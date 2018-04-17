Southwest passenger dead after midair engine explosion

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," April 17, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino. This is a Fox News alert. A terrifying ordeal in the skies at 30,000 feet, a Southwest Airlines jet blew an engine today, midair, while on its way to New York City, leaving an opening in the plane that nearly sucked somebody out. One passenger is dead. Julie Banderas joins us from our newsroom with the full story. Julie.

JULIE BANDERAS, FOX NEWS: Yeah, that's right. One person died, several others injured on board this Southwest Airlines jet, the engine actually exploded in midair, 30,000 feet in the sky. The flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing in Philadelphia this morning. And in the thick of it all, a harrowing rescue in midair. There are multiple reports, witnesses saw a piece of shrapnel from the engine blow out a window and a female passenger was then partially sucked out of that window hull before her fellow flyers scrambled to her rescue. She, unfortunately, later died. Still unknown what her injuries were that caused her death, sadly. But, listen to one passenger describe his horror story.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Totally surreal. I have -- my wife is in her third trimester with our first child. So, I spent a lot of flying time trying to articulate what I wanted my own words to be to my unborn child, to my wife, to my parents.

BANDERAS: Unbelievable. The FAA says the emergency landing on flight 1380 happened at 11:20 this morning after the crew reported damage to one of the aircraft engine, the fuselage and the window. Passengers are seen exiting the plane using those air stairs. Some of the passengers have been sharing their harrowing stories on social media, such as Marty Martinez, he briefly, in fact, went live even on Facebook. And there you see him wearing an oxygen mask. And in his post he wrote this, engine exploded in the air and blew open window three seats away from me. Imagine that being one of his friends on Facebook reading that. He says the explosion injured a female sitting in the seat next to the window.

The plane departed from New York, LaGuardia Airport, tracking data from flight where dotcom shows the flight was heading west over New York southern tier before abruptly turning toward Philadelphia. But, Dana, when you look back at these pictures, you have to wonder how incredible and how many heroes were on board that plane, not just the pilots to land that thing with one engine, but the crewmembers and the passengers on board that tried to save this woman. Sadly, she later died at the airport -- at the hospital.

PERINO: Julie, is that confirmed it was the same woman?

BANDERAS: We do believe that is the same woman, but we don't know exactly what the cause of her death was.

PERINO: Death was, OK.

BANDERAS: But we do know that she was hit in the head by shrapnel. We don't know if she was conscious or not when she was actually sucked through the whole of the window. It's a very horrifying story.

PERINO: Thanks, Julie, we appreciate your reporting.

BANDERAS: Sure.

PERINO: So, Kimberly, the NTSB is on the ground. It is the first passenger fatalities on a U.S. airline since 2009.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Can you imagine.

PERINO: Pretty good track record.

GUILFOYLE: Pretty good track record. Very sad. You know, obviously, our thoughts and prayers go to the family of the woman who is deceased, with that reporting that Julie just did. But, you know, obviously, airplanes they're safe. People say generally flying is safer even than driving, but sometimes these types of catastrophes, unforeseen, can happen. But you see here, again, it's the human spirit, people jumping and trying to help one another, and the thoughts and reflections about, you know, your life. You get up in the morning and we expect we're going to go to bed that night just gives you a bit of pause to say sometimes totally random things can happen out of the blue, and in the blue, like this particular situation.

But, they'll do a full and thorough investigation, get all the forensics, find out what happened, and then they'll be issues as to whether or not there's any culpability, liability in part of Southwest. Was there any -- in terms of the engine logs or the records, maintenance logs for the airplane to determine if there was any kind of forewarning that something might have been wrong before this happened.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: You know, Dana, when you said nothing since 2009, you're exactly right. But, you know, for me, as a frequent flyer gambler, I always think if I get on a big plane, I'm not going to have a problem. The small planes -- we go back to '09, there was a small plane I think that had a de-icing problem in Buffalo. And before that, you go back to, like, 2006, and it was a small plane coming out of Kentucky, and it had a short runway, didn't quite get up and then crashed. And then you lose -- I think in both cases, you lost 45, 50 people. In this case, you're in a big plane, a Boeing 737. They never have problems. I think -- I don't know when the last time an engine exploded, but you never hear this. This is really an extraordinary event for people who fly airplanes because we all think American aviation is so safe. And the big planes never have a problem.

GUILFOYLE: People worry about props.

WILLIAMS: It's the little planes. I don't like getting on a little plane, but this is a big one.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: It's why I only fly private. I mean, really the only way to go, Dana.

PERINO: Yes. Well, that's good to know, Jesse.

GUILFOYLE: Jesse, the every man, right, so relatable.

WILLIAMS: He's the man of the people.

PERINO: The landing back in Philly, leaving New York on the way to Dallas, and then to Philly, it's probably a long 20 minutes.

WATTERS: Yeah. I mean, I've had this happen to me once. It wasn't, obviously, this severe, but I remember texting my mother saying I love you, and thinking I was going to go down. I guess.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: What did she text back?

GUILFOYLE: What was your mom text?

WATTERS: She said be nice to Comey. And, you know, I guess, maybe one of the lessons is when they're doing the safety demonstration to pay attention, because if you're in the exit row and you don't know what you're doing or you don't know to operate you air mask, that's very important. It looks like there were a lot of heroes out there. You take safety for granted when you fly in this country. This never happens in America, and it shouldn't happen in America. We're too advance and too well-regulated. And, obviously, this was a freak accident. And the investigation is going to show what happened.

But you hear about this in other countries a lot, in Africa, in Egypt, in Malaysia, or Ukraine. And, it just speaks to how kind, you know, kind of advanced and proficient the American airline industry is. I hope Southwest does right by these passengers and gives them more than a free upgrade for the next flight. They have to take care of these people. This is one of the things that will leave you, you know, scarred forever. And the stock price has taken a huge slide today, recovered a little bit. But Southwest is ranked really high, according to the other airlines.

But, at the same time, they've had a lot of P.R. disasters. They've had computers crashed. They've had these emotional support dogs bite people. They've had fights. They've had to drag women out, they were fighting and kicking and screaming, they serial overbooked flights. They don't do that anymore. So, hopefully, Southwest can recover from this, and all these people I hope are recovering too.

PERINO: Greg, one thing that's really different now than even since 2009, this last time that there was a fatality on a plane is that social media now allows you to actually be experiencing it and, like, to see it, and to -- as Julie was saying this is quite harrowing. But, we wouldn't have known any of that before social media.

GUTFELD: Yeah, and we probably wouldn't have lead with it, because I don't think we should have led with this story. I mean, there're 40 million flights a year, there wasn't a single commercial jet fatality in 2017. But you can't lead a show with flights that land safely because that's boring. But, to your point, it was just a very good point because you have the video and stuff that makes it more interesting. And sometimes that makes a story bigger than it should be in many different ways.

WATTERS: But it's amazing when you see the flight trackers, you ever see the video when they show all the flights going over every little inch of the country, how safe it actually is.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WATTERS: Because it never happens.

GUTFELD: Yeah, I mean.

WATTERS: Thousands of flights, you know, up in the air all at once. It's amazing how they're able to make sure everyone lands safely.

GUTFELD: Yeah. I mean, when you think about the fact that 600,000 people die every year from heart disease, and I guess, you know, that's not as exciting a visual.

WILLIAMS: No. But there's something serious here, which is -- my old boss, Ben Bradley, used to say we don't cover all of the safe landings at national airports.

GUTFELD: That's my point.

WILLIAMS: And that's your point and I understand it. But, at the same time, just understand what happens with someone in a window seat who is being pulled out of the window while the plane is in the air, Greg, and other people are over there. According to the accounts on board, she was bleeding. There's blood all over -- I mean, that's a pretty wild experience.

GUTFELD: I understand.

PERINO: What happens, Kimberly, from the legal standpoint, from the Southwest lawyers, NTSB lawyers, et cetera, and also, possibly, for the passengers?

GUILFOYLE: Well, right. Obviously, there's probably going to be a tremendous amount of, like, you know, civil lawsuits. But it's going to depend on the results of the investigation, what they determined happened, whether it was human error, whether there was any kind of conscious disregard for unknown risk, you know, acting in defiance of that, or just negligence, or saying, OK, we'll let this plane fly for however many more hours when perhaps they should have back. We don't know this yet. But these are the type of things they will be looking for in terms of the record. Now, we are pretty scrupulous in terms of how we keep our records and all of the flight tracking, maintenance. It's very important because one time is one time too many. If you let a plane go up in the air and you cleared it to fly and something is, you know, terribly amiss. So, things can happen in general. So, if there's any idea of something that's malfunctioning, or engine lights going on, or something like that, very curious to see the flight history for the past, you know, say, 50 to 100 flights that this particular airplane went on. Generally speaking, phenomenal aeronautics for a 737, and they've been proved to be very reliable, have a tremendous safety record, so now we'll have to see what went wrong here and how Southwest can improve upon it. They do a lot of short flights, quick commuter flights, that's saying with their airplanes.

PERINO: All right. Ahead, Stormy Daniels appears on TV again, this time revealing a sketch of the man she says threatened her to keep quiet about her alleged affair with President Trump. That, and more, coming up.

WATTERS: Today, Stormy Daniels appeared live on "The View "with her attorney. They unveiled a sketch of the man she says threatened her seven years ago to keep quiet about her alleged affair with President Trump. They're offering a $100,000 reward for information about him. A lot of people are asking, why are they going through all of this now? What is exactly their end game? Here with their answers.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

MICHAEL AVENATTI, ATTORNEY FOR STORMY DANIELS: I think we've been clear all along for weeks, we want the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

STORMY DANIELS, ADULT FILM STAR: On a selfish note, it is my chance to defend myself and to make people realize how and why this happened, so I can tell my side. If I can inspire or convince a woman who feels that she has been intimidated, or bullied, or is too afraid to come forward to an accuser, an attacker, then I'm happy. You absolutely have the right and you should stand up for yourself, and you should not be afraid or bullied.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Stormy and Avenatti showed up yesterday at Michael Cohen's court appearance to block prosecutors from viewing files seized in the FBI raid. Meghan McCain was suspicious about why they were there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MEHAN MCCAIN, "THE VIEW": It seems like a publicity stunt on some level. I mean, I think, yesterday, because you didn't have anything to do with the case, it seemed a little, like, you were just trying to get attention, which I understand that you're being sued by our president. But it does seem like you're benefiting a lot.

DANIELS: Yes, I've gotten more bookings than usual, but I'm doing the job I've been doing for the last -- almost 20 years. Yes, there's a lot of publicity, but I didn't do it for that because this isn't what I want to be known for. As a matter of fact, I hid for quite a while. And it's overwhelming and intimidating and downright scary a lot of times.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Let's put the sketch back up on the screen, please. If we could all see the sketch. We're all making fun of the sketch because, you know, she does believe that she was threatened. Greg, what do you think about the sketch and the appearance?

GUTFELD: I have to say I agree with Joy Behar. Didn't she say he's very handsome? Very handsome. I thought it was -- immediately, I thought it was Jon Bon Jovi.

WATTERS: I can see the resemblance.

GUTFELD: Yeah. But it does smell -- it smells a little fishy to me, because if you want to find this guy, he should be offering a reward because I don't see how this is going to help you find anybody. It looks like a stock shot of a model. It just looks like they've taken something out of a catalog.

WILLIAMS: I think they are offering a reward.

GUTFELD: Are they?

PERINO: $100,000.

GUTFELD: Oh, well, that's -- that's a start. That's a start. But, the real injustice of the Stormy saga is that I had to watch The View.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: And, by the way, we have to remind everybody, this is not some noble crusade to write the injustices of a victim. This is to unseat a president. And we should just admit this is all born from an irrational reaction to an election that was lost, and we're devoting a lot of time to distracting the president from running things. That's the point, to handicap a president.

WATTERS: Well, Dana, you've been asking a lot about what her end game is and how she's benefiting. And I did a deep dive on Stormy for this segment. And she has doubled her appearance fees. She's now making 75k, which is just about as much as Gutfeld's paid for a speech. A lot of money. So, every time she shows up.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: . she makes $75,000, and she's doing a nationwide strip club tour. And she's already been to Vegas, and New York, and D.C. That's kind of how she's profiting.

PERINO: But, my point is, actually, when I say end game, what I want to know is -- if I had a chance to ask her, and I think they kind of asked her this, which is, what does she see as a successful conclusion to this period, unless she doesn't want a conclusion to it. Maybe that is part of it. She says she wants a chance to defend herself and a chance to tell her full story. I don't know what's left of the story to tell.

WATTERS: I don't know either, and I don't think anybody knows exactly how this case.

GUTFELD: The point though. The point is that the story has to keep shifting, right?

WATTERS: Right. I mean, they love.

GUTFELD: They have to keep shifting.

WATTERS: They love these appearances with Michael Cohen, and they're probably going to be at every single one of them as they move forward. Juan, what do you think about Stormy Daniels? And any advice for Dana, who was going to be on The View on Thursday, is that true?

PERINO: Not talking about this.

WATTERS: OK, not talking about this

GUILFOYLE: Don't conflate the story.

GUTFELD: Yeah, wonder what's going to come up.

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: Oh, my gosh. Well, I mean, so let's just take her at her word for a second. She says she doesn't like being bullied and intimidated.

WATTERS: OK.

WILLIAMS: And if you take her at her word, she's saying that the tactics that were used against her where, apparently, the man in the sketch shows up in a parking lot and threatened her and her child, with something that put, you know, a fear of life or death in her. And then, of course, there's Michael Cohen. And Michael Cohen's modus operandi, his tactics are hush money and intimidation to tell people, hey, if you publish this, you know, we're going to go after you. It's the end of your life. You're going to go to hell, all that. And we know National Enquirer also was paying off people, keep quiet. So, there's a lot of stuff around here that, you know, it just strikes me as threatening. I'm surprised that she has continued in this way because I think most people would have backed out by now. And, as you point out, though, Jesse, she's being sued.

WATTERS: Yes, because she broke the NDA.

WILLIAMS: Right. So, then, that gives her an incentive to say, oh, no, you think you're going to shut me up again? I'm not going to do it. Now, I don't know how to judge all that. I'm just a witness. But, I wouldn't necessarily condemn her or, you know, Greg says it's all about politics. I don't think that this is a political player.

GUTFELD: No, I don't actually think she's -- I don't think she's the bad person in this. And one of the things I pointed out a long time ago is no one has ever bashed her. We've always been like -- we've never denied one thing she said. I believe everything that she says about the relationship with Trump. That's not about that. It's about the people surrounding this and what they're -- how they're using this to unseat a president.

WATTERS: Well, Kimberly, she's very, obviously, good at self-promotion. She's very competitive. She's been a successful performer in the industry. She's won many awards. And, she, obviously, is a smart businesswoman.

PERINO: You really did do a lot of research.

WATTERS: I actually researched this segment more than.

GUTFELD: Even before the name ever came up.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: You're on top of this story for years.

WATTERS: Kimberly, save me, please.

GUILFOYLE: On behalf of your mother, I'm going to save you.

WATTERS: I hope she's not watching.

(LAUGHTER) GUILFOYLE: OK. So, here's the deal. Obviously, her whole career thrives on, you know, publicity, promotion, marketing, right? We'd be naive to suggest otherwise. So, she's being honest saying, look, I've been doing these appearances. I'm getting more money. I'm getting double the amount of bookings. So, she is acknowledging that she's profiting from this whole, you know, experience. So, I still think it's been tough on her? It seems to be, in terms of what she said relay what happened, especially as it relates to the person who came up to threatened her, they put up this sketch, the whole deal. So, you know, they're covering all their bases, but I agree with Meghan McCain that she showed up at the courthouse. Then, they went and rushed to the podium afterwards with prepared comments and to do this, and try to milk this for as long as you can. What do we know about this relationship with the president? I mean, was it a relationship? It sounds like a transaction, to be honest. She's a businesswoman. And so, she was there with him. There's one occasion. Then, after that, there was some communication.

GUTFELD: I think what it is.

GUILFOYLE: And then, the threatening.

GUTFELD: . it was never a big deal. It was a transaction.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

GUTFELD: Until, I think, she became a pond. Because I don't think -- if you look at the old interviews, I think it was In Touch Weekly? It was -- people knew about this. And I think she was OK -- she was OK with this.

WATTERS: She was?

GUTFELD: And then it changed. When it became -- when he became president and there was politics involved, that's when.

PERINO: Well, also, remember, it changes also because she never said anything. She did not break the NDA until the Wall Street Journal ran news story about it in January. And that's when -- maybe that's when they decided, oh, this could be our vehicle to help unseat the president. But, she didn't actually break the NDA until the news story broke, and then she said she wanted to defend herself.

WATTERS: And see Dana on The View on Thursday. Governor Jerry Brown back at war again with the president over the border, and he's also taking aim at Fox News, next.

GUILFOYLE: A new showdown between President Trump and California. Mr. Trump chided the state's governor this morning on twitter saying looks like Jerry Brown and California are not looking for safety and security along their very porous border. He cannot come to terms for the National Guard to patrol and to protect the border. The high crime rate will only get higher. Responding to the president this morning, Governor Brown said he believes there is a compromise to be made on sending National Guard troops to the border to help the feds, but believes the administration is waging war against his state.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. JERRY BROWN, D-CALIF.: Is this a war in California? Is this a war on the engine of our American economy and innovation? Go to Silicon Valley. Look at these people. You can just say these are people who come from somewhere else. This is the genius of America. We didn't get built on just being indigenous people. Far from it, we destroyed the indigenous people and had nothing with immigration. That's the story of California. I think we ought to remember that as we chart our rules. But they're totally paralyzed because the Republican Party has this little narrow group of, you know, fearful people. I think that's how they get elected.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: And then, there's this. Fox News' Griff Jenkins caught up with Brown to get answers on some of the controversial practices in California, and the governor blames, of course, Fox News for exploiting these issues.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GRIFF JENKINS, FOX NEWS: The leaders of these local communities --

BROWN: Yeah.

JENKINS: . from mayors to sheriffs, are saying that your law favors the right of criminal illegal aliens over the rights and the safety of this communities, your response.

BROWN: Absolutely false. I'd like to see a scintilla of evidence that will support such an outlandish Fox prepositions. We've heard of fake news. We have Fox News, too.

JENKINS: What do you say to the families of victims of criminal illegal aliens who say that had the law not been in place, they wouldn't (INAUDIBLE).

BROWN: I think Fox News exploits this issue.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Taking a shot are you, governor. All right, Greg.

GUTFELD: You and I share something in common. We both had to endure Jerry Brown twice.

GUILFOYLE: Correct.

GUTFELD: There's 7 billion people on this planet, and he got to be governor of California twice. He was the worst.

GUILFOYLE: And mayor of Oakland.

GUTFELD: And mayor of Oakland. He was the worst thing about my childhood. You want to bring back my chicken pox. I mean, seriously, he was governor of California once and he was terrible, and they brought him back. Why don't you bring back the gas crisis or the drought? Why don't you bring back all the horrible things about California that happened under this guy's watch? I don't understand -- why does California keep going back to a ex that made their lives miserable in the '70s.

GUILFOYLE: Not me.

GUTFELD: And, by the way, you cannot choose the loss to follow that you like.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

GUTFELD: . because that doesn't make any sense. Can I go to California right now and decide to violate certain laws because I don't like those laws? Will they protect me if I decide that I want a sanctuary city for my own criminality? If laws -- if laws aren't followed by everybody, then they are whims.

GUILFOYLE: Wow, I like that, actually.

GUTFELD: Thank you. It's a T-shirt.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Cool.

Dana, what do you make of this? He's obviously taking a strong stance and position against FOX News, blaming Fox for the facts, I guess. The fact of what has occurred here. He's basically on defensive, because he's in this battle with the president which has been ongoing on this issue.

PERINO: It's not just the president that he's embattled with. There are several cities within California that have rejected the governors' -- well, the states plan for the sanctuary state and they're saying, "We don't want to be part of that. We want exempted from it."

And to the point that, if he doesn't like the laws, I mean, California has more congressional members than anybody, than any other state, I believe, and so they could try to change the laws.

But the fact is that the will of the people is that those laws are not going to change. People actually want these laws enforced. And so his problem is not just with the president. I think he's probably feeling a lot more political heat than he anticipated, and that's why he took a shot at FOX News, because that's the easy shot.

GUILFOYLE: It's easy shot.

PERINO: Changing the law is much harder.

GUILFOYLE: Exactly. And actually listen to both sides and do something about it.

WATTERS: Yes, I mean, I agree. That was a lazy, cheap shot, and it's an easy way out when you're faced with a tough question. What do you say to the victims of illegal alien criminals?

He could have said something really heartfelt and maybe tried to bridge the divide. But he exploited it and, I think, moved people away.

California has been at war with the federal government for years. They've been at war over immigration, climate, marijuana, everything. There's always California, and there's always the rest of the country. That's not new.

And the Border Patrol, they're just getting freed up by the National Guard. The National Guard is not out there apprehending people. They're doing stuff in the back office off the front lines to support.

Now, listen, if I was an illegal alien and I was poor and I had no future, I'd come to this country, too. At the same time, you have to respect the line. You have to respect the law. You can't let everybody come in, or else that cheapens the entire system.

California is paying the price of this, though. I mean, the cost of illegal immigration, according to the latest study, $23 billion. That is a lot of money that taxpayers are paying for illegal immigration. And you can't say they make up with it from the farmworkers.

GUILFOYLE: Wow. OK. So Juan, do you echo the sentiments of the governor?

WILLIAMS: Yes, I do.

GUILFOYLE: Oh. How'd I know?

WILLIAMS: Because the governor said very clearly he was sending the troops down to the border, and President Trump congratulated him and thanked him. And then there was the question, well, how come California with a Democratic governor, Jerry Brown, is falling in line with states like New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, with Republican governors? Is he playing? And he said, "Well, no. I'm sending them there, because I think you've got to battle drug smuggling." You want to battle human trafficking. That's fine.

But he said when it comes to this stuff about illegal immigration, he said, "Wait a second. There is no illegal immigration. That's not any crisis at the border. So what are you doing? You are launching a political attack here. It's a political offensive." And he sees it as somehow demonizing immigrants, which is oh, my gosh. Imagine that.

GUTFELD: He co-opted Trump's language.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: He co-opted his language. It was clever, but he just stole Trump's message.

WILLIAMS: What is that? What is the language?

GUTFELD: The language was he was fighting -- he was fighting drug traffickers.

WILLIAMS: Yes, that's what he said. But you know what the big news is today, bigger than this, even though this is interesting, because you've got Jerry Brown versus Donald Trump. Is that the Supreme Court with Neil Gorsuch, Trump's guy, as the key vote, said it's not going to be constitutional, not going to be allowed to deport somebody because they've been convicted of a crime, which is the basis. So much of Trump's argument.

WATTERS: Violent crime.

PERINO: Let's be clear, though, what Gorsuch was saying. The Gorsuch argument was that the Congress passed a law that doesn't say. He's not saying that you don't deport illegal aliens. But he's being true to the law.

And I think a lot of people are saying maybe Gorsuch is more liberal than President Trump thought. I don't think so. I think that what he is saying is that if Congress wants these laws to be enforced, they have to pass them in a way that is written that makes it clear.

WILLIAMS: Right, and I just think that is -- to me that is an incredible vote by Gorsuch. And, you know, from the left, kudos to Gorsuch for standing up for the law.

GUILFOYLE: Well, he's saying follow the law.

WILLIAMS: Right.

GUILFOYLE: Everyone should.

WATTERS: So you like that. Now you like him.

WILLIAMS: You got me. You got me.

GUILFOYLE: Jim Comey responds to President Trump's suggestion he should be jailed. Ext. Stay with us.

WILLIAMS: Welcome back. Today, former FBI director Jim Comey's book, "A Higher Loyalty," hit the stores nationwide. Former FBI director Comey sat down earlier today for his first live interview on the memoir. He had this response to President Trump's suggestion that Comey should be in jail.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: That is not normal. That is not OK. First of all, he's just making stuff up. But most importantly, the president of the United States is calling for the imprisonment of a private citizen, as he's done for a whole lot of people who criticize him. That is not acceptable in this country.

I hope people read the book and see why the rule of law is such an important value in this country and key to that, is that the president doesn't get to decide who goes to jail.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Well, it's not a one-way fight. Remember, Comey said that this president is unfit, unethical. I'm going to ask my man Jesse to respond on the part of President Trump.

WATTERS: Hear, hear, ladies and gentlemen.

GUILFOYLE: What a stretch.

WATTERS: One of the reasons Trump won that second debate against Hillary, remember the line? "If I were president, you'd be in jail right now." It's a great line, and he's used it very effectively. And this is similar. It's just what he's saying.

But the truth backs him up. When Comey brings the memos outside the FBI headquarters and leaks them, under both FBI standards and the Federal Records Act, those memos belong to the FBI.

You can hit him with theft of government property. That's a misdemeanor. Only a year and a small fine. Or disclosure of classified information. That's a felony. Ten years, 250k. That's a little more serious.

So according to the law -- and I know Comey is a strict guy, he's an ethical guy, he does everything by the book. So if we're going to do everything by the book, Mr. Comey, you are facing prison time.

WILLIAMS: Wow. Wow, wow, wow.

Dana, I think the contrary point of view coming from Comey is that he's trying to rouse the country to go out and deal with a man that he says is not fit to be president. I read today, though, that some FBI people say this is not the role for an FBI director. Former.

PERINO: Well, he actually, in the NPR interview that he does today, he constantly is saying, "Well, maybe I could have done that. Maybe I could have done that." And there's lots of different ways that you could have done it.

What's interesting today, that in Minnesota, an FBI agent pled guilty to leaking to the media. And so there are consequences being paid by FBI agents for the very thing that we're talking about with other FBI agents, including McCabe.

The other thing is, is that what he has done has alienated himself so much. I'm sure the book will sell. That -- that goal is not a problem. But that if you, I don't think he's trying to win any friends, necessarily. The Democrats are more mad at him then the Republicans. And kind of for good reason. If you read through, especially this NPR interview is pretty eye- opening.

But the other thing it has done, it has given the Clinton team yet another excuse to explain why she lost the election.

WATTERS: Thanks, Comey.

PERINO: Now they will say it is all about Comey, which is probably a better excuse than saying Russian collusion.

WATTERS: That's true.

PERINO: But it doesn't get you to figure out a way how to win in 2020.

WILLIAMS: So do you think that's legit? That Comey is to be blamed for announcing ten days before the election he's reopening, doesn't mention that he's also got an investigation going on Trump?

GUILFOYLE: Yes, I mean, look, I think he's had a lot of missteps and, quite frankly, he should know better, because he's a former prosecutor and also former director of the FBI.

But I'll tell you what. We're going to know who's who and who's telling the truth here, because the I.G. report that's going to come out in May. So he better hope he knows better than if he made prior consistent, inconsistent statements, in classified or unclassified materials. Then on the book, then with George Stephanopoulos. And he's just talking, talking, talking. NPR, all of the above.

I've got to tell you something. You're supposed to get approval for a book like this, especially in the middle of an investigation. But Comey is actually favoring, you know, profits and personal, you know, pandering to actually being concerned about justice and allowing the investigation to go forward that Mueller is doing.

This puts the witnesses, the whole investigation in jeopardy. Who are they going to be able to put forward that's going to be credible? People are now going to have all of these different things that they can be impeached on.

So in a weird way, from a legal perspective, he's almost done President Trump a favor, because he has completely made a mess of this investigation. Did you think about that?

WILLIAMS: Greg, let's go back to Dana's point for just a second about the Democrats, they're being so upset. Lanny Davis says he doesn't use the word "liar."

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: Lanny Davis is a friend to Hillary Clinton from back in college and was a lawyer for the Clintons. But he says liar is exactly what he thinks of Jim Comey.

GUTFELD: This is why I believe James Comey should be named man of the year. Because we are a divisive country, and he is uniting us. He is able to unite the left and the right in their universal hatred for him. This is very hard to do.

I can't tell if he's just a fierce independent or he's Inspector Clouseau, where you know, he infuriates everyone by the consequences of his incompetence. But I do feel that he is overstaying his welcome. He's going to do a lot of shows this week. He's like -- he's like a jar of almost empty mayonnaise. And you've got that -- you're scraping the bottom with a spatula. It's time to get rid of the jar.

GUILFOYLE: You know what it is? It's getting a little Kato Kaelin-ish. Isn't it?

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: Overstaying the welcome. Like OK, move on.

GUTFELD: Kato Kaelin looked like the sketch, by the way.

WATTERS: Ooh! Where's his 100,000?

GUTFELD: He could use it.

GUILFOYLE: No, you got it. You figured it out.

GUTFELD: All right.

WILLIAMS: All right, you guys. Slow down. We've got to go to the advertising. Why a comedian has filed a restraining order against -- well, you guess who. But I'm thinking it's President Trump. Greg will fill you in, next.

GUILFOYLE: Next.

GUTFELD: Maria Doe -- that's not her real name -- is a comedian. Here's her picture. Never seen her before, right? She just went to court to change that. There she filed a restraining order. Was it against a violent stalker or an unstable ex? No, it was against Donald Trump. She cited anxiety over his comments on nuclear war.

So she went to court, waited in line, filled out paperwork, but sadly, she was denied. You can call this art or self-promotion. I call it clueless.

She's doing this as we just dropped missiles on Syria for using chemical weapons on kids. So her actions actually ignore Trump's real response to actual suffering, as opposed to what's going on in her head. She's also not up-to-date on world events. The risk for nuclear war is actually shrinking. North and South Korea are now planning serious talks. Who spurred that?

More important, chances are we all know women -- moms, sisters, coworkers -- faced with threats who have had to file restraining orders. It's not comedy. It's terror. That Maria was in a government office, wasting valuable time, perhaps while other women were waiting to get real restraining orders against real threats makes this joke less funny. I doubt the women there had the time for clever PR stunts.

But because Maria is cool and hates Trump, she'll be cheered by her peers. Not so much by victims seeking real protection. But what do they know about comedy?

So I think, Dana, she's since backed off. I didn't mention her name, because I felt that would feed into the P.R. thing. Don't give it to her.

PERINO: Of course. You're being shrewd in your idea of not getting these people attention.

GUTFELD: Exactly. But I think she might have -- you think this -- if you're going to do a stunt, don't do it at other people's expense.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

GUTFELD: You know? I'm thinking of all the stunts I've done.

GUILFOYLE: You ought to know. Yes.

PERINO: It says that she's well-known for her jokes about depression and anxiety. That's not very funny.

GUTFELD: It is to me, but I have it.

GUILFOYLE: Yours is amazing on a plane. So nuts.

GUTFELD: Let's not bring up planes.

WATTERS: Yes, Greg.

GUTFELD: Anyway, I don't think she's up on current events. Jesse.

WATTERS: Greg, I think you just totally got hosed by this person.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: She wanted to do this stunt, and now she's the subject of a Gutfeld monologue. She won.

GUTFELD: But there is no name.

WATTERS: She won.

GUTFELD: But there's no name. I did not attach the name.

WATTERS: Everybody sees what's going on here. And she got a huge promotional plug, and you're school-marming her about gumming up the works at the courts. You know?

GUTFELD: You don't think that's -- I think that's really bad.

WATTERS: It's not like she called 911 and did a prank.

GUTFELD: Waiting in line while somebody else is behind you to do a stunt?

GUILFOYLE: OK.

GUTFELD: Kimberly, you -- Kimberly, you're a prosecutor.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: You deal with restraining orders. Do you think it's funny to use a restraining order as a political stunt?

GUILFOYLE: No. No, because there are people who really need them.

GUTFELD: That's my point.

GUILFOYLE: There's an order of protection. Domestic violence victims, sexual abuse victims. OK? It's -- they're very serious cases out there where they're utilized to protect public safety and an individual's safety, protect them from someone who would want to do them harm or kill them.

That being the case, you still did this --

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: -- because you believed in it. And Jesse threw shade at you.

WATTERS: I did. And if someone had filed a restraining order against Obama, I would've had him on my show.

GUTFELD: At least you are honest.

GUILFOYLE: Honest.

GUTFELD: Probably the most honest thing.

GUILFOYLE: Honest. "Watters' World." Wacky world.

GUTFELD: All right, Juan.

WATTERS: Juan. Juan's filing an amicus brief.

GUTFELD: Why are so comedians so emotionally traumatized by Trump?

WILLIAMS: You know, I get stuck at my age sometimes. What is the name of that comedian that was holding his head, that woman comedian/

GUTFELD: Kathy Griffin.

WILLIAMS: Kathy Griffin. So she's back now.

GUTFELD: I know.

WILLIAMS: She's back. And I don't know, maybe it's kind of desperate.

I mean, on the other hand, I'm not going to ever make fun of somebody suffering from depression.

GUILFOYLE: No, she makes jokes about it.

WILLIAMS: But I do think that --

WATTERS: You make fun of Greg all the time.

GUILFOYLE: She does.

WILLIAMS: No, but she -- she says it made her more anxious, Kimberly, because of Trump's language about "my big button" and all that. I don't know.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh.

PERINO: She should watch the "South Park" episode about this. It will cheer her up. It will be just fine.

GUILFOYLE: It's just so nuts.

WATTERS: Aren't the North and South coming together?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: So what's she so anxious about?

GUILFOYLE: We've got to go.

GUTFELD: All right. "One More Thing" up next.

PERINO: It's time now for "One More Thing." I'm going to go first. So there was a story over the weekend about the Syria strikes. Nikki Haley, the ambassador to the U.N., went on the Sunday shows and talked about additional Russian sanctions. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NIKKI HALEY, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO U.N.: You will see that Russian sanctions will be coming down. Secretary Mnuchin will be announcing those on Monday, if he hasn't already. And they will go directly to any sort of companies that were dealing with equipment related to Assad and chemical weapons use.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Those sanctions were not announced Monday. There was reports from The Washington Post that they were pulled back. Larry Kudlow, the president's new economic advisor, said this this morning about Nikki Haley.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LARRY KUDLOW, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF ECONOMIC ADVISOR: Ahead of the curve. She's done a great job. She's a very effective ambassador. There might have been some momentary confusion about that.

But if you talk to Steve Mnuchin at Treasury and so forth, he will tell you the same thing. They're in charge of this. We have had sanctions. Additional sanctions are under consideration. But --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: In the last half hour I was able to get in touch with Nikki Haley, and she said, quote: "With all due respect, I don't get confused."

So, there is some clarity, at least from her part, on that tonight. Over to you, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Wow, OK.

GUILFOYLE: Thank you for that reporting, Dana.

PERINO: Thank you.

WILLIAMS: Last night, you know me. I'm watching my favorite baseball team, the Washington Nationals vs. the New York Mets. Up to bat comes Bryce Harper. Watch what happened. Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In the low bit (ph) zone. Setting up inside. The barrel of the bat flew all the way to the screen and look at this. See you later on a broken bat.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: And that's what happened. He hit a home run with a broken bat. According to the Major Leagues, it's only happened one other time in all baseball history. That was done by Barry Bonds.

So I can tell you as an old player --

PERINO: Cool.

WILLIAMS: -- every time I broke a bat, the ball went nowhere. If the bat didn't break, I think Harper's ball would still be flying.

WATTERS: He should be tested.

GUILFOYLE: Right? Barry Bonds.

GUTFELD: Baseball is a violent sport. Breaking bats.

GUILFOYLE: Breaking bats.

GRAPHIC: Greg's They're Only Trying to Trick Us Into Thinking They're Harmless, But They Are Days Away from Killing Us! News

GUTFELD: "They Are Only Trying to Thick Us Into Thinking Them Harmless, but They Are Days Away From Killing Us! News."

All right. Let's go to this video of these robots playing soccer. Now, they're going to look really, really incompetent. I believe this is in a China Open. They keep falling over. They're stupid. They're lame. They appear to be drunk. Much like me on a Friday night.

However, they're only looking clumsy and incompetent, because it's an act to trick us into thinking they're not going to take over the world, which they are.

PERINO: All right. K.G.

GUILFOYLE: OK. So I had the pleasure of attending the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children annual spring luncheon. I'm a member of the Children's Council, a former child abuse and sexual abuse prosecutor. I'm also pictured with Mary Pulido. She is the fearless leader of the organization, and also the Olympic champion gymnast McKayla Maroney spoke today and was incredibly inspirational. You'll recall that she's the 2012 Olympian who testified bravely against Larry Nassar for the abuse that she received at his hands. It was very touching.

And just to let you know just a couple of facts. One out of six boys before the age of 18 will be sexually abused and one out of four little girls.

PERINO: Wow.

GUILFOYLE: So let's make sure that we do something about this. And it's a New York state law, in fact, to make it mandatory reporting in private school for sexual abuse.

PERINO: Jesse, I will give you double "One More Thing" time tomorrow.

WATTERS: OK.

PERINO: "Special Report" is up next.

