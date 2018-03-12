Gutfeld on the media response to Trump's speech

You know, it was like a night at the opera:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Pennsylvania is the state that gave us the 45th president of the United States.

South Korea came to my office after having gone to North Korea and seeing Kim Jong Un. And -- no, it's very positive. No. After the meeting, you may do that, but now we have to be very nice because let's see what happens. This should have been handled, by the way, over the last 30 years, not now.

I'm joking about being president for life. A couple of them went back. Donald Trump, with his dictatorial attitude, now wants to be president for life. Fake news.

I'd love Oprah to win. I'd love to beat Oprah. I know her weakness.

Conor Lamb, Lamb the sham, right? Lamb the sham.

I hear he's nice looking, I think I'm better looking than him. Personally, I like Rick Saccone. I think he's handsome.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

So it had everything: Jokes? Check. Insults? Check. Media outrage? Check.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC: The booing is getting stronger by the day whenever he goes out there and whips up like it's a Mussolini rally. And yes, that's what I've said.

CHUCK TODD, NBC NEWS: What are you supposed to say when he's using his vulgarities to kids?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

And so, the media reacted in this sweaty frenzy. To his speech, the rest of us have pretty much gotten used to by now. What really upset them? This:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Maxine Waters, a very low I.Q. individual. We will impeach him. We will impeach the prep. But he hasn't done anything wrong. It doesn't matter. We will impeach him. She is a low I.Q. individual. You can't help it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Now, nevermind her irrational accusations she's made about Trump. This is just another sign of racism, which is weird. Why is calling someone stupid racist? Aren't we all capable of being stupid? I know I can. But, Greg, Maxine is a black woman. Yes, you're right. I forgot. Remember when Trump made fun of that black candidate, or that black TV couple, or that black newscaster, or that black congresswoman, or that black Republican, or that black senator, or that black war hero, or that black has-been comedian? Sorry, Trump is an equal opportunity roaster. No one is safe. But my favorite part, when he mocked being presidential:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Remember I used to say how easy it is to be presidential? But you'll all be out of here right now. You'd be so bored. I'm very presidential. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for being here tonight. Rick Saccone will be a great, great congressman. Thank you very much.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

I know: How dare he mocked the formality of the office, but he's being honest. He showed you the manner of a typical politician, and he said that's not me. The implication, what good are you beyond such platitudes, if you're not killing terrorists, creating jobs or reducing a nuclear threat. And that's the point. The difference between Trump and others, the taste full charade of political lifers is in part of his vocabulary.

And so, you're absolutely right to say that he's vulgar. But what are you going to do when the public says, so what? Wrap it up. We'll take it.