Democrat by Democrat, people who I think really should be ashamed of the way in which they dealt with somebody who has spent her entire lifetime trying to keep us safe, including people who frankly behave in such a partisan way that, no wonder she is disgusted with them.

HANNITY: Frankly, I think she's an American hero. Along with Jose Rodriguez and those other people that were able to get information to save American lives. It seems like many people have forgotten.

I want to move on to North Korea. We are awaiting these hostages now that are coming back with Secretary of State Pompeo. Chuck Schumer literally said today, he goes, he is warning that Kim Jong Un is trying to con Donald Trump into letting his guard down during nuclear negotiations. And he doesn't want the American people to fall prey to this.

And I'm like, the only person that got conned was Bill Clinton who paid, you know, billions in energy subsidies to Kim Jong Un's father. The only other person that got conned was Barack Obama and John Kerry when they gave 150 billion to the mullahs in Iran that are chanting and threatening again today.

GINGRICH: Well, my point would be the same, as I said a while ago, Senator Schumer, as he has with blocking appointees, keeping the U.S. government undermanned, in many ways crippling our ability to do things, Senator Schumer once again would rather be a a partisan than a patriot. He would rather try to score points which are pretty stupid points.

We have no evidence at all that Mike Pompeo, who graduated first in his class at West Point and who was a remarkable student at Harvard Law School, I don't think Pompeo was going to be conned by anybody.

But more importantly, why can't, why can't the Democratic leader of the Senate be happy for a minute? That three Americans who have been locked up for a year under a dictatorship are coming home? Why couldn't this be an evening of being happy for their families? And I just think the partisanship is so bitter that they just can't bring themselves, forgetting President Trump.

HANNITY: It really is this, though. That if Donald Trump is successful and we have 14 states with record low on appointment, lowest level of unemployment for African-Americans, Hispanic Americans, women in the workplace, the tax cuts are working. Revenues are an all-time high.

And now the president is having huge success in North Korea when the media and the Democrats are warning you are starting a nuclear war because he dared to warn Kim Jong Un and show a military president and call him little rocket man, and they were scared to death.

No, he is starting nuclear war. And it's the same with the Iranian mullahs. If, in fact, the world would join us, the Iranians would have no choice but to stop their nuclear program.

GINGRICH: Well, that's exactly right. By the way, the Congressional Budget Office report that says that this April was the highest revenue in American history, thick about this.

The tax cuts, such dramatic economic growth. It's the highest revenue, the largest surplus. Exactly the opposite of what the liberals said would happen. And as you just pointed out, you know, if they could bring themselves to put America first rather than partisanship first, we could get a lot done in the world.

HANNITY: Mr. Speaker, good to see you. All right. When we come back, Ed Henry is with us with a live report on these three American hostages released from North Korea. We are awaiting their arrival back on U.S. soil. Good news. Straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right, Fox News alert. According to the Israeli military, air raids were sounding in Israel as Iran fired multiple rockets into the country. They fire those rockets from Syria. Israel tonight has retaliated. Now, Fox will continue to monitor the situation throughout the night.

Also a big night. We can't wait for the arrival of three American prisoners held hostages in North Korea.

Ed Henry, you got the hostages free, Israelis retaliating. And of course, America took out, withdrew from the horrific Iranian deal. Again, my words, not yours. Sorry, I don't mean to drag you into my commentary.

ED HENRY, CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, FOX NEWS: That's right, and that's why we're doing the news, Sean. And what's interesting is what a difference a year makes. Think about last summer when the president's critics were saying his hot rhetoric might lead to a nuclear war.

Instead, we may now be on the brink of a peace summit, and yes, three American hostages. New this hour, we've learned the president spoke today by phone with the president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, to discuss Secretary of State Mike Pompeo second secret trip to North Korea.

Officials telling us the president told his counterpart he's looking forward to welcoming them back to the White House May 22nd to get on the same page about the president summit with Kim Jong Un.

That call follows Pompeo meeting today with Kim in Pyongyang for 90 minutes to lay the groundwork for the president's meeting with Kim that I mentioned about. We are expecting that to happen in early June.

Today the president ruled out the Korean Demilitarized Zone for the meeting with the dictator. The president saying today the release of these three hostages sets the table nicely for that summit.

Now, what's also interesting is that since the DMZ has been ruled out for the summer, the focus now is on the possibility of this happening in Singapore. For now, the president is getting ready to head to Joint Base Andrews here in Washington before to get those hostages, Sean.

HANNITY: We're so glad to have them home. Also, our thoughts and prayers for the family of Otto Warmbier.

We'll always be fair and balanced. We're not the destroy-Trump media. Let not your heart be troubled. We have a lot tomorrow. Laura is next. See you tomorrow night.

Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.