Reporters grill doctor over Trump's clean bill of health

Democrats and the liberal media on a new terror today to prove President Trump is unfit to lead. The day started off with another meltdown from the left over tough language used at last week's immigration meeting.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J.: You're under oath. You and others in that room that suddenly cannot remember, your silence and your amnesia is complicity. I hurt. When Dick Durbin called me I had tears of rage when I heard about this experience in that meeting. And for you not to feel that hurt and that pain and to dismiss some of the questions of my colleagues saying I've already answered that line of questions where tens of millions of Americans are hurting right now because of what they're worried about what happened in the White House. That's unacceptable to me.

WATTERS: And then, later this afternoon, it almost sounded like the mainstream media was disappointed when they couldn't get the president's doctor to say he wasn't in good health physically and mentally. I was glued to this all afternoon. So, the president's doctor came out and gave the guy a clean bill of health, Greg. And as you've said, this is the most transparent president ever, and the fact that they gave specific details about his diet, his exercise, even his mental faculties makes you think, what else is there to know?

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Well, first of all, I think it's Cory Booker who needs a cognitive exam. I think he was losing his mind or just overacting a little bit. The best part of this press conference were reporters grilling this guy about diet and exercise. Have you ever seen a reporter's diet? Have you seen a reporter exercise? Did you saw the disheveled mess in the back? I can't think of his name. It's some guy.

GUTFELD: He was asking about cholesterol. That guy like inhales cholesterol. They have a health of a hobo. Trump, you have to understand -- I think a lot of young people don't get this. He's that -- your old- school uncle. There's no Pilates, there's no meditation, there's no organic kale. He eats what's in front of him, usually covered in ketchup. But he's healthier than a yoga instructor because he's healthy like a bull as opposed to healthy like a ballet dancer. It's like old-school health. He might be like this forever, but then he might drop. But that's -- like everybody knows these kinds of people.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Strong like bull.

GUTFELD: Yeah. They don't do what you're supposed to do. They just do what they want.

WATTERS: So, he eats whatever he wants and he doesn't exercise except when he plays golf, Kimberly. But he doesn't smoke tobacco, never has, and doesn't drink. And the doctor actually says that if he hadn't eaten all this McDonald's his whole life, he could have been 200 years old and still been kicking. But he's got great stamina. He barely sleeps. I think four to five hours a day. What was your assessment of the president's exam?

GUILFOYLE: Well, I mean, in keeping with how people that are close to him know that how his health and physical condition is. In that, he is active in golf. He loves to play golf. He has, I guess, a very good genetic composition in terms of, you know, he's able to enjoy good health and get good numbers, and this is what he was telling people. But now, he's got, you know, the additional proof to back it up, and I don't know. I mean, maybe the important thing to it is he doesn't drink, you know, alcohol and he's not smoking. I think that also, probably, helps him a lot.

WATTERS: Absolutely.

GUTFELD: The smoking, not the drinking.

WATTERS: The president himself requested, Dana, the cognitive exam. And I think it was obviously to put to rest a lot of the commentary from the press about his mental faculties. And they gave him the hardest level and he scored 30 for 30. And does it put to rest the claim that the president is mentally unfit?

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: So, the Democrats are going to have to come to the realization that all the things that they hate that he's doing, he's doing with his full faculties. OK. So.

WATTERS: So what does that make him feel now?

PERINO: He also asked the doctor to stand up there as long as it took to answer all of their questions, so that they couldn't say they got stonewalled on anything. And so, obviously he's in excellent health. One of the questions was about, how could it possibly be that he's in such good health. And one of the things is genetics, certainly. But also, I do think that there's something to be said about abstaining from alcohol, drugs and tobacco. I know. But if you look at some of these folks that are able to do that in their life, they end up being pretty healthy. Mitt Romney was like that. And I think that I will not be able to.

GUTFELD: Name another one.

PERINO: I was thinking about 43, because he -- one of the things that the media assess with him is that he drank until he was 40, and then he stop drinking. But every year when we did the physical, they obsessed over how many cigars did he smoked. And that was going to be the thing that was going to be the sure issue that he may not be able to be president.

WATTERS: So, Juan, the myth about the president's unfitness mentally has been busted by the White House doctor himself.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: It was a cognitive exam, not a psychological exam.

WATTERS: Yes, a cognitive exam. He's 30 for 30.

WILLIAMS: That's different than saying that, oh, all the narcissism, all the impulsiveness, that's normal.

WATTERS: President Obama was never narcissistic at all, right?

GUTFELD: Being a jerk, in your opinion.

WATTERS: I could talk about president fitness all day.

WILLIAMS: So here's the president fitness, you know. He did very well on this exam, right? And you should give him credit where credit is due. But I think what you guys are up to is saying, look at these reporters. And by the way, Gregory.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: . I exercise and try to eat well.

GUTFELD: That's your problem.

WILLIAMS: So, I think the big problem is that someone who is not drinking, not smoking, not doing anything, somehow in the middle of the night is sending out these offensive tweets. That might be the news. But to me, he's in good health and that should be acknowledged. But the reporters I think had every right to ask questions about, what's going on with this guy who eats McDonald's and behaves in this way, trying to get some understanding of what is at the root of his dysfunction at times.

GUTFELD: You're trying to diagnose a personality as a medical condition. You know, effective bosses, you don't have to like them. You can be a jerk. I've said it before. I'd rather have a jerk doctor who saves my kids life than a charming doctor who lets the kid die. So the fact is, when Acosta asked the same question. Well, that was a cognitive exam. It wasn't a psychiatric one. And he goes, yes, yes, right. And he goes, a- ha, so he is crazy. No, you cannot.

WATTERS: Did you accuse Juan of stealing CNN's Jim Acosta.

GUTFELD: Juan wasn't watching it, but you can predict. You can predict this stuff.

WATTERS: We have some sound from these reporters asking about the president fitness. Go ahead.

UNINDENTIFIED REPORTER: Can you assess the president's mental fitness?

REAR ADMIRAL DR. RONNY JACKSON: We're going to do a cognitive exam. I had no intention of doing one. The president did extremely well on it. So that was not driven at all by (INAUDIBLE) it was driven by president wishes.

UNINDENTIFIED REPORTER: The incident recently where the president appeared to slur his words while giving an address. Did you look into what the cause of that might have been?

JACKSON: We evaluated him. We checked everything out, and everything was normal.

UNINDENTIFIED REPORTER: Suggest that that could be related to dentures. Does the president wear dentures?

JACKSON: The president has no partial or dentures of any kind.

UNINDENTIFIED REPORTER: Do you believe he's fit for duty?

JACKSON: Absolutely. He's fit for duty. I think he'll make it to duty for the remainder of this term, and even for the remainder of another term.

UNINDENTIFIED REPORTER: Can you talk a bit about him as a patient?

JACKSON: This is like any other president I've taken care of. On occasion, I have to get the first lady involve.

UNINDENTIFIED REPORTER: Explained to me how a guy who eats McDonald's and fried chicken and all those Diet Cokes and have never exercises is in as good as shape as you say he's in?

JACKSON: It's called genetics. I don't know. Some people have, you know, just great genes, you know. I've told the president if that he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years he might live to be 200 years old. I don't know.

UNINDENTIFIED REPORTER: All the doctors and clinicians all across the country who said in this president they see symptoms of this (INAUDIBLE).

JACKSON: Symptoms of more like?

UNINDENTIFIED REPORTER: Symptoms of dementia.

JACKSON: People shouldn't be making those kinds of assessments about the president unless they have the opportunity to get to know him and examined him. And, you know, in my opinion that's just tabloid psychiatry.

WATTERS: Wow. That was a pretty aggressive response. So great genes. When will the president tweet that he has great genes?

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Right, when he slept only 4 hours. I think the denture comment you also like because we've talked about -- seems like he's slurring one time. The doctor said he prescribed Sudafed, and that might have made him.

PERINO: Yeah. As a doctor -- yeah, we looked into it. It's an anomaly. It's not a big deal. But then, one of the rumors has been, well, maybe it's because he has dentures. I don't think anyone ever actually ask the White House about that. I know I wouldn't, and I don't care that he has dentures. But, anyway, that's all clarified now. The president does not have dentures of any kind.

WATTERS: That's right.

GUTFELD: Poligrip sponsors are going to be very upset.

GUTFELD: By the way, my favorite question was the British reporter who asked the doctor if Trump asked the doctor how he could be as healthy as Barack Obama. That was fantastic. Only a British reporter.

WATTERS: Remember, Obama was -- the 10-pound weights at the gym.

PERINO: Smoking.

WATTERS: And smoking. Rumored to be smoking, right? Maybe that's why he was playing so much golf. Juan, so the president called for the cognitive test, and he got it. It was the first time a cognitive test was ever issued towards a sitting president. Do you feel now better about the president of the United States?

WILLIAMS: About his health? I think it was good news about his health.

WATTERS: Very good news. You should be happy about it.

WILLIAMS: Well, I certainly am. He's my president, too. He doesn't act like it, but he is.

WILLIAMS: You know what, at this point the question is, what do you say to this guy? I don't know. So, let's say he's just totally sane and he's in good health, so he has no excuses.

WATTERS: Kimberly, the most amusing part I thought was when the doctor said sometimes I have to get the first lady involved.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

WATTERS: . when he needs to take his pills.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah. Well, she's like to step in and make sure that he listen and take his vitamins.

WATTERS: That's right.

GUILFOYLE: But that's kind of sweet, isn't it, right?

WATTERS: It is.

GUILFOYLE: Like, Husbands and wives do that and they help each other out.

WATTERS: We all want them to be healthy.

GUTFELD: My wife doesn't do that with me.

GUTFELD: She tries to get me to eat more cheeseburgers.

WATTERS: She hides your pills. Interesting. It might be a person of situation. When 43 choked on a pretzel and passed out and hit his head at the White House, how scary of a moment was that?

PERINO: Well, I was not a press office person then. I was in a different part of the White House. But a friend of mine was the duty officer that day, and the press absolutely went wild. But that was pretty scary. I mean.

GUTFELD: Carbohydrates.

PERINO: Remember that show 6 Feet Under?

GUTFELD: Yeah.

Dan: And I asked my mom one time -- I was telling her about it, and she said my biggest fear is choking when I'm alone -- choking on a piece of food when I'm alone and nobody knows about it and I die. I'm like, mom, that never happens. Then that episode happened with the president. Of course, obviously, he was totally fine. But like -- then two weeks later, 6 Feet Under, that happens as a key episode.

GUTFELD: It's also in Sex and the City. Remember when Miranda was alone?

PERINO: I don't remember.

WATTERS: Greg, you just outed yourself.

GUTFELD: I'm a Sex and the City fan.

WATTERS: As if we already didn't know.

PERINO: But I would say this, I do think the media obsesses about a president's health. It should be a one-day story now. I think it is a good thing that the president had this exam and have the doctor answer all those questions. A lot of these questions were perpetuated by the doctor's note that he released during the campaign. It was like, this is the most amazing -- it turns out the guy was right.

PERINO: It wasn't very believable at the time.

WATTERS: All right. Have you checked your 401(K) today? Take a peek in the break and we're going to be celebrating along with you guys next.

GUTFELD: So as the stock market reaches new heights yet again, we hear exasperated voices asking why isn't the media focusing on all of this good news? Well, maybe because to them it's not good news. It's actually evil.

Yesterday, CNN posted a tweet that said Martin Luther King was a "socialist before it was cool." Now think about that: As capitalism roars on, one of our major news outlets dubbed the Soviet Union's economic plan cool. What a perfect distillation of the adolescent mind-set in today's media and in Hollywood. And what a perfect snapshot of the left. The most discredited economic system ever -- just look at Venezuela -- and yet, to CNN's children that doesn't matter. It's all about being cool. As the Dow soars and 401(K)s grow, they laud a system that ruined millions of lives.

So, why are we mincing words anymore? It's not just CNN. Check out the Democratic Party which has all but purged its moderates, now leaving the party to Bernie-loving progressives. It is now the American socialist party -- that's what we should be calling them routinely. Take them at their word.

So, as long as the economy is doing great, the media is not going to listen because to them capitalism is just an illusion and an uncool one at that. It's just not like socialism, a dreamy, fluffy ideology that's decimating Venezuela and Cuba as we speak. So how is applauding a system that kills so many Latin-Americans not racist? Because it hurts everyone equally. It's misery is color-blind. Only the media can't see it.

That was a really stupid tweet, Dana.

PERINO: Yeah, I think so too. Here's what I was thinking today just from the communication standpoint, believe or not, before the financial crisis of 2008, the Bush administration had a similar problem. Why won't the media cover the good news in the economy? The unemployment rate was low. The stock market at that point was good. Of course, I understand, believe me. I felt that in September 2008 it all changed. So this is what I think the White House should do, they got to make a choice. They could either win by complaining that the White House should get the coverage and credit that it deserve for all the great economic news out there, or they could show, not tell, and make the media covered it. Because if President Trump left town and he goes and he chooses ten cities to go to in the next 30 days, the media has to cover what he's doing. So, just go and show the banks that's making more loans and the business that's hiring more people. And make them follow him wherever he goes. And then, they wouldn't have much to complain about because they actually would get coverage, not only in the national media but in all of those markets as well.

GUTFELD: I think it stop at gyms along the way to tie in his physical fitness. Kimberly, the Wall Street Journal asked 68 economists about the economy, and most suggested that Trump's election deserve some credit for what's.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah. It's actually fair, you know. So fair and balanced. Where did they learn that from, right? Wall Street Journal. That's us. So I like to see that because, you know, we deserve, as Americans -- honesty, you know. And fair reporting and accuracy, and they should give credit where credit is due. So, I was applauding them like this.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: And while I was reading to say, OK, this makes sense. Things are going in the right direction. But will they continue to be forthright, the media and the rest of the mainstream media to give President Trump the credit for his economic gains that he has been able to obtain for early in his presidency.

GUTFELD: All right, Jesse, we can't just blame the media entirely. Things are going great, which is good news. But Trump often -- like, he can step on it by doing something and then the media will take any opportunity to report on that.

WATTERS: Yes, I guarantee you he's going to step on the good news. Dana made a great suggestion. I remember when President Obama would do these tours, and he'll go to Ohio, or he go to Iowa, and he give these big populist speeches about the 99 percent. President Trump should do the same thing and go to these places, especially manufacturing towns and the towns in Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

PERINO: He's going to Pennsylvania, Thursday.

WATTERS: And that's a great move. And just talk about capitalism and talk about, you know, ripping apart regulations. I opened up my 401(K) 2017 statement last night, and then I have a cocktail because it looked great. I mean, up almost 25 percent.

GUILFOYLE: Mine, too.

WATTERS: Incredible performance. And you have to give the president a little bit of credit for it because it's driven by consumer confidence. He's ripping up these regulations. The tax cuts are very helpful as well. Thousand dollar bonuses to millions and millions of workers, that wasn't supposed to happen. Remember those big corporations were supposed to shower the executives with big bonuses. It turns out the workers got bonuses too. At the end of the Obama presidency, we lost 19,000 manufacturing jobs. In 2017, under President Trump, we gained almost 200,000 manufacturing jobs. Those are the types of jobs that Americans want to see come back. As long as we get the wages to keep growing at a stronger pace than they already are, I don't see how he loses reelection.

GUTFELD: You know, Juan, you always talk about how crazy this table is. I can't believe what I'm hearing at this table. But you know that 90 percent of the media coverage is negative. Could that be because they see good news as bad news? Like if they see capitalism doing so well, they go, oh, it's not because it's capitalism. Like the CNN tweet exposes them as being more favored towards socialism. So, good news to them is always bad and why you see our table as crazy.

WILLIAMS: I have so much to say. First of all.

GUTFELD: I'm tried to confuse you.

WILLIAMS: . I think he should go on a tour. You know what he should do? He should go to Mar-a-Lago, and Bedminster in New Jersey, and Wall Street with his buddies. He could campaign with the 1 percent. They could all say, yeah, Mr. President, you're doing great for us. Forget those little people.

WATTERS: The Wall Street didn't do well under President Obama, right, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Oh, so he did fine.

WATTERS: Exactly.

WILLIAMS: So what are you talking.

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute. A minute ago you were making the case.

WILLIAMS: Oh, I see. Wall Street has been doing well. In fact, my point would be we've been in an extended recovery. I mean, right now you go ask the American people.

WATTERS: Now it's starting to really accelerates.

WILLIAMS: Well, OK. Who gets credit? The American people, I think it's 49 to 40 give credit to Obama, not Trump, because they understand.

WATTERS: Next year as it continues to grow.

WILLIAMS: Well, let's hope. But I'm just telling.

GUTFELD: That's amazing he gets that much credit given the fact that he's got so much negative press and a lot of people don't like him. A lot of people won't give their boss credit because they don't like the boss, but the boss is doing pretty good.

WILLIAMS: Well, it depends where you sit.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: But I'm saying a lot of people, right now, I think are accurately saying over the long run, look at where this prosperity, this good time comes from. Now, with regard to the socialist comment, you know, I think that socialism is a corrupt system. Because I think you basically put government in charge of your life.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: It's not communism, though, let's be clear about that. That's the Soviet system, right?

GUTFELD: Why split hairs?

WILLIAMS: Because when you hear somebody like King talk about socialism, he's talking about the negative effects of capitalism. And I think you do need some brakes on capitalism so that it doesn't result in tremendous income inequality, people in the streets, disadvantage.

GUTFELD: People in the streets like Venezuela?

WILLIAMS: We have people in the streets in New York.

GUTFELD: Yeah, I know.

WILLIAMS: We need economic.

GUTFELD: Under de Blasio.

GUTFELD: The liberal mayor. Juan, quit while you're ahead.

WILLIAMS: I think we need economic opportunity in this country and we have to work toward it. You can't be self-satisfy and just have it like, you know, laws of the jungle.

WILLIAMS: By the way, before you go, do think he helps himself with the media when he says, oh, what about Obama wiretapping, and what about this Russian probe, fake news? Tomorrow he's going to have a fake news award. Do you think this helps, Greg?

GUTFELD: I think he could always do better, but the fake news award is going to be very entertaining. I'm going to be live tweeting it.

WILLIAMS: I hope so.

GUTFELD: All right. Aziz Anzari -- Anzari? I never had to pronounce his name before. The latest male celebrity caught up in the Me Too Movement, but is he being targeted unfairly?

GUILFOYLE: The Me Too Movement has claimed the careers of a number of powerful men over the last year. Now, comedian and actor, Aziz Ansari, is in the cross hairs. But he and others are pushing back strongly against the allegations. The editor of Babe defends publishing a story from an anonymous accuser referred to as Grace, about her date with Ansari in September. Grace said it ended with him forcefully kissing her and trying repeatedly to have sex with her. Ansari says the encounter was, by all indications, was completely consensual.

HLN anchor Ashleigh Banfield thinks the accuser is the one in the wrong here for, quote, "chiseling away at a powerful movement."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ASHLEIGH BANFIELD, HLN ANCHOR: Dear Grace, not your real name. I'm sorry that you had a bad date. I have had a few myself. They stink.

Let's take a moment to reflect on what you claim was "the worst night of your life," end quote. You had a bad date. Your date got overly amorous. After protesting his moves, you did not get up and leave right away. You continued to engage in the sexual encounter.

What you have done, in my opinion, is appalling. You went to the press with the story of a bad date, and you have potentially destroyed this man's career over it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Wow. So this is powerful. She really went out on a limb. I used to work with her at Court TV.

But what do you make of this? We talked about this where, you know, is there going to be a pendulum swing? Is there going to be a chilling effect? You know, what can you do in terms of due process to evaluate some of these claims? How do they, you know, rank?

GUTFELD: Well, that was -- I mean, that's very impressive. I mean, you need -- this movement needs more Ashleigh Banfields. And there aren't a lot of them, because they know there's a risk involved. I mean, if you come out and you actually say something like that, you risk the modern feminism movement coming after you and saying that, you know, "You're now against us."

Look what happened to Margaret Atwood. I mean, she wrote, you know, the feminist treaty, the -- what's it called? It was the dystopian thing that won all the awards.

WATTERS: "Handmaid's Tale."

GUTFELD: What? "Handmaid's Tale." She said, basically, without due process you're going to have an extremist movement that's going to hurt a lot of people. And that's -- and Ashleigh Banfield's basically kind of saying the same thing.

And you've seen people like Barry Weisman (ph), who was, I guess, on The Atlantic...

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: ... and Caitlin Flanagan, Daphne Merkin. A lot of people -- Christina Hoff Sommers -- they're now coming out, and they're helping correct this.

And what they're basically saying is this movement is in danger of relegating females to a helpless stereotype: one that can't call a cab; one that can't get up and leave; one that claims to be captive when I believe she was captivated by celebrity. She hung around there. And she's -- that anonymously-sourced story legitimized revenge on bad dates, and it violated the big -- the story of the "#MeToo" movement was about power. That, like, a woman is assaulted by a man in a power relationship. Right? Well -- and that women are too scared to come out.

Well, she did it anonymously, so she didn't have anything blow back on her. So she wasn't as brave as these other women that came out against Weinstein. And it wasn't a power structure relationship. It was a date. They had no relationship. He couldn't help her; she couldn't help him, wasn't anything. And she stuck around, and there was consensual behavior.

So I applaud Banfield and I hope there are more women out there that have the guts to do that.

GUILFOYLE: Dana, what was your take?

PERINO: Well, he took all my points. He said all the points.

GUTFELD: I should have just shut up.

GUILFOYLE: I saw him copying them down before the show.

PERINO: Ditto.

GUTFELD: Ditto.

PERINO: That's all I got.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. What about the fact that Ashleigh Banfield came out, you know, to say this in terms of just, like...

PERINO: I think it's great. And we played -- yesterday we had the quote from Condoleezza Rice. So perhaps there is some cooling that is being done on -- in this issue, right? They say the Senate is the cooler of the -- the hot House, and you have the saucer that cools it down.

GUILFOYLE: Interesting that it's happened, I think, so quickly. I know I was on Brian Kilmeade's show today, and he was talking about this. Viewers seem to be very interested in it -- Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes. Greg made some great points. I'd just say that it's not a crime to be a jerk. There's a lot of guys that are jerks out there.

GUTFELD: You prove that, Jesse.

WATTERS: It doesn't mean you have to lock them up for sexual assault.

GUILFOYLE: Look at Juan's face.

WATTERS: That's right. Yes, Juan wants to call a lawyer.

So what's happening now, though, is that you're actually trivializing real sexual misconduct when a bad date is now splashed all over the Internet as something in the "#MeToo" movement. The "#MeToo" movement is starting to find the guardrails. You know, they're getting a little loose, and they're going around the corner and they're bumping up against some stuff.

And bad dates is not in the "#MeToo" movement. I think that's pretty clear. Half of the stuff was consensual. She could have left at any time. I said yesterday, bring the slap back. Bring the slap back. Girls, slap them in the face. There's nothing that's going to get a guy's attention like a nice brisk slap. And trust me, that's going to end things very quickly.

GUILFOYLE: Some people like that.

All right, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Well...

WATTERS: What, Kimberly?

GUILFOYLE: Say what? Juan.

WILLIAMS: Oh, I thought you were going to answer.

So my take on this is, of course, that the "#MeToo" movement really is about the power relationship and people who are abused in that power relationship. For example, a young woman who wants to be a movie star on Harvey Weinstein's couch.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: That's an abusive relationship. And of course, we're talking there about actual assault or rape in several cases. So we need to separate that out.

But it's important to understand that, in terms of corporate America, a lot of this is about the deep pockets of the big companies. And they're afraid of lawsuits, and so they act very aggressively when they hear these reports. And in the past, oftentimes they protected the men at the cost of the women. The women weren't heard or dismissed or treated like, "Oh, well, you know, this guy's a big moneymaker for us, and we're not going to pay attention to some little lady who was a complaint." I think those days are gone.

Which is why when people say, "You know what? This was revenge porn or the '#MeToo' movement's finding the guardrails," I've got to tell you, I don't think the "#MeToo" movement is anywhere near finding the guardrails. I think that it is roaring at the moment.

So you have some people -- and I think that these people did a good thing. I think, for example, Caitlin Flanagan in The Atlantic saying this was revenge porn, I think that made it very clear. She's angry at this guy. She's 23 years old. I would caution everybody to remember that. Very young person. I don't know what she thought was going to go on with this celebrity or she thought he was going to make her, you know, who is that, Meghan Markel, who's now getting married to the prince or whatever. Maybe she had some fantasy, some fairy tale in mind, but she clearly now has tried to damage this guy in a way that I think is not fair to him.

GUILFOYLE: Correct. Correct.

Ahead, a new dangerous social media fad spreading among teens. A story that all parents need to hear, next.

WILLIAMS: Oh, those crazy kids. Many of them now daring one another online to eat laundry detergent.

PERINO: Yuck.

WILLIAMS: And it's becoming a concerning viral trend. Now, please do not do this, young people.

GUILFOYLE: No, seriously.

WILLIAMS: Seriously. As Kimberly's saying, it's become known as the Tide Pod Challenge. Teens are posting videos of themselves chewing on the pods. And of course, I don't know why I have to tell you this, but the side effects can be fatal. Poison control warns the risks include choking, coma, seizures, and even death.

So Jesse, here's the numbers. Last year 10,500 people under 5 years old, children, and since 12, eight of them have died. We have about 220 teens, 22 percent of -- 25 percent say they intentionally ingested the pod, and several of them have died. And among seniors suffering from dementia, eight have died.

WATTERS: I blame Johnny Knoxville for this. What was that show they used to have on MTV?

GUTFELD: "Jackass"?

WATTERS: "Jackass." You said it. So -- and it starts with the Internet. And that became an online thing.

GUTFELD: You blame Johnny Knoxville!

WATTERS: This is the Johnny Knoxville of vacation of this type of behavior. This never really happened when I was growing up. We didn't do stuff like this. If we did something, it was to somebody else. We didn't do it to ourselves.

GUTFELD: The good old days. The good old days, when we...

WATTERS: We pranked other people. You don't do it to yourself.

But I blame the Internet because once you post it online, people judge you by how cool you are, how popular you are by how many clicks you have or how many likes you have, and this is what drives it.

WILLIAMS: Well, it's just ridiculous. So Dana, what about things -- I remember they were saying something called the cinnamon challenge, where you were supposed to eat a bunch of cinnamon.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Or the gallon challenge.

PERINO: In order to stop this, one of the best ways, it's not that "The Five" telling them not to do it will stop it. I think teen girls need to let it be known that they think this is super unattractive and a total turnoff.

WILLIAMS: If you're vomiting, it would be.

PERINO: And if they hear of any guys doing it, they will never date them ever.

GUILFOYLE: Terrific.

WATTERS: You guys have all the power. That's true.

GUILFOYLE: Who would ever do this? I don't understand this. I really don't. I mean, who does this?

WILLIAMS: So I'm reading about this. It said not only is there the cinnamon challenge, the gallon challenge. I guess is you drink a gallon of something, right, at the same time. But there's also an alcohol challenge where you, like, set your hands on fire.

PERINO: Stupid.

GUTFELD: I have an idea. "Send Greg Gutfeld money challenge."

OK, you can't add "challenge" to something and make it worthwhile.

By the way, make these things look less attractive. They look like candy.

WILLIAMS: Well, that's a good point.

GUTFELD: Delicious.

Anyway, OK.

WILLIAMS: That's a good point.

GUTFELD: Our society has become so nonthreatening that we actually have to go out and look for things to harm us.

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: If you had -- I hate to say this, but if you were -- if you had to fight a war, you were trying to help your family to make ends meet, you know, because you were poor, you wouldn't be doing this if you were poor. So you're sitting around. You have all this free time.

But it's also -- you know, we were talking about "Jackass." It is the consequence of evolution and natural selection that younger men participate in risk-taking activities in order to attract attention. So what you're saying about the girls, you're saying about "Jackass," it is. It's like this is why kids -- When we were young, it was kids walking on the edge of tall buildings. "Look what I can do." And they still do that. Or riding on the side of a subway car. These are things that young men do as a way to impress, to create status for the opposite sex.

WATTERS: Or among their peers.

GUTFELD: And among their peers. Exactly. So this has been around forever.

WILLIAMS: Right. So the question for Procter & Gamble is should they stop producing this? Go back to the bottles and the boxes for detergent?

PERINO: No.

GUTFELD: No.

WILLIAMS: All right. "The Five" says no.

Ahead, could your mirror image to be hanging on the wall of "The Louvre" or The Met? Well, we're going to try out a new app, and it's all the rage. You'll see it right here next.

PERINO: It's hard to master the art of taking a good selfie. But your image could already resemble a work of art on the walls of a museum somewhere. There's a free app that will help you find it. The Google Arts and Culture app has become a big hit online. It finds masterpieces that look like you.

So we thought we would try it out. I guess they're going to have me go first. I haven't seen these yet. This is a new thing. Let's see. So "Anuncio Publicitario (ph)." Oh.

GUTFELD: Very close.

PERINO: Oh, I see it. This is like the dog thing we did that one time.

All right. Jesse is -- it's a portrait of Dionisio Quinez (ph).

WATTERS: Why do I look so old?

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh. You're slipping.

PERINO: Very famous, by Ricardo Navarro Cueves (ph).

WATTERS: That's not me.

PERINO: Very, very nice. That's amazing.

WATTERS: I don't see it.

PERINO: Kimberly...

GUILFOYLE: Oh, boy.

PERINO: The portrait of I-Jun Ree Zartarni (ph). Sorry for the...

GUILFOYLE: That's better than mine.

PERINO: This is located in the Arma (ph) Museum in Indonesia, and it is a famous, very famous painting.

GUILFOYLE: Fabulous. I like it.

PERINO: OK. Juan. You are -- let's see.

GUILFOYLE: I'm like Kimberly Guilfoyle.

GUTFELD: Oh, jeez. They're not even trying.

WILLIAMS: Yes, I don't think.

GUTFELD: They're not even trying. This is such B.S.

PERINO: You want to announce yours?

GUTFELD: Yes, I did mine on my own...

GUILFOYLE: Is he angry?

WILLIAMS: Always.

GUTFELD: ... and this is what I came up with.

WATTERS: Always.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes. OK. Two things. A, this is -- I mean, people are so vain that they fall for this crap, that they're going to be "Oh, let me compare my face to classic art." There's all these celebrities doing it today. And it's just so sad that you're so lonely and needy that you're going to let Google use your face. That's all they're doing, is they're capturing your face. They're using information. And everybody went for it. Suckers.

PERINO: Do you remember the one that we did, though, that was like...

GUTFELD: Dogs?

PERINO: ... show you what kind of a dog you looked like?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: That was a good one.

GUTFELD: But you know what? The thing is, it's like -- Juan's black, so what do they do? They find Martin Luther King. Hey, that's easy.

WATTERS: Yes, racist.

PERINO: Actually, Google, I would take that back.

WILLIAMS: But I mean, what you were talking about is the big conspiracy theory online, which is that Google is just collecting all these images.

GUTFELD: Of course.

WILLIAMS: And they have facial recognition. But Google says it's not true.

GUTFELD: Stay away from -- why give more information to Google than they already have?

WILLIAMS: Because you're vain.

GUTFELD: Exactly, exactly. We're vain. They don't like us. Google thinks that they're superior to all humans.

WATTERS: So Google knows what we look like. There's Google images of you all over the place.

GUTFELD: That is true. But you send them other pictures.

PERINO: I'm just looking back here at the other one. "Portrait of a Boy." What?

WILLIAMS: It says there Jason Chaffetz looks like Martin Luther King.

GUILFOYLE: You didn't notice that?

WILLIAMS: I was like, what, what?

GUTFELD: They only have 10 pictures. They only have 10 pictures.

PERINO: Honestly, I can't remember the dog one. But that was a lot of fun.

GUILFOYLE: But how did we end up...

GUTFELD: Because it had dogs.

GUILFOYLE: How did we end up with...

PERINO: Because Jason Chaffetz did -- he put his face in.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, he was one of those...

PERINO: And this came up for him.

GUILFOYLE: That Greg was just...

PERINO: Talking about.

WILLIAMS: You know what the big difference was on yours was the style in the painting was a lady with, like, feathers. I've never seen you in that attire.

PERINO: Bird girl.

All right. "One More Thing" is up next.

WATTERS: All right. "One More Thing" in a moment, but first, if you missed part of today's program or want to catch up on previous shows, "The Five" is now on demand. The full show will be available in a few hours. You can watch it directly with your computer or on the FOX News app, on Roku, Apple or Fire TV, or at FOXNews.com or Go. Login with your TV provider, username and password and click on "The Five."

OK. I'm going to go first. So this kid stole the show at the Cavs- Warriors game last night. His name is Tiberius Jones. Here he is at halftime.

PERINO: Wow.

WATTERS: This is a 5-year-old kid right here. This is Greg Gutfeld's favorite song, actually.

GUTFELD: And that's my outfit.

WATTERS: Totally killed it in an Adidas track suit and was the real MVP of the game and actually made his start on "Ellen." And now he's -- now he's busting a move all across the NBA. And look at that. I couldn't even pretend to do that.

GUTFELD: Really, Jesse?

WATTERS: There it is right there.

GUTFELD: I thought you'd be a natural.

WATTERS: You've never seen me dance, Greg, have you? I'm from Philly. You don't know that about me.

All right, Greg, you're next.

GUTFELD: Time for...

GUILFOYLE: What?

GRAPHIC: Greg's Security News

GUTFELD: "Greg's Security News." All right. Before you take -- before you allow anybody to take a picture of you in front of your desk, you might want to look around first.

Take a look at this picture. This actually happened to me once. This is Jeffrey Wong. He is the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency's current operations officer. This picture was taken by the A.P. back in July.

If you look a little closer, you'll see a sticky note with the password for his computer. Anyway, we called the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency official, our Sean O'Rourke did, and they said that password was for an internal computer application and is no longer in use.

I don't want to make fun of this guy, because this happened to me, where FOX "Red Eye" did a thing on me and filmed in my office. And I had, like, my Social Security number. I had my password. You leave stuff all over your desk. Don't let people take pictures of your desk. Even if it's a friend who's going to Instagram, because you're going to screw yourself.

WATTERS: And that's strike two for the people in Hawaii.

GUTFELD: That was an early strike one.

WATTERS: All right. Dana.

PERINO: All right. So this will tell you a little bit about how social lives are going in the world. Most dog owners apparently said that they would rather hang out with their pets than people. A study shows that -- said that more than half of Americans said they flake out on social events to hang out with their pet. The study was done by Link AKC, creators of a smart collar for dogs that tracks the mental, physical and emotional health of dog ownership. And I think I'm a little guilty.

WATTERS: I think you are guilty as charged.

GUTFELD: Really?

WATTERS: Well, maybe hanging out with you.

PERINO: That was Saturday night.

WATTERS: Juan Williams.

WILLIAMS: Gallop's out with a new poll today. President Trump is officially the least popular first-year president in all of history.

But you know, today Trump tweeted out something that I thought, boy, that's real news, because he said his support among black Americans had doubled. As you can imagine, my eyeballs nearly fell out.

But you know what I found out?

GUILFOYLE: Did you catch him? (ph)

WILLIAMS: He's wrong. The fact is, his approval rating among blacks has been more than cut in half between January and December of last year, 2017, dropping nine points from 15 percent to 6 percent.

You know, Mr. President, it might help if you didn't go golfing on Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.

WATTERS: Wow. Partisan zinger on "One More Thing." Juan Williams.

GUTFELD: A fun segment turned ugly. We'll be right back with Kimberly.

WATTERS: All right, Kimberly. Rescue it.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. Well, whatever you need to be rescued, who do you call? Oh, yes, a fireman. Correct?

WATTERS: Nice.

GUILFOYLE: It's true. Good segue. OK. So this is a great story. You're going to love it. It's got video, too.

So the firefighter's name is Stroup (ph). And Dekalb, Georgia, is where this happened. And I love a good fire firefighter story, because I was rescued by a firefighter when I was little girl. And this happened here, too.

OK, so he was hailed as a hero after this dramatic video we're going to show you, shows him catching this child being thrown from a burning apartment earlier this month.

(SCREAMING)

WATTERS: Oh!

GUILFOYLE: Can you even imagine that?

WATTERS: Oh! Oh, my gosh.

GUILFOYLE: So the child was thrown from the fire by her frantic father into the heroic arms of Captain Scout Stroup of the Dekalb County Fire Department.

PERINO: Wow.

GUILFOYLE: In addition to that little girl, babies were also caught by other firefighters during the rescue, including one newborn. Thanks be to God. Love the heroes and love the firefighters.

WATTERS: Wow, now that is how you do a "One More Thing," Juan. Were you paying attention?

WILLIAMS: Yes, you know, I was...

GUILFOYLE: Thank you.

WATTERS: Best "One More Thing" of the week, I think.

WILLIAMS: It's a heroic effort, but I was struck by the fact that the firemen had the kid on the ladder. So I was thinking, why did you need to throw the kid?

GUILFOYLE: God!

WATTERS: Juan, ruining another great moment.

GUILFOYLE: Downer.

WATTERS: "Special Report" up next. Bret, please take Juan off.

GUILFOYLE: Rescuing kids from fires.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS: Thanks, Jesse.

