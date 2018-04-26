Gutfeld on Kanye's latest tweets

It's day five of the Kanye-pocalypse. And just as predicted, if you step out of the box, the others still in jail will turn on you:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

JIMMY KIMMEL, "JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!" So now Donald Trump has two black friends. He's got -- I hope Ben Carson doesn't get jealous.

TREVOR NOAH, "THE DAILY SHOW": I don't even know what happened here. I think Kanye West just realized he's too rich to not be Republican. I don't even know what it is.

STEPHEN COLBERT, "THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT": We have the right to independent thought, and I independently think that Kanye has lost his mind.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

What an overreaction. You'd think the guy advocated for child marriage.

But it's just like high school, isn't it? The person who won't act like everyone else gets the shaft. Isn't it odd that Hollywood lectures us on bullying and diversity, but when it comes right down to it, they're group-think enforcers intolerant of individuality?

So why is that? It's the curse, again, of identity politics, which puts the group before the person. Also behind the mockery is a fear that their target might be onto something, and the mockers are being left behind. When someone dares to be different in a way that comes with a cost, you either reevaluate your own choices or seek to silence him or her.

Which leads me to another criticism, that those on the right lauding Kanye would rip him apart if his comments were left-wing. What if it was about needing more gun control? It's actually a fair point, except it misses the big picture. What Kanye is doing, unlike that position, isn't a reflection of the same conventional assumptions that gets great press. You know, this is a daring move, because it goes against that very tide. Thus, it's one that costs you capital, support from your entertainment pals and even record sales. He didn't join a parade. He left a prison, and he's paying for it.

But maybe that's why Kanye did it. He realized that he could absorb the slings and arrows that others couldn't. Who does that remind you of?