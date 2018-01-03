Gorka: Media have obsessive hatred for President Trump

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," January 3, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right thanks, Tucker. Welcome to "Hannity." Breaking news tonight, the media is going nuclear; they're melting down on the way we've never seen before. Why? Because your president dared to stand up to the North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un who was threatening us, and we will explain how hating Trump is the media's drug, they are drug addicts, complete addicts. And we will show you the most insane, unhinged examples the latest liberal media freak out.

Plus, media giddy tonight over the back and forth between President Trump and Steve Bannon, and of course, that's who they are. They love them fighting. My exclusive take tonight, all that and more in our breaking news opening monologue.

We'll start tonight -- an important monologue on the mainstream media. Here is what I want to explain to you. Hating President Trump is their drug in the media. And by the way, to them it's more addictive than heroin and crack cocaine. Let me explain.

Because in the liberal media bubble, a Trump tweet literally sends them into orbit, Alka-Seltzer in water, they bubble and fizz every day. It's like a dopamine rush to their brains, the drug is that powerful, they can't duplicate it any other way. Let me tell you how it works. President Trump, he usually tweets to get around the media and their twisted, distorted fake news coverage. And rightly so goes directly to you, the American people, and a lot of times with humor, they can't recognize. The media then promptly proceeds, they rush to the airwaves and they try and outdo each other feigning more outrage than the other one. Here's the latest example. Watch; just watch how the media reacted to President Trump's recent tweets. You can't make this up.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

BRIAN STELTER, CNN: Sixteen tweets today to start the New Year, some of them deeply disturbing. These are the messages from a person who is not well, from a leader who is not fit for office.

JOHN AVLON, CNN: This is a language that would have been rejected from the script of Dr. Strangelove. We can't begin to normalize this. This is dangerous, this is childish, this is un-presidential. It's not befitting the leader in to the free world.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN: None of this is normal, none of this comfortable. None of this is frankly stable behavior.

JEFFREY TOOBIN, CNN: This is so far outside the principles and the norms of Presidential behavior that we are in an outer space realm here. This is what happens in authoritarian countries.

JOY BEHAR, CNN: Trump needs to be medicated and hospitalized at this point or he is going to just kill all of us.

JOHN HEILEMANN, MSNBC: He is not merely being cavalier with a threat about nuclear war. He's being cavalier in a way that it makes it seem demented and deranged.

ANAND GIRIDHARADAS, MSNBC: Perhaps never have we seen a man whose profound sexual and masculine insecurities are literally threatening to annihilate the planet.

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

HANNITY: Really? President Trump is demented. Let's see, because he was responding to a nuclear threat from North Korea? Not only are they all a bunch of sheep, you notice they all say pretty much the same thing. But they are drug addicts in this sense; they crave their next Trump tweet.

They need their fix and if, for some reason, there is not a tweet within 24 hours, there's not a comment, there's no fake outrage, well then they have to latch on to something that will satisfy their craving. They just race back to their gateway drug -- oh Trump, Russia, Trump, Russia. But with the Trump-Russia collusion story now falling flat, that's kind of like the equivalent of methadone, it's only a maintenance drug that barely separates them from like a padded room and some asylum somewhere. And for over a year you have been subjected to Russia, Russia, Russia, collusion, collusion, collusion. The only thing missing are facts, facts, facts. And the media desperately repeating those words daily, hoping that somehow, if they say it enough it's going to come true.

Here's the problem, it's not true. There is to date zero evidence President Trump colluded with Russia, none -- whatsoever. It doesn't exist. So the media now, they need a new conspiracy theory that they can pass off as news to get themselves, well, back on their drug, get hooked again. And it's actually in one sense it's sad, because these people really need help. They have no -- let's say, they don't want to adhere to truth anymore. That's a sad thing. If you think about it for a second. Does the media ever -- when you watch the news, do they ever talk about anything Donald Trump that he did is good, any good news, any good news with the economy?

Or they're just obsessed with tearing this president down because they never thought he'd win. Do they ever talk about the American people, solutions for healthcare, getting people out of poverty, off of food stamps, back to work? I never hear it.

If the media really cared about anything of real importance, then guess what, they would have to alter their constructive worship sites of Obama during his failed presidency. And by the way, in those years they would have seen the millions or more Americans in poverty and on food stamps, they would have stood up for you, but liking Obama was more important.

President Trump's tweets about North Korea, let's get into this. They are perfect examples. What did the president say that is so dangerous that you see them unleashed like they did in the last 24 hours? Let's see, he stood up to a two bit murdering dictator and he called the little rocket man and he said that the United States is not going to be intimidated by his little red button on his desk. And for the media, that kind of leadership, they don't like it. It's not good enough since what they are used to and what they personally support are the policies of appeasement.

So we have to ask, is there anything that President Trump could do to make the media ever happy in the situation with Kim Jong Un? By the way, a situation Bill Clinton put us in. Now the press probably wants President Trump -- maybe they would be happy if he got down on his knees and kissed Kim Jong Un's ring on his little hand. Then they would be calling for him to get the Nobel Prize. Or maybe the media would be happy if Trump gave billions of dollars in fuel subsidies to North Korea like Bill Clinton did. Or maybe Trump should suck up and grovel to Kim Jong Un just like Bill Clinton sucked up and groveled to Kim Jong-il, his father. Then Donald Trump could go on TV like Bill Clinton did and tell you the American people a massive lie like this.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

BILL CLINTON, FORMER UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: This is a good deal for the United States. North Korea will freeze and then dismantle its nuclear program. South Korea and our other allies will be better protected. The entire world will be safer as we slow the spread of nuclear weapons. South Korea with support from Japan and other nations will bear most of the cost with providing North Korea with fuel to make up for the nuclear energy it is losing. And they will pay for an alternative power system for North Korea that will allow them to produce electricity while making it much harder for them to produce nuclear weapons. The United States and international inspectors will carefully monitor North Korea to make sure it keeps its commitments. Only as it does so, will North Korea fully join the community of nations.

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

HANNITY: Could Bill Clinton have been more wrong? Or how about this one, maybe they would be ecstatic, really, really happy if President Trump sucked up to the Iranian Mullahs. Maybe if President Trump sent them another $150 billion like Obama did and begged on his hands and knees, "Pretty, pretty, pretty please, here's billions of dollars, just please stop saying you are going to wipe us off the face of the earth. Please stop saying you will destroy Israel. Please stop burning our flags. That's what they want in the press, that's pathetic. It's week and they are not doing a service to you, the American people.

I've said this many times. They are lazy and they are overpaid and they are a bunch of sycophants that all re-tweet each other in their little media bubble. The sky is literally falling down for these people all because Donald Trump cared to stand up and challenge a murdering dictator.

The media lives in this bubble. These people are stepping all over themselves. They want to all outdo each other. It's like a competition. Let's see who can be the most anti-Trump and if one liberal media personalities that President Trump is demented, and then another has to step in and say no, he's really, really demented, and he's really, really a big, big, big, big liar and it goes on from there.

See what I mean by drug addiction? It's like in part -- it's like initiation into their hate Trump club and to be a member you just have to hate everything. It's happening every single hour of every single day on every single news channel and in the mainstream media nonstop. That's all they do. That's their go to. And that is what now the media in this country has become and that's why I've been telling you since 2007 and 2008, journalism in America is dead, it's done. These so-called journalists, they don't care about truth anymore. Facts be damned, evidence be damned, because if they did care about truth, then they would actually start doing their job. If they would be investigating massive scandals that are staring them right in the face, they could win the Pulitzer Prizes they are dreaming about.

None of what we are about to tell you is important to the media, but it all should be. They are not doing their job. It's about the system of justice in America. It's now hanging in the balance, equal application under the law. The media ignores this, why? Because they need their Trump hate addiction fixed. An explosive report, The Hill's John Solomon revealing that written FBI documents show, agents working on the Clinton email investigation all believe laws were broken.

In addition, 17 witnesses interviewed after James Comey already drafted the exoneration statement of Hillary. The fix was in, it was rigged. It was exoneration before investigation. We have even more proof. Does the media even care about it, or are they spreading their Trump-Russia conspiracy theories? Is that more important after a year of no facts and a year of anonymous sources? How about Trump-hating and Clinton-loving FBI agent Peter Strzok and his FBI lawyer girlfriend Lisa Page, completely trashing President Trump on text messages.

They called him a lonesome human being, an idiot and Strzok and Paige also talked about an insurance policy in Andy's office, which we believe is the Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe incase Donald Trump won the election, and remember it was Strzok and Comey, they are the ones that chased the verbiage in the exoneration letter before the investigation was done. None of this is important to the media? It should be.

Special council of Robert Mueller, his merry team of Democratic generous donors, they don't donate to Republicans, 50 grand to Democrats, including Hillary and Barack Obama. And of course none of them gave to President Trump's campaign.

One of Mueller's lead investigator's Jeannie Rhee actually represented Clinton and the Clinton Foundation in 2015. You can't get a bigger conflict of interest, nothing from the media. We have Mueller's top prosecutor, the expert Andrew Wiseman, the professional he is. He led the extremely controversial obstruction of justice case against Arthur Andersen Accounting as part of the Enron scandal. He destroyed that company, cost tens of thousands of people their jobs and was overturned in the U.S. Supreme Court in 0590. That's a great guy to put on your team. He also sent four Merrill Lynch executives to jail. Their convictions were also overturned, that case by the fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Does the media not care about any of this? If it was a bunch of Republican donors giving donations to Trump, investigating Hillary Clinton, don't you think it would be the biggest story ever? Really?

Next, of course, you have the demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr, his wife Nellie. Bruce Ohr meets with members of Fusion GPS before and after the 2016 election and Nellie his wife, Nellie Ohr worked for the firm that Hillary Clinton and the DNC paid to produce the fake, phony propaganda Russian anti-Trump dossier. And then finally, the FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and his wife Jill get 700 grand from a long-time Clinton ally. Former Virginia Governor Terry McCullough, democrats, all that money given for a failed Virginia state senate run; that is an astronomical sum in a senate race in Virginia.

These are all individually massive stories. Not even mentioning Uranium One about let's see, bribery, extortion, money laundering, kickbacks and they knew it before CFIUS, before nine separate agencies approved of giving 20 percent of our Uranium, knowing that Vladimir Putin's thugs were in America trying to get a foothold into the uranium industry in our country?

We don't have enough, we need more. It's insane. Then you look at the money behind that. You have mountains of evidence here of wrongdoing. They media is not touching any of it. Why? Because the media is infatuated, they cannot control themselves anymore, and it's all about hating President Trump. It's kind of like a sickness, it doesn't have a cure, apparently never will. They can't see anything else. That is their singular focus. Even, by the way, they would prefer kissing the rings and backsides of dictators. The media is betraying you, the American people.

You would think the press -- you would think they would have some sort of ethical compass, something that would move them towards truth, but they are now so corrupted, morally bankrupt, they hate any and everybody that doesn't do it their way. The media tonight, they are hyperventilating again, foaming at the mouth -- the back and forth between President Trump, former White House adviser Steve Bannon -- President Trump responding to comments, Bannon apparently made it is soon to be released book by Michael Wolff.

Here's the thing, the media loves, loves Steve Bannon for the moment. They love when Republicans or conservatives are fighting and create a circular firing squad. In real life, they hate Bannon and they hate Trump, but right now they will be supportive of Steve Bannon if they think he's advancing their cause. They love these intramural fights. They love palace intrigue. They love to analyze who's up, who's down.

It's another example; the media's priorities are so screwed up. When do they ever talk about you? When do they ever about making your life better, your kids' lives better? Here's another thing that I've said before -- anyone who works in the White House, they are there to serve the country and the president. That's it -- and the American people. That should be the main goal; people asking me all day today, what do you think about this? I think this. I think the agenda of the American people is point one, two, three, four and a thousand and that should be the focus of everybody.

This isn't going to be a story in 48 hours. Instead of blowing this out of proportion like the media always does, maybe they should be focused on this. Look at this painting by John McNaughton, a guy that's out in Utah, great guy, great painter. I bought that original painting. See that guy sitting on the bench? He represents -- that's called, "The Forgotten Man" painting. It represents the forgotten men and women in this country, all those people in poverty, all those people and food stamps. All those people that don't have jobs, we should be focused on creating jobs, energy independence, securing our borders, fighting back against radical Islamists, rebuilding the military. That's where my focus is.

Joining us now, with Reaction, former Deputy Assistant to the President, Fox News contributor, and Sebastian Gorka; former Arkansas Governor, Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee. He will be the headline Dr. Gorka, Hannity says media is like drug addicts. And you know what? I do. Because they wake up every day and they've got to hate this President and they have ignored so much, what do you think is going on?

SEBASTIAN GORKA, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT: Sean, Happy New Year that was quite a monologue. I want to go one step further. In the commercial breaks between the CNN segments, I think they are handing around a crack pipe of Trump hatred. The analogy is perfect. They need that dopamine dump because none of it is logical, as you've said for the last 11 months they haven't been able to say one positive thing about this President's work whether it's the stock market, the jobs, the securing the border, the defeating ISIS. None of it matters to them. It's all obsessive psychologically obsessive hatred of a man who they don't understand, and all the people who voted for him. They don't understand what happened on November the eighth, and they still don't get it today. That's why the hatred continues to build but they just make themselves irrelevant Sean, and that's great for Fox and that's great for all patriots.

HANNITY: Governor, I have to imagine it's a little more personal for you when the media is sitting there attacking your own daughter and questioning whether or not she told the truth about making a pie and they want proof that she made a pie? I mean that's how idiotic and superfluous some of the media have now become.

MIKE HUCKABEE, FORMER ARKANSAS GOVERNOR, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: First of all, I can tell you she made the pie, because she made it for us at Christmas, so that I can confirm.

HANNITY: I'm glad I wasn't there because I was going on a diet. Go ahead.

HUCKABEE: Yes, you don't want this pie. But I have to disagree with both you and Dr. Gorka. Here's the reason. You said that the media are like drug addicts, and I think that's being very unkind to the drug addicts because I've known a lot of drug addicts, Sean. And a lot of them actually go into rehab and they get better. The press never gets better, they keep getting worse. They've become more obsessed with the destruction of Donald Trump than they are with the building up of America. This is a President who has had a remarkable year. Oh yes, he says some things and tweets that drives everybody off the ranch, but the truth is our economy is better, our security is better, we are trusted by nations that hated us before and didn't trust us. The Middle East is rapidly changing in a positive way. He's had the guts to stand up for the Iranian people against their autocratic totalitarian brutal terroristic government and they can't see any of that.

Drug addicts sometimes have good days. I just don't know that the media is capable of having a good day, Sean, they're just not able.

HANNITY: How did they ignore all of this truth about lawbreaking and corruption? How do they not tell any good story for the most part, Dr. Gorka, very, very little? How is it possible that they are so myopic that there's nobody in charge saying, "Guys, we are a little bit biased here and it's really obvious. This is now a crisis of confidence in what we do." I have to imagine there's somebody that wants to be a professional.

GORKA: I think the answer is very simple, Sean. I think you alluded to it in your monologue because it's no longer about the truth for these individuals. It's no longer about really performing a public service. Journalism used to be about informing the American people so they can make the right judgments, especially when it comes to an election. The media has become like the Obama White House. Narrative is everything -- remember that dedication to Hillary's Master's Thesis. She said, "The fight is everything."

It's not about the truth, it's not about America and if you love America like this President does, like his family does, then you are the problem. Remember, leadership has been reasserted whether it's with little Kim and North Korea, whether it's in NATO, whether it's in the Middle East, or whether it's in Jerusalem. American leadership has been reasserted by Donald J. Trump and they can't stand it because for them we are the problem, America is the problem.

HANNITY: What's your take, Governor, on what happened earlier today with Bannon and the president?

HUCKABEE: Well, it's disappointing in part because just a few days ago Steve Bannon was considered by the press to be unhinged. He's crazy, he's a wild man. Suddenly this guy Michael Wolff quotes him in a book saying terrible things about President Trump and now he's a hero. But I mean the only gig he's got of his future is perhaps being an occasional commentator at MSNBC, joining the other thumb suckers over there who just can't get enough of themselves.

But Sean, the bottom line is this -- there are two things you give to someone when you were hired in a political context. You give them loyalty and you give them confidentiality. Those are the two virtues that are more important than anything else you can bring. And if you see how many people have maybe been at the administration, they've come out; they've had integrity whether it's Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus, Sebastian Gorka -- there have been a number of people who came out -- and they didn't go out and trash the President or the other people they worked with at the White House.

Steve Bannon said all along that the entire Russia investigation was a farce. Those are his words, "A complete farce and there was no collusion."

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka, let me get your take on this.

HUCKABEE: Whose story changed? It wasn't Donald Trump's. It wasn't Donald Trump's.

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka, last word.

GORKA: Look, I will let Steve talk for himself. He's a big boy. But I know that Mike Wolff is a hack. His last book, 13 people complained about misquoting and having that quotes.

HANNITY: Do you suspect he was misquoted -- there was a twitter feed tonight quoting me saying something that I wanted to work for Trump. I've never said that. I haven't seen the book.

GORKA: I was told to meet with this man as part of his book project. I knew his reputation and I refused to meet with Wolff. The Guardian is the lowliest of the low radical left-wing newspaper. All I know is there is no Russian collusion because the president told me so. Gerald Dion Jr. are patriots. I couldn't care less what the Guardian or Mike Wolff says.

HANNITY: You doubt Bannon said it?

GORKA: I wasn't there and it doesn't sound like -- look if Steve wanted to attack somebody, he wouldn't do it in somebody else's book. He would do it himself, that's the kind of guy he is.

HANNITY: All right guys, thank you, I appreciate it. When we come back, President Trump continues to show his support for the protesters in Iran as this deadly crisis there deepens.

We will tell you what it means for your national security and Dan Bongino sounding off on the former FBI Director James Comey. We will tell you what he said today and more, straight ahead.

(VIDEOCLIP STARTS)

DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: Good people of Iran want change, and other than the vast military power of the United States, that Iran's people are what their leaders fear the most. Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the people will face a choice. Will they continue down the path of poverty, bloodshed and terror? Or will the Iranian people return to the nation's proud roots as a center of civilization, culture, and wealth, where their people can be happy and prosperous once again?

(VIDEOCLIP ENDS)

HANNITY: That was the president, that was back in September at the United Nations, predicting the unrest at that is now spreading in Iran tonight. Now, earlier today the President waited such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time. Here with reaction, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Fox News contributor John Bolton, and National Iranian Congress Senate Chairman, President of the Iranian Freedom Institute, Amir Fakhravar, is with us. Good to see you.

We don't have a time like I did on radio today to get into all of your background. You are a student pushing for freedom and liberty. You were in prison in Iran for nearly six years. Every bone in your body was broken. You were tortured. Tell everybody what happened.

AMIR FAKHRAVAR, NATIONAL IRANIAN CONGRESS SENATE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT OF THE IRANIAN FREEDOM INSTITUTE: First of all, thank you for having me here and this is a great opportunity to send a message to millions of young people in Iran who are chanting, "Death to the dictator."

HANNITY: "Death to Ayatollah."

FAKHRAVAR: Death to Khomeini, death to Ayatollah, and no (inaudible) chant. That means these are the right keys that the Americans and the International Community should have focus on them and should help them, because these are the people who can change their entire Middle East and entire world. If we can change the regime of Iran, then bring up the democratic and a free.

HANNITY: That would mean Radical Islamist Mullahs that chant, "Death to America, death to Israel" will not be married to nuclear weapons that they seek so desperately.

FAKHRAVAR: Exactly, and if you realize the first question you asked about me, I don't want to talk about myself, honestly. The people can go and Google my name and they can find out.

HANNITY: Well, I think it's important.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You were beaten.

FAKHRAVAR: Exactly.

HANNITY: Every bone in your body nearly was broken.

(CROSSTALK)

FAKHRAVAR: For more than five years and three months and eight months of solitary confinement and a lot of bones in my body have been broken. But right now my classmates, my friends they are in the streets, there chanting, they want a better.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Let me ask you, you have helped organize what is happening today.

You are in touch with them every day. How do you win a revolution without weapons when you have the revolutionary guard and the other military?

FAKHRAVAR: First of all, thank you for mentioning that. Regime is -- I want to just -- to say the exact quote. They are calling these protests as a spontaneous reaction to economic hardships. And this is coming from the regime. That is very interesting, because some media here, there are exactly echoing this message, no this is not correct. These kids in Iran, they plan for that. We plan for that, because this is a revolution.

HANNITY: Will this be successful? Let me go to Ambassador Bolton. Ambassador, you have been an advocate, I think we made such a big mistake and I'm sure Amir agrees with me, back in 2009. I don't know many revolutions that when with slingshots and baseball bats if people aren't armed, ambassador. My fear is we will wake up to a massacre of a lot of these young students, that is a fear that I believe is quite legitimate, sadly.

JOHN BOLTON, FORMER AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: I think that is right. And I think the United States has an obligation here, the President has been correct in his tweets about support for the opposition. But we have, in our past, called out oppositions into the streets in Hungary and Eastern Europe in the 1950s, in Iraq after the first Persian Gulf War. And then stood by while they were slaughtered.

HANNITY: What should we do?

BOLTON: I think we've got to go to the various aspects of the opposition, a very complex phenomenon that is going on, and see what we can do to help them. I think in the immediate near terms they need communications help inside Iran, because the government has been effective in shutting down, or slowing down the internet. I think they need finances so that they can communicate better inside Iran, and ultimately they may need assistance more than that. The opposition here in the United States, which is pretty fearsome says oh, my goodness, that would taint what's going on in Iran. Honestly, the people who know best what they need are the opposition figures inside Iran. If they are content to take American and other outside support I think we should provide it to them.

HANNITY: What would you like this president to do, and how is this going to be successful? Do you believe the military will turn?

FAKHRAVAR: My father was an air force army officer. I'm coming from a military family, the traditional military anyone. Revolutionary, the exterior faction. This is true different military force and traditional army. They have been with the people from day one.

HANNITY: You believe they are today?

FAKHRAVAR: They are today.

HANNITY: What about the revolutionary guard?

FAKHRAVAR: The revolutionary guard, a body revolutionary guards, right now they are telling -- the commanders we cannot just count on them. But John Bolton, I want to use this opportunity to say thank you Mr. Bolton because he was right all the time when it comes to Iran, he was on the right side of history. Thank you, ambassador. About what the United States can do, specifically President Trump. Right now, the people in Iran, they are hungry. They love President Trump. They will love him more if he can do something to make sure we will have internet coverage all over Iran, satellite internet.

HANNITY: Get the story out, get the videos out. Get the images out. How big is this? How many?

FAKHRAVAR: This is huge. We are talking about millions and millions of people. They need it. If they can an army of the world to make the world free from the small group of fanatic mullahs running power in Iran.

HANNITY: I've got to run, I wish you well in your quest for freedom. Ambassador always appreciate you in, thank you, sir. When we come back, the latest. We have the hill's bombshell report. FBI agents believe Hillary Clinton did in fact break the law. Dan Bongino, Austan Goolsbee and later on, Joy Behar lost it. You will love the video of the day, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Tonight we have more of the bombshell report from the Hills John Solomon about the FBI's probe into Hillary Clinton's private email server. Solomon's report stating that FBI agents in fact believed Hillary Clinton and her aides did break the law based on the "sheer volume of classified information that in fact pass on the Clinton server." Solomon also reported that 17 witnesses in the Clinton case, they were all interviewed after James Comey had begun writing his exoneration statement. Here with reaction, RNC spokesperson, Kayleigh Mcenany is with us and Fox News contributor Sara Carter. Sara, before I get to that I want to start with you. There was a meeting today with Paul Ryan, Rod Rosenstein and a deadline of midnight tonight, that would be two hours and 23 minutes from now as it relates to Chairman Nunez, who has been dogged and demanding documents be handed over by the Justice Department. Where are we with that?

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: We just found out that at this moment, Nunez did get off the phone with the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and he will be receiving those documents before midnight tonight.

HANNITY: Ok.

CARTER: Certainly good news.

HANNITY: He is getting everything, we assume is getting everything or he is told he is getting everything?

CARTER: He is been told he will be getting everything, including dates for the interviews that he is also requested with members of the FBI and DOJ.

HANNITY: A good friend of mine, Mike Myers, a guest of this program says you talk about uranium one, you talk about the dossier, you talk about the email server, you talk about how Comey and Strzok, the fix was in, it was all rigged on Hillary and in the email server. When did we get finality? When do we close -- when do these stories come to a conclusion or the Justice Department give us anything to indicate they are on the job?

CARTER: We got to know, Sean that the Justice Department is actually looking into this. And we don't know that yet. What we know is that the Justice Department has prosecutors interviewing people with regard to uranium one. Those of the FBI agents. And we've been told they are taking this seriously and that they are looking into this. We also need to know that they are serious enough to issue a report of findings. That is what the American people want. They want to know what did the DOJ --

HANNITY: Don't we know crimes were committed? Don't we know Hillary committed felonies? Is incontrovertible.

CARTER: It is incontrovertible. If you're looking at it on its face up and the recent report by John Solomon. People associated with Hillary Clinton, just look at what was in the report. They know now, congress knows now that the person who was working on her server not only lied to the FBI, the person that she had hired, but also deleted everything months before and you know, this is after they had subpoenaed those emails. So these are very serious charges. Lying to the FBI, isn't that what Mike Flynn so they dropped the ball on this.

HANNITY: You know, there was a fire, thank god nobody was hurt, nobody was at risk at the Chappaqua house Kayleigh today of the Clintons. And an old boss of mine writes me, very sarcastic and very funny. First they tried to delete them, then they used acid watch bleach pit. Then they broke up their blackberries so now they decided to burn the evidence in the Clinton Chappaqua house. He is kidding, for those of you that have no sense of humor. That hate the show. But in all honesty they've done everything to obstruct justice and all of the mishandling is a violation of law. All of it from the get-go. That is not obstruction, I don't know what is.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE SPOKESPERSON: Absolutely. You mentioned bleach bit. If you mentioned they had evidence of criminality and they had written that down and yet she gets the exoneration letter. I just want to point out, you said at the beginning of your show the image of the forgotten man. Maybe today he has his house under foreclosure. His car repossessed. He has lost his job. 70 hours of the garbage man he works, convicted of the same crime under the same statute that Hillary Clinton got away with. She is at her house in Chappaqua, the forgotten man and woman is subjected to an entirely different standard.

HANNITY: What should happen now that we know the fix was in and that Comey and Strzok and others rigged that?

MCENANY: The DOJ should seriously look into reopening this investigation.

HANNITY: Seriously, or they need to do that?

MCENANY: Absolutely, they need to do that. The American people deserve answers because in elite standards of justice is not justice at all.

HANNITY: And Sara, you said last night on the show that you thought uranium one would be, perhaps, one of the biggest stories of the year. Is it going to be everything? Do we get finality to the paid for, bought and paid for Russian dossier? To we get answers why, in fact, Mueller and others knew about bribery extortion, money laundering and kickbacks, but still allowed CFIUS to go forward? Nine separate agencies all having to approve the uranium one deal, then the money flowing back. Do we get back to the Clinton email server scandal that would have put people like us in jail?

CARTER: We have to. And we have to hold the DOJ accountable. The DOJ really needs to look at this. They need to take this seriously.

HANNITY: I don't have any more patients, Sara. My patience is running thin. Michael Myers is right.

CARTER: They do. And if they dropped the ball on this, they need to answer why they dropped the ball on this. I think it's up to us to hold their feet to the fire. I think that is the most important thing. We can't give up, we have to continue to investigate and we have to continue to report all the stories. When we stopped, they will stop. If we don't stop, they will have to continue.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both for being with us, great analysis tonight. When we come back, Dan Bongino has very choice words for the former FBI Director James Comey over a statement Comey put out today. He will join us, along with her friend Austan Goolsbee. And later tonight, our video of the day, Joy Behar, that is all I'm going to say, her jumping the shark again, we will show you.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Former FBI Director James Comey is taking yet another shot at the President and the people who have been critical of the overly politicized FBI investigation. Comey's tweeting quote, we are all -- we are the voices of all the leaders who know that independent department of justice and the FBI are essential to liberty. Our friend Dan Bongino he didn't like it very much, he tweeted back, and independence isn't what you want, what you are asking for his omnipotence. Your hubris was her downfall, and continues to blind you. Dan Bongino joins us now, former secret service agent along with our other good friend, former economic advisor. The only President in history that never reached 3 percent GDP growth in his presidency. Austan, how are you Sir? Happy New Year.

AUSTAN GOOLSBEE, PRESIDENT OBAMA'S FORMER CHIEF ECONOMIST AND ECONOMIC PROFESSOR AT CHICAGO'S BOOTH SCHOOLS OF BUSINESS: 15 million jobs.

HANNITY: OK. I won't go down that road, because I win. Let me start with you, let's just say for a minute that the FBI is investigating Donald Trump. And Donald Trump -- let's say he has friends in the FBI. And people that are saying things, texting things to boyfriend and girlfriend, I hate Trump, he is a loathsome human being, and that he and the FBI Director, they start writing and exoneration of Trump before they do the investigation. Why do I suspect my friend Austan Goolsbee would be up in arms foaming at the mouth, apoplectic in saying this is not how justice should be done in this country? That is a question. You're supposed to answer it.

GOOLSBEE: It is to me or to Dan?

HANNITY: I said Austin.

GOOLSBEE: I thought you were talking about Dan's tweet. We want an independent Justice Department. I understand that. I'm old enough to remember when Donald Trump tried to explain why he fired Comey. Comey had been to meet Hillary Clinton.

HANNITY: Giving and exoneration of Donald Trump, and he didn't do the investigation and he is writing it. You are telling me you don't think that is a break? Answer the question. Austin, this is really important.

GOOLSBEE: I know the law states we are not allowed to ask lifetime FBI secret service or other Justice Department people about their politics. You are not allowed to ask them about that.

HANNITY: The main interviews and investigation, he is writing an exoneration.

GOOLSBEE: It seems weird to me, I'm a lawyer and I don't know the details about it.

HANNITY: You need to read more and watch the show. I'm helping educate you every day. Dan Bongino.

GOOLSBEE: I watch the show.

HANNITY: Go ahead.

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET AGENT SERVICE: James Comey oversaw one of the most corrupt investigations of consequence in modern American history. Jim Comey should get off twitter tomorrow. James Comey has a god complex. James Comey seems to think that he is a single arbiter of what is true and moral and good in the country these days. If James Comey wanted to be a politician and up his clout score on social media, then James Comey should have run for office. But this charade, this embarrassing charade where he pretends that he was above it all, and by the way, he pretends that the FBI should be free of political influence, which it should, by the way, while he oversaw an investigation to the Clinton email scam, by the way, Sean.

HANNITY: If he is writing and exoneration -- --

GOOLSBEE: You have got to be kidding.

HANNITY: No we are telling the truth. You just have to keep up.

GOOLSBEE: He called for an independent Justice Department and FBI. And you guys have worked yourselves into the position that you think he is obstructing justice?

HANNITY: We are talking about deeds. Let me explain it to you in simple terms.

GOOLSBEE: Ok, that is what I need. That is what I need.

HANNITY: If you are writing and exoneration with a guy that openly finds this president loathsome, and his writing that to his FBI girlfriend at the time and the exoneration even takes out the legal standard that Hillary Clinton clearly broke. Mishandling of classified information, destroying classified information, those are both felonies. If you are doing that, you are obstructing the justice process, aren't you, Dan Bongino?

BONGINO: Austin, listen, I have a lot of respect for your economic background. I think you are wrong.

HANNITY: I have no respect for his economic background, go ahead.

BONGINO: He is wrong, but you are so off on this it's incredible. I spent a decade of my life actually working federal cases. Never in my life have I heard of a case where attorney-client privilege is extended to someone who's a lawyer who is a potential coconspirator in the case where evidence is given back to the subject's in the investigation before it is concluded and it exoneration letter is drafted before the investigation is even interviewed his prime suspect. Does this make any sense to you, and now you will wonder where we are laughing about James Comey and is independent FBI --

GOOLSBEE: If you worked in the federal government, it was and is against the law for anyone to ask about your politics when they are evaluating for career jobs at the Justice Department. This one agent had a political opinion against President Trump. They are not allowed to go ask the political affiliation and opinions of career people.

BONGINO: What about the exoneration letter? This is amazing, I made three points, and you addressed none of them. You addressed point number six, I only address three. What about the exoneration letter?

GOOLSBEE: Nothing to do with the points you are making.

HANNITY: Hang on, for the sake of our audience, answer point by point. .1, on the exoneration letter.

GOOLSBEE: The .1 was about the tweet. Should we have an independent FBI and Justice Department? Yes we should, and the law requires it, so attacking Comey for saying that --

HANNITY: That was two.

BONGINO: You are wrong, we don't have an independent federal bureau of investigation. They work for the executive office of the President. I don't know where you got that from. This exoneration letter, point number two by the way, what's your point on the evidence? Should we be giving evidence, see a murder weapon should use, should we give that back to the criminal before the investigation is even concluded, like they gave the computers back to the Clinton potential co-conspirator? One if you heard of doing something like that?

GOOLSBEE: As I have said, that does sound weird to me, I'm not going to act like an arbiter of the law. But let us reveal all of the facts rather than just cherry picking some of the facts.

BONGINO: How much more facts do you want?

GOOLSBEE: You work this into they are obstructing justice, that Comey is obstructing justice when Donald Trump fired him saying, if you remember, he was firing Comey because Comey had been too tough on Hillary Clinton.

HANNITY: All right. We got to go.

GOOLSBEE: And it was a lie.

HANNITY: Austan, the only President in history who never reached 3 percent GDP growth in a single year of the presidency, who was it?

GOOLSBEE: Did you say something about 70 million jobs? I couldn't hear that part.

HANNITY: When we come back, the video of the day, Joy Behar off the rails again. Wait till you see it.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Time for the absolute worst video of the day. You should probably know by now. Well, it's not rare for the hosts of ABC's the "view" to go completely off the rails. They debate important issue of the day. But Tuesday's edition of the talk show, got disturbing when Joy Behar compared President Trump to Iran's supreme leader. You can't make this up either, take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If they get themselves free from the chains that bind them from this regime, it would be a huge game changer.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think that is true in this country also. We didn't get away from him.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hold on.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Rise up against Trump, in the same way like Ayatollah mania somehow morally relative to President Trump, I think that is it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It is not like apples and apples.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's not equal.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are in a slope in this country throwing democracy out of the window every single day.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We have to defend the freedom of the press and civil rights here?

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So enlightening. If it wasn't so funny, it's dark and disturbing. Even coming from Joy or Joyless Behar, should we not be surprised here? Speaking of dark and disturbing, I listened to some of the messages that you left for me on the Hannity hot line. Yes, Hannity hotline is back and here is one of them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hello, Sean. I find your program to be repugnant. I think you are an awful human being. I think your opinion should be treated with respect and we should engage in a healthy dialogue. Go [bleep] yourself and have a good day.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Was that person drinking? Whatever you want to say. Anything you want. There it is on the screen. Call that number. Get it off your chest, whatever it is, 877-225-85-87. That is all the time we have left this evening. Let not your heart be troubled. The news always continues, why, because "The Ingraham Angle" is next.

