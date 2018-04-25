Gutfeld on Acosta's comments on Trump

Variety magazine did a big feature on CNN's chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, along with other colleagues. In it, Acosta says, "Americans are too clueless to see that Trump's feisty bond with the press is fake" and that Trump's act will only encourage violence on people like Jim. Hence these solemn pictures, which make Jim look like hunted prey. They seem to say, "Here I am, out here risking my life for you to battle the Great Satan, Trump."

Here's what he said:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIM ACOSTA, CNN: People around the country don't know it's an act. They're not in on the act. And they take what he says seriously, and they take attacks from Sean Spicer and Sarah Sanders and what they do to us on a daily basis very seriously.

They don't have all their faculties. In some cases, their elevator might not hit all floors. My concern is, is that a journalist is going to be hurt one of these days.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Faculties. So Trump might trigger crazy Americans to go after him, Jim, or others. Fair enough. Jim, feels a little like projection. You seem kind of angry yourself. Could you be a hazard to the American public? I wouldn't cut you off in traffic.

Anyway, while it's true unstable people do exist, Jim misses the point that we all get: Trump creates chaos and fiction from which to negotiate. He knows that he's outgunned by the media. They have all the ink. Plus, there's the bias that drips with disdainful superiority. What Jim reflects daily. So this act is something everyone wishes they could do to correct the imbalance.

But ultimately, Trump treats the media the same way he treats North Korea, Iran, even Republicans. So Jim, you're no special case. He's doing it to everyone. You just have to have the faculties to see it. And you have to be calm and professional enough to deal with it. But maybe your elevator can't reach a floor where that's possible.