The politics of President Trump's immigration crackdown

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We are going to end chain migration. We are going to end the lottery system. And we are going to build the wall.

REP. LUIS GUTIERREZ, D-ILL.: Now I think it's our responsibility to protect those young men and women because it's really a fight not only for Dreamers today but for a real sense of fairness in the United States of America.

BRET BAIER, ANCHOR: Immigration now the key issue in the talks about funding the

government. This as temporary protection status is coming to an end for

number of countries, now announced today. El Salvador, almost 200,000

people expiring September of next year, Honduras, 57,000 expires July 5th,

2018, Haiti, 46,000, Nepal, Syria, there you see those are also 2018

expiration for temporary protection, essentially meaning that the

immigrants could come here and stay inside the U.S. DHS, Department of

Homeland Security saying the original conditions caused by the 2001

earthquakes in El Salvador no longer exist. So it's coming to an end and

it's sparking a lot of reaction.

Let's bring in our panel: Steve Hayes, editor in chief of The Weekly Standard; Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at The Federalist, and Charles Lane, opinion writer for The Washington Post.

Let's start, Steve, with this TPS, temporary protection status. The

administration saying, hey, listen it's over. El Salvador can take the

people back. For different lawmakers they're saying wait a second.

They've been here almost 20 years and they've established themselves and

their families.

STEVE HAYES, THE WEEKLY STANDARD: Milton Friedman said

"There's nothing so permanent as a temporary government program." This is

evidence that he's right.

This is a program that was put in as an emergency measure. It's been on

the books now for 18 years, as you suggested in the intro. The conditions

that caused it in the first place, these dual earthquakes, are no longer in

existence. And the justification for it I think has shifted quite

obviously, and its proponents are not even really pretending that the

justification has shifted.

Donald Trump ran for office saying he was going to change immigration laws

and change them in a pretty dramatic way to make them more restrictive.

That's what he's doing. Nobody should be surprised that he's trying to do

this. And I think the objections are pretty tough to justify at this

point.

BAIER: One of the Republicans, Mario Diaz-Balart, saying "I'm in strong

disagreement with the administration's decision. While living conditions

may have slightly improved, El Salvador now faces significant problems with

drug trafficking, gangs, and crime. Since 2001 these people have

established themselves in the United States, making countless contributions

to our societies and our local communities. It would be devastating to

send them home after they have created a humble living for themselves and

their families. I strongly urge the administration to reconsider this

decision." It doesn't look like that's going to happen.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, THE FEDERALIST: The United States is a wonderful

country and it is a much better place to live than a lot of places on

earth, but as Steve points out, it's a temporary program. It's like how we

talk about DACA. The d stands for "delayed action." Americans have been

told that these are programs that are temporary, that they're not

permanent, and then there's a large bait and switch where after decades

they say, well, now there's nothing we can do.

To me this points to the much larger problem of our immigration policy

which is not very coherent, which doesn't think through what the needs of

the country are and how they match with the citizens. And unfortunately we

are just not having a very good conversation about it. There really are

lots of conflicts here. There is the rule of law. There is with the

country needs. There are the needs of immigrants and there are the ways

that immigrants help countries and the way that they hurt, and nobody is

having a good conversation.

BAIER: Chuck?

CHARLES LANE, THE WASHINGTON POST: In a way I give the

president some credit for precipitating an issue that has been allowed to

sort of rollover somewhat mindlessly for many years and, as my colleagues

have said, outstripping the original purpose of this temporary grant of

status.

Having said that, I also don't think it's very realistic to talk about

returning so many people to El Salvador in effect over the next 18 months.

And the reason I say that is it could be a total of about 400,000 -- sorry,

200,000 temporary departure people, but they seem to have at least 100,000

children among them, many of whom are U.S. citizens. That's a big problem

in and of itself.

And I suspect a lot of them are going to attempt to stay here some other

way. They're going to try to get legal status. And a lot of them will

just stay illegally if they can't find legal means. So what I hope was

going to come out of it is that sort of like he tried to do with DACA, the

president has put Congress on notice. They've got 18 months to come up

with something permanent that makes sense for these folks, and I would say

to Representative Diaz-Balart, that's your job.

BAIER: Right, speaking of that, it is the central issue on this government

funding negotiation. Here is Mick Mulvaney on DACA.

MICK MULVANEY, DIRECTOR, OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET: There is a $1.6

billion in the request for it this year. That's the 2018 funding Bill we

have to take up before the end of January. There's about $18 billion to

finish the southern border security. The president is absolutely committed

to having that as part of a larger DACA agreement. So it's really two

piece, 1.6 billion for some money for some wall this year, and then a

larger agreement for the entire wall for the entire border security package

as part of DACA.

BAIER: Can Democrats, Steve, get to a place where they don't give

President Trump a win? They give him some security. They kind of punt the

issue down the road a little bit about the wall, and they somehow come up

with an agreement.

HAYES: Democrats are deeply divided on this. You have got the progressive

left that doesn't want to even have this conversation, and then you've got

more pragmatic Democrats that are willing to try to find some solution.

And it's a good guess as to who's going to win that debate.

I think the most likely outcome is that they give will be and how we define

wall. What does a wall mean? It's not going to be a permanent structure

that spans the 2,000 miles of the southern border. It will be a

combination of cyber defenses and fences and the existing wall, or the

existing border protections which covers some 654 miles of the 2,000

already, and that that will be the give. That's where --

BAIER: Is that good enough for the president's base after a campaign of

Mexico is going to pay for the wall, we are going to get the wall. There's

different pieces of a wall that are already up to look at. The president

reportedly is going to go look at them along the border. Is that good

enough?

HEMINGWAY: I don't know exactly, but what really needs to happen is

looking at our immigration policy dramatically differently. And we keep on

having these problems where every few years we need to have amnesty for

hundreds of thousands of people. We need to change at the outset, and

there's no reason why it can't be win-win for everybody, really, border

security and helping people who are here illegally.

BAIER: Quickly, it could be another pond January 19th to, whatever it is,

March, end of March, to come up with some deal on the spending.

LANE: That's true, although the clock is really ticking on DACA itself

which I think expires in March.

And as to your original question, is it good enough for the base? It can

be if the president finds a way to pitch it that way. He can already claim

illegal crossings in Mexico are way down in his presidency. He could

declare victory himself, but I think he is very fixated on that physical

wall.

HAYES: And Mexico is not paying for the wall.

BAIER: Or an invisible wall.

