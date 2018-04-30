Greg Gutfeld on the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Hooray. Saturday was the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Here's a clip:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: It's a trash fire.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

We could stop there. Now, everything went as planned. The comedian, an undiluted leftist plucked from "The Daily Show" assembly line of press approved progs unloaded on the White House. But like a tortoise on crutches, you could see the jokes limping toward you.

The dinner is now just old news, an orgy of self-congratulations, selfies, and predictable barbs masked as edgy, like the Sarah Sanders stuff:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHELLE WOLF, COMEDIAN: I have to say, I'm a little star struck. I love you as Aunt Lydia in "The Handmaid's Tale."

I actually really like Sarah. I think she's very resourceful. Like she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Like, maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's lies. Probably lies.

And I'm never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders, you know. Is it Sarah Sanders? Is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Like, what's Uncle Tom, but for white women who disappoint other white women?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Now, Wolf reminds us that you can smear women as long as you on the right side politically. The media calls that a roast. If you did it, it would be called misogyny. But progs play by different rules. Take Joy Reid, whatever she wrote will be excused by people who would crucify you for much, much less. Being on the left excuses everything, you can drive girls into the drink or run the Klan and still sit in the senate as long as you're a Democrat.

Now, the comic's defenders will say, but Trump said bad things about women too. You're right. He said bad things about everyone. But if he wasn't president and Marco Rubio was, do you think Michelle would be any nicer to Rubio? He's pro-life. She's this:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WOLF: Mike Pence is also very anti-choice. He thinks abortion is murder, which, first of all, don't knock it until you try it. And when you do try it really knock it. You know, you've got to get that baby out of there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Maybe that's what Brian Stelter considers brave material. Take that unborn baby.

So, yeah, Trump had said bad things, but he crushed ISIS and might just solve a 60-year-old problem called North Korea. I'll take the trade-off even if I must listen to really bad jokes once a year. So should you.