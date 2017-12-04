Gingrich: The swamp is more corrupt than we thought it was

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," December 4, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right. Thanks, Tucker. Welcome to "Hannity." We have major breaking news about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's witch-hunt against President Trump. This is an information overload our right here on this program.

We're going to lay out the case tonight about how the American justice system, your system is literally hanging by a thread. Our constitution hangs in the balance tonight, and we will explain all of this to you, but it's going to take the entire hour. Please stay with us.

Also tonight, an inside look at how Donald Trump shocked the political world and won the White House in historic fashion. The co-authors, they were there of the new book, "Let Trump Be Trump." Corey Lewandowski, David Bossie, they will give you that insider story right here.

Also Newt Gingrich, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Sarah Carter, Gregg Jarrett, Victoria Toensing, Dan Bongino, just to name a few. But first, the politics, the corruption, the malfeasance at play to unseat a duly elected president by you is far worse than anybody could have thought or could have ever even imagined. This is rotten to the core, it is creating now a clear and present danger to this country.

Tonight, explosive new information about Peter Strzok. He's the former top FBI counterintelligence official that was removed from the Russia investigation, why? For sending anti-Trump, pro-Hillary Clinton text messages. Fox News tonight has learned that Strzok's role in the Clinton email investigation is now under review. I will address that. And Strzok is directly tied to everything.

The Clinton email probe, the Trump so-called Russia investigation. We have an investigative reporter Sarah Carter is reporting that Strzok even interviewed Lieutenant General Michael Flynn and Hillary Clinton in both cases and Fox News has confirmed that the former FBI official changed the language, he did it, in James Comey's draft letter about Hillary Clinton from grossly negligent to "extreme carelessness."

Plus, the deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. He has been identified tonight as the key witness that Congress wants to interview in regards to the anti-Trump fake news dossier and propaganda. And media insanity. ABC News suspends reporter Brian Ross after he is caught red-handed spreading more fake news and outright lies about General Flynn and the president.

We also have very serious questions tonight about the rule of law. Equal justice under the law that you the American people deserve answers to. Is America, now, as my friend Mark Levin says becoming a post-constitutional Republic? Will cover all of this and much more. And tonight's breaking news opening monologue.

All right. This is one of those nights you got to stay tuned for the hour. There is so much new information to cover. It gets complicated, but it does all fit together, and I promise. Guess what, you won't get this anywhere else on TV.

We start with new explosive information in the developing scandal involving former top FBI official, his name is Peter Strzok. And according to reports from over the weekend, Strzok was removed from Mueller's investigation this summer after it was discovered that he was sending anti-Trump text messages to his girlfriend, a woman named Lisa Paige. She worked as a top FBI lawyer under Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Now since then, Fox News has learned that the office of Inspector General is now reviewing Peter Strzok's role in the Clinton email server investigation and from what we know, Strzok, who was an anti-Trump, Hillary Clinton- loving FBI official, was intimately involved in investigating Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

Now, just stop for a second. Now, think about James Comey. He was writing an exoneration before an investigation. And our own Catherine Herridge is reporting that Strzok was on the ground floor of that Clinton email server investigation. This is crucial. Now, that includes participating in the July 2, 2016 interview of the former secretary of state -- also remember, she was not under oath -- and Strzok was involved in recommending whether or not Hillary Clinton should be prosecuted. Remember, they hadn't fully investigated.

And Fox News has confirmed that the FBI official actually was the one that changed the language in James Comey's draft letter before the investigation was concluded about Hillary Clinton. The legal term "grossly negligent." He changed it to "extremely careless." And the FBI agent also helped draft James Comey, his now infamous exoneration statement that let Clinton off the hook. They never did the investigation. And Strzok lead the probe into classified Huma Abedin emails -- this guy is everywhere -- that were found on Anthony Weiner's computer. Now, House investigators are also telling Fox News tonight, they believe that it was Strzok that is tied to the FBI's handling of the anti-Trump fake news, phony Russian dossier and the FISA surveillance of a Trump campaign associate.

Now, what this all means is that the fix was in on the Clinton investigation. What we have now is just more evidence, incontrovertible evidence. And speaking of the fake news dossier, Catherine Herridge is also reporting tonight that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is the key witness that Congress now wants to interview about that dossier. But McCabe, he's not going to show up to testify on Thursday. He is thought to have been the FBI's key point person, or the handler of former British M6 agent Christopher Steele, the guy that created the phony dossier and paid Russians to lie to influence you in that election.

Now remember, according to reports, a political action committee tied to the Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, best friends with the Clintons -- remember, he gave a half a million dollars to Andrew McCabe's wife Jill, she was running for a Virginia State Senate seat. Now, Virginia's Democratic Party also gave Jill McCabe over $200,000, an obscene amount for any state Senate candidate.

Now, President Trump is reacting to this new information. He's tweeting out. "After years of Comey with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation and more running the FBI, it's reputation is in tatters. Worst in history. But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness."

The president is 100 percent right about James Comey and about Hillary Clinton, and about there being a double standard for Lieutenant General Michael Flynn. The president commented further on all of this.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I feel badly for General Flynn. I feel very badly. He has led a very strong life, and I feel very badly, John. I will say this, Hillary Clinton lied many times to the FBI. Nothing happened to her. Flynn lied and they destroyed his life. I think it's a shame. Hillary Clinton on the Fourth of July weekend went to the FBI, not under oath, it was the most incredible thing anyone has ever seen. She lied many times, nothing happened to her. Flynn lied and it's like they ruined his life. It's very unfair.

HANNITY: Now, I know, this is a ton of information to unpack here, so, let me break this down even further for you. Here's what all of this means. We have an anti-Trump pro-Hillary Clinton top FBI official that is directly involved in letting Hillary Clinton walk free before interviewing the key people in the investigation, including Hillary Clinton. They exonerated Clinton before ever concluding the investigation.

Then the same FBI official helped oversee Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into possible election interference and according to Sarah Carter's reporting, interviewed Lieutenant General Michael Flynn. This guy is abusively biased.

We have been saying for months that this is a political witch-hunt. This new information about Peter Strzok is a smoking gun. These types of tactics, they are only used in Banana Republics.

Now, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunez, he is now threatening to hold the FBI and the DOJ in contempt of Congress for stonewalling about why this guy Strzok was fired back in August. And what all of you need to know, the American people tonight, you need to know this. How deeply was this one guy, Peter Strzok involved in Mueller's investigation? Because other than Michael Flynn, who else did he interview? Why didn't he put Hillary under oath? And where else could Strzok have influenced and compromised this investigation with what we now know was a politically biased agenda?

Remember Lieutenant General Flynn, he was surveilled, he was unmasked. His name was leaked to the press. That is illegal, that is a crime. Nobody has been investigated or arrested. So, what they did to Flynn is illegal and we can -- we can't discount the other massive conflicts of interest, the other red flags coming from Special Counsel Mueller's team.

For example, key members of Mueller's team, look at the money on your screen, donated tens of thousands of dollars not to any Republicans, Democrats like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. How can anybody honestly say that those people are going to be fair and impartial after supporting liberal politicians with huge amounts of money, including President Trump's 2016 opponent. This stinks to high heaven.

And as the investigator Andrew Weissmann -- another questionable member and choice by Mueller's team. Our friend and colleague Gregg Jarrett did some digging into Weissmann's past. Here's what he found. Back during the Enron accounting scandal, Weissmann was a hard-charging prosecutor on the task force that brought a controversial obstruction of justice case against the accounting firm Arthur Andersen that eventually put that company out of business. It cost tens of thousands of people their jobs. And it was for nothing, because in 2005, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the obstruction of justice conviction in a unanimous nine-zero ruling. Next to impossible.

And it's not the only example of Weissmann's aggressive tactics resulting in a case being overturned. The convictions of a business transaction between Enron and Merrill Lynch, it sent people to jail. It was also reversed by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Critics have also accused Weissmann of intimidating witnesses, creating crimes that do not even exist, and in one case in particular, withholding exculpatory evidence would have helped the defendant. And just like Mueller, Weissmann is also tied to the corrupt Uranium One deal and the ensuing cover-up. Now, Weissmann ran the DOJ's fraud section during the Russian bribery scheme and Gregg Jarrett actually noticed it was his name and his signature on the bottom of the plea agreement signed by the Russian businessman involved in that case. And we can't forget that Mueller is also, what, best friends, BFF, with James Comey. A huge massive conflict of interest and potentially even a violation of law.

All of this is inexcusable in any country that cares about the rule of law. You should not be allowed to tolerate this in any way shape, matter or form. And we should be asking ourselves a simple question: Why in God's name would Robert Mueller put this abusively biased team together of unethical political crusaders who have an agenda that we can now prove? Why are they involved in this investigation? It's been one giant pattern of bias and abuse of power.

And we have a tremendous amount of respect on this program for those of you that watch for law enforcement. We have a tremendous respect for the intelligence community who put their lives on the line for us every day. But because of politics, what, our Justice Department has people in it like Peter Strzok that are abusively, politically biased? What is the result?

We now have a two-tiered justice system that I have been warning about. It is now creating a clear and present danger to this Republic. If we weaponized the tools of surveillance, the powerful tools, and if we have two sets of standards for justice, and people in power think they know what's in the best interest of you, the American people, and will undermine a duly elected president and try and get him thrown out of office since the day he is elected, we will have then lost this country.

And tonight, there's another major angle to the story that we cannot ignore discount. As the Washington Examiner's Byron York points out in a new article, the investigation into Michael Flynn was not about Russian collusion or conspiracy between the Trump campaign in Russia, Russia, Russia. Rather, it hinges on what is known as the Logan act.

Let me explain what this is. According to York and law, The Logan Act is a 218-year-old law in this country. A law that prohibits private citizens from acting on behalf of the United States in disputes with foreign governments. Guess what? In 218 years, nobody has ever been prosecuted under this law, and many legal experts call it archaic and simply irrelevant. And some even go as far as to say that it's unconstitutional.

But this is what played, that law played the central role in the Obama administration's investigation into Flynn. Never mind the surveillance, unmasking and illegal leaks of intelligence. It's reportedly why the FBI agents went to the White House to interview Flynn back in January 24th about discussions that he had during the transition period with his counterpart, the Russian ambassador, about sanctions the Obama administration had placed on Russia. And the U.N. resolution on Israel. Big deal, that would have been his job. This is the interview where Flynn called "lied" to the FBI which led to his guilty plea. Again, nothing to do with Russia.

But let's take a step back for a minute. Now, during this transition period, Obama State Department said they didn't have any problems with the Trump transition team reaching out to foreign officials. They said it. Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This building doesn't say anything necessarily, you know, inappropriate about contact between members of the incoming administration and foreign officials, no matter what country they're from. Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, no. and again, this has been ongoing. I mean, we stand ready if they want to work through the State Department to contact some of these individuals. But we have no comment, you know, no comment or no problem with them doing such on their own.

HANNITY: For all of this to be based on whether General Flynn, oh, 35 year servant of his country, that he violated a 218-year-old law which no one has ever been prosecuted under, is stunning. And that's not all. Former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy is also saying this is now an obstruction of justice investigation and the ultimate goal is to impeach President Trump. Where did you hear that before?

And finally tonight, as we often say on the show, we are not the destroyed Trump media. And if you are watching at home, have no doubts about fake news not being a clear, present danger to the Trump administration. They are the willing accomplices in all of this. And we have an example that should make you a believer. It's scary, it's real, and it proves what we have been saying on this program since '08. Journalism in America is dead.

And on Friday morning, as news was breaking about General Flynn pleading guilty about lying to the FBI, ABC News chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross reported that Flynn was prepared to testify that it was candidate Trump that directed him to make contact with the Russians. Here's a report.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS: It certainly would seem to suggest that Michael Flynn had a fair amount of information to offer the Special Counsel in return.

BRIAN ROSS, ABC NEWS: That's right, George. He has promised full cooperation to the Mueller team. He's prepared to testify, we are told by a confident, against President Trump, against members of the Trump family and others in the White House. He's prepared to testify that President Trump as a candidate, Donald Trump, ordered him and directed him to make contact with the Russians, which contradicts all that Donald Trump has said at this point.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Hours later, Ross had to, quote, "change his tune " and quote, "corrected his reporting." And here's what he said on "Nightly News."

ROSS: David, a clarification tonight on something one of Flynn's confidants told us and we reported earlier today. He said the President has asked Flynn to contact Russia during the campaign. He's now clarifying that saying, according to Flynn, candidate Trump asked him during the campaign to find ways to repair relations with Russia and other hot spots. And then after the election the president-elect told them to contact Russia on issues including working together to fight ISIS.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Hello, big difference between candidate Trump and President-elect Trump asking Flynn to contact his soon-to-be counterparts. And according to The Washington Post on Twitter, Brian Ross initially issued a tweet promoting his fake news report about, quote, well candidate Trump, which was re-tweeted 25,000 times before it was ultimately deleted.

Now, this erroneous reporting, or let's call it what it is, lie, was being spread over and over again by numerous news outlets all day on Friday before Brian Ross had to walk back the story. And on Saturday, ABC News announced it is suspending Ross for four weeks without pay. By the way, a little too little, a little too late.

Unfortunately for ABC, this isn't the first time Brian Ross has been accused of peddling fake news. I have a whole history of it. Like for example in 2012 when Ross falsely suggested the Colorado mass shooter James Holmes, he could be tied to the Tea Party. That turned out to be wrong, too.

Here with reaction, investigative reporter Sara Carter, former DOJ official Victoria Toensing, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett. Sara, this is your blockbuster, the FBI supervisor, he is the same one that interviewed Hillary. Tell everybody everything this guy was involved in, and he's anti-Trump and he's pro-Clinton.

SARA CARTER, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER: Well, I think, Sean, that what concerns most intelligence officials and FBI officials that I've spoken to about Peter Strzok is that he was so overt about his politics. And remember, this is a complaint I reported on your show months ago. April, June. You know, July, where I was talking about how FBI officials, the guys working on the ground, working on these cases were stunned that some of their higher ups seemed very partisan to Hillary Clinton and they were going after Trump and Trump campaign officials.

And Michael Flynn was one of them. And you brought something up that is very important when you talked about the unmasking. Remember there were reports all through December and then after Susan Rice denied that she unmarked and later admitted that she unmasked. And people started to tell stories like, well, we were concerned about the way other nations were going to feel so we needed to hear what they were saying about the election of President Trump.

They came up with all kinds of stories. What we see now based on this evidence, based on the fact that we know now Peter Strzok interviewed Flynn, that he was involved in the Hillary Clinton email server investigation, one of the central, key players.

HANNITY: They exonerated.

CARTER: That is right.

HANNITY: Nobody gets exonerated before an investigation is complete. Now he's trashing Trump and then he's going after Flynn. Let me go from the legal side. Let me asked Gregg Jarrett. As you pointed out, how many other members of Robert Mueller Special Counsel harbor blatant pro-Clinton, anti-Trump bias and yet you have another, and you're writing.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: And corrupt purposes, yes. And look, Mueller stacked his entire staff, almost his entire staff with Democratic donors, as you point out. They were not reviewed or vetted.

HANNITY: Any Republican donors?

JARRETT: Not that we are aware of. But what's curious is, given the makeup, the composition of his staff, how many others have sent out these virulently anti-Trump email messages? Rod Rosenstein, the Intel Committee, as well as the Inspector General, need to look into the email messages of every other member of Mueller staff.

And begin with Andrew Weissmann, why? Because Weissmann has very close ties with a lawyer he hired at the Department of Justice who sent out anti- Trump tweets and re-tweets and who was there at an anti-Trump protest. Her name is Wei Chan. Did Weissmann send such emails to Wei Chan? That needs to be looked into.

HANNITY: Let me ask about this obvious agenda driven team. Victoria, how could any of this hold up in exoneration before an investigation? Anti- Trump, pro-Hillary. And he's involved in all of it. Tell me how any judge would say this is admissible in any way.

VICTORIA TOENSING, ATTORNEY REPRESENTING FBI INFORMANT: Well, I don't know if you get the right judge. Of course, it's not going to be. But let me just add something else to the Andrew Weissmann scenario. And that is, remember I told you about the fraud section lawyers who threatened to prosecute my client, Mr. Campbell if he didn't withdraw his civil case?

HANNITY: Yes.

TOENSING: Guess who they reported to? Andrew Weissmann.

HANNITY: Well, I'd like to know, I'm hearing rumors all over the place, Sara Carter. There were other anti-Trump texts, emails out there and we know about them.

CARTER: I think you are hearing correctly, Sean. And I think a lot more is going to come out. In fact I know a lot more is going to come out based on the sources I've spoken to. The Inspector General 's report and investigation is ongoing. There were parts of that report expected to come out before the end of December. And the rest of it is expected to come out after the first of the year. I think we are going to be stunned at what they uncover.

HANNITY: I want to ask this. Isn't it obstruction of justice? I'll start with Victoria first. Isn't it obstruction of justice that Comey is exonerating and using this guy to exonerate Hillary before they even investigated? And this guy changes the language. That sounds to me just like Hillary destroying emails and BleachBit and busting up blackberries. That all sounds like obstruction of justice to me.

TOENSING: Well, I don't know but it's obstruction of justice, but it is a corrupt FBI that did this. In the hierarchy, there are so many good FBI agents below. And I'm sure they are as shocked as we are about the conduct that is going on. But don't make too much over this change of his wording. I mean, I scratch my head when Comey said it was extremely careless. Well, if I were a judge --

(CROSSTALK)

TOENSING: Yes. Well, if I were giving a jury instruction, I would say to them, gross negligence is like careless, you know, grossly careless, or extremely careless. They are synonymous.

HANNITY: No difference.

JARRETT: In fact there's a standard jury instruction that says, they are anonymous.

HANNITY: Wow!

JARRETT: But what happens here is it looks like Peter Strzok was trying to conjure some way to clear Hillary Clinton, so he changed the language because extremely careless isn't actually in the statute, which makes it a crime, even though obviously initially Comey knew she had committed a crime. So, here you've got a guy for corrupt purposes it appears cleared Hillary Clinton and sign the papers launching the investigation against Donald Trump because he hates Donald Trump and loves Hillary Clinton.

HANNITY: This is all going to collapse. That is my prediction tonight. Thank you all for being with us.

All right. We have so much more to get to. Newt Gingrich has a reaction to all of this.

And wait until you hear, by the way, Rush Limbaugh, what he is saying about Mueller's investigation, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Here with reaction on this important news day is the author of the best-selling book called "Vengeance." Former Speaker of the House, FOX News contributor Newt Gingrich.

You have a Trump-hating, Hillary-loving guy exonerating Hillary before the investigation, and you see what happens with General Flynn. And all of Mueller's team of misfit toys, if you will, in this Christmas season, with corruption and a lack of ethics. I really believe this is a danger to this country and equal justice under the law. Nobody in the media talks about it, sir.

NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, let me say two things. One, I don't think I fully appreciated until this evening how really important it was for Donald Trump to win. If Hillary Clinton had won, none of this would have surfaced. They would have just kept covering up all the corruption. And they would have just kept taking care of themselves. So the very fact that you had this disrupting figured in the White House, all of us are learning some pretty horrifying things about how sick system is. How sick the entire processes in ways I would have thought were impossible.

And I have the greatest respect for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and it is astonishing to me that you could have people at the top who are this corrupt, this profoundly dishonest. The second thing that struck me, listening actually to your opening monologue. If you take what General Flynn is accused of and then you take virtually anything Hillary has done. I mean, 33,000 deletions of email without any kind of approval. You know, having a totally inappropriate server that was totally outside the State Department rules. I mean, it just goes on the list. Anyone of her things was certainly have at least matched what they are accusing General Flynn off.

HANNITY: How can it be possible, you don't finish an investigation and you are writing in exoneration, and this Trump-hater, pro-Hillary guy is in the heart of all of this, something is radically wrong if you believe in equal justice under the law?

GINGRICH: You know, my granddaughter Maggie just got me to read a fascinating book about murders in Osage County, Oklahoma in the 1920s. Part of what comes through that book is everybody locally was corrupt. The sheriff was corrupt, the judges were corrupt. Nobody could get any kind of decency, and that actually is the case that J. Edgar Hoover use to begin building a modern FBI in the sense of an honest integrity-filled serious investigative agency. It's a fascinating book. But what struck me was, we now have the corruption that that book describes at the very center of our national capital. Take a look Comey. Comey decides to interview Hillary Clinton not under oath. No matter what she said for I think four hours, none of it counts towards what happened to General Flynn.

HANNITY: The exoneration letter was never written.

GINGRICH: It was never under oath.

HANNITY: You have a best-selling book that is ripped from the headlines, your book, Vengeance in which I'm almost done with. And it's a great book, you are a great writer. And I'm thinking you can't even make this up when you think this is the United States of America. Our mutual friend Mark Levine calls this a post-constitutional republic. This is now becoming a banana republic if this stays. My question, where do we go from here knowing what we now know?

GINGRICH: What I would say is I haven't given up on America. I don't Donald Trump is given up.

HANNITY: I'm saying this is scary.

GINGRICH: Most of our viewers haven't. So what we now know is the swamp is sicker, more corrupt, and more dishonest than we thought it was. So we just have to dig deeper, throw the rascals out. We have to recognize the election of 2018 is going to be truly historic, because it's going to be between a radical left that is stunningly corrupt and the rest of us. And we have to understand that this is a real fight for whether or not America is going to remain in republic that is ruled by law, or whether it's going to degenerate into being purely corrupt system of power where if you were on the right team, you can rip everybody off and be protected and if you were on the wrong team you can be innocent and still go to jail. I think that is how serious and how profound this is right now. It's one of the great historic moment in American history.

HANNITY: Is a chilling one too. I will fight until my dying breath, as you will. I'm not giving up, but I'm very deeply concerned tonight. Mr. Speaker, thank you, I appreciate it. When we come back, we will show you how one of the most liberal shows on television completely embarrassed themselves over ABC's fake news reporting on General Flynn. Also, Rush Limbaugh sounding the alarm on this Mueller investigation as well, we will explain straight ahead.

HANNITY: Friday's episode of The View, Joy Behar is absolutely giddy to spread Brian Ross's fake news report. But today, a little less excited, take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY BEHAR, "THE VIEW" CO-HOST: Breaking news, ABC news Brian Ross is reporting Michael Flynn promised full cooperation to the Mueller team and is prepared to testify that as a candidate Donald Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians, yes!

(CHEERS)

(APPLAUSE)

He goes to jail, he goes to jail, and he goes to jail! Lock him up!

So on Friday show, apparently I was guilty of premature evaluation. People are claiming this is fake news, but to me it's a mistake. He didn't deliver it put out false piece of information. He made an error.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Fake news. Joining is now former secret service agent, serve as a review contributing Editor Dan Bongino host of you know her, Justice Judge Jeanine Pirro. Where to even begin you?

JEANINE PIRRO, "JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE" HOST: You know when someone is cheering but the fact that he is going to jail, he is going to jail and they're talking about the President of the United States, the first thing I say to myself is that person is un-American. And the truth is, every day Sean, I say to myself that the instincts of the American people are supported when we see all of this stuff coming out about the deep state, the fact that there is this effort on the part of the left socialist agenda and the FBI, and let me say something. I worked for them for 30 years when I was a D.A. there are a good decent people in the FBI. Most of them. But the management in the dirt started really bad with Jim Comey. Jim Comey changed the whole color.

HANNITY: You once told me he is an honorable guy and I said no way.

PIRRO: You are right. Let me tell you, he ran his office very well. Then he turned into a political whore and he change the nature of the FBI. Shame on him. At the end of the day everyone working for McCabe to this guy struck, they are an embarrassment to the agency.

HANNITY: Exoneration before investigation. Think of really how bad this is in this dual justice system. This is not a game anymore. This is now, they are playing with constitutional fire. It is so deeply corrupt and embedded. And you are right, it's not rank-and-file. It's the people at the top with an agenda that think they are smarter than the American people.

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT: Sean, don't the American people find it a little disturbing that Andrew McCabe, the number two at the FBI, Jim Comey in this guy Peter Struck would be thrown off a jury if they were appointed to this case. They would be thrown out of the jury pool like that and yet these other three people responsible for this banana republic justice?

HANNITY: Weissmann. Justice Weissmann. How do you get defeated 9 zip in a divided Supreme Court?

BONGINO: Even the travel ban. Think about what we have here. We have a former Director who admitted to leaking information to start the special counsel in Jim Comey. We have a number two whose wife is a big time connected to Terry McAuliffe, a Clinton consiglieri.

HANNITY: Mueller is the center of this. He appointed all his buddies. Comey, Rosenstein, McCabe, Weissmann. They are best buddies.

PIRRO: You know what the problem is here is everything they accused Donald Trump of is coming back to them. It's almost like you point the finger at someone and three fingers are pointed back at you. And the reason they are going so strong against Donald Trump is because they've got to cover their own backs.

HANNITY: How do we stop this?

PIRRO: How we stop this is we've got to get congress to make sure they exercise their oversight. The FBI is not --

HANNITY: With all due respect, hell will freeze over Republicans. I'm glad they passed the bill in the senate, they are in the committee, and they are in conference. It's not happening with these Republicans.

PIRRO: The American people were smart enough to put Donald Trump into office. They understand what is going on. They see that the FBI at the top is dirty. Hillary Clinton is dirty. When the FBI writes an exoneration before the investigation is over, that is wrong, and don't you come out and tell me that everybody does it, nobody does that. You do an investigation and then you make a decision.

BONGINO: You know Sean, he is got to fire Mueller. He is got to shut this down. I say to the American people right now is a former federal agent, you get work. You are being played for fools. If any more of this comes out, he is got to shut that down, they have to clean house at the top of the FBI. There is no other way.

HANNITY: Who's going to fire him?

PIRRO: He can't fire him. That is the problem. You've got to have Sessions has got to exercise some control and appoint special counsel himself. Rod Rosenstein is running everything from the Department of Justice.

HANNITY: By the way, this is a good question, where is the Attorney General of this country? Where is he?

PIRRO: Thank you very much. Thank you. That is the problem. Rosenstein -- Sessions has backed off, because Rosenstein has told him that he is got to.

BONGINO: He is got to get rid of the special counsel.

HANNITY: One at a time.

PIRRO: The special counsel to go after that.

BONGINO: Is Rod Rosenstein living in like a Truman show bubble right now with Jim Carrey? Is he missing all these new stories? This is clearly at this point --

PIRRO: Rosenstein as part of the story. He is the one that oversaw the Moscow corruption to access our uranium. He is part of the swamp.

HANNITY: Judge Mueller, they sought in 2009.

BONGINO: The Justice Department is not an independent agency, they work on the executive branch. He is got to put pressure. He has got to do something.

HANNITY: I got to run. By the way can a President be held for obstruction?

PIRRO: Absolutely not. It's ridiculous.

HANNITY: Gt to run. When we come back, Russia has a great theory on the Mueller investigation. You will hear that coming up later as we also check in with David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski. Inside view, what really happened behind the scenes in the Trump campaign?

RUSH LIMBAUGH, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: The Russian collusion angle, there isn't any collusion, there isn't any evidence, and yet this investigation is ongoing, and it turns out that the investigation is attempting to criminalize a Presidential transition. What is happening here, in my humble opinion, and I'm not alone in this, and I'm not saying this for the first time, I think there is and has been ever since Trump was elected, a silent coup to get him out of office ultimately and before that is realized, that they want totally discredit Trump. They cannot stand that an outsider has come in and become the most powerful man in the free world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I agree. That was Rush with a powerful statement earlier today saying that the Mueller investigation is nothing but a silent coup to get rid of Trump. Here with reaction, Brand new book on amazon.com, hannity.com bookstores everywhere. Trump become the inside story of the rise to his presidency. Tomorrow former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowsky. Former deputy campaign manager David Bossie. It really feels, when you are going to exonerate Hillary and praise Hillary before you investigate Hillary and then all these people assigned to basically all these anti-Trump people investigating Mueller. This stinks to high heaven. Almost as challenging as the campaign, if not more.

COREY LEWANDOSKI, "LET TRUMP BE TRUMP" CO-AUTHOR: Sean this is worse. This is the American government using taxpayer resources to go after a duly elected President. What I'm greatly concerned about is we are just finding out about this FBI agent who is an anti-Trump person, pro-Hillary person who never put her under oath, who never asked her to swear to a federal elected official. She got a pass on this. That is the shameful thing here and what they're doing is using the resources of the government to go after a President when there is nothing there.

DAVID BOSSIE, "LET TRUMP BE TRUMP" CO-AUTHOR: A different set of rules for Hillary Clinton and Mike Flynn. It is a despicable thing, and I hope that we get to the bottom of it and it doesn't happen again.

HANNITY: It needs to be gotten to the bottom of now.

BOSSIE: Absolutely.

HANNITY: I knew you both during the campaign. I know you both well during the campaign. It's an amazing task, I think Russia also is on another point. This wasn't supposed to happen in the media world. If you watch election night, I sometimes will play it, it was like a depressed national media in one night, all of them. And since then they have been at war. You guys were part of probably one of the most historic campaigns in history. You talk about it in your book.

LEWANDOSKI: Sean, with the book is about is the rise of Donald Trump and what he saw and what he tapped into in the mainstream media other than you and a few people here at Fox, never gave him the credit he deserves. They said he would never run, whatever file the paperwork. He pulled out of the race. He won at every single step, and even on election night they still don't respect them. Remember election night. They said Donald Trump will not make concession speech tonight and he won. Then Hillary didn't make the concession speech. They said she is tired. She started from doing what? She didn't go to Wisconsin.

HANNITY: I'm still at this every night.

BOSSIE: Hillary Clinton is saying Donald Trump wouldn't accept the results of the election and now a year later she hasn't accepted the results.

HANNITY: There is funny stuff. The diet on the plane, Kentucky fried chicken. Big macs, filet of fish. I know this is a fact. All my favorite foods also, like all of us. He is a blue-collar guy. He has never changed from that and the fact that we are eating McDonald's on the plane, maybe if we are really lucky, a chick fillet every now and then.

LEWANDOSKI: Really lucky.

HANNITY: Can we change up a little bit?

BOSSIE: He pushed himself and the team to the limit.

HANNITY: He got yelled at. You got screamed at because you fell asleep on the plane. One time in 18 months and will get somebody else. He is such a driver. He is a 71-year-old who worked 19 hours a day seven days a week and you don't hear the story. Remember Hillary took a week off before the debate. Donald Trump's campaign didn't take off the day.

What about Access Hollywood. That was a moment. Tell that story.

BOSSIE: In the book, we talk about these important moments in the campaign. The Billy Bush weekend, it was an important moment, but it showed the sand, the gravel at this President has, because he said -- this was locker room talk, he made his statement and he moved on. And he delivered 48 hours later a devastating performance.

HANNITY: People were saying they didn't even think you would show up. Remember that?

BOSSIE: Hillary people were putting out he would not even show up? Not only did he come to the debate.

HANNITY: I say he won the presidency that night.

BOSSIE: I believe he did.

LEWANDOSKI: I agree with you. The Republican Party was so ready to walk away from them and he destroyed her so badly during that debate, and don't forget, that was the debate withers for woman sat there, the accusers of Bill Clinton and nobody other than Donald Trump had the tenacity to make that happen. He doubles down, he is so good at going after.

HANNITY: He is gotten rid of all these regulations. Haven't gotten to health care yet, but we will see what happens. This tax bill, I do like some aspects of it but this is going to help the economy. And in regulations, corporate tax, repatriation, energy independence.

BOSSIE: 3.3 percent growth, Sean for years, the eight years of Obama, we lived under stagnation, 1.2, 1.6. The new normal of our economy. No growth. Now the sheer will of Donald Trump's personality and his hope in.

HANNITY: Keeping businesses. Shaming them into investing in the country.

BOSSIE: That is right. The power of his pen. He has grown our economy single-handedly, and with his economic package, with this tax form package he is going to drive our economy into the next stratosphere.

HANNITY: What about Republicans being so weak Corey?

LEMON: You know I love working for Trump, because he so tough that he always doubles down, and what that means is he is taking those Republicans and he has dragged them to get tax reform done. We were at the lowest unemployment rate in 25 years. The highest home ownership. If the stock market, $6 billion more and because of Donald Trump, you know the numbers better than anybody.

HANNITY: I say them every night for year on purpose.

LEWANDOSKI: That is right.

HANNITY: So everybody would get it. Now it's changing.

LEWANDOSKI: Because don't forget, Donald Trump made the issue of illegal immigration a camping issue, that was something Republicans refused to do.

HANNITY: You guys are a part of history it called "Let Trump be Trump," Bookstores everywhere, my website hannity.com and amazon.com, this will be number one, that is my prediction. Good to see you both. When we come back, Obama's never ending obsession with me and Fox. I have a message for former President Obama.

HANNITY: We have highlighted many times on this program President Obama has been absolutely obsessed with Fox News and me. You may remember some of this.

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: In 2012, Latinos voted in record numbers. The next day, even Sean Hannity changed his mind and decided immigration reform was a good idea.

What are you doing, he said, Putin is what you call a leader. Mike Huckabee and Sean Hannity keep talking about his bare chest. Which is kind of weird. With respect to Sean Hannity, I didn't know he had invited me for a beer. His opinion of me does not seem to be very high. But I'm always good for a beer. I'll bet -- I'll put him up against Sean Hannity. He'll tear him up!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Was he threatening violence? Oh, my gosh. Apparently, Obama, I'm kidding even though he can't get over his obsession with Fox News. This is what he had to say at a political summit overseas in India. Really? He is obsessed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OBAMA: Those who watch Fox News and those who read The New York Times occupy completely different realities. I mean, if I watch Fox News, I wouldn't vote for me. Because there's this unrecognizable character. I remember when I was 9resident, every once and a while I would watch that and say who is that guy? Oh, this character named Barack Obama, he is portrayed in the weird ways and selective clips that come out, where the sentence isn't finished and then it's all edited and shaped to promote a certain story.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Not true. Pretty unbelievable. Listen, you're now citizen Barack Obama. Here's my advice to you. Get over it. Go give a speech. Go write a book that leftists will buy. Or write about Acorn, Linskey, and Reverend Wright (inaudible), go do that. As always thank you for being with us. We'll always be fair and balanced and not the destroy Trump media.



