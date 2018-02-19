Gutfeld: An attempt to solve mass shootings

So as students plan gun violence protests, let's be honest: no one trusts each other in this debate. If you say "sensible gun control," others hear code for "you're taking away my guns." If you say "protect my gun rights," others will call you a murderer.

I say let's make it simple:

We need to harden soft targets. Big companies do this already -- they're surrounded by guards. So should schools. It's a trillion-dollar industry waiting to happen.

Bring back psychiatric hospitals. Right now, they house less than one-tenth of the people they did 60 years ago. A Florida agency looked at this latest creep in 2016, but they let him go. Do you want to bet it was based on space, that he wasn't worth a bed?

We also must slash the media footprint of killers and reduce the appeal for infamy. Creeps obsess over the fame of previous creeps. It's their drug. Let's take away that drug.

We need to think offensively. Instead of asking how do we rig the system to stop perps from getting guns? Ask, how do we tag the perps and keep them from getting guns? We want to get the bad eggs, not the law-abiding ones. You see the difference?

Florida was preventable. The fiend was all red flags, perfect for a database of nuts and perps who shouldn't get guns. This guy had no violent felonies, so a civil tag is what could have nailed him. Based on testimony from cops, students and school officials, a judge could then issue a simple court order.

Rather than defensively cast a wide net that catches tons of fish we don't want, you tag the right people who are placed into one single database along with violent felons. If you're in it, no gun. And if you violate the database, that's mandatory prison time.

This isn't just see something, say something, it's actually do something. So by all means protest, but it won't do much when you're targeting the haystack while letting the needle slip through.