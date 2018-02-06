Rep. Nunes: Mainstream media continue to ignore the memo

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," February 6, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: Welcome, everybody to "The Ingraham Angle." I am Laura Ingraham. We have never jam-packed show for you tonight with news you are not going to get anywhere else.

Joe Digenova, Kim Strassel, they are both here to discuss this second explosive memo this time from two GOP senators who reveal more about this ongoing drama in D.C.

Plus, he has become the Democrats' favorite public enemy number one, House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes joins us to smash back at the critics, discuss that next big memo drop, and the punking of Adam Schiff.

But, first, Trump calls the Senate's bluff on immigration and stands up for the victims who are the real victims. That's the focus of tonight's Angle.

Have you heard the media fawn all over Capitol Hill's latest immigration plan? It's being billed as a bipartisan approach which is a complete joke since its sponsors are amnesty zealot John McCain of Arizona and liberal Delaware Senator Chris Coons.

This bill is basically a rerun of the failed Gang of Eight fiasco that flopped out back in 2013. Remember that legislation was so unpopular that even its original sponsor Marco Rubio had to walk it back and now he considers it a big mistake.

So, Gang of Eight 2.0 would grant legal status and a path to citizenship to young migrants who came here before 2014. And that is a number that far exceeds the 1.8 million that President Trump was willing to make citizens in his compromise gesture.

And there would be no border wall funding, and it would keep chain migration, that entire scam would keep going. So, obviously, this is a complete nonstarter for the White House, meaning, McCain-Coons was a stupid ploy, not a serious plan.

Lawmakers who have been shopping various amnesties for years focused most of their empathy and concern on illegal immigrants who fear deportation. Not on Americans whose lives have been devastated by illegal immigrant crime.

President Trump, however, hasn't forgotten those people and today, he focused on closing immigration loopholes to keep groups like MS-13 out of our country. As for the Democrats refusing to come to the table, Trump is willing to play hard ball.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: If we don't change the legislation, if we don't get rid of these loopholes where killers are allowed to come into our country and continue to kill, gang members, and we're just talking about MS-13. There are many gang members that we don't even mention.

If we don't change it, let's have a shut down. We will do a shut down and it's worth it for our country. I would love to see a shut down if we don't get this stuff taken care of.

INGRAHAM: The left is going crazy because he said that, but that's how much he cares about the country. He cares about our safety, the rule of law. The president knows that the people are with him on this issue.

When you look at the poll numbers, Americans want sensible immigration reforms along with maybe curing the DACA problem, OK. Here's a recent Harvard-Harris poll. It found that 65 percent of voters agreed that any bill granting legal status to dreamers should be accompanied by funding for a wall, an end to chain migration, as well as an end to the visa lottery system.

Fifty three percent supported building a border wall consisting of physical and electronic barriers, and a whopping 79 percent wanted immigration to be based on merit, not on family connections or other factors.

Well, I'm assuming neither senator from Arizona bothered to consider the new comprehensive study by economist, John Lot, who will join us later in the show. Professor Lot basically looked at all the illegals who entered the Arizona state prison system from the years 1985 through 2017.

That's 33 years of data and what did he find? He says illegals were at least 142 percent more likely to be convicted of a crime than other Arizonans. They found their sentences were 10.5 percent longer than U.S. citizens due to the severity of their crimes.

He found that illegals were 163 percent more likely to be convicted of first degree murder than U.S. citizens; 168 percent more likely to be convicted of second degree murder, 189.6 percent more likely to be convicted of manslaughter.

Illegals were much more likely to commit sexual offenses against minors, sexual assault, dui and armed robbery, and 45.4 percent of illegal immigrants were more likely than other criminals to have been gang members. My goodness.

Here's a smattering of how just in the past week illegals have added to the, the health and well-being of their communities. On Monday, in Hartford, Connecticut where I come from, (inaudible), a Mexican illegal pled guilty to being part of a heroin ring that extended to Alabama, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Ohio, and, guess what?

He is a boomer rang visitor. He was already deported back in 2013. Then there is this charmer, Salvador Gomez Lopez of Montgomery County, Maryland right nearby where I'm broadcasting from. The Salvadorian illegal was urinating in public, lovely, when a bystander tried to convince him to pull up his pants and find a bathroom.

Instead Gomez pulled a box cutter out and started slashing at the poor man's throat. There is a lot of gashes there now. Last week, three DREAMers were arrested in three different smuggling cases, all were DACA recipients.

They were smuggling human beings. Two were nabbed in California and one in Arizona and this a heartbreaker. Five days ago, in Rio Vista, Texas, a young mother of two, Jennifer Smith, on the way to pick up her kids at school was killed in a horrific car crash by illegal immigrant, Candido Martinez Ramirez, 32 years old. He was drunk.

This past Sunday, many of you heard Indiana Colts linebacker, Edwin Jackson, and his Uber driver was killed by illegal intoxicated alien, 37- year-old Manuel (inaudible). The DOJ announcing in just the last hour that they will bring federal charges against the Guatemalan proving once again that Jeff Sessions, attorney general, and DOJ are moving quickly to right wrongs of the past when it comes to illegal crime going unpunished.

No more. Sessions is right, this has to stop. Look at these cases. This is just a few. Just the last week. Can do a whole show on this. We really start to think about it. It's total insanity. We have enough problems in our country with drugs, the opioid epidemic, alcohol, criminal activity.

We sure do not need anymore, and, yes, of course, all illegal immigrants are not criminals. But, frankly that's not the point because that's of little comfort to Jennifer Smith's sons or Edwin Jackson's mother or the thousands of Americans whose names you do not know.

Whose lives will never be the same again because our government was unwilling or unable to enforce our laws. And that's The Angle.

We have with us tonight someone who has suffered terribly because of illegal immigrant crime. Sergeant Brandon Mendoza was a 13-year veteran of the Mesa Police Department in Arizona.

On May 12, 2014, he was hit head on and killed by a drunk driver heading the wrong way on a freeway. The driver had been in the country illegally for more than 20 years. Sergeant Mendoza's mother, Mary Ann, joins us now in the studio. It is great to see you. Thank you for being here.

MARY ANN MENDOZA, SON KILLED BY AN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: We have talked a couple of times over the years because of your testimony about your son and what he represents, his story, the kind of man he was. I'm so impressed with your poise and your dedication to continuing his memory and maybe help us learn something here. You heard what I said in the monologue. What is your reaction?

MENDOZA: I'm very disappointed in the senators, you know, that represent Arizona to begin with. They've had this type of information readily available and they choose to ignore it and they choose to act like Arizona does not have a problem, and we have a huge problem.

And I thank you so much for bringing attention to so many of the deaths that have happened in the last couple of weeks. It happens so much. More people are killed yearly by illegal aliens in the United States than were killed on 9/11. And this is what people don't understand. It's a slow methodical continual thing all year long.

INGRAHAM: When you think about the critics of President Trump for bringing this issue to light, they say, well, you are painting with a broad rush. Not all illegal immigrants commit these types of crime. There are people just coming here to have a better life. What do you say?

MENDOZA: That's true. But you know, a lot of these people who killed our children came here for a better life and something happened, and the politicians in Washington right now, they are the very ones who are giving this monster a voice and letting these illegals think that they have a right to demand what they are demanding from our politicians. They have no place in American politics, none.

INGRAHAM: Does it illicit a strong reaction from you? I imagine it does, when you see the American media so heavily invested in covering the stories of illegal immigrants who fear deportation, I mean, almost every day. On radio we call them immigration sob stories.

Yet, your story, the stories of so many other mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters like you, without President Trump and maybe talk radio, maybe Fox, I don't know where they get a voice.

MENDOZA: We don't, and that's the unfortunate thing because the liberal media and most publications in the United States only publish those type of stories. It tries to evoke sympathy to fit their agenda.

INGRAHAM: Do you not deserve sympathy?

MENDOZA: Absolutely, 100 percent. I'm more angry now than wanting sympathy because I feel for my fellow Americans who are in the future going to be affected by illegal alien crime. That's what each and every one of us stand up for. That's why we fight. We don't want this to happen to another family.

You know, I put a message out to the politicians, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, which child of yours would you look in the eye and decide that they are the ones who you give up to illegal criminal to support the agenda that you are supporting.

INGRAHAM: I mean, it sounds harsh to say that, but it does seem --

MENDOZA: That is what they had us do.

INGRAHAM: They are willing to say, well, this is going to be the price that we have to pay --

MENDOZA: Collateral damage.

INGRAHAM: -- in order to be a welcoming open country, Statue of Liberty, your tired, your poor. It's almost like that's where we are because they turn their -- they turn their head away from your story.

MENDOZA: Right.

INGRAHAM: And so many others like you. Arizona, this is what drives me crazy. John McCain, God bless him. I know he is suffering with cancer and it's a horrible thing. John McCain is coming back for another bite of the apple, pushing this huge amnesty, no border wall. No end to chain migration. No real -- I don't real change to visa lottery that is significant.

Jeff Flake who is very unpopular in your state, he's retiring, and he is so unpopular, another big pro-illegal immigrant senator. Arizona is ground zero for illegal immigration. So many people I meet say how are these guys representing us? It's stunning to me.

MENDOZA: It's a lasting impression that Jeff Flake is going to give, you know, the type of legislation that he's going for and unfortunately, the thing with John McCain. But the thing is this has been a problem for 20 or 30 years in Washington. The immigration problem cannot be fixed. Illegal alien problem cannot be fixed.

Until they start at the beginning and get rid of the criminals and secure our borders and come back over repeatedly. You can't fix DACA and DREAMers without having a hand on what's happening with all the criminals in our country. You have to get rid of them and protect Americans. We need to come first.

INGRAHAM: Mary Ann, thank you so much for joining us. We will not forget your son, Brandon. Thank you so much.

MENDOZA: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And the man who compiled the most comprehensive look at illegal immigrants and crime has come under fire by open border advocates. Here to defend his study is John Lott of the Crime Prevention Research Center along with immigration attorney, Allen Orr.

Professor Lott, let's start with you because you have been doing a lot of research over the years about different topics, guns and violent crime, and now you focused on Arizona. And you heard Mary Ann Mendoza, who will always be a grieving mother, who is turning her sadness into righteous anger and patient her resolves. But your study looked at 33 years of statistics. Tell me about your methodology because it's coming under assault.

JOHN LOTT, CRIME PREVENTION RESEARCH CENTER: Right. Well, there have been a lot of studies done on illegal immigrants and crime. The problem has been the data with those have relied either on survey data, which is pretty problematic if you are going to be asking somebody whether they are here illegally and whether they have a past criminal history or they have mixed together pretty much completely both legal and illegal immigrants.

And I believe the data for Arizona shows that illegal immigrants are much more likely to commit crime, but legal immigrants tend to be very law abiding, and if you mix the two together, you're going to miss a lot of that difference. The nice thing about Arizona's data is that they have done by far the best job that I have seen in terms of separating out those different groups --

INGRAHAM: I have to say, this, Professor --

LOTT: -- much more likely to commit crime.

INGRAHAM: What I find outrageous --

LOTT: -- 12 percent of the state prison --

INGRAHAM: I don't think can he hear me.

LOTT: -- population where illegal immigrants make about 4.8 percent of the state population. They particularly imbalance when you look at young criminals. Those under 35 illegal immigrants make about 8 percent of the prison population, but only 2 percent of the state population.

INGRAHAM: Let's go to Allen. Allen, have you concerns about this study. We will put up the graphic in a moment, but, you find it to be --

ALLEN ORR, IMMIGRATION ATTORNEY: I can't hear anything, guys.

LOTT: I lost the signal here.

INGRAHAM: I think we might be having an issue with this. Let's put up the full graphic of what we learned from John Lott's study. I think the Fox viewers need to see this. Here it is, 142 percent more likely to be convicted of a crime, illegal immigrants in Arizona. They tend to commit more serious crime. They serve 10.5 percent longer sentences.

More likely to be classified as dangerous, 45 percent more likely to be gang members than U.S. citizens. Mary Ann, we're going to try to get our sound back on our guests, but I don't find this surprising at all.

And John Lott is getting hammered out there because he looked at the data and he came up with a way of analyzing it to try to separate out green card holders who are legally here and illegal immigrants.

And my question and you must have some thoughts on this. How is this not already readily available? Why don't we need a professor of economics to have to go in to the data base for 33 years in Arizona? Why don't we know these facts?

It's like they are being purposefully kept from the American people. This drives me crazy. I'm always trying to find out the status of these people committing crimes like we can't report that. What?

MENDOZA: We have somebody in Oregon who is able to get those statistics, too. This is the first report in any other state other than Oregon that was able to do this and we thank them.

INGRAHAM: Yes, it's about time. I think we have Professor Lott and Allen back with us. Allen, let's go to you. Have you some concerns about John Lott's study? And by the way, John, I thought he you were talking over me. Forgive the audio. This is live TV. Allen, let's talk to you about the methodology without getting too wonky.

ORR: Sure.

INGRAHAM: He paints a picture of illegal immigrants more likely to commit violent crime, more likely to be in incarcerated for these crimes, murder, manslaughter, first degree, second degree. Why do you dispute this?

ORR: Well, it's easy disputed because the methodology just doesn't work. It's inconsistent with every other study that's been performed over the last couple of decades as well as data from the American Immigration Association as well as the Immigration Council which shows that immigrants actually do less crime --

INGRAHAM: They are all pro-immigration, right?

ORR: Well, I don't think they are necessarily pro-immigration. They are pro-American. But also, Cato Institute is also going after (inaudible) saying there's statistical data information so --

INGRAHAM: Cato Institute? You have got to be kidding me. Allen, you got to do better than Cato. Cato is notoriously open borders. They dine out on China trade and open borders. Good on taxes, they are terrible on the other two issues.

ORR: We are not talking just open borders. We are talking about actual information here. John, there is no way for John to actually have the data to show who was undocumented and illegal immigrant. His data is really skewed information from over a large time period, which has dumped American naturalized citizens as well as people here on a green card who were in these proceedings which makes the numbers hyper.

INGRAHAM: All right, John, respond quickly to that criticism, please.

LOTT: I mean, there are a lot of points just brought up. What I was trying to say earlier, there are a lot of studies that's been done. The problem is those studies completely mix together legal and illegal immigrants or they do surveys.

Well, in the case of Arizona, have you pre-sentencing reports that are done that determines whether or not somebody is -- what their citizenship status is that's included in the data that's here.

Now, you know, there may be some issues that one could say that they may have made some mistakes in some places. But even if you believe that's the case. And I doubt that, the most you are talking about is about 10 percent of the sample that's there. And that's very small. That's a much smaller error than any of the data that you have been pointing to.

INGRAHAM: Fascinating. We will continue to debate this, no doubt. I think we need more transparency, more reporting, more truth and the localities of the state should have to reveal and keep a database on who is committing the crime in the United States. The American people demands to know. Mary Ann, I know you do.

Still ahead, a second bombshell memo, you are not going to believe this. This time pointing to actual coordination between that shady oppo firm, Fusion GPS, and Obama and Clinton pals. Seriously you cannot make this up. It gets better every night. Joe Digenova and Kim Strassel will be with us to talk about it up next and Devin Nunes will be here as well.

INGRAHAM: Breaking news tonight, another bombshell memo, this one released by the offices of the Senator Chuck Grassley and Senator Lindsey Graham. In short this newly unredacted document points to shocking coordination between that shady oppo research firm, Fusion GPS, British intel operative, Christopher Steele, and this is great, the Obama State Department and Clinton allies.

Joining us now to analyze this breaking development, former U.S. Attorney Joe Digenova and Kimberley Strassel, a member of the Wall Street Journal editorial board. Joe, you have been saying for some time there could be criminal implication here for some of these major players at the FBI. What do we know now after this new memo has been unredacted?

JOE DIGENOVA, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: The Grassley-Graham memo and letter establishes beyond any doubt that the FBI knowingly deceived the FISA court about the information that it was presenting to them. Lied to them about the fact that it was verified information which it was not, which the law requires.

Now we know that additional Clinton allies including Sidney Blumenthal were involved in the transmission of false information, unverified information to the FBI through State Department officials. Somebody is going to have to go to prison.

INGRAHAM: Kimberley Strassel, we have been led to believe that any omission in the application for the FISA warrant was inadvertent or it was minor. It was a footnote referencing political influence. But I think the FISA judge might have had a different view had we known that some of the information had come from, I don't know, Sid Blumenthal, who knows maybe Cody Shearer, these old Clintonistas, this is wild what we learned tonight.

KIMBERLEY STRASSEL, COLUMNIST, WALL STREET JOURNAL: Well, that's obviously one of the most obnoxious parts of this is finding out that, you know, they did not, and this memo goes to this, the Grassley memo makes far more clear exactly what the FBI told the FISA court and we know that they did not say that it was the Hillary Clinton campaign, the DNC.

We now know the language, in fact, it was told that it was a law firm that was connected and had political motivations which, of course, is the most anti-dine thing you could tell the court and was clearly deliberately done in order to keep the dossier's credibility.

But I think the other part is what the FBI told the court, which turns out not to be true, which is they submit the dossier and this Yahoo News article as the basis of their investigation and they say one corroborates the other.

They specifically tell the court that they do not believe Michael Steele is behind that Yahoo article. We know he was. You have to assume if they knew anything about what they were doing, had any the slightest investigative chops they would know he did it as well, too. That's a question that needs to be asked of the FBI.

INGRAHAM: They all have to come back in for questioning, every single one of them. I want to put up a full screen of this memo. This is a key part. Joe, I would like you to respond how relates to they got this information.

There is substantial evidence suggesting that Mr. Steele materially misled the FBI about a key aspect of his dossier efforts, one which bears on his credibility. Before that, it says, it's troubling enough that the Clinton campaign funded Mr. Steele's work, but that these Clinton associates were contemporaneously feeding Mr. Steele allegations raises additional concerns about his credibility.

And you file this FISA application with the court, Joe, and you know that Christopher Steele has been talking to the press, which they knew in the subsequent application. Yet, they never told the court we've learned this, that he is unreliable. We have terminated our relationship with him.

What does that mean for a lawyer to OK an application and to sign off on an application, knowing that this guy, Steele, was really problematic?

DIGENOVA: It is that there is no doubt whatsoever that the lawyers at the FBI and the lawyers at the Justice Department deceived, deceived the FISA court knowingly they had every reason in the world to believe that the information being provided was not only biased but completely unreliable. They didn't care.

They wanted the wiretaps and the intercepts and electronic surveillance because this was part of a plan. The plan was to exonerate Hillary Clinton and if she lost the election to frame Donald Trump and his associates with a false crime, and they almost succeed. And if she had won, they would have succeeded.

INGRAHAM: This went up to June of 2017?

DIGENOVA: That is correct.

INGRAHAM: These surveillance of Carter Page goes up to --

DIGENOVA: It is remarkable. This is McCabe.

INGRAHAM: This is outrageous.

DIGENOVA: McCabe ruled the FBI functionally with an iron fist. If you crossed him do you know what happened? Your career was over. It was known inside the bureau. Everybody keeps saying how come nobody in the FBI or DOJ stood up? Interestingly, all the lawyers kept their mouth shut.

INGRAHAM: They are all afraid of McCabe.

DIGENOVA: The one person who spoke up is a military man, Admiral Mike Rogers. He is the hero in this story, but McCabe and all these people knowingly lied to the FISA court.

INGRAHAM: Kimberley, Jeff Sessions said today going to have a fresh start at the FBI. It's a little late for a fresh start. This is really bad. It's nice but what's next essentially?

STRASSEL: Well, look , I think one of the problems here, and I'm not suggesting a firing or anything. But I think that there was a mistake made when the Trump team decided to name, you know, Christopher Wray as the new FBI director, because whether you have a level of mess this large, the only way you get a fresh start is to have someone come in from outside that whole realm with --

INGRAHAM: Totally.

STRASSEL: -- a new set of eyes and just get rid of -- clean house. And the thing is Christopher Wray was not part of this. I want to make clear. And I think he is making some changes. Look, he has moved or fired or gotten rid of a whole bunch of the people that were surrounding Comey, McCabe, the chief of staff, Rybicki, the general counsel, Baker. But still it brings up the question as someone who has spent some years around the Justice Department and involved in this realm, is that the kind of outsider you need to really start things over?

INGRAHAM: Someone has to pay for what happened here. Carter Page has been completely in my view unfairly dragged through the mud, surveilled. They read his email going back as long as they want. This is lovely. So he has been put through the ringer just to get at Trump, and they falsified this information. This stuff was phony-boloney that went to the FISA court. They knew this guy was a complete fraud, and they went with it anyway. That's as simple as it gets. Joe and Kimberly, such a great segment. Great insight tonight.

And we are not done though with this breaking news. We are going to talk to the man at the center of the storm, House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes will be here live. Don't move.

INGRAHAM: Continue reaction on the breaking news revealed in that Graham- Grassley memo released tonight. Let go right to the man in the middle of this storm, House Intel Committee chair Devin Nunes. Congressman, your reaction to what we saw tonight.

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF., HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN: It is a vindication of what we've been dealing with the last five days where we have been scolded that the dossier really played no part at all in the FISA application, so clearly that's not the case as people are beginning to find out.

And sadly the mainstream media continues to ignore this. Even tonight I was looking. No one is covering this.

INGRAHAM: It's amazing that the Democrats who were so hot on exposing corruption in law enforcement all across this country, now it's like the FBI can do no wrong. As long as the ultimate goal is the removal of Donald Trump you can never question them. If you do question them, you're the bad guy. What has it been like for you personally to be at the center of this, because you've been in this meat grinder in the media. I'm kind of used to it, but you really go thrown into it as the House Intel Committee chair.

NUNES: The good thing was knowing what happened earlier last year when we exposed the unmaskings that had occurred and watching how they operated during that time period, I knew as we kept building up to this by all the same people who were attacking me that we had the story nailed, that we were 100 percent right. And so it made it easy. So, you know, I said the other night that it's actually enjoyable because you just know that you have got the story.

INGRAHAM: I always like it when the critics come after you, I always wear it as a badge of honor, especially certain critics like this. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is it possible that the Republican chairman of the House Intel Committee has been compromised by the Russians? Is it possible we actually have a Russian agent running the House Intel Committee on the Republican side?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I hope that's not the case and I certainly have no information to suggest that it is. I think that --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Doesn't his behavior speak of that though? I'm not the first person who has raised this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Mark Halperin's former writing buddy. What about these outrageous allegations, because you are getting hotter and hotter and hotter to the truth. You are getting closer and closer and closer.

NUNES: Right.

INGRAHAM: And they are turning up the heat on you as you are getting closer to the truth about what happened.

NUNES: And it's scary that people would actually watch that and then believe it. We have been -- Republicans for a long time, especially on the House Intelligence Committee, we were begging the Obama administration to do something about the Russia problem and they ignored us. I even said it was the largest intelligence failure since 9/11, our failure to understand Putin. And, yet, the mainstream media doesn't care. You think they would actually call out some of these guys who say this stuff but the facts don't get in the way because I just think they do not want this president to be successful and they don't want Republicans to be successful, and they have one goal in mind and that is just power. They just want Republicans removed from the House of Representatives.

INGRAHAM: By any means necessary?

NUNES: By any means. Look at what they did. It really appears, with political dirt being moved from a campaign being developed and paid for by a campaign, funneled right into the FBI to open up an investigation into the other campaign, into the Trump campaign, and then to spy on someone is something I would never have imagined this is where -- I knew about a year ago, about last March time frame that the dossier was used in some form or fashion. But even at that time I thought to myself really --

INGRAHAM: It has to be a minor thing.

NUNES: Couldn't have been that crazy, and it ends up they were really that crazy.

INGRAHAM: What about bringing back Comey, McCabe, perhaps members of the State Department what we learned tonight and their involvement in filing for the FISA application, knowing what they knew about Christopher Steele even in the subsequent applications. He was unreliable. He had basically admitted as such that he was getting sub-sourced information including from throughout the process through Clinton associates. Are you going to bring people back?

NUNES: So phase one of the investigation was FISA abuse, OK. And we closed that out in terms of what we think members needed to know. We're moving onto the State Department and irregularities there. The next phase will be looking at all the cast of characters and then conducting those interviews.

INGRAHAM: State Department thus far, what can you tell us?

NUNES: I can just tell you that the State Department was gathering information and passing to very strange places that should not have happened.

INGRAHAM: The Obama State Department.

NUNES: The Obama State Department. I will say comments over the weekend from people within the State Department that said John Kerry had been briefed on the dossier, that they provided the new dossier, whatever the new dossier is, and they had provided it also to the FBI. So by people starting to talk about it, it seems to me like some people may be trying to distance themselves from the rest of the cast of characters.

INGRAHAM: Sidney Blumenthal, longtime Clinton confident, he was trying to push Hillary in emails to policy to dump Gadhafi, he a lot of stuff going on in Libya itself. Cody Shearer who is a long-time Clinton, you know, hack who was -- goes way back to the mid-1990s, I was covering all this stuff back then, there's a sense those two were involved and putting information out there that got in the hands of Christopher Steele. Can you tell us anything about that?

NUNES: Well, I will have to tell you that we have read a lot of the stories, but you have to wait until we decide how we are going to proceed with the investigation. There are several people involved.

INGRAHAM: Adam Schiff got punked. I think we have the call. I want to play it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: She got compromising material on Trump after their short relations.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF.: OK. And what's the nature of the compromat?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, there were pictures of naked Trump.

SCHIFF: OK. And oso Putin was made aware of the availability of the compromising material?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, of course.

SCHIFF: OK. Well, thank you very much. We will be back in touch with you through our staff to make arrangements to obtain these materials for our committee and for the FBI, and I appreciate your reaching out to us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Congressman, it is not good accent, Russian accent. I lived there. It's a bad accent. This is really funny.

NUNES: Look, I think it's pretty clear now the Clinton campaign getting information from the Russians, dirt on Trump. And now you know that the House Intelligence Committee Democrats were getting dirt, or attempting to get dirt from Russians on Trump.

INGRAHAM: Well, he is taking a random phone calls, someone is like whatever you got, bring it to me.

NUNES: I can remember that way back many of the Democrats on the committee have said that they have more than circumstantial evidence that there was collusion Trump and the Russians. Maybe that was it.

INGRAHAM: You are very funny. Very funny. Who says Devin Nunes is not funny. He's a straight man, though, delivers it straight. Thanks for being with us. It's always great to see you.

NUNES: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And by the way, dangerous illegal immigrant crime, we talked about it at the top of the show. Crime rings are now popping up in major cities across the United States. Again, a lot of people won't tell you about these stories. I will, up next.

INGRAHAM: Last month "The Angle" was first to report that a heroin ring busted in Denver was run by illegal immigrants. We promised we would stay on the issue and now we have learned that this dangerous scourge has hit Cincinnati. At least half of the suspects apprehended in a major drug bust are reportedly in the country illegally.

Joining us now from Cincinnati with details on the case is Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. Sheriff Jones, this is a wild story. Heroin popping up all across the United States, a lot of it now coming in from Mexico being sold by illegal immigrants. Tell us what you know.

RICHARD JONES, BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF: Basically this is about the fourth big bust that we had. They have thousands of hits of heroin, cocaine, guns. Half of the suspects are illegals. They have been here illegally. The other ones are on the loose. A couple of them are on the loose. Thousands of dollars.

And this is just one of four. We had a guy from the Ukraine the other day had 120 guns in his house, 10 guns in his car. And he was legally in this country, but then we had four others that were arrested, the same thing -- guns, drugs, and from Mexico.

And this is -- we're the eighth largest county in Ohio. We are not the largest, but we are the eighth largest. And we are in a major hub, and it's destroying our community. We have over 200 that are going to die this year with heroin overdoses. We have had babies born in our jail. The last one born in a toilet, all addicted to heroin that's coming from Mexico.

And it's destroying us. While the government fights in D.C. over the issues you were talking about earlier, they don't give us the resources we need. We wish they would -- that the Congress, the Democrats and Republicans would get together and come down here and help us in law enforcement. We need their help. We need their support. We don't need this bickering. If they think the people in our communities care about their bickering and fighting. We care about our taxes, we care about our healthcare, and we care about safety. And when you have someone from another country that has over 120 guns in their house in one county and has -- they have -- and the guns, one of them was a silencer. They have better quality guns than what our law enforcement have.

INGRAHAM: So that guy was Ukrainian?

JONES: Yes. Born in the Ukraine. And this is just one of many. And you wonder why Ohio, we're on a major highway. We have MS-13. And people that think they are not here, they are fools. They are here. But we need help from our government. We need our government to come in and do some workplace enforcement. We need to send a message.

INGRAHAM: Sheriff, sheriff, who except Trump has made this issue front and center? If it wasn't for President Trump, I don't know who else would.

JONES: We have nothing. We have a real poor governor here, Governor Kasich, who encourages all these people to come in to the state of Ohio.

INGRAHAM: He is a nightmare. Sheriff, we are out of time. But we're going to have you back.

JONES: That's Ok.

INGRAHAM: Fantastic segment. So awesome.

Up next, Reagan's birthday.

JONES: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: President Ronald Reagan was born on this day in 1911 in the town of Tampico, Illinois. It was my great honor and privilege to serve in his administration. Reagan was known as a great communicator, but he didn't just spout words. His words literally changed the world. He labeled the Soviet Union the evil empire, and against the advice of his staff, he told the Soviet General Secretary, Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall. He was certain that given a push the whole communist edifice would crumble beneath its weight.

At every turn, though, of course most of the media thought Reagan had lost his mind. He was a warmonger. But the Gipper held fast to his principles, and he fearlessly pressed forward. The Berlin wall fell and so did the Soviet empire, and Reagan did it all without firing a single shot. It was peace through strength in the end. But for all his achievements, Reagan never lost his amiable wit.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President, in talking about the continuing recession tonight you have blamed mistakes of the past, and you blame the congress. Does any of the blame belong to you?

RONALD REAGAN, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: Yes, because for many years I was a Democrat.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: I remember like it was yesterday the day I ended my service at the White House and was heading off to law school in the Oval Office, a few of us were meeting with president Reagan. He shook my hand and offered just a little bit of advice. He said make it matter. Boy, did the Gipper make it matter.

Perhaps Reagan's greatest accomplishment was restoring pride, hope, and faith in America. We'll never forget Ronald Reagan not only for what he did but for who he showed us we could be. Happy birthday, Mr. President.

INGRAHAM: Catch me on the radio tomorrow morning. Another big news night. We will be able to cover it all tomorrow. New information on the new memo for Senators Grassley and Graham. And one writer, by the way, called it Nunes' memo on steriods. I should have told Devin that. I should have said your memo was kind of eh. This one. Tweet me your thought @IngrahamAngle. And Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team is here to take it away. Shannon?



