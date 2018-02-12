Political correctness gone wild? Anger over 'Peter Rabbit'

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," February 12, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: I'm Greg Gutfeld with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and a teapot is her bobsled, Dana Perino -- "The Five."

OK. Some media outlets are getting heat for comments regarding North Korea and Kim's little sister at the Olympics. The New York Times headline reads "Kim Jong-un's sister turns on the charm, taking Pence's spotlight." CNN says "If 'diplomatic dance' were an event at the winter Olympics, Kim Jong-un's younger sister would be favored to win gold." Barf. I don't know what's worse, the cheery lede about a murderous regime or that lame joke you could see limping towards you a mile away. Yahoo News wrote: "All swagger and smiles, Kim Jong-un's mysterious sister gets her star turn. " What is this, the red carpet at the Grammys? I can't believe they left out who she was wearing -- literally. Anyway, I feel pretty left out in this lovefest. So in honor of Valentine's Day, I made this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(MUSIC)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Yes.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Two of you.

GUTFELD: Two of me.

GUILFOYLE: . even more disturbing.

GUTFELD: Now, as for North Korea cheering section, NBC tweeted it was "so satisfying to watch," neglecting to point out that the option to not cheering is execution. Then, there is "The View":

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WHOOPI GOLDBERG, CO-HOST OF 'THE VIEW': Was this the place to make that statement? Or he just forget to get up or.

SUNNY HOSTIN, CO-HOST OF 'THE VIEW': I thought that Mike Pence said that it was inappropriate to make political statements at sporting events.

(APPLAUSE)

HOSTIN: Wasn't he that guy who walked out of the football game because people were kneeling and not standing?

GOLDBERG: If you're in Korea, you need to stand up. You need to stand up and show respect.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Pence didn't stand up. Now, you know you're a lefty if you think it's heroic to kneel for our national anthem but evil if you sit for our adversaries. It's funny that they're called The View, yet they're so blind.

So why does the media praise a country that's so bad to its people? It's what they do. The USSR was portrayed lovingly by useful idiots for decades, same thing with Castro's Cuba and Venezuela. But I wonder, after all these glowing reviews from our media, just how nervous is Kim's sister right now? Does she really want to be more popular than him? Get a look at her now. It might be the last time you see her.

(LAUGHTER)

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: I didn't mean to laugh at that.

GUTFELD: Dana, how dare you laugh at that. You're a horrible person.

PERINO: No, I was laughing at the skill of the writing.

GUTFELD: Let me ask you this tonight.

PERINO: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: Nice recovery.

GUTFELD: Let me ask you this question. Who should be more worried? Should she be more worried being seen as a rising star or should he be more worried because he might be replaced?

PERINO: Replaced by her?

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: Probably, then she should be more worried.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: I mean, if you put it in that scenario. I do think that North Korea -- as soon as I knew that they were going to offer to do talks with the South Koreans and get to go to the Olympics, I could kind of see this coming. Now, there's like talk for talk's sake. A talk about the talk, and that's getting all the talk. And this is a century-old game where soft power, charm offensive is used. But it's a game we don't have to play along with.

GUTFELD: Right, exactly.

PERINO: And I think that Pence did the right thing. I do think about today what the coverage would have been like if it had been Biden who had been sent there. And let's say that he did the exact same thing as Pence. How would the media have talked about it then?

GUTFELD: Heroic.

PERINO: And strong.

GUTFELD: He would have been strong. And they wrote, standing up to these people. And yet, Mike's sitting is like somehow -- Mike. I called him Mike. We're in the same squash club, Jesse.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Yeah.

GUTFELD: What do you make of "The View's" take? It's like the complete -- it's like they can't see how backward -- they believe that sitting at a national anthem -- that's heroic but this is bad.

WATTERS: Well, they fell for the oldest trick in the book. You get a young pretty woman to sell your product. That's what they doing. He send his younger sister over there and that's supposed to take the harsh edge off of the regime. Meanwhile, the regime is killing people in concentration camps. The North Koreans want to drive a wedge between the South Koreans and the United States, and they duped the U.S. media into it. CNN was like the P.R. machine for the North Koreans. They think they're worldly and they're so sophisticated and they're so informed but they were duped by a dictator. And to your point, they think, the media, the diplomacy trumps everything. They don't care about the results. So they will see a handshake, and a smile, or a summit, or a treaty, and that's the end goal for them. They don't care about the results on the other side.

Now, the other thing that was interesting was that the media, it's self- trapping and propaganda, and so does North Korea. So it's no surprise they're both in lockstep. And the U.S. media seems so intent on not being pro-American that they went so out of their way and they cozied up to a human rights abuser. This was from Reuters and I just have to read this, the crowd applauded as she stood for the South Korean anthem during the opening ceremony, while her big smile and relax manner left a largely positive impression on the south. Now, they tricked the reader into thinking the crowd applauded for little rocket man's sister, when in fact they were applauding for their own national anthem. They're also tricking the reader into thinking that the South Korean people are warming up to little rocket man's sister, when in fact, Willie Geist, who I think is a Democrat, but who I respect because he said, he was there, I can report South Koreans here are not as enthralled with Kim Yo-jong as the North Korean cheerleaders as it seems some in the media are back home, something about the north killing, starving and imprisoning its own people. I mean, that just says it all.

GUTFELD: To be fair, Jake Tapper did actually call out CNN on that think. And I think Meghan McCain on The View also was like I would have sat either. Kimberly, do we have this New York Times tweet? Kind of funny. There we are. Without a word, only flashing smiles, Kim Jong-un's sister outflanked Vice President Mike Pence in diplomacy. So if it wasn't Pence, they couldn't write that. But Pence gave them the ability to write that.

GUILFOYLE: Who approved that headline? I mean, it's just so ridiculous. The fact is they're like actually condoning and celebrating a murderous regime, one that basically lobotomizes poor boy, Otto Warmbier, and turned him back to us, the poor thing. I mean, it's so horrendous to me that they would try do this. They've acting like she's a Kardashian or something. And I'm surprise that they think what is she wearing, what about this, how fabulous, etcetera, etcetera. It's unbelievable how far they'll go out of their way. Another headline calling her the Ivanka Trump of North Korea. I mean, you can't even make this stuff out, it's so looney tunes. And yet, they seem to get away with it, you know.

GUTFELD: It's more like a Tiffany Trump. I don't know. I don't even know what that means. Juan, you're our historian here. You've been writing for years. When I make a point about this not being new, the idea of reporters kind of indulging adversaries or oppressors, why -- OK, we saw that with USSR, remember Walter Durante and the New York Times, you saw that with Castro, you see that with Hugo Chavez among celebrities. What is the inclination, why does -- why is this a blind spot? Is it because.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Well, it's not a blind spot, they romanticize rebels.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And I think we do that in all media that people who are underdogs and rebels and who are fighting a larger force, and the assumption is that the United States is the power that exists, that we have all the power in our hands. In Central America you talk about united food companies and the likes. And of course, we have the most powerful military and the largest economy. So there's always this sense of, oh, well, we should give a fair shot to this little guy even if the little guy is a repressive torturer of human beings.

GUTFELD: Yeah, yeah, yeah.

WILLIAMS: And in this case, that's exactly right. Now, where I would disagree with you is I think that Jesse is exactly right. This is news. Stop, America.

WATTERS: Stop the presses.

WILLIAMS: They sent out a pretty young woman, right? She's very young, very -- and she stands up -- you said like the Ivanka Trump, right?

GUILFOYLE: I didn't say that.

WILLIAMS: But I'm saying that's what they said, right? So they see her as sort of -- oh, my gosh, this is the North Korean princess. And then you have our solid, determined, sort of, you know, not happy daddy, Mr. Pence, and he sits there. And by the way, I think he did make a mistake when he didn't go to the South Korean president's dinner. You should go. This is about diplomacy. So show up. And if you want to express your discontent or anger or you want to speak to somebody, do it. But this is the opportunity to do that, I think. Because the larger game going on here is a diplomatic one in which the North Koreans are trying to divide the United States, and South Korea and China, and Japan and everybody else. So I think we have to be clear. We understand the importance of unification to the north and south, but we're not playing your game.

GUTFELD: Dana, to his point, do you think that this actually helped -- the narrative helped Kim at home? Because we knew that this was going to be used for propaganda purposes. It was.

PERINO: I think it certainly helped him at home. He would not have done that. Does it help him in South Korea or does it help President Moon and South Korea? That I think remains to be seen. And I also think that the South Koreans did the Americans a real disservice here. Just from the sitting arrangement that didn't have to happen. President Moon and his wife and the Pence's were all in the front row. That's a nice picture. But our staff or his staff should have thought about that cut-shot, it would have been much better for Moon and for Kim Jong-un if they really want to talk about unification, to had have it reversed so the Pence's were on that side and the sister was behind President Moon rather than behind Pence because it's just setup for a really bad photograph, and that's what's actually driven the news for three days.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: Nice use of the term cut-shot.

GUTFELD: What's also interesting that we haven't been talking about much else in the Olympics.

GUILFOYLE: Triple axle.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: They're saying that she stole the show because they're saying she stole the show. There's no groundswell of people in the world fawning over this woman.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: . the American media is falling over this woman.

PERINO: And also -- probably European media, too. They're so mysterious. We've never seen her. They've never been to South Korea. To that extent, it is news.

WILLIAMS: You mean North Korea.

PERINO: North Korea. No one in that family has been to the south.

GUILFOYLE: I didn't get all the swagger and the charm or whatever they were saying, she was kind of just standing there like a statue.

GUTFELD: Yeah. It was completely exaggerated. I have to say I did liked the cheering section. Does that make me bad?

WATTERS: You can't say that.

GUTFELD: You can't say that.

WATTERS: You can't say that. It's propaganda.

GUTFELD: I know. I know. But I like it when people all dressed the same.

GUILFOYLE: Wow.

WATTERS: I'm going to wear a V-neck sweater and a tie.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: Now you need to be fed to the alligators.

GUTFELD: I went to a Catholic school, you know. We had uniforms.

GUILFOYLE: That's right, the two of us.

GUTFELD: Yes. I still can fit into mine. All right.

GUILFOYLE: I doubt it.

GUTFELD: Coming up, new developments on the dueling FISA surveillance memos as Democrats are accused of playing politics. Details next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUILFOYLE: Memo mania continues. The Democrats are going back to the drawing board after President Trump decided not to declassify their rebuttal to the GOP FISA memo on Friday because it was packed with classified information. The top Democrat on the house intelligence committee, Adam Schiff, is now planning to meet with the FBI about the redo. Schiff blast Republicans including the president on how they handled the issue:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: The hypocrisy of this is kind of reaches out and grabs you by the throat. Here the Republicans write a memo which the FBI quite accurately describes as misleading and omitting material facts. And what does the president do, he says I'm going to release it before I even read it. Hundred percent I'm going to release it. This is a president who puts his own personal interests above the national security interests of the country. The president doesn't want the public to see the underlying facts.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Meanwhile, Republican chairman, Devin Nunes, says he's all for making the Dems memo public:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: We actually want the Democratic memo out. We think it's ridiculous on the face of it. We think it's very political about how they attacked myself, they attacked Chairman Gowdy. They turned Carter Page into some super, secret Russian spy. They talk about how Christopher Steele is a really, really good source when we know that he lied to the FBI. So we want this out. We don't know why they're not in this weekend redacting it so that we can get it back to the White House so the president can declassify it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: All right. So -- Greg really like this, yes?

GUTFELD: Yes. He's quite the detractor. Anyway, you know in this Roshambo of memos.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: . the Dems were the scissors and Trump was the rock because we haven't seen anything leaked from this memo that would refute any of the stuff about the dossier. And you think that would happen. Like they would say that was all garbage. Given the propensity for leaking, we would see that stuff. But nobody is saying anything. Nobody is saying, oh, yeah, this totally blew everything Nunes said out of the water. No one is saying that. And you think maybe -- someone would say that, but they're not. I'm enthralled always by Carter Page. He looks like a kid who is on a raft at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor. You know, he's riding, having a great time. He's just going for it.

GUILFOYLE: There he is.

GUTFELD: He's just happy as a clam because he knows that he's innocent. That's a happy man.

PERINO: He always buys the picture at the end.

GUTFELD: He buys the picture at the end. He's got them all over his wall. Here's me at Six Flags, Disney World.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: The hair blowing. All right.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: All right, I'll shut up.

GUILFOYLE: All right, Dana.

PERINO: I don't know. I mean, the outrage meter on this one, I'm out.

GUILFOYLE: Tapped out?

WATTERS: Don't worry. I've got it where that came from.

GUILFOYLE: Overachiever here, I'll cover for you.

PERINO: It feels like the Democrats' memo will land with a dud. I mean, there's nothing -- I don't know what could be in there that would make this any more interesting or balanced. I do think that one problem that America has is that we have this huge focus on 2016 and possible meddling in the election. When just last week, Secretary Tillerson in an interview said we have a big problem that we know Russia is already trying to meddle in the 2018 midterm elections. That's only, I think, eight months away now, and we don't have any sort of plan to deal with it.

GUTFELD: Paper ballot.

PERINO: Let's go to paper ballot.

GUTFELD: Paper ballots. That's what -- what's her name was saying yesterday.

PERINO: What's her name?

GUTFELD: I can't think of her name. She was on TV.

PERINO: Sure she was smart.

GUTFELD: Yeah. She's a friend of yours.

PERINO: OK.

GUTFELD: She was on Face the Nation and Meet the Press. She's a speech writer for Reagan.

PERINO: Peggy Noonan.

GUTFELD: Oh, thank you. She was saying paper ballots.

GUILFOYLE: I think she's right.

GUTFELD: Yeah. I think she might be right.

GUILFOYLE: All right, Greg, you've wasted enough of my time here today, quite honestly. Please, cease and desist.

GUTFELD: I'm sorry.

GUILFOYLE: Jesse, outrage up.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Yes, Mueller is through the roof. Schiff flailing because you know more memos are going to drop and he's not able to contain the fallout. Listen, we know what happen, this crooked FBI agents hated Trump. They gave Hillary a pass, and then they opened up an investigation on his campaign. And then, Hillary bought a warrant from dirty Russian sources and Sid Blumenthal's smears. And the FBI deceived the FISA judge and hid all of that background, and it was a massive abuse of power. So, Nunes comes out with the memo explaining all of this. And the Democrats say, wait, you know this memo is going to compromise methods and sources. And you know what, to use Juan's phrase, guess what, it didn't. There was no compromising of methods and sources. So now, Schiff comes out with his own memo chocked full of methods and sources, and he does that to make Trump look like a hypocrite because he need to start redacting. Trump sends it back for a few reductions and is still sitting on the Democrats desk. All they have to do is redact the compromising information and we can get out in the public. Republicans want it out because it's so insane. It makes them look ridiculous. They've voted to release.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: We're just waiting for their redaction to come out.

GUILFOYLE: Juan, why are you guys sitting on the memo?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: We're not sitting on the memo. They just got the memo back.

GUILFOYLE: I see it.

WILLIAMS: . and they've got to get the memo. Now they said -- by the way, they said they went to the FBI before. Now they're going to go to the FBI again and discuss what's in there that was so revealing. But the key point here is that the Nunes memo hit like a dud.

WATTERS: In your world.

WILLIAMS: No, no, no. I think in the entire world because when you ask why we got the Carter Page warrant, the idea in the Nunes memo was, oh, you know this was based on that phony dossier and that's all they had. OK, well, then, show us exactly all this information. Oh, we can't do that because that's classified. So in other words, people can't know. So here comes the Democrats' memo, and the Democrats say here's additional information that makes it clear that there was voluminous, voluminous basis for getting a warrant on Carter Page. And they say, oh, don't put that out because that's embarrassing to President Trump.

WATTERS: So McCain who actually said that without the dossier they'd never have a warrant. You don't believe Andrew McCabe?

WILLIAMS: No.

WATTERS: Do you believe he's lying.

WILLIAMS: Andrew McCabe, why would he say that?

WATTERS: Great question, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I don't know.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: By the way, I don't think that's true, but I don't know.

GUILFOYLE: Great question, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I don't know. But I will say this, I think what's really clear here is that President Trump is being made to look like a hypocrite because he approves the memo that's trying to get him off the hook, while he refuses.

WATTERS: Adam Schiff who is colluding with pranksters in Russia who are trying to get naked Trump.

GUILFOYLE: And he's impersonating Tom Shillue.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my gosh.

GUTFELD: Politicians have to stop accusing each other of playing politics. It makes no sense to me. You're a politician. That's your job.

WILLIAMS: No, but I think at some point you should put the countries interests at the forefront.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: By the way, I really think that you guys are falling for something when you say let's go to paper ballots. This is not about ballots. Nobody thinks that the Russians got into the machines although there's some thought to that now. But that's not the argument. The argument is that there's so much propaganda being pushed onto the American mind that it changes the way we think, and therefore the way we use the machines. And even now in the arguments that we're going.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No. And even now in the argument that we just had about the budget and FISA and all that. Guess what, the Russians, according to all of the analysts, are still getting in there to try to impact how we, the American public's opinion is shaped.

GUTFELD: But the thing is -- embedded in that fear is a belief that American opinion can be shaped by Russians as the we don't know what's going on and we can't make up our own minds. I'm married to a Russian, you know. She can't convince me of anything.

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: She gave up on him a long time ago. All right, next, President Trump releases his new budget plans. Details on what it can mean for you when "The Five" returns. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: President Trump has unveiled his budget proposal with a familiar theme, America First. The over $4 trillion plan includes $1.5 trillion for the nation's infrastructure, and also calls for border wall funding, and also for the fight against the opiate crisis and other programs. The president explains more. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Number one, it does mean jobs, but really number one it means safety and security. This morning I submitted legislative principles to congress that will spur the biggest and boldest infrastructure investment in American history. It returns power to the state and local governments who know best what their people need. Washington will no longer be a roadblock to progress. Washington will now be your partner.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: The White House says the plan will cut through a lot of red tape and boost the economy after years of spending money on overseas commitments. But the president's budget remains a hard sell for some fiscal hawks in congress. And Jesse, the other thing is, they just passed a two-year spending bill.

WATTERS: Right.

PERINO: So I don't think they have a lot of appetite to work on this budget.

WATTERS: Listen, it doesn't matter who's in charge. Republicans, Democrats, we always spend more money and the country doesn't even care. We don't see the money. We don't understand how high a stack of a trillion dollar goes. The minute social security and Medicare starts getting affected, which is going to be about 10-years, this one is going to come in and then it's going to be a crisis. But until then, they're not going to do anything about it. It's not even a real budget. This is a blueprint. It's fine. Trump is a big spending Republican. There's a few deficit hawks doing something about it, but they're not really going to be able to block it. There are things I do like, there's about $22 billion for the border. Eighteen of that is for the wall. The rest of it's for hiring more ICE people and detaining more illegal aliens.

I do like the infrastructure package. I think Trump has been known to get projects done on time and under budget.

GUILFOYLE: For real, shovel-ready.

WATTERS: Hopefully, he can do that as commander in chief with this. He's triangulating, get some Democrats in Congress on board. Get some union households on board with this.

And then I also like some of the stuff about modernizing the federal workforce. You get to give bonus for well-performing workers and then be able to fire poor-performing workers and, you know, make sure that they don't have these lavish retirement packages. It's pretty ridiculous. Other than that, I mean, it's just your typical bloated D.C. budget.

WILLIAMS: You know, I don't get this, Jesse. I mean, you just gloss over the headline here.

WATTERS: What's the headline?

WILLIAMS: Republican hypocrisy. Republican -- imagine if Obama -- if Obama had put this forward. You would've said, "There goes that big- spending liberal again."

WATTERS: Obama never did a budget. I don't think Obama did a budget in eight years.

PERINO: He put them forward. They didn't pass one.

WILLIAMS: So you don't want to say that "Here comes this big-spending Donald Trump"?

WATTERS: I just said -- I just said...

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Big-spending Republican.

GUILFOYLE: He said that.

WILLIAMS: So now, it's just an equivalence in your mind, as opposed to saying it's Republicans who forever have said we've got to deal with the deficit. We've got to make sure that spending is cut. It's a danger to our economy, and it's a danger to...

WATTERS: It's just funny listening to the Democrats say deficit and the debt are a problem. All of a sudden...

GUILFOYLE: Isn't it?

WILLIAMS: No, I'm not saying -- I'm saying -- by the way, I believe that, but I'm not saying that right now. What I'm doing is repeating Donald Trump to Jesse Watters.

WATTERS: Listen, I agree. Every politician comes in. They say they're going to slash the deficit and get the debt under control and never do they do it.

PERINO: Well, one of the things, actually, that is in there that I think a lot of Americans will like, especially if they're in rural communities, is there's $50 billion in here specifically the president wants to try to go to those communities for things like roads...

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

PERINO: ... or broadband, in particular. So we're not forgetting those people in this budget.

GUILFOYLE: Absolutely, and that's really, I think, a key point, Dana. Because it's integral to this whole campaign messages and promises that he made when you campaign across the country. Not going to forget the working class, the hardworking men and women across this country that he felt weren't being properly positioned and set up for success and paid attention to in the way that they should.

So with this kind of infusion of capital for infrastructure and, like you said, broadband, just being able to, like, work smarter, work better, create opportunities there, I think that's something that's very important.

And then I also like the money that is being directed towards the opioid epidemic, which is also something that he campaigned about and was very passionate about during the election, has reached, you know, crisis epidemic proportions in this country. So you see that there's a nice piece focused on them there.

PERINO: I thought the best thing didn't have anything to do with money. It had to do with process. Right now, it takes about ten years to get approval to do an infrastructure project.

GUILFOYLE: I know.

PERINO: When you get all the environmental pieces done. The president says he's going to get it down to two years. Now that actually would be a huge benefit.

GUTFELD: Yes, I mean, it's amazing how quickly some of our major landmarks got -- Brooklyn Bridge, everything was -- happened so fast. Now things take forever.

But this is kind of another nail in the coffin of small government.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: And I think we've gotten to the point now where we've just accepted it.

WATTERS: Like Jesse.

GUTFELD: And yes, it's like -- but I think, I mean, the correlation for Juan to make sense would be if Barack Obama came out and cut government and then that would -- I believe that I would come out and I'd say hooray. I would be -- I would be consistent.

But the thing is, I have lost. This world has moved on beyond me. The idea of small government is over. We do not have an ideological president. This is not the type of present that we have seen. He can go -- a Democrat can like this. And a conservative can hate it, but at least there's something for the military in there.

If you're going to up government spending, make it for the government that works.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: And we know our military works. Pour more money in it, because at least we get something out of it. We get national security. Focus on artificial intelligence. Focus on cybersecurity and, of course, terror. These are really important things.

GUILFOYLE: And a new building for the FBI.

PERINO: All right. When we come back, actor and comedian Bill Murray takes on Democrats and identity politics. His surprising remarks next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: You may have laughed at actor and comedian Bill Murray in his classic "Saturday Night Live" skits or perhaps the movie "Groundhog Day," but this is no joke. Check out how insightful Murray is when it comes to politics by calling out Democrats for being divisive and playing identity politics.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL MURRAY, ACTOR/COMEDIAN/WRITER: My friend, who's a great comedy writer, Jim Downey, is accused of being a right-wing writer, a comedy writer, if there is such a thing. He says, "No, no, I just think that the way that the Democrats handle a thing is poor," where they try to pick out little pieces of a population, that "Well, we represent the Hispanics. We represent LGBT or something." And they're not speaking to everyone at once.

There's almost a resentment that somehow you're separated again by a politician. You know, "You're my people. You're -- I'm in control of you, and I represent you."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: I think Bill Murray has been listening to the Greg Gutfeld podcast.

GUTFELD: I know. You know, I love this comment, No. 1, because he brings up Jim Downey, who's a genius and an iconoclastic thinker.

You can call me a hypocrite for saying how much I hate it when celebrities give political opinions and then say that I love this, but they're not comparable. Because when somebody like Bill Murray says something or Clint Eastwood or Jon Voight says something, they have more to lose. Because they are in an environment that is largely liberal. So if they come out with a comment like that, they have much to lose, which leads me to the obvious point.

Bill Murray, Clint Eastwood, John Voight, what do they have in common? They're at the point in their careers where they can't be hurt. They're either older or more established. Their status is high enough that Bill Murray can say this stuff and get -- now half the comics -- all those comics that are half his age, they should be inspired by him and come out and say the things he says.

If you looked at -- if you went back and listened to the first "Lemmings" album, the first National Lampoon album, none of those ideas today could be -- could be published.

PERINO: Can't say it out loud?

GUTFELD: No, you couldn't. You would be run out of town. The same thing if you look at "Animal House," there's at least eight or ten scenes in there that you could never put in a movie.

WATTERS: Forget about it...

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: ... especially now.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Do you think this is a Democrat kind of coming at the Democratic Party as his own party, trying to help it, or is this he's now a Republican, do you think?

GUILFOYLE: I don't know. Were you going to Dana?

WATTERS: What do you guys think about that?

PERINO: I think that he -- I don't know what his politics are or how he votes. I do think that Democrats need to hear more of those types of messages, especially as you start to see some of the demographic information that's coming out. Like, they're not winning the message at all. So I think that it's very helpful for Democrats, I guess.

WATTERS: Yes, this is the...

PERINO: But I don't know what his politics are.

WATTERS: This is exactly what the Democratic Party was saying after they lost to Donald Trump, that they need to start playing less identity politics.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think the Republican Party needs to start playing less white identity politics.

WATTERS: Ooh, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Stop talking about, "Oh, why is someone kneeling, black athletes kneeling?" And it's about the flag and not about police brutality.

Or how about something like, "Oh, all these immigrants are criminals. All these Mexicans, rapists and murderers."

Or how about "Why don't we ban the Muslims from coming?" How about that identity politics, Bill Murray? Why don't you talk about that?

I think Democrats have something to learn here, but boy, do you guys see only one side of the equation.

WATTERS: Well, he's not going to play golf with you, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I guess not.

WATTERS: He's not going to be...

PERINO: I hear what you're saying.

WILLIAMS: And I'm not rooting for the Cubs.

WATTERS: Juan.

GUTFELD: I could disagree with you on every one of those points, but I'll let it slide.

WILLIAMS: Thank you. You're so kind.

GUTFELD: No, it's true. The Colin Kaepernick is not a race thing. He did a convoluted protest against the national anthem which convoluted his message. There were two...

WILLIAMS: He was protesting against police brutality. Donald Trump turned it into a white nationalist anthem.

GUTFELD: Brutality, but he did it at a popular event, sports, and people didn't like it.

WILLIAMS: It's like when people complain about the Republicans claiming the flag as their own. And they have, in so many ways.

GUTFELD: He did not protest in front of a police station. He protested the national anthem at a popular event.

WILLIAMS: Yes. That's his platform.

GUTFELD: That's not racist. That's not racist to be angry. It's just to say, "Don't do that while I'm watching a football game." Please.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Don't kneel during the anthem, and we won't confuse you with traitors.

GUILFOYLE: How about -- yes, let's just stand for the anthem for what the anthem actually has represented forever and ever and ever.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: And now...

WILLIAMS: Freedom of speech.

GUILFOYLE: ... let's not try and go back in a bizarre time machine and blame absolutely everything on President Trump. That he's the one that created this problem. Colin Kaepernick made his own decisions about what he wanted to do, and then it got convoluted by everybody with every different cause, saying that they were doing kneeling for that particular reason, to the point where there was no coherent articulation about why people were doing it. They were even confused, OK? So it was just in the moment because they saw it on, like, Instagram or something.

GUTFELD: And you made it about identity politics just now.

GUILFOYLE: Right.

GUTFELD: Talking about it.

WILLIAMS: Wait a second. That's what Bill Murray said.

GUTFELD: No. You're saying, "Oh, Colin Kaepernick, it's racism."

WILLIAMS: No, no, no. What I said. Bill Murray said it's to the benefit of Democrats to play less identity politics.

GUILFOYLE: That's true.

WILLIAMS: That's what I understood him to be saying. And what I'm saying is Republicans right now are not only enabling Donald Trump to play white identity politics.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God.

WILLIAMS: It has become...

GUILFOYLE: Now you're calling all Republicans racist.

GUTFELD: ... the controversial protest. You're saying the reaction to Colin Kaepernick is identity politics.

WILLIAMS: No, first...

GUTFELD: I'm saying Colin Kaepernick's publicity ploy is identity politics.

WILLIAMS: No, in fact, when Colin Kaepernick first did this, there was nobody who said, "Oh, this is about patriotism and the flag." It was only subsequently when Donald Trump said that...

GUILFOYLE: That's not true.

WILLIAMS: ... all of a sudden it blew up.

GUILFOYLE: That's not true.

WILLIAMS: I remember you in the green room saying -- this was when he was down giving that speech in Nashville.

GUTFELD: The green room.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Why does it have to be green?

You know what the point is? The point is, if you look at all of Colin Kaepernick's other political beliefs, if you see where he's going, you realize it's the oppressor versus the oppressed system. It's about how you have to bring down the American system; not about police brutality.

GUILFOYLE: It's anarchist, yes.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my God.

GUILFOYLE: See, Juan.

WATTERS: Well, next, the P.C. police set their sights on a children's classic. They're coming after Peter Rabbit. We'll tell you why, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Rabbits are generous, honest, graceful creatures.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Our natural rabbit pace to be able to keep up. Do you know what? That would never have worked.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: The children's classic tale "Peter Rabbit" has brought joy to many generations. You'll recall it's the story of a rebellious rabbit trying to sneak into a farmer's vegetable garden.

But now, a new movie adaptation is getting backlash, some upset parents boycotting the film over a scene in which a character who's allergic to blackberries is attacked with the offending fruit.

Sony Pictures forced to apologize for the alleged food allergy bullying, calling it, quote, "a serious issue that should not have been mocked or jokingly portrayed, even in a cartoonish or slapstick way." I guess this would be news to, you know, Wile E. Coyote. He took a lot of abuse.

But Jesse, I know you...

GUILFOYLE: He seemed to like it. He wasn't allergic.

WILLIAMS: No, no, but he was allergic to dynamite. So -- but this is a situation where they throw a blackberry into the villain who is, I think, named Mr. Macgregor. They throw a blackberry, not knowing that he's allergic and he can then have an allergic reaction that could be fatal.

WATTERS: Soon you can't even say "blackberry." This country is toast, Juan. This country is out of control. Started with the war on Christmas. Then it's...

PERINO: Oh, my God, here we go again.

WATTERS: ... Halloween costumes. You can't do cowboys and Indians. And then safe spaces. Now it's the gender pronoun thing, the bathrooms. We've gotten to the point "food allergy bullying" is actually a phrase.

We used to have kids that would wake up at 6 a.m. and go milk the cows, go do chores, go work on the fields. And now their parents are whining about a movie. This country has gone -- we're done.

GUILFOYLE: Not everyone has cows.

WATTERS: We're done. It's over.

WILLIAMS: You know, you're a very sensitive person.

WATTERS: I'm too sensitive.

WILLIAMS: Didn't -- didn't Greg say to you on this issue there really is a threat to children?

WATTERS: You know what? Greg might be the voice of reason in this whole thing.

GUTFELD: OK.

WATTERS: Tell me where I'm wrong.

GUTFELD: All right. First, when I was -- when I was looking at this, I go, "It's a movie. It's not real. It's a talking bunny. Get over it."

But if you're watching it and you do have a kid with a severe -- a severe illness in which they're extolling a practice that would harm or encourage your child, I could understand.

For example, let's say this was they were slipping sugar into a diabetic's food or if they were sticking a hemophiliac with, like, a needle. We would probably go, "That's weird." But in this, it's kind of the same thing.

So I think that, like, I think that if you have a point that this is encouraging something, but I don't know what you can do about it, because there are so many actions in movies that are encouraging bad things.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: But you wouldn't have movies if you went after everything.

What a contrast between now and then. "Peter Rabbit" was about this little cheerful rabbit that ate vegetables. Now it's, like, a walking nonsense migraine of digital vomit. It's just these -- there's so much stuff coming at you.

WILLIAMS: So Kimberly, what about things like -- no, just picking up on what Greg's saying -- what about, like, peanuts?

GUILFOYLE: I find it very scary. I don't like it.

WILLIAMS: I read that there's a situation where, like, a kid will smear his hands with pineapple and then, you know, touch another kid, knowing the kid is allergic to pineapple.

GUILFOYLE: So obviously, that's horrifying. That's evil behavior.

WILLIAMS: What do you think about that as a parent?

GUILFOYLE: I don't know. My child would never do something like that. I mean, you've got to coach and train your kids to not behave in that way, to be sensitive and be empathetic.

When I go for Ronan's, you know, parent-teacher conference, they say, "Your son is very empathetic. He always looks to make sure someone is playing at recess. If they're alone, he asks them to play." And I care more about that than they say, "Well, he got this grade or that," et cetera, because I want him to be a good citizen, meaning treat other people with respect and empathy and understanding.

I feel horribly for parents who worry every single day about their children that have these food allergies. I have friends who have lost their children to food allergens. In one in particular, the parents were doctors. It's just very disturbing to see.

I'm not a big fan of this whole "Peter Rabbit" situation or "Willy Wonka" or "The Wizard of Oz."

GUTFELD: I love "Willy Wonka."

GUILFOYLE: I find the whole thing terrifying.

GUTFELD: I love Willy Wonka?

GUILFOYLE: They eat the stuff, and they're exploding, and they're away from their parents.

GUTFELD: The Gene Wilder version is amazing.

GUILFOYLE: They don't look like real rabbits. They look like robots.

GUTFELD: Forget the Johnny Depp. Forget the Johnny Depp.

WILLIAMS: Can I get a voice of reason? Ms. Dana Perino.

PERINO: I thought it was all reasonable.

GUILFOYLE: Thank you.

PERINO: There is a case in Pennsylvania. There's the pineapple one and then there's also one where these girls, mean girls put peanuts in order to hurt another girl.

GUILFOYLE: Mean girls are the worst.

PERINO: And I do think that, you know, we all grew up watching cartoons. And you didn't end up going and, like, sticking dynamite in anybody's, you know, house.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Well, fireworks.

PERINO: At least I didn't. I'm for -- with the parents being able to be the guide.

I also think, though, this movie goes through the entire process, and think of how many people saw it. How many people touched it. And it's not raised until it's released? That surprises me.

WILLIAMS: That is surprising.

"One More Thing" up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: All right. "One More Thing" -- Dana.

PERINO: OK, so you might have noticed that last week Bret Baier was out for a few days. He wasn't in the anchor chair, but he was working -- at the golf course. He was playing in the AT&T Pebble Pro-Am Golf Tournament in California. One hole was little tricky for him. Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(BRET BAIER HITS GOLF BALL)

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: In seventh place yesterday, at 28 under par. He was playing with Russell Henley. And golf is a great escape for lots of people, including Bret Baier.

GUILFOYLE: Gosh, he's awesome.

GUTFELD: Is he on tonight? Is he back?

GUILFOYLE: So many things.

GUTFELD: Excellent.

GUILFOYLE: So talented.

GUTFELD: All right. K.G.

GUILFOYLE: Speaking of super talents, OK, how about the Olympics? What happened to us?

So Marai Nagasu is now the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics. Take a look at this, Juan, see if you could do it. This is very cool. Now before this, there was only two other people that were able to do it. A Japanese skater who landed it and another one who two times was able to do it. But this is fantastic, and I love this. I kept watching it last night. So congratulations to her. You saw her. She's so excited.

WILLIAMS: And so graceful.

GUILFOYLE: She did it. Fabulous.

GUTFELD: We get it. It's good.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God.

GUTFELD: Jesse.

WATTERS: One of the things I like about Europe is that they throw fruit at each other. This is in North Italy, and they have a tradition where they just pelt each other with oranges. It's fantastic. And I think they use something like 500 tons of oranges. It's supposed to reenact an uprising of commoners...

GUTFELD: It looks like tomatoes.

WATTERS: ... against the evil monarchy. And they put on a bunch of medieval costumes and just throw stuff at each other. I think we should do this in the United States. It would help relieve a lot of stress and kind of make us bond as a people. I think we might get along.

PERINO: You first.

GUILFOYLE: Don't you get hurt by that? I mean, do you an orbital, like an eye socket injury.

WATTERS: Yes, they're tough.

GUTFELD: They beat each other to a pulp.

WATTERS: I like that.

GUTFELD: All right. Time for this.

GUILFOYLE: Greg's Corny Jokes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GRAPHIC: Greg's Birthday Party News.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: "Greg's Birthday Party News." All right. Quickly, terrible video of what happens when somebody won't share cake. Let's go to the Labrador and Pugs. They all got their cake for their birthday party. Things were going great, right? And then they start eating, and what happens? He eats everybody's cake.

This is not how you act at a birthday party, America.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God.

GUTFELD: I know.

GUILFOYLE: No, look, it went back for seconds.

GUTFELD: Yes, terrible. Those poor little dogs. You know what? That's birthday -- birthday party bullying. Birthday party bullying.

GUILFOYLE: What kind of dog was that in the center? I can't...

GUTFELD: Labrador.

PERINO: A Labrador.

GUTFELD: Labrador. All right, Juan.

WILLIAMS: So former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama had their own official portraits unveiled today in Washington at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery. Here, take a look.

Obama is shown seated with a chrysanthemum, the official flower of Chicago, jasmine for Hawaii and African blue lily, symbolic of his Kenyan heritage. Here's Michelle's portrait. Both portraits were done by African-American artist Kehinde Wiley for Barack Obama and Amy Sherald for Michelle Obama.

Let me tell you, as someone who loves to go and look at those portraits, these two stand out.

GUILFOYLE: Hers is outstanding.

GUTFELD: Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." You have a right to Bret Baier. Here's Bret Baier right there.

