Nunes calls media's biased coverage of memo 'embarrassing'

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," February 5, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Hi, Tucker. Thank you.

I can only tell this audience tonight, we have so much news. Buckle up. You're not going to believe the new information breaking right now.

The former British spy Christopher Steele was working on a second anti- Trump dossier that contain allegations that were being fed to him by Clinton associates and the Obama State Department. Now, the stunning new revelations are coming from a brand-new memo from Senators Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham.

And also tonight, sources are telling us that the FISA court was lied to in an effort to obtain that warrant against Trump adviser Carter Page. Now, the judge was never told that it was bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton and Clinton running the DNC.

Plus, the House Intel Committee votes to release the Democratic memo on the FISA surveillance but sources are telling us tonight, all that's in the Democrats counter memo, a footnote about the FISA court being told the dossier was politically tainted, meaning as in the original House Intel report, court was never told the truth, it was bought and paid for. We have exclusive details of what's in that Democratic memo.

Also, Congressman Devin Nunes of the House Intel Committee, he will join us exclusively with reaction tonight. And the great one, Mark Levine, will weigh in.

We have so much breaking news, it's going to take five hours. But we only have one. Stay with us.

(MUSIC)

HANNITY: All right. We start tonight with breaking news. There is a second memo exposing deep state corruption. Now, Senators Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham have released a heavily redacted yet very revealing copy of their criminal referral against Christopher Steele. Now, these revelations are beyond stunning and continue to prove the Clinton campaign and the Obama administration were working together to target the Trump campaign.

Here are the findings from this new memo. This was just released today, not the old memo on Friday. We've got to keep up here.

Now, Senators Grassley and Graham write this, that while working on a second dossier, Steele was being fed information from the Obama State Department and from Clinton allies. The memo then reads and goes on: "One memorandum by Mr. Steele that was not published by BuzzFeed is dated October 19, 2016. The report alleges (redacted) as well as (redacted), Mr. Steele's memorandum states that his company received this report from (redacted), U.S. State Department, and that the report was the second in the series, and that the report was information that came from a foreign sub source who is in touch with a contact of (redacted), a friend of the Clintons who passed it to (redacted), and it's troubling enough that the Clinton campaign funded Mr. Steele's work, but that these Clinton associates were contemporaneously feeding Mr. Steele's allegations. It raises huge additional concerns about his credibility."

Now, let me slow down here. In addition to Hillary Clinton buying and paying a bought and paid for 12 plus million dollar phony, fake news Russian propaganda dossier to influence the election. If that's not bad enough, you have now Clinton associates and the Obama State Department funneling allegations for a second dossier to Christopher Steele. Now, watch the second part in terms of the new memo that came out today.

Now, "On the face, the dossier, it appears that Mr. Steele gathered much of his information" -- let's do this really slow -- "from Russian government sources of inside of Russia," and according to the law firm, Perkins Coie, "Mr. Steele's dossiers were funded through Fusion GPS by that law firm on behalf of the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign."

So, the senators are saying that Steele was using Russian sources to help them smear then candidate and later on incoming President Donald Trump. And the second memo is also accusing Christopher Steele of lying either to the FBI or to the British courts. They write, quote: "There is substantial evidence suggesting that Mr. Steele materially misled the FBI about a key aspect of his dossier efforts, one which bears on his credibility" -- as if we didn't know.

Now, this new memo out tonight also details how Christopher Steele was briefing several mainstream media outlets, fake news outlets, in the summer and the fall of 2016 about his first fake news dossier.

Now, according to the British court record, Steele briefed, oh, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Yahoo News, The New Yorker, and, of course, the shh-hole network, fake news CNN at the end of September 2016 about the dossier that we know was full of lies. So, Steele was feeding the destroy Trump media lies directly from Russia.

And we also know from Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson and his congressional testimony, that the Clinton campaign and the DNC were aware that his company was contacting media outlets about the dossier. They are all working together.

So, let me repeat. Tonight, we now have two memos, one from Friday and one from tonight and now news of a second -- we'll call it a dossier. Now, as we told you on Friday, this new information, it's only 15 percent. It's only the tip of the iceberg.

Now, according to reports, the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, well he could release more reports, as many as four, we'll ask him tonight. He will join us exclusively on this program responding to the new memo that is out.

And Senator Chuck Grassley, and Senator Graham, they are trying to get more of what's in their memo declassified. They are asking the FBI for an emergency review of the criminal referral.

And also, brand-new tonight on "Hannity" the House Intelligence Committee did vote to release the Democrats' counter-memo to the public. And sources have been telling us tonight that Congressman Adam Schiff, the Democratic ranking member in the House Intelligence Committee, he is outright lying to the American people about what is in the Democrat's counter to the Nunes memo.

It gets confusing but it makes sense. Now, Schiff also appears to be leaking classified information. Let's watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, "THIS WEEK"/ABC)

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF.: It is relevant information to alert the FISA court, is there a political motivation, was there a political actor involved? And that court was notified a political actor was involved. That's part of the misleading nature of the FISA application. In terms of the identity of the political actor, the most important information for the court is what did Christopher Steele know? And Glenn Simpson has testified that Christopher Steele was not told the identity of the lawyer, the party behind the lawyer. That's the most important information and value in Christopher Steele's bias.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Hey, Adam, did you tell the court, was the court old that this was bought and paid for by Clintons and the DNC? That's why Schiff is so wrong on so many different levels.

Now, sources are telling us tonight that contrary to what ever fiction Schiff is peddling, the FISA court was lied to. They were never told when the FBI was getting and renewing this warrant to spy on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Those same sources are telling us tonight that Schiff's claim about the court being informed that dossier was politically tainted, it is a minor footnote. It never mentions that Hillary and her campaign and the DNC paid for it. Oh, a pretty important omission, don't you think?

And we can also report tonight, according to our sources, who have seen this Democratic memo, that nothing in the memo actually refutes any of the facts that were presented in the House GOP intel memo, which, by the way, we told you on Friday. And the FBI said there's nothing factually inaccurate about it.

So, here's what the left and your corrupt media won't tell you tonight: the FISA judge was never told, never, that Hillary Clinton was paying for the phony Russian dossier Russian intelligence lies about Donald Trump. First, trying to influence an election, then using it to get a warrant to spy on an opposition candidate. The Democratic memo has not been declassified yet, and Schiff's going around telling anybody who will listen what's in it. In other words, he's leaking classified information.

Now, President Trump is blasting, rightly so, Schiff, on Twitter, writing earlier today: "Little Adam Schiff who is desperate to run for higher office is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, and Warner, and Brennan, and Clapper. And Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. This should and must be stopped."

I actually disagree with President Trump. Schiff is actually auditioning. He wants a job on conspiracy TV MSNBC. Kind of like Comey's assistant just got hired by fake news CNN.

Now, in breaking news tonight. This is important: Sara Carter reporting that Schiff is leading a media campaign, along with former Obama administration officials and Democrats to attack Congressman Devin Nunes and the four-page memo. Now, this fierce opposition is not surprising, but everyone involved in this deep state effort to spy on the Trump campaign and to damage and destroy a duly elected president, as of tonight, I can promise you, they are all scared out of their minds, because they are being exposed.

Here's what Democrats and these high- ranking officials -- well, they don't want you to know about that details in the Nunes memo, and here are the major revelations, we learned this Friday: Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe testified before Congress that without the dossier, the FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign, Carter Page, never would have been approved.

By the way, I have sources confirming that is true tonight. And the FISA judge was never told that the dossier was bought and paid for by the Clinton campaign and the DNC. A huge omission, Mr. Schiff. And James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Sally Yates, Dana Boente, Rod Rosenstein, they are all complicit in this because they at different points all approved the surveillance.

And the FBI then used this Yahoo News article written by Michael Isikoff about a Carter Page trip to Russia to corroborate the phony dossier. The problem with that is the source for the story for Isikoff was Christopher Stele. So, the FBI never corroborated the information from two independent sources and they presented it to the judge like it was two sources corroborating the same thing. That was never the case.

Now, as it relates to Steele, he was also suspended and terminated as an FBI source for leaking to the media. And the memo also exposes how the demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr, he maintained a close relationship with Steele. We know that Bruce Ohr had an office just four doors down from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. And we know Ohr's wife, Nelly, was working for Fusion GPS. Nelly was hired specifically to build that Trump dossier. In other words, she was kind of paid by the Clintons if you really look at it logically.

And as The Daily Caller points out, it sure does look like Fusion GPS was trying to buy influence in the Obama State Department. And Bruce Ohr revealed that during September 2016, Steele said he was, quote, desperate, desperate that Donald Trump not get elected, was passionate about him not being president. Now, the memo also exposes how during the initial application for the FISA warrant, then the head of the FBI's counter intel divisions said the corroboration of the Steele dossier was in, quote, its infancy stage. In other words, they knew they had not verified this.

So, you have an unverified Clinton bought and paid for dossier brought before a judge, they do not tell the judge it's Clinton bought and paid for, they don't tell the judge it wasn't verified. This is outrageous.

Now, we've also found out from Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, he never bothered to verify the document. So, the FBI lied in that sense to the FISA court judge. They never told him the truth. They never mentioned the dossier was bought and paid for by Clinton and the DNC. They used a dossier filled with Russian lies, as we now learned in today's second memo, as a justification to spy on the Trump campaign and on an incoming president.

What does that mean? That means America's powerful tools of intelligence were unlawfully weaponized in one of the biggest abuse of powers in the history of this country. And the media is ignoring it. And FISA laws were manipulated by top ranking officials.

By the way, I want to be clear. We love all you FBI special agents. We love the guys in the intelligence community, the rank and file, the people that save our lives every day and put your lives on the line.

We're not talking about rank and file. What we're talking about here are the upper echelon that were trying to undermine, first a candidate, and then a duly elected president of the United States.

Think about this. James Comey testified under oath the dossier was salacious and unverified. He told that to the incoming president. Yet, Comey signed three FISA applications that relied heavily on the dossier even before he told Trump that it was salacious and not verified. Why would Comey do that?

Now, Comey needs to be hauled right back before Congress and answer very important questions we put on the side of your screen. Now, Comey has been more than happy to tweet out his feelings every day. He's writing a book, he will probably be a TV pundit at CNN or MSNBC any day he's willing to talk. So, Mr. Comey, Jim, why don't you go before Congress and answer a lot of these important questions?

Here's another important point. The entire Russian investigation, they say it was started because of a drunken conversation, former Trump adviser -- I knew the Trump campaign, never heard of George Papadopoulos, the president said he never heard of him -- that he had at a London bar with an Australian diplomat, that was in May. Then, according to the narrative two months later, when Democratic emails started leaking, Australian officials then took that information, passed it onto American intelligence agents.

So, apparently, the threshold, to launch an investigation into an American citizen through the FISA court, is that low. All you need is an FBI -- all they need is a drunken four way hearsay. Are you kidding me?

Here with reaction to breaking news and breaking news themselves tonight, FOX News contributor Sara Carter, FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.

Sara, let's start with your breaking news tonight and then we'll go through the list here.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Sean, I think first of all, the memorandum and the criminal referral that was released today by Senator Grassley according to a number of sources that I have spoken with suggest even before I got on the show with you tonight, they say that Senator Grassley is literally right above the target. Imagine if 95 percent of this criminal referral was not redacted, what we would see. What we know now, what we know now is that Christopher Steele was in contact with friends of Hillary Clinton and persons at the State Department, that he was being fed allegations on President Trump through these associates of Clinton, and that he put together a second dossier.

This is stunning, because not only did he include some of that information from the second dossier in the dossier that was used to obtain the FISA application, but we know now that some of these allegations actually came from people close to Hillary Clinton. This was very political. It shows, according to the sources --

HANNITY: Whoa, whoa, so, wait a minute. So, friends of Hillary Clinton are giving Christopher Steele information. Walk it from there.

And then that information is used to create a phony dossier confirmed by Clinton friends and then that's used for a FISA warrant, and the FISA judge isn't told that Clinton paid for it?

CARTER: So, I think this is what so compelling here. The argument on the Democratic side and former Obama administration officials is that Russia somehow colluded with the Trump administration. But all of the evidence shows that Christopher Steele, a foreign British agent, by the way, he's a foreign agent --

HANNITY: Whoa, whoa, I thought it was bad for foreign agents to influence our elections, Sara. I heard that somewhere -- I heard on fake news CNN.

CARTER: Yes. So, not only do we have, you know, a British agent, but the British agent is now gathering evidence and information of alleged evidence and information from Russians to put into this dossier. And not only that, he's also in contact with Clinton allies who are also feeding him allegations and somehow he's using those allegations to buttress off of the Russians in order to compile a dossier that isn't verified.

HANNITY: Let me go through all this new news. This is a lot to download here.

All right. So, I have it in front of me. I have the Grassley, the new memo out to tonight. It actually says here, Gregg, Mr. Steele gathered much of his information from Russian government sources inside of Russia. Then it goes on to say that the FBI director testified before the Senate Select Committee June 2017. He told the incoming president, president- elect, that it was salacious and unverified.

But months before, didn't he use that dossier in part, wasn't it used by Comey?

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: How can Comey admit that it's unverified and salacious and a fabrication and then sign under penalty of perjury an affidavit using that same document -- the dossier to get a search warrant to spy on Trump associates?

You're right. Comey needs to answer that question. But, look, this is really the definition of government corruption. They knew it was a false document, but they used it anyway so they can spy.

HANNITY: But that's the point, they knew it was false. They knew it and they purposely misled the judge, didn't they?

JARRETT: And they used it to open the Trump-Russia collusion case in July 2016. They didn't have a legal basis to do it. If you look up the law, it's very strict. The FBI has to do two things. They have to identify a potential crime. They had none. Collusion is not a crime.

And second of all, they have to have what is substantial articulable facts. A fabricated document is not that.

HANNITY: So, if Hillary's people -- and we know who they are. Sara, you know who they are. And I know who they are. Are you going to mention them tonight?

CARTER: Yes, I think we should. I mean, there is already been reports out there. It's Cody Shearer. And he was a former journalist. And he was a very close ally of the Clintons. He worked with then-President Bill Clinton in his administration. There's also Sidney Blumenthal.

HANNITY: Sidney is back. Shocking.

CARTER: Shocking. I remember I wrote about that several weeks ago in a report that I filed. So, there are a lot of connections here and a lot of questions that need to be answered.

There is also another name. Jonathan Winer, who is the special envoy for Libya, at the State Department. And that's very interesting because Christopher Steele was a foreign asset, I mean, he used him.

HANNITY: All right. Real quickly, let me go back to the law here. So, we have two memos, two dossiers, if you will. The first dossier was 16 separate memos. So, we have the second effort by Steele. Steele also leaking all of this crap with coordination to media outlets in this, Gregg.

JARRETT: Right, and lying to the FBI about it.

HANNITY: And lying to the FBI. So, you have Clintons feeding the dossier, the phony dossier, also fake Russian information. And then that that is used as a means to spy on an incoming -- to stop a president from getting elected and an incoming campaign.

JARRETT: Yes, it would be abuse of power and perjury on the part of the DOJ and FBI.

I want to mention one other thing. I now have two highly placed sources who say that on January 10th, about three weeks ago, Rod Rosenstein threatened to subpoena the calls and texts of members of Congress because he was, quote/unquote, tired of dealing with the Intel Committee. That, if true, is obstruction of justice by Rod Rosenstein.

HANNITY: Hey, Gregg, Chuck Schumer said it. They will get you six ways in Sunday. And then the guy on CNN making another threat. We'll get to that later. Thank you both.

We are way behind. Devin Nunes is going to join us, and the great one, Mark Levin. But Devin Nunes first, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

MICHAEL ISIKOFF, YAHOO NEWS: One reason that kind of stuns me is obviously the information that I got from Christopher Steele, and we'll talk about that, was information the FBI already had. My story is about the FBI's own investigation. So, it seems a little odd that they would be citing the Yahoo News story about the matter that they are investigating themselves based on the same material that had been separately presented to the FBI before I was ever briefed by Christopher Steele.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. That was Michael Isikoff late last week revealing his shock that than Yahoo News report was used as evidence to justify a FISA warrant against Carter Page. Tonight, the House Intelligence Committee as we mentioned earlier, voted to release the Democrats memo, it now goes to the president.

Here with a reaction to all of this, the man himself, he's the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Congressman Devin Nunes.

You got a great -- well, vote of support from the president, and, frankly, from me, and anybody that believes in government transparency. In the lead up to your memo, oh, of sources and methods, and this is dangerous and unprecedented. There was nothing given here that would hurt our intelligence in any way, correct, sir?

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF., CHAIRMAN, HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: That's right, Sean. And I think the -- I think that was Isikoff, who the tape you just ran. And that is very illuminating, but that is absolute confirmation that we know that Steele was put in front of reporters. You have the reporter himself admitting it.

This is big news. I actually caught some of this last week and tweeted it out. But this is what the FBI used to corroborate the dossier, which is very, very dangerous, to take political dirt that was paid for by the Hillary campaign and use it against your political opponent. So, the FBI used it to open up an investigation.

HANNITY: At the beginning of the memo, you actually go through, this raises concerns to the legitimacy and the legality of certain DOJ/FBI interactions with the FISA court, and represent a troubling breakdown of the legal process that was established to protect the American people. So, this is what is serious about it.

Now, in your memo, you went through great detail to say that in the FISA application and subsequent renewals, four times, they never informed the FISA court that, in fact, this money really came from the Clinton campaign and the DNC. In others --

NUNES: That's right. And more so, they never informed the court that Christopher Steele was meeting with journalists. I think the court could have known that.

One of the things that we're going to do this week is we are going to send a letter to the court. We don't know if we'll be successful or not, but we're going to ask the court whether or not they will provide the transcripts of the court proceedings. It will be very interesting if we could get those transcripts to know exactly what was presented verbally to the court and to see if that was transcribed.

HANNITY: OK. This is really important here, because if they knew -- we know it was not verified. As a matter of fact, you even put in your memo that the FBI themselves, they said they were only in the initial stages of verification. So they would present something that was unverified that we know was paid for by one political party to create a warrant against another party during an election and a president-elect.

NUNES: Yes, and I think the bigger problem, challenge here is that the mainstream media is totally uninterested in this.

Can you imagine if that the shoe was on the other foot, and Donald Trump, or George Bush, or Karl Rove have paid for information, and then George w. Bush's FBI had opened an investigation into the Obama campaign because they were talking to Russians -- which, by the way, really did happen -- the Obama campaign was talking to Russians back in 2008 -- and opened up a counterintelligence investigation using dirt and dug up and paid for by the RNC and George W. Bush supporters? This town would be on fire. Every reporter would be following around Karl Rove and George W. Bush all over town. Yet, its crickets from the media.

I mean, it's embarrassing. It's absolutely embarrassing. I mean, I'm almost flabbergasted because I thought, at least, there would be some ounce of credibility left. But there really isn't any.

HANNITY: And, ultimately, Steele, unverified. If we look at the memo that came out of Chuck Grassley's committee earlier today, it actually goes on to say that Steele gathered much of his information from Russian government sources inside of Russia. So, if I put the two memos together, the new one tonight, yours from Friday, Hillary paid for Russian propaganda, turned out to be lies, not unverified, then used for a FISA warrant, and I'm like, not only was it paid for to manipulate and lie to the American people, but then to spy on an opposition party candidate.

Sir, are there crimes committed here?

NUNES: Well, you can't really make this up. I hope the listeners understood what you just said. You have -- we have a clear link to Russia. You have a campaign who hired a law firm, who hired Fusion GPS, who hired a foreign agent, who got information from the Russians on another campaign. It seems like the counterintelligence investigation should have been opened up against the Hillary campaign when they got a hold of the dossier. But that didn't happen either.

So -- and you mentioned senator Grassley. I have to tell you that Senator Grassley has done a phenomenal job here, Sean. I mean, a lot of people have given, myself and my committee, a lot of credit for the work that we've dug up. But I can tell you that Senator Grassley has been phenomenal through this whole process. And he -- I think he deserves a lot of credit.

HANNITY: And this guy, Christopher Steele, is a guy who has a desperate -- was desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being the President. So he has his own political motivation in all of this.

NUNES: And, Sean that also was not presented to the court.

HANNITY: Well, I mean... I know the Democrats are putting it out. My sources are telling me tonight that they don't even question this in the Democratic side, that all they are saying is, well, on the FISA application, there might have been a footnote to say that there is some political painting, and that is it? They told nothing about Christopher Steele, nothing about being paid for by Clinton, none of this came out to the court? Is in that deliberately deceiving the court, Congressman?

NUNES: Not only that, they continue obfuscation that the Democrats have continued to do throughout this investigation is leak something out to a press that is basically part of their own team, they run a story that is based on something partially true, then they say they come back and accuse us of doctoring the evidence. I just go by the rule for whatever they accuse you of doing, they are actually doing.

HANNITY: I'm sorry. So I --

NUNES: Part of the reason we know we are right, because the relentless attacks on me, Trey Gowdy. They go as far as me, they attack Trey Gowdy and myself in their memo. They come to the conclusion. What did they say for ten days, they said argument came all sorts of conclusions our memo didn't come to any conclusions. Our memo is just listed on the facts. Our memo, people will see, they actually come to conclusions. They have personal attacks on myself and Chairman Gowdy.

HANNITY: It is sort of like, saying well, you never saw the underlying documents, but only one Republican was allowed to see it. You sent a lawyer Trey Gowdy that is where the information came from. I'm very interested. At the heart of this, you have Nellie Ohr, Bruce Ohr's wife, she is being paid by the Clinton campaign because she is working for fusion GPS that is building the dossier against Donald Trump, but I want to ask you this. Deputy Director McCabe, he is testifying before the committee in December 2017, there would be no warrant without the dossier. Now, my sources have told me that he was asked the question numerous times in varying ways and Democrats have questioned the authenticity of that, our correctness of that. I was told his answer is even worse.

NUNES: I would say it is more spin. This is what they do. They tell a half-truth. We put in a summation of eight hours of testimony, Trey Gowdy actually interviewed him for 15 hours. We did a short summation in one sentence. What is the major revelation we discovered with Mr. McCain? That is without the dossier, they would have never been able to go to the FISA court and get a warrant. That is the point. We are not going to release executive session transcripts in this. There was no need for it. We surmised eight hours, trying to keep this very, very small so we don't get in any sources or nothing. But anyway --

HANNITY: Let me ask you this --

NUNES: We just have to continue to play the game with them, unfortunately, they will continue to drop out little pieces of phony information. We have to try to correct the record.

HANNITY: When you say there's about four more memos coming, a lot is coming, sir?

NUNES: Yes. More on that. I think there's a little confusion. We have a broad investigation going into the DOJ and FBI for FISA and other matters. This is a very broad investigation looking at a number of different areas. People should not get confused that we are going to do more memos in the sense of the 11g process to be followed here in the house, but we do have an ongoing investigation will remain public on Friday into the State Department and some of those abuses. There is several other state department investigations. But the state department one is coming closer to a conclusion.

HANNITY: When we come back, we will have more with Congressman Devin Nunes right after the break. Later, the great one Mark Levin ways and all of this. That is straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. As we continue with Congressman Devin Nunes, he is the chairman of the House Intel Committee. Let me ask you this. I am looking again at the memo that was sent out by Chuck Grassley today, in other words the second memo here. Again, I want to reiterate for our audience, it literally says, Steele gathered his information from Russian government sources inside of Russia. It goes on to say, Mr. Steele in litigation it appears he either lied to the FBI or to the British courts or the classified documents reviewed by the committee containing materially false statements. Then it says this, the timeline here is important about James Comey. It says former FBI Director in June of 2017 James Comey publicly before the senate select committee on intelligence had said he briefed President-Elect Trump, this is at Trump tower. And he told him, describe the dossier salacious and unverified. That is long after Comey signed off on that information being used as a foundation to get the FISA warrant. He either handed to the court something he believed was unverified and salacious. Or he gave the credibility when they got the initial FSIA warrant. Which is it? Do you see a conflict there like I do?

NUNES: Well I think the conflict you are describing, which no one on the left seems to care about or the mainstream media, is that political dirt was used by the FBI, and they knew it was political dirt to open a counterintelligence investigation into the other campaign. I just can't believe that people on the other side are not furious about this. But look. I have faith in the American people. I think a majority of Americans will ultimately make the determination that using political dirt by the FBI on the opposing campaign is a place where we want to go. I will tell you. I think my colleagues here in the house, they are furious about this as they should be.

HANNITY: Let me ask. You said that you believe your colleagues at the other side of the aisle have leaked intelligence at least 100 times? Is that true?

NUNES: Yes we have hundreds of examples of leaks from our committee that we feel could only come from the other side.

HANNITY: Let's talk a little bit about Sara Carter's article tonight, because I think it is very interesting. She has two of them. As you look at this new memo that came out tonight, the criminal referral confirms that allies of the Clinton and Obama administration were providing Steele with what they deem damaging information on then candidate-elect Trump and that is what we get into for example Sidney Blumenthal and some other Clinton associates. Let me see if I'm understanding this correctly. Is it possible, sir that Clinton associates where feeding information to Christopher Steele.

I refer black to one other part of the redacted memo in the senate were it says there is substantial evidence that Mr. Steele materially misled the FBI about the key aspects of his dossier's efforts. Is it possible that Clinton associates gave information to Christopher Steele that was then used for salacious dossier on Hilary's opponent that was then used to lie to the American people, or mislead the American people, because Steele leaked all over to the mainstream media, and was used as the basis for a FISA? Is that possible? Some of the information came from Clinton's own people? To Steele?

NUNES: You're not going to like this answer, Sean, partially why that is redacted. Whatever is there is classified and we can get into --

HANNITY: Can they redo the un-redacted part?

NUNES: What I can tell you is this. We have an active investigation into the state department. That has been ongoing for a while now. As soon as we can get that information out, we will as the investigation unfolds.

HANNITY: I haven't been wrong yet, Congressman, in all of this this. How is it possible -- and this is my final question. Look, I can keep you on the air for the full hour. How is it possible that this is happening in the United States of America? That all of this combined, that you have Russian information from apparently a known liar who has Russian paid sources, then it's paid for by one campaign, that is bad enough. That takes it up to another notch. So you have Russian lies, propaganda paid for by one candidate. Then that paid propaganda is used for a FISA court. The top people at the FBI and DOJ don't inform the court about the underlying dossier being bought and paid for by that other candidate for the very person they are trying to get a FISA memo on.

NUNES: It's what happens in banana republics. It's very scary. We found about this last week in March. Not all of it, but we knew the dossier was used in some degree and it took us as you well know, subpoena Department of Justice and the FBI, having to move close to going to contempt. It took Speaker Ryan telling them that they were basically going to be held in contempt. Finally, we are to break lose all the documentation. And then we are able to get it out to the American people in the form of the memo that is now out and available for people to read. I think people should go out and read the memo. I really do. If your viewers have not read the memo, it is worth your time. I think it will be very illuminating.

HANNITY: All right. Chairman Nunes, I believe you've done a great service. I believe it is the right thing to do. The American people need to know about all of this, because fundamentally we had an effort to undermine our election and undermine the incoming president. Is that a fair statement? Last question?

NUNES: yes, I mean look, there is clear evidence of collusion that the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton campaign colluded with the Russians. You don't get to hire lawyers and pretend like that didn't happen. It goes to what they accuse you of is what they actually were doing.

HANNITY: Unbelievable. All right sir thank you so much, we appreciate it.

NUNES: My pleasure.

HANNITY: We get full reaction, analysis to break when Mark Levin as "Hannity" continues.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now, he is the host of the upcoming Fox News show "Life, Liberty, and Levin"," national syndicated radio talk show host, also a host on CR TV, I called him the great one. Thank me, God bless us. I don't want to waste a lot of time. We now have two dossiers, we now have two memos from Grassley's committee tonight. This one talks about said Blumenthal and other Clintonites, literally feeding Steele, more phony information, and rationalizing this phony Russian paid for dossier that is number one, used first to manipulate, lie to the American people. Then used as a basis in part for a FISA warrant against a candidate and an incoming President to undermine his presidency. Great one. I couldn't write a novel this bad.

MARK LEVIN, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: And this is bad. Let me tell you a couple of things here. Now we know why Schiff and the rest of them are fighting so hard. Now we know why the left-wing praetorian guard Democrat media are fighting so hard, trashing Nunes, me, you, and others. Let's walk through this quickly. Who are they trying to protect? Hillary Clinton. Sean, who else are they trying to protect? Barack Obama. His name never comes up. Let me help everybody with this. Loretta Lynch knew about these FISA warrants. Yates, the deputy Attorney General, the extensions Rod Rosenstein. Now the Deputy Attorney General. He knew. FBI Director Comey, Deputy Director McCabe, Strzok, the head of Counter Intelligence. Page, his girlfriend. Who else would have known about these FISA applications and warrants? Let me tell you an old secret. These are counterintelligence efforts. You have to assume the National Security Council and the White House new. Why would the FBI, Justice Department, keep that from the National Security Director in the White House? Why would they keep it from the deputy Director in the White House?

So why would be left out of the President's daily intelligence briefing which I mentioned in March. Congress also needs to get a hold of. I am telling you, looking at the FBI, looking at the Department of Justice, we are not looking at all at the White House. Hillary Clinton paid for a warrant. That is the easiest way we can put it. Hillary Clinton colluded with the Russians. But it appears the FBI at the senior most levels colluded with the Russians too. Whether it was witting or unwitting, it doesn't matter. That is a fact. The senior level of the FBI tried to interfere with this election as well. This is why it's such a big deal.

I know Republicans are bending over backwards saying this has nothing to do with Mueller. It has everything to do with Mueller! Because the transition from the counterintelligence investigation into a criminal investigation after Comey, of all things, confesses to be a leaker. And Mueller is the former FBI director! That is his environment. He is not out there as some independent force. But I want to get back to Barack Obama. It's his FBI. His Department of Justice. His state department. He is candidate. I cannot believe for a minute that the National Security Council didn't know about this. And to show you how elaborate this is, now that more information is coming out, we haven't even gotten to in the incidental collection of intelligence on people, including, by the way, Sessions when he met with and spoke with the Russian ambassador, Michael Flynn when he spoke to the Russian ambassador, the unmasking and leaking of his name, the record number of unmasking of American citizens in the Trump world and so forth and so on and the American people have been subjected to a massive propaganda, and this information campaign by the Clinton campaign, by the Obama administration.

Let me ask you a logical question, Sean. Why would the Russians want Donald Trump to be President of the United States when they could get everything they want from Hillary Clinton, whether it's uranium, whether it's undermining our defense by cutting military spending, by refusing to secure our border, why in the world would Russian wants Trump as opposed to Hillary Clinton.

HANNITY: Let me jump in just a second. If we were really to get the FISA application, getting rid of sources and methods, if we were able to make public Barack Obama's Presidential daily briefing, you are betting, and I agree with you, tonight, it would clearly show that he knew all of this was happening.

LEVIN: Looked, they have these friend guys, Brenan out there, Clapper out there, they are propagandist out there, and they don't have Susan Rice out there, Valerie Jarrett out there. Barack Obama's going in the witness protection program, no one even knows where he is anymore, and his name never come up. I'm telling you that the frenzied defense of what's taking place here. It's to protect Hillary and protect Obama. Since when the Democrat Party support law enforcement? They undermined the Baltimore police department, they undermined the Ferguson police department, the NYPD, the LAPD all of a sudden they are defending the FBI. And they turn around and say, why are you attacking the FBI? You and I and others are defending the FBI against the rouge activity that is taking place in the most senior levels. And the leaking? The leaking! We already know, Comey is a leaker, McCabe is a leaker, Strzok is a leaker, Page is a leaker, how many others are coming out of the FBI? Which is how we knew on March 2nd, 5th, 6 of last year, something was wrong. We got a little bit of FISA information being leaked, we got a little bit of stuff at the FBI -- excuse the New York Times about wiretaps, we were able to try and piece this together on your show, among others. And then it all now makes sense. This is a massive spectacle.

HANNITY: The biggest scandal in the history of this country. You are a historian.

LEVIN: Whether it is or not, I mean the facts. Listen. Not only do we need a special counsel, we need a commission. I was talking to my wife about this Friday night, Dershowitz mentioned that over the weekend. He is right. We needed criminal investigation, we need a policy investigation to come up what we need to do. We cannot walk away from this.

HANNITY: All right. By the way, the great one will be on the show every other week, he promised and the great one 'show starts in February, more "Hannity" after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: There's so much more to get in to. We are only beginning to touch the surface. Tomorrow night we are going to do something special in this program. We are literally going to lay out for you all of the questions that need to be answered and by who and this is just breaking literally by the minute. Now we have two memos and two dossiers. That is all the time we have left, we will always be fair and balance, never be the destroy Trump media. Set your DVR, never miss an episode. Let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham, hello.



Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.