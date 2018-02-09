Trump promises to release letter on Dems' rebuttal memo

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," February 9, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, "THE FIVE" CO-HOST: I'm Kimberly Guilfoyle along with Geraldo Rivera, Pete Hegseth, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00 in New York City and this is "The Five." A busy Friday and a lot to get to. We begin with the Democratic rebuttal to that GOP memo alleging surveillance abuses by the FBI on a Trump advisor. The counter memo will be released, President Trump reporters about it, earlier.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's going to be release soon. Thank you very much. We are going to release the letter soon.

GUILFOYLE: More now from chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge. Hi, Catherine.

CATHERINE HERRIDGE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, thanks, Kimberly. And that camera spray in the Oval Office, the president was asked about the Democratic memo and he promised developments. Under these long-standing Congressional rules, the president has five days to voice objections about the memo which technically brings us today or Monday counting business dates.

That means there are a handful of options for the president. He can declassify the memo as is, declassify the memo with limited reactions, or ask the Democrats redraft the memo before the president will consider it again.

White House officials have asked all parties including the FBI and Justice Department to review the memo and make the recommendations about its released public and what needs to be redacted or blacked out.

The Democrat's version drafted by the ranking Democrat on the committee, Adam Schiff, is more than twice as long as 10 pages versus the Republican staff memo at four pages. And we understand the Democrat's version really kind of does a deep dive with the sources and methods, and we are told that redactions are likely.

What watch is when the Democrats make the case, that Christopher Steele, the former British spy who researched the dossier and had a track record with federal investigators for credibility. Republicans counter that the FBI cut ties with Steele over his media contacts because he lied about them. But this information was never shared with that national security court that granted those was FISA warrants for Carter Page. Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: Thank you so much for that update. A developing story and now we are waiting for the counter memo. Greg, you sitting there with anticipation.

GREG GUTFELD, "THE FIVE" CO-HOST: I just want to say, great to see you. I'm so glad you are back. It's been like three days.

GUILFOYLE: Exactly. How we've missed you so.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right.

GUILFOYLE: So little.

GUTFELD: I'm out of here. It's Friday. I'm going to walk into a door.

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Don't let that door hit you on your head on the way out.

GUTFELD: They will release the Democratic memo, then the Republicans should release a counter response. And then Democrats should do it, keep doing this -- it's like a partisan version of rock, paper, scissors. And just keep going forever and ever and ever, because that's what it is.

This is basically now kind of a political, he said, she said. It's in a midst, when spent a year focusing on Russian collusion of a particular kind, Republican kind, you cannot just dismiss another kind of Russian collusion on a Democratic side.

Which is this, you've got a British spy delivering anonymous unsourced information to the government that is then used to spy on the citizen. If that's not collusion, I am 6'5". So I suggest -- I suggest declare a tie, our Russian collusion narrative cancels out your Russian collusion narrative. And we all go to Fridays and get drunk bubble daiquiris.

GUILFOYLE: Do they have those?

GUTFELD: Yes, I have checked.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh.

GUTFELD: After the show.

GUILFOYLE: That sounds the after the show, show.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Can I share my theory?

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

RIVERA: OK. First of all, release the damn memo, right now. No redactions, get it out there. It's going to get out there eventually anyway. Let's stop this conversation. It is so boring, so tedious. And here's my theory. OK. Can you see this?

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: So here is Steele. We know that Steele was working toward the Hillary Clinton campaign, right? So here is Steele. Steele produces the dossier, the dossier leads in part to the FISA warrant, implicating Carter Page and are others.

What if -- what if Steele, rather than generating all this information, is being fed information by the Clinton campaign -- you know, this is a very connected group of people. So would that be the bitter irony?

If you have the Clinton campaign feeding information to their employee Christopher Steele who produces the dossier that produces the FISA warrant? So here you have the implication here? Here you have Clinton and the campaign.

PETE HEGSETH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: I think there is somewhere, too.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: I think the FBI is out in the cold here someplace. I don't know what the FBI knows. What I'm implying here is, this could have -- this is when the Clinton campaign seeks to fund Christopher Steele, now they are bankrolling opposition research, producing the dossier. So far, politics. But then resulting in a FISA warrant? I think this is impossible.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: What you are saying is, the real story and so much of the media and even the Republicans are focusing on the FISA warrant, which you're saying the real story is HRC. I will say this, I live with someone who has seen the Democrat memo. And I look at all the reports.

And the reports are saying that the memo from the Democrats is not necessarily discounting or undermining any of the things that were in the Republican memo. So in my opinion, it's just about -- like you said, you put one out, we'll put one out. We'll just start to muddy the waters, we'll start to just confuse people. And we will put purposely, as Trey Gowdy said, will put classified information and methods, and sources so that the president has to redact it. And it looks like he has cover that one up.

HEGSETH: Catherine Herridge even said, the Democratic memo includes a deep dive into sources and methods. Think of the irony of that, so Democrats howled because the Republican memo was going to expose all the sources and methods, which it never did in four pages. The whole thing was released without any redactions.

Now they intentionally put sources and methods in, which we know are the most vulnerable and dangerous part of anything that's classified because it undermines our ability to get that intelligence, then Trump has to redact through the intelligence agencies to be actually responsible.

Then the Democrats will say, well you redacted it for political reasons, all the while wanting, as you said and Greg, to muddy the waters, to make it look like he said, she said. Why don't the Democrats care about the other side of this coin? Why don't the Democrats care about Hillary Clinton? Why don't they care about the obvious collusion with intelligence agency? They don't. They care about the only one narrative.

RIVERA: To me, major the key is that Mueller seems to be concentrating on everything that happens after the purported collusion. Obstruction, lying to federal authorities -- now nothing about collusion, everything about what happened since the alleged collusion, because he had nothing on collusion or we would've heard about that it--

GUILFOYLE: That's right.

RIVERA: -- a year into this. I think that at some point, fairness demands that this thing have an end in sight. It's just unfair for the president of the United States to live with this cloud and shadow government, you know hanging over us.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: That's what I am saying, I just want--

GUILFOYLE: Do it yourself!

RIVERA: And I think you better explain who you're sleeping with.

GUTFELD: Not Adam Schiff.

GUILFOYLE: I'm not sleeping with Adam Schiff. I'm sleeping with Sean Duffy, Much cuter.

GUILFOYLE: Now the top Democrat in charge of the Senate Russian investigation has been revealed as Mark Warner message a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch, and an effort to reach dossier author, Christopher Steele. President Trump reacting to the news saying, Warner did not want a paper trail on a private meeting in London. He requested with Steele of fraudulent dossier fame.

All tied into crooked Hillary. But some of Warner's colleagues are defending him, like the Republican Marco Rubio who said the senator fully disclosed his text with the intelligence committee months ago, and they had zero impact on the panel's word. What did I make of this? Greg.

GUTFELD: Well, they say the text looks bad when they are out of context. But now all news is out of context. Every time you end up taking something like that and putting it in context, it's no longer news. That's what we're dealing with everything these days, is we are pulling something out. You know, I could see both sides to this that maybe it's nothing.

But he didn't bring a Republican with him when he went and investigated this. He did it -- and he said like this -- I'm doing this for the good of the country, but he did it kind of privately on his own. But the fact is people didn't know about this.

And it goes back to this kind of tribal to tribal thing now with these parties. If you say this text is worse than Watergate, there is a guy just like you saying that the Trump-Russian collusion thing is worse than Watergate. So these are mirror images. And you just -- I think if you clear out all this kind of tribal partisanship, it will become much clearer and we can laugh about it.

HEGSETH: It still thinks, though. So, this is March of 2017 when the outreach occurs, directly from the ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee to a Russian lobbyist with connections to Christopher Steele. He doesn't notify the committee until six months later when he realized, this will look stinky if it ever comes out.

GUILFOYLE: Sure.

HEGSETH: Yet, the fellow members of his committee who are -- I don't know, a lot of backslapping and looking out for each other are willing to apologize for it. The reality is, he went solo. He wanted to go solo off the grid, no paper trail, straight to Christopher Steele to the dossier, shows you how much this unverified dirty dossier is the center of everything.

GUILFOYLE: Center of everything.

HEGSETH: And it was used to justify unilateral outreach to Russians?

RIVERA: And the fact is, we keep hearing how am I six, Christopher Steele, British spy, reputable, et cetera, et cetera. Is this not a fact that Christopher Steele has an obsessive hatred for Donald Trump?

Is it not a fact that on the record, that Christopher Steele is on the record doing everything he can do to obstruct the election of Donald Trump and now to take Trump down? I think that his personal motivation at some point demand scrutiny. He has refused to testify, as far as I know, to the Congress of the United States.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: But so do Mark Warner. You make such a great point because Marco Rubio said, four months ago, well, this guy Mark Warner was doing this months and months before that and never told anybody. And you have to wonder, why does he go rogue?

If you understand how committees work, they have tons of staffers. He would never coordinate your own meeting for anybody. And you would not only have your staffers do it. You would involve the staffers of Marco Rubio or whoever else. So, he was going rouge, he wanted -- as he said in the text messages, no paper trail, stinks to high heaven.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I sound like a broken record about partisanship. But the problem with partisanship is that there's actually something in here that's worth talking about. And that is, it's not -- Christopher Steele could be the greatest person alive. It's not about him.

It's about the unverified, undocumented information from anonymous sources. That's the problem. That's what they are basing this on. It doesn't matter what Steele -- who the Steele is. It's the fact that he used information that was not verified to hinder or to investigate an American citizen.

(CROSSTALK)

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Marco Rubio in this is also very interesting. Marco Rubio, Senator Burr, why are they covering for mark Warner? What's going on? How deep is the deep state? Doesn't run through the Senate?

GUILFOYLE: Interesting.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I am sorry, I think--

RIVERA: I don't think Rubio is part of a deep state.

HEGSETH: Me either.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I am just saying, why would he cover.

GUTFELD: I mean, if something doesn't fit into the equation or the partisan dogma, it doesn't make it deep state. What that does is it--

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Maybe that's not deep state, but maybe he's angry still about what happened on the campaign trail. I am just saying, why would a Republican -- why would a Republican member of this committee think it's OK for a Democrat to go meet with the Russians without telling -- or Russian lobbyist, without telling the committee, I think it's really weird.

GUTFELD: I think he was talking about whether the text was known or not.

GUILFOYLE: Look at this. Look at how well behaved, Geraldo. He is a like-- it's OK, we have to wrap.

(LAUGHTER)

GUILFOYLE: So good, OK. All right, ahead, lunacy from the left. Bette Midler jokes about attacking Senator Rand Paul for the brief government shutdown. We will be right back with that. Stay with us.

HEGSETH: Stick around for all this. We have got another graphic for you. The government is back open again after a brief early morning shutdown driven by GOP Senator Rand Paul who stalled the vote with his demand for an amendment to cut federal spending. It's one thing to be irritated with Paul for the shutdown

But liberal celeb Bette Midler actually took to Twitter to which of violence upon the senator, asking where is Rand Paul's neighbor when we need him? She's alluding to the attack that left the lawmaker with bruises to his lungs, broken ribs, and eventually, pneumonia. A spokesman for Paul says she should be ashamed, and we can occur. Another absurd shutdown reaction from the left came from MSNBC Host Chris Matthews. Listen.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: Picking somebody from one of the coast, usually (Inaudible), and making them the poster person of the Democratic Party is old business for the Republicans. They did it way back to some guy from the '40s, they did it with no absent from West side of New York City. They did it to tip O'Neill, (Inaudible), now they are going after Nancy Pelosi. They love to get an ethnic sort of person from one of the coasts to make him a bad person.

(END VIDEOCLIP)

HEGSETH: OK, Kimberly, before we get to the absurd statement from Chris Matthews, wishing violence on a senator because she opposes his political views?

GUILFOYLE: Well, I mean, it's horrific. But you know, it's really just a lesson in exactly what not to do. That is not appropriate. It's bad language, and to suggest something like that? He's trying to do his job.

So, again, when the left just goes totally absolutely absurd, they're only weakening their own position, their own character, their own integrity to lack there up by making these kind of like personal attacks and wishing violence on another person.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: And it's not just -- I'm sorry. It's not just what the neighbor did. Remember, Rand Paul was nearly executed on a baseball field with the bunch of other Republicans. Very personal to me, I am a spouse of a Republican congressman. We don't forget. I think it says a lot about the media.

Because I bet Bette Midler doesn't even remember that that happened. Had this happen to Democrats, this would be front and center because that story went away and I took notice of it. The story of what happened on the baseball field when away within 12 days. That's how they treat violence against Republicans and threats like this go, this is nothing.

HEGSETH: What's her name?

(LAUGHS)

HEGSETH: Midler or Chris Matthews?

GUTFELD: I want to talk also just about the bunch of -- but the problem with the Midler thing is that it's a joke, OK? It's a joke. We know it's a joke. Let's not forget it's a joke. The problem is, we can't make that joke. She can make that joke. So a liberal can make that joke that a conservative can't, that drives me crazy.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, but it's not funny then. It's not really--

GUTFELD: By the way, I should know, jokes don't have to be funny.

GUILFOYLE: You specialize on that.

GUTFELD: That was my joke. But I want to point to a bigger issue. There is a hypocrisy going on, on both sides. The Democrats not care about deficits. The Republicans now don't care about deficits. And it reveals how incapable of the political body is at looking at the future, self- preservation comes first.

It's so easy for them to switch sides. We should scream about deficits. We don't scream anymore. And the Democrats are like, oh, you've got to cut spending. Weird training to population not to care about this issue, every time you hear about a possible shutdown, it's like hearing about a Die-Hard sequel. It's like I know how it's going to end! Why do we need to care?

RIVERA: You know, in terms of expanded spending, the old saying Washington is, people remember when you cut their budget. They don't remember, you know, that you need fiscal restraint. They want -- everybody wants the plums. Everybody wants the program funded that they want funded.

GUTFELD: But it's not going to last. It's like a prison there. Is it's a prisoner's dilemma.

GUTFELD: The Republicans and the Democrats agreed now to take a hit long- term, the world would be better. But there are like two separated who were decided to nark on each other.

RIVERA: That's what sequestration was. The mandatory cuts, that was taking the bitter pill now for the future.

HEGSETH: Let me get to the Pelosi -- to Chris Matthews' statement though. So President Trump has said about Nancy Pelosi that she's the GOP secret weapon because she is so bad. And Trump's comment has become popularize. Yet, Chris Matthews said, no, no, no, they are just characterizing her as an ethnic source.

RIVERA: Yes, I never -- I never thought that--

GUILFOYLE: What does that mean?

RIVERA: Mrs. Pelosi as a--

CAMPOS-DUFF: That she's Italian?

RIVERA: She's Italian but didn't she say she had English, in this and that, and everything else? I don't know. I think it's ridiculous.

GUTFELD: She is Native American.

CAMPOS-DUFF: Related to?

RIVERA: Yes. It seems to me that Christopher was suggesting that anybody other than wasp was an ethnic person that the Republicans love to insult.

CAMPOS-DUFF: He remembers when I refuse to be discriminated against in our country. You know, the turn of the center.

GUILFOYLE: Wasn't that long ago?

CAMPOS-DUFF: Yes that I think I am from Irish half?

HEGSETH: True. But I think we're destructed by this. To your point, Greg, you know, Rand Paul, sit on the House and Senate floor and said, I ran for office because I was critical to Obama's trillion deficit and by 2019, we're going to be running $1.2 trillion deficits.

And he wasn't even up for standing for defense. It's the only reasons conservatives voted for this bill is because they want to fund the Defense Department. He's been a little bit unequivocal on that as well. It's a serious policy at stake.

GUTFELD: I have a theory. If deficits don't matter, if we can add trillions in debt, then let's have a tax holiday for a year where everybody gets -- we don't pay taxes for a year. That will add just 2 trillion, 3 trillion to the debt, who cares? If it doesn't matter, then let us get the money!

GUILFOYLE: Yes, you have been able to bring those up now a few time. It's catching, it's getting some traction I think.

GUTFELD: Just among me.

CAMPOS-DUFF: You needed to stay on Fox & friends when the president is watching.

(LAUGHTER)

HEGSETH: President Trump talking on Rob Porter's investigation on abuse scandal. That's coming up ahead.

CAMPOS-DUFF: Welcome back. Today, President Trump commenting on a new controversy swirling the White House. Domestic abuse allegations against former staff Secretary Rob Porter. White House Correspondent Kevin Corke with the details. Kevin.

KEVIN CORKE, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Always great to be on the show with you guys. And this has been a very interesting day here at the White House. The president said bluntly, he was not only surprised by the allegations against his former senior staff secretary, he was frankly shocked at the photos that came out that ultimately led to Rob Porter's dismissal.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I found about it recently. And I was surprised by it. But we certainly wish him well. It's obviously, a tough time for him. He did a very good job when he was in the White House. And we hope he has a wonderful career. And hopefully he will have a great career ahead of him. But it was very sad when we heard about it. Certainly he's also very sad now. He also -- As you probably know, he says he's innocent.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CORKE: That particular comment certainly raising eyebrows. After all, Porter had been accused by not one but two ex-wives and a former girlfriend of abuse. In fact, this week, a photo of one of his ex-wife surfaced. And that picture with the black eye, says her then husband gave it to her.

Now sources also say, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly also aware of the allegations of the abuse, which Porter has strongly denied, but they've seen the photos until this week. White how has been very careful about disclosing who knew, what and when about the allegations.

John Kelly is saying in a letter to a staff last night, this is pretty important, I thought he said, we understand the shock, pain, and confusion that these allegations have caused in our workplace. It is important for me to tell you, you're not alone.



Resources are available here at the White House or anyone who is seeking counseling. But here's what one of porter's ex-wives said about the abuse last night and her concern for the woman he's dating, White House Communications Director Hope Hicks.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDERSON COOPER, FOX NEWS HOST: Do you think he's changed?

JENNIE WILLOUGHBY, ROB PROTER'S EX-WIFE: I don't think he's changed.

COOPER: Did that worry you?

WILLOUGHBY: It worried me for a lot of reasons. It definitely worries me because if I'm being frank with you, if he hasn't already been abusive with Hope, he will. And particularly now that he's under a lot of stress and scrutiny. That's when the behaviors come out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CORKE: Powerful, powerful interview there.

Now, the FBI investigation into the allegations was ongoing before his departure here from the White House.

And real quick, I want to add one other nugget. Rachel Brand, the No. 3 over at the Department of Justice, has just announced that she will be leaving the DOJ. And to give you sort of a tick-tock of where she falls in the hierarchy, there's Jeff Sessions, of course, the A.G.; there's Rod Rosensteen -- or Rod Rosenstein, who's second in command. She is the No.

3.

She's headed over to private-sector work. We are told it is a dream job for her, and that's why she is leaving.

Guys, back to you.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Thank you, Kevin. So Kimberly--

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: What do you make of what happened, how it happened, when General Kelly knew? And does that matter?

GUILFOYLE: OK, well, the reporting there says that General Kelly knew about the allegations but had not seen the photographs.

OK, for me, as a former domestic violence prosecutor, I take this very seriously. There is also not only, you know, multiple consistent reports, but there's photographic evidence to document it. And she came out and gave this interview, as well.

So if I'm the president, I'm very concerned that he's in this environment. What did his chief of staff know? Why didn't he -- I think, protect the president and make sure, if you had somebody that has these kind of, like, multiple allegations against him, that's very serious.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Right.

GUILFOYLE: And working in the White House and that close to the president, you know, you can't have a more important or serious job.

So when you have a situation like this, that doesn't -- if true, these allegations, then you know, it doesn't make you suitable for that position whatsoever. And you're putting the president in a compromising position, distracting from the important work that needs to be done.

And you saw a statement from General Kelly right away about this.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Right.

GUILFOYLE: Where he backed him up, supported Rob, and then had to retract that, so to speak. And then now saying, "OK, well, if anybody needs counseling." Well, this whole thing could have and should have been presented, and it's unfortunate. It puts the president in a very untenable position that is very inappropriate. He shouldn't even be having to comment on this or be brought into a situation of such a serious nature.

HEGSETH: Can I -- go ahead.

RIVERA: I just totally agree with Kimberly in terms of the president not being well-served in this whole thing. And General Kelly within the last hour has said, again, that he only found out 40 minutes before he fired him about the picture and about the extent of the proof of the abuse.

It just seems to me, although I have tremendous respect and regard for General Kelly and for Hope Hicks, I feel sorry for both of them, it just seems to be almost willful ignorance, if you know what I mean. This guy is such a charmer. He's so effective in his job. You just don't want to believe. You force yourself to look away.

GUILFOYLE: But if he know about this, and he let Hope Hicks, who's working close with the president, you should tell somebody if there's a situation like this, with allegations.

RIVERA: I agree.

GUILFOYLE: And instead, you encourage her to go ahead and date him? I mean, say that it's OK? I think it's very inappropriate.

HEGSETH: Or deference to an FBI background check, which was still open on him. I mean, it's just unclear what -- for General Kelly to put out the statement he did backing him leads me to believe that he had to have incomplete information. Maybe it's willful ignorance. I don't know. But you don't put out a statement that aggressive if you know about something like domestic physical abuse.

GUILFOYLE: No. Exactly.

HEGSETH: You'd never -- you would never back that.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Greg.

GUTFELD: I -- I don't know enough about this. And, you know, there's a lot of denials, all this stuff going around.

The one thing I can say is like, you know, I don't know if it was last week or two weeks ago, we did a lot on the Hillary Clinton harassment scandal. A lot on that. And I'm realizing that, you know, none of these stories, these harassment stories, these assault stories, are party specific.

So one day, you might get a scalp and be happy that it's Hillary that you -- "Oh, we nailed her!" The next day, it's your party. So you've got to look at every one of these cases, I think, as if it's not part of any party at all. Or if it's part of the party you don't like. So it forces you to be honest and look at this and go, "Well, this isn't right." So that you don't immediately put on a partisan outfit and be defensive about whoever is on your side. You have to look at these without an ideological lens.

HEGSETH: Hear, hear.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Fair enough. Hear, hear.

All right. Coming up, Kim Jong-un and President Trump crash the opening ceremonies at the Olympics. Fake news or real news? We'll talk about that next.

RIVERA: The 2018 Winter Olympics have finally begun. Go Team USA. Always an inspiring fight to watch the parade of nations with Old Glory, our beautiful flag, proudly flying.

Also an interesting sight to see athletes from both North Korea and South Korea marching together under one unified flag at the opening ceremonies to the Olympics. And how about the handshake seen around the world? The president of the South exchanging historic greetings with Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the North's strong man.

No interaction, though, between little sis and Vice President Mike Pence, although the two did sit close together. The vice president instead accompanying the father of Otto Warmbier, the American student who, as you know, was abused near to death -- he died as soon as he got here -- by his North Korean captors. The vice president also sitting alongside the North Korean defectors, Pence calling on the world not to be fooled by the rogue regime turning on the smiley face.

Before I get into a serious discussion, talk to you about smiley face. There was a Trump character there--

HEGSETH: Impersonator.

RIVERA: And Rocket Man character there. Have that shot, the two? There they are.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: That's pretty good, actually.

GUILFOYLE: Why did they go with, like, a handsome Kim Jong-un? Look what they did to President Trump.

HEGSETH: That was biased.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God.

RIVERA: You know, the one thing, Pete, about the vice president's very measured, standoffish stance when he came to embracing the North. I think that, at a certain point, I get the message that the vice president is trying to convey. We don't buy the North Korean charm offensive.

HEGSETH: Yes.

RIVERA: They're trying to put one over on us so they can continue evolving the nukes there. But at a certain point, in these kind of events, doesn't it become rude not to just shake the guy's hand -- I mean the woman's hand? Not to say, you know, "Why not?"

HEGSETH: I don't know. I mean, I don't think so. I think it's rude to murder your own people. Which the sister of Kim Jong-un is complicit in in North Korea, a horrendous regime.

And so I think the vice president set the perfect tone. You've got the sister of the dictator on a charm offensive there, surrounded by body guards. And then you've got the vice president there with a bunch of defectors from the North--

GUILFOYLE: Right.

HEGSETH: -- including Otto Warmbier's father, laying out the contrast to that regime.

South Korea is in a different position than we are. South Korea lives on the DMZ with North Korea. They're forced to play ball a little bit more than we have to. As the global guarantor of security, the ones that would deal with an actual denuclearization of that -- of that peninsula, we've got to take that strong stance and let them know we're not going to bend one inch.

So don't give the Olympics a platform to make North Korea look good.

RIVERA: And yet, let the games begin. I mean, isn't the history of the Olympics, you know, this is about sport; it's not about politics?

GUILFOYLE: Well, it should be about, also, murderous regimes that do that, that brutalize not only their own people but have murdered Americans. So me, I think it's an important point. They're not fooling anybody.

And I'm very tired of misuse of the name Kim. Over and over again. Really, I've never seen -- my name.

RIVERA: They've got to change their name.

And yet, Rachel, Nixon went to China. I mean, you know, we embraced Stalin as as our ally in World War II. You know, we judge and we try to be better than they are. But come on, this is about--

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I'm with Pete.

RIVERA: -- ice skating.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: First of all, I'm one of the few people -- I don't know how many other people -- I hate the Olympics. I also don't like "Forrest Gump." Maybe this makes me a bad person. But I don't like it, and I think this has been the only interesting thing for me.

I agree with you guys that -- that the president should give them the cold shoulder. I got upset when President Obama had the baseball game with Raul Castro. I don't like our presidents rubbing shoulders with dictators that are really cruel and evil to their citizens. So I'm I'm with you, Kimberly, on this.

RIVERA: I was in South Korea when they reached across the DMZ to--

GUTFELD: You are everywhere!

RIVERA: But the relatives of the South were being reunited via television with the cousins, and aunties, and uncles and grandparents they had never seen. And it was a moment in Korea of great hopefulness that maybe the strict division between North and South, this fault line, could be bridged, at least in some humanitarian way.

GUTFELD: I mean, I hope you're right. Because I think that's the only answer. And I think people are -- I mean, right now, the whole story is not the Olympics, it's what's going on right now with the sanctions. And the reality is there's going to be millions of people starving to death. And people who are starving to death don't fight wars. So the change is going to be from within. They're going to go after that regime at a certain point.

And the specter of Otto should be hanging over this Olympics. If I were to draw, like, an editorial cartoon, you'd have a packed stadium, and you'd have Otto looking down, judging those who should be judged.

And remember that humorous thing, the display of the fake Trump and the fake Kim Jong-un. We can laugh about it. But if that were to happen in North Korea, they would hunt those two people down and kill them.

GUILFOYLE: True.

RIVERA: I think that the -- Otto Warmbier is there.

GUTFELD: Yes.

RIVERA: And I think that their effect (ph).

Stay right there. "Facebook Friday" is up next.

GUTFELD: Yes! "Facebook Friday." It's Friday, so it's Facebook.

All right. First question from Jackie S.: "If you could turn any activity," -- any activity, Pete -- "into an Olympic sport" -- keep it clean -- "what you would have a good -- what would you have a good chance at winning a medal for?"

HEGSETH: Something that's not alcohol based.

RIVERA: I was going to say.

HEGSETH: I would say cliff jumping. I'd like to see a little bit more extreme.

GUTFELD: Do you cliff jump?

HEGSETH: I used to cliff jump.

GUTFELD: Really?

HEGSETH: Off the shores of the St. Croix River between Minnesota and Wisconsin. I feel like we should have a how high you should jump from--

GUTFELD: I used to jump men named Cliff.

That's not it. I was thinking of something more fun.

GUILFOYLE: What's wrong with you?

HEGSETH: That's fun!

GUTFELD: Is it really?

HEGSETH: It's a lot of fun.

GUTFELD: Too close to a sport. Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: All right.

GUTFELD: What activity could you turn into an Olympic sport?

GUILFOYLE: As if I'm going to answer this. We're going to go with chicken wings.

GUTFELD: Chicken wings? Yes, that's true. You're an amazing chicken wing eater.

GUILFOYLE: No, no, really. Look it up on YouTube. Everyone is, like, "Wait a second. Is that tape sped up?" It is in real time.

GUTFELD: How about Rachel? I know -- I have one for you, but you go ahead.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I bet it's the same one I'm going to pick. If there's one I can win at, I would say "pregnancy/childbirth."

GUTFELD: Yes.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I have great pregnancies. I have very easy childbirth.

GUILFOYLE: Thanks be to God.

GUTFELD: You have eight medals. You have eight metals.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Thanks be to God. I have eight gold medals.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. My goodness. Geraldo.

RIVERA: Belly-flopping in the nude down the ice slope.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Wow.

GUTFELD: Why does it have to be nude, Geraldo? Why does it have to be nude?

RIVERA: Puerto Rican bobsledding.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. Can I be part of the Puerto Rican bobsled team?

GUTFELD: I hear millions of people retching right now. You know what?

GUILFOYLE: About who?

GUTFELD: My activity? My activity?

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: Caring.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, right! You wouldn't -- you are the least. You wouldn't even medal. You wouldn't even qualify! No.

GUTFELD: I care about you, Kimberly. I worry sometimes.

GUILFOYLE: No, that's called obsession.

GUTFELD: No, no, no. It's not obsession if it's healthy. Especially if you stay out of the restraining order range.

All right. Ron G. Now, this is a difficult question. So it's OK if you don't want to answer this, but it's a difficult question. This is from Ron G.: "Do you have an old flame, high school or college, you haven't seen or talked to in a long time that you would like to see again to catch up?" Rachel.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: The answer is no. Once I met my husband, who is a very sexy lumberjack, I never had eyes for anyone else.

RIVERA: You never had time.

GUTFELD: Eight babies.

HEGSETH: For me, it's not about -- it's not about eyes for anybody. It's about insight. There was a girl that I dated, like, twice in college, and I went in to kiss her on our second date and she leaned out. You know, the lean in, lean out. What did I do?

GUTFELD: So you want to meet her for coffee and ask what you did?

HEGSETH: I just want to know what did I do wrong! How did I fail so miserably?

GUTFELD: This is, like, 20 years ago. Right?

HEGSETH: Yes.

GUTFELD: And so you're still thinking about it?

HEGSETH: She went on to marry a pro baseball player, which I'm definitely not.

GUILFOYLE: You were a basketball player.

RIVERA: When I had my old daytime show, my staff on the -- one anniversary, I think it was the 20th anniversary of my high school graduation, had my high school girlfriend show up. And it just -- I said, "What are you doing? You just messed up the whole tempo of your life. You can't go back." You know, maybe you hear an Adele song and you pine for 15 seconds. You can't go back.

GUTFELD: Do you remember what your show did to Bill Schultz? That just made me think of this. Do you remember when you had people -- what did they do?

HEGSETH: On his show?

GUTFELD: We'll get to it in the break.

GUILFOYLE: You're like senile around here. What is the question? Is there a--

GUTFELD: Is there an ex- from high school or college you'd like to meet for coffee?

GUILFOYLE: I can't say.

GUTFELD: Yes, you can. Give us a hint. Surely you can hint.

HEGSETH: Finish the drink if it makes it easier.

GUILFOYLE: An ex-boyfriend?

GUTFELD: Yes.

RIVERA: Or a flame or ex-.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: It's not healthy.

GUILFOYLE: I had a nice coffee with a friend.

GUTFELD: What you're saying, it's never good to look back. You should always look ahead. Because you're cheating on the people that you're with now if you're looking back.

GUILFOYLE: You asked the question! What's wrong with you?

GUTFELD: Geraldo, was it -- it was a show on binge drinking. Do you remember?

RIVERA: Yes, I do remember that.

GUTFELD: Let's talk about--

RIVERA: I ruined his whole career.

GUTFELD: Yes, you ruined his career.

GUILFOYLE: You ruined it.

RIVERA: I came up with the picture of him whole, like, wasted and drunk.

GUTFELD: Yes, you did.

GUILFOYLE: And then what happened to him?

RIVERA: I don't know.

GUILFOYLE: He got a job at "Red Eye."

RIVERA: That's where "Red Eye" got its name.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: Good job.

GUTFELD: "One More Thing," up next. I knew I remembered. When you were talking about the high school girl, I'm going like--

GUILFOYLE: Hi. Time now for "One More Thing" -- Greg.

GUTFELD: I'm so excited. You know why? I have a great show tomorrow night at 10 p.m. It is amazing. I have as guests Dave Rubin, he's the great podcaster; Emily Compagno, she's fantastic; Kat Timpf and Tyrus. Tune in. It's the greatest show ever on the planet! Not including this one.

All right. Go to this.

GUILFOYLE: Twenty-seven "One More Things."

GRAPHIC: Greg's Cat Dreaming About a Bowl of Ice Cream News

GUTFELD: "Greg's Cat Dreaming About a Bowl of Ice Cream News." All right. Let's go straight to the news. Here's a cat dreaming about ice cream while sleeping.

(CAT LICKING THE AIR IN SLEEP)

GUTFELD: I'm told by experts who had been analyzing this tape, this cat is dreaming of marble fudge swirl with a whip cream and nut topping. This went on for three hours. We're going to play the entire tape right now. We're preempting "Special Report" for this tape.

HEGSETH: It thinks it's a frog.

GUTFELD: That will be going on all the way--

RIVERA: Enough of this.

GUTFELD: No, no, no, Geraldo, I know you want to get to your pictures. I know it's -- but we're watching this cat dream of slurping ice cream.

GUILFOYLE: Does that tongue look big to you? Or was it just zoomed in?

GUTFELD: They all do, Kimberly, on a small person.

GUILFOYLE: Anyway, weirdo. All right. So I've got a fantastic "One More Thing." It's a great book that you should check out called "The Career Manifesto." It is a career guide, achieving an impactful career in any field.

The author, Mark Steib, wrote this guide using his own experience growing up as a working-class kid in New Jersey, making it all the way to the board rooms of NBC and Google, now the CEO of a-publicly traded company called The Knot. You aware of it? Yes. XO Group (ph).

The reviews of the book have been absolutely fantastic, so take a look at this. You should check it out.

And we want to give a special shout out to our fantastic, fabulous fans that watch "The Five" every day from Aruba.

GUTFELD: Aruba?

GUILFOYLE: One of our producers is on vacation there. And she was fortunate enough to meet all of them. There's a picture of them. They're watching right now. And we do certainly love our Aruban fans.

GUTFELD: That's not a lot of fans.

GUILFOYLE: I love it.

GUTFELD: That's not a lot of fans.

GUILFOYLE: I think we're going to build it; we're going to get more. So it's going to be good stuff.

GUTFELD: Not a lot.

GUILFOYLE: So shout-out to Aruba.

OK. And Geraldo.

RIVERA: As you know, I moved, Erica and I, our principal residence to Shaker Heights, Ohio, a suburb, a very close suburb of Cleveland. Go Cavs. And one of the most interesting things, looking out my library window, is the wildlife. We have deer outside. I mean, they are all over the place. Squirrel, fox. But Monday, for the first time, we saw a coyote.

Why do we care about the coyote? They look hungry. There's why there's my wife with our two little coyote snacks.

GRAPHIC: PHOTO OF GERALDO'S WIFE WITH TWO SMALL DOGS

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God. OK, well, I hope that--

HEGSETH: That's why we care.

RIVERA: That's why we care.

GUILFOYLE: -- has a happy ending.

GUTFELD: A mover moved to Shaker.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Rachel.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: "One More Thing," I'm going to premiere the cover of my new children's book. It's coming out in June, but I'm going to give the cover right now. It's called "Paloma Wants to be Lady Freedom." It's based on my daughter's first time seeing the capital and the beautiful statue of Lady Freedom on the top.

A lot of children's literature this -- in America right now focused on diversity and what makes us different. I wanted to write a book about what unites us as Americans. It's a very patriotic book. You can preorder it on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

GUILFOYLE: Congratulations.

GUTFELD: Does one have to be a child to read it?

CAMPOS-DUFFY: No, I'm going to give you your own signed copy, and you're going to love it.

GUILFOYLE: It will probably go over your head. Quite literally.

GUTFELD: Yes. I'll need someone who will read it down from the top.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I'll even read it to you at night, Greg.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

GUILFOYLE: Don't get him started.

HEGSETH: You should read a little bit tomorrow, because we're going to be hosting "Fox & Friends" again together, as well. So tune in, in the morning.

My "One More Thing" is about a study that came out of George Washington University's program on extremism. They talked to 64 Americans who went to fight for ISIS. Now, these guys thought they were going to go slitting throats and, you know, setting booby-traps and driving tanks. Meet Mohammed, who instead, when he got there, was shopping for groceries, taking out trash, cleaning the house, cooking, and providing medical care. Turns out being a jihadi, not quite as sexy as he thought.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Sounds like my life.

HEGSETH: He went to go fight and now he's cooking and cleaning out urinals for ISIS fighters.

Now he's got 20 years in prison for his--

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

HEGSETH: -- courageous act.

GUILFOYLE: -- for prison.

All right. You guys have a great show tomorrow.

RIVERA: I will join you.

GUILFOYLE: Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." Have a great weekend, everyone. "Special Report" up next with Chris Wallace tonight. Over to you, Chris.

