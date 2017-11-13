Bush twins Jenna and Barbara on new book 'Sisters First'

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," November 13, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters long with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Juan Williams, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City and this is "The Five."

President Trump now on the final leg of his jam-packed 12 day trip to Asia, proud to give a progress report to the American people this morning, great day of bilateral meetings at the ASEAN Summit on trade which we are turning around to be great deals for our country. We'll be leaving the Philippines tomorrow after many days of constant meetings and work in order to MAGA. My promises are rapidly being fulfilled. The president also teasing a major announcement for Wednesday when he's home on North Korea and the outcome of his trade negotiations. And he's attempted to come, clear up some confusion about whether he accepts Vladimir Putin's denials that Russia meddled with our elections.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I believe that he feels that he and Russia did not meddle in the election. As to whether I believe it or not, I'm with our agencies, especially as currently constituted with their leadership. I believe in our intel agencies, our intelligence agencies. President Putin really feels, and he feels strongly, that he did not meddle in our elections. What he believes is what he believes. What I believe is that we have to get to work. Getting along with other nations is a good thing. Not a bad thing. Believe me.

WATTERS: Believe me. Dana, we were saying on Friday how flawless of a trip this was, and he held the mainstream media vultures at bay for the most part until this last comment or comments about Russia and Putin, how do you think he did?

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Well, I would say the trip was definitely a net positive for the president. And that positive -- one of the reasons he held the media at bay is because he physically held them at bay. They didn't have a lot of chance to talk to him. But when he did then address the Putin stuff on camera there, he makes a gesture that makes it clear that he kind of gets the situation better than when he's like offhandedly talking about it or in tweets because you could tell that -- OK, the distinction without a difference, there is actually a distinction and that he understands it. But then he's trying to figure out some way, I guess he believes, that he has to do this in order to work with Russia on many important issues, including North Korea, Iran, Syria, and there's other multiplying issues around Russia, including the old one like Ukraine.

I think that trip was excellent for relationship building. There was no drama. I think that the Asian countries were happy because pretty much the headlines were just -- there was not a lot there. I do think if he has a chance to go back at them, these issues about human rights are important, and he is the best person in the world to talk about them. He does it well. When he gave a speech at the U.N. and he was talking about the plight of the North Korean people, for example. Well, there are human that -- there human rights conditions that are important to address no matter where you're in the world. The president of the United States is in a unique position to do that. And I think he does well with the media and he should not keep them at bay so much.

WATTERS: OK. Gutfeld, how would you assess the president performance overseas?

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: My favorite part of the trip is the tweets he sent to North Korea. After little Kim called him an old lunatic, Trump goes, hey, I never called you short and fat. That's funny. But what's funnier is the meltdown among the left and the humorless schooled that celebrities and comedians have become. I mean, I always talk about the Wormer effect, that's the head of the college in Animal House. He was humorless and mean. That's always the Republican. And the liberals are always the people having fun. Trump has flipped this. So now whatever he does something everybody acts like dewormer. They're absolutely like apoplectic about a very funny tweet that actually lightened the tension. That was a joke that actually probably would make that little fat tyrant laugh.

The other thing too about this trip is that it brings up all the cognitive biases of both sides. So if you don't like Trump then you see everything as proof of his evil disposition. Like if he appears to be soft on Putin, it's because he likes strongmen, because he's just a jerk. But if you like Trump, you seem him as dealing in circumstances. He's saying like this is a weird world, different world, and you've got to get along with these people because ISIS has created a new spectrum of evil. For example, Duterte, he's a thug. He's made disgusting jokes, terrible jokes. He personally bragged about killing people. But ISIS has created a new spectrum of evil where Duterte used to be here but ISIS came along. So now maybe you've got to use this guy, Rodrigo, to deal with the worse evil because ISIS makes everybody look bad. It's redefined our spectrum of evil. So I think that Trump dealing with Putin and dealing with Duterte, I think that's how you say it, reflects a greater idea that he has about evil in the world. He knows that these guys may not be the greatest people, they might be thugs, but for now, we have to use them in order to fight this existential apocalyptic evil which is terror.

WATTERS: The enemy of my enemy is my friend, I think they say.

GUTFELD: I actually said that first.

WATTERS: Was that you?

WATTERS: That might have been Shakespeare.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: It is what Wikipedia said.

WATTERS: Kimberly, even if you dislike President Trump, you have to like some of these things that were announce, 37 major deals signed between the United States and the Chinese, worth an estimated $250 billion. That is a very, very large amount of money.

GUILFOYLE: Can you count that high?

WATTERS: No. I can't even count.

GUILFOYLE: I thought this was a very positive trip, like Dana said, overall. Very positive for the president. And I think it really highlights, again, that he does extremely well when he travels internationally. This was, you know, a very long trip, but nevertheless, I think he accomplished a lot and he's getting out there, and he's at his best when you get to know him and have the time with him, one-on-one, interpersonal, especially with the world leaders. So he manages to be able to meet with the leaders in Asia, but also to be able to have the kind of face time with Vladimir Putin as well. So you know -- given the fact that this was already something that was kind of a highly volatile relationship in terms of the media, the way they've covered it, it actually ended up being OK, a lot better than I thought it would with the two of them having the personal interaction. I thought it might take even more heat because they like to read into -- he's best friends. Remember during the debate with Hillary Clinton, it's like he's by best friend. Maybe now, I don't know. They seem to be getting along. And then they have their little matching outfits.

WATTERS: Vey cute outfits.

GUILFOYLE: My gosh, right?

WATTERS: All they did was talk about, Juan, was this silly handshake at the end that the president was supposed to go like this and he made this funny face, and then the media made fun -- there it is. Say very uncomfortable because he's not the most flexible person.

GUTFELD: And taller than everybody else.

WATTERS: Very tall, right.

WATTERS: That's true. Very flexible -- most flexible. People say his flexibility is his strongest suit, Kimberly. And then koi pond thing about that fake news scandal, Juan. How would you assess the president's trip? Can you say one nice thing?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: One nice thing? Yeah, gosh, I think being his age and lasting this long -- this is 12 days, that's pretty good. I think that's impressive.

WATTERS: Nicely underhanded.

WILLIAMS: But I would say that the way I look at this trip, there're two things that he went to accomplish. One, North Korea. We're going into Asia and you've got to deal with the Chinese, and you've got to get help to stop North Korea. That would be number one goal. Number two, trade. Well, when I look at North Korea, I don't see anything. In fact, it looks to me like he failed to get, so far as I know, any of us know, Vladimir Putin to say I'm going to join with the Chinese in terms of enforcing some kind of embargo, sanctions on North Korea. To the contrary, Russia has been undermining us and undermining our policy.

And the second thing, I say with regard to trade, the most stunning part was he leaves, and 11 other countries that were involved in the Trans- Pacific Partnership, the TPP, say, yeah, we'll do this deal. I will do it with China. I think, oh, my God. Wait a second. This is short-term thinking about sort of isolationism, and make America great again, and we are just ceding authority because authority conveys not only economic consequence but military control in Asia. And we are pulling back from that at the very consequential moment. So I have trouble with that.

Now, the final thing to say is about Putin. He goes over there and he says to the world, oh, you know, I think Putin's feelings are a little hurt. He really -- says he didn't have anything to do with that. He didn't have any impact on the American election. And then invites the controversy you pick on the president say, oh, gee, the press they're always going after. You guys are so mean. But he said this, Jesse. And he goes and he says that our former head of CIA and national intelligence are a bunch of hacks. Wait a minute. Who side is he on?

WATTERS: Wait a second, the former CIA director, Brennan, got played by Putin.

WATTERS: And then they brought up Assad. He bought a fake dossier from the Russians. President Trump guess for the transition and said here you go, Mr. President. That sounds like getting played to me.

WILLIAMS: First of all, he didn't bring any fake dossier. The second thing -- the lies that Putin had told include the Malaysia Airlines -- you know, 290 people dying, that's Putin lying. Putin's lying about invading Crimea, that's a lot. So he says I believe the liar, not my American intelligence agencies?

WATTERS: Well, he's not the CIA director anymore isn't he, Kimberly?

GUILFOYLE: No, he's not. But, I mean, you know, listen, I don't know that we want to applaud Putin for being a good liar.

WATTERS: That's what he does.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. Well, I mean, he is, you know, former KGB. So this is somebody who is trained to be duplicitous and was very good at doing this. And so now, you know -- but, I mean, President Trump, I think he's going to be just fine to handle him and knows who he's dealing with.

GUTFELD: Trump's transparency makes every vulnerability observable. There's nothing hidden. So we are cognizant that this could be a problem, and so our eyes are on this. Whereas a lot of the vulnerabilities that had to do with President Obama were not observable. The backroom deals with Iran or dealing with Cuba, we're not observable. He was played by number of countries. And if you played America it's hard to do that with Trump, because Trump -- it's fairly transparent. We're all talking about it. There might be something going on which may be a guard rail against his being played.

WATTERS: There you go. The most transparent president we've ever had. Gutfeld said it. Lots more to come on The Five. Two special guests join us later, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush. Next, a black professor poses a very controversial question in a New York Times op-ed. Can his children be friends with white people? Wow. We'll debate it up next.

WILLIAMS: An op-ed in Saturday's New York Times is causing quite a stir. The author of the piece is a black law professor at Yeshiva University in New York. Ekow Yankah, a dad who poses this question in the wake of the summer violence in Charlottesville, quote, can my children be friends with white people, end quote. Yankah writes, quote, I will have to discuss with my boys whether they can truly be friends with white people. History has provided little reason for people of color to trust white people in this way, and these recent months have put in the starkest relief the contempt with which the country measures the value of racial minorities. So the reason this has caused quite a stir, as I grasp it, is that people see him as somehow caught up in Trump derangement syndrome for saying this. The Daily calls it and say, oh, he's just simply trying to shame white people for being white. Basically people are saying, well, especially on the conservative side, we don't buy it. What do you say, Greg?

GUTFELD: This is great advice for a kid. Steer clear of people who look different from you. I think Martin Luther King said that, right? This is a great building block to teach kids into turning into adult violent separatist. But you know what's interesting, Jordan Peterson who is a psychologist and a great speaker, talks about this interesting fact that there are greater differences among individuals in a group then differences between two groups. Meaning, like, if you take whites and blacks, there are more similarities between those two groups then the individuals within those groups. Probably because we're all human, in case we forgot. But the fact is, there could be comparatively large differences between these groups, but they still have more in common than the people within the group. You know this in your daily life. That you have somebody that you may be -- they may be white, they may be female, and there are differences. But compared to larger groups, group to group, they're very similar because we are human beings. This is a fact, a biological fact. And denying it.

WILLIAMS: What is the point -- your argument is.

GUTFELD: The point is this person is saying they are different from you. No, they are not. You have more in common as a group then you do within your own group. He's saying that white people are different from you. Stay away from them. Biologically wrong.

GUILFOYLE: You and Juan have a lot in common now, especially more due to the mustache.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: This is bad makeup. I shaved. How dare you? You are such a little traitor.

WILLIAMS: There we go. All right. So Dana, Al Sharpton says race relations more toxic under Trump. Seventy percent of Americans in the NBC-Wall Street Journal poll said race relations are worse today than they've been.

PERINO: Well, actually.

GUTFELD: Who started that?

PERINO: Yeah. If you look at the polling from the last eight years, people felt like it was worse. Race relations were worse after eight years of President Obama. And so, we're not just trending in the right direction, I guess, if people feel this way.

WILLIAMS: You mean, Sharpton.

GUTFELD: Sharpton, that's what I've said.

PERINO: I saw this article yesterday, saw the headlines. I didn't even bother reading it. I blew right by it because I thought it's just bait for us to have more divisions. It's not my personal experience. Remember, I was in Denver, Colorado, where they first started busing in order to desegregate the schools. I've bused 25 miles -- my experience there was that -- yes, I was different but I made friends, so even as a kid. I blew right by it because I think they're just trying to bait us.

WILLIAMS: So Jesse, this fit in with something that fascinated me last couple of weeks, which is polls that indicate -- for example, here's one it's from Pew, it says -- and Robert Wood Johnson, 55 percent of white people think America discriminates against them.

WATTERS: Well, I'm not going to speak for all white people. But I personally, as a straight white male, do not feel discriminated against in any way. I think I have things pretty good, so I'm not going to buy into that. I could see why some people on a lower socioeconomic level may feel that they, because of quotas, or affirmative action, or getting passed over for someone else when it comes to admissions or job openings based on race, I understand that. But I think in general, white people don't need to complain too much in this country. I feel sorry for this author. I feel sorry for his children. I take pity on this guy. To say your child should discriminate against innocent children because their white goes against everything America stands for.

And then, it's exactly what Democrats say about Trump, is that Trump doesn't feel comfortable around people that look differently than they do. Imagine if the headline also was, should I let my children be friends with Muslims? Could you imagine that and the New York Times running that just because 0.0001 percent of Muslims turn out to be terrorists. It's crazy. The guy is conflating his false idea of Trump as a racist with all white people. And I can say as a white person, it's probably safe to say most white people don't walk around thinking about how they can wield power over black America. It does not happen, Juan. I can almost guarantee it. And this is what this guy says in the op-ed.

WILLIAMS: So Kimberly, picking up on what Jesse signed up. Part of what he says is that when white people are -- act as apologists for Trump, that they dismissed all of the racial anger and statements coming from Trump. And they say, oh, that's just P.C. Trump just speaks that way. But to people of color, it's threatening. What do you think?

GUILFOYLE: Look, I always want to try to appreciate and understand people's different perspectives based on their personal experiences, their familial relationships. Their relations in the community. But what I do try to strive for, like Martin Luther King did, is to try to unite us as a people, as a country, with all the wonderful things that we have in common, and shared history, and move towards that, versus dividing. And speaking of the professor, he we'll be on with Tucker Carlson tonight. So we're going to hear from him directly and see if he has -- what's his thoughts and opinions based on writing this, and see what kind of feedback he's been getting.

GUTFELD: But they don't take that view when you do that and say they're just showing a group shot.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: I don't say I disagree with everything you say, but thanks for coming on the show.

GUTFELD: The thing is, the end result of a column like this is if you don't have dialogue, you will have tribal war. We know that. Because dialogue is necessarily -- you need that to prevent violence. So if you remove dialogue, you will have tribal war.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think one thing we can see from the polls is race relations are at an odd moment with this president. Coming up, GQ names Colin Kaepernick citizen of the year. Wow. I have a hunch Mr. Gutfeld has something to say about that.

GUTFELD: I do.

WILLIAMS: How about, Kimberly? How about, Jesse? How about, Dana? But Greg's monologue is next.

GUTFELD: You know it's the end of the year when magazines give out awards to get publicity for their dying industry. The whole point: free press which sells more copies. It's true, you do get the press. But I doubt it sells copies.

First, GQ made Colin Kaepernick citizen of the year for obviously taking the knee. He got the press, but he drove NFL viewers away. GQ seems poised to copy him.

Then there's Glamour. Glamour naming Linda Sarsour as one of their women of the year. Sarsour championed sharia law. And once brutally mocked women brave enough to challenge it, including a victim of female genital mutilation. How is that pro-woman? Who's doing Glamour's research? Hamas?

So why would editors make such choices? Well, they're not just expressing admiration. They're desperate to publicly express their own moral correctness, elevating their position among their liberal peers. It's "please see how aware I am of social justice issues." Such actions bring good feelings from the identity politics set, but it's a political sugar rush: the feeling fades fast, and then you're left alone and broke. Case in point, look at Teen Vogue, or don't look at it, after deciding to embrace progressive politics, they had to close its print edition, costing 80 jobs. All for a desperate stab at social relevance.

I'd tell GQ to learn from that mistake, but judging from their past political stances, I doubt they'd listen. They put the ass in ascot.

So anyway, what are your thoughts, Dana?

PERINO: Well, I'm going to ask you, like does this kind of thing work for them? Because you know the publishing industry better that I do.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: It's a way to maybe get some cachet with advertisers to see how relevant they are, but you're alienating half your audience right then and there. There are a lot of guys who -- GQ -- football were ticked off. There are women -- I don't know who reads Glamour anymore. I stopped reading it.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I get it for the makeup tips. They have a whole section on mustaches.

PERINO: I guess it's not that surprising. It's like when the Times does their person of the year.

GUTFELD: Yeah, yeah.

PERINO: . something that a little bit edgy or -- remember.

GUTFELD: Edgy to them.

PERINO: -- Ed Snowden as person of the year. I thought it was interesting that he declines to do interviews. He didn't do an interview for this piece. He's basically letting it ride.

GUTFELD: He's got a book tour.

GUILFOYLE: He's got an exclusive.

GUTFELD: We've got to move, Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes. I'm going to invoke The View rule, which is I would like to be in GQ one day, so I'm not going to come too hard on the magazine.

GUTFELD: You will never be in GQ. Take that as a compliment. You will never be in GQ.

WATTERS: Oh, too bad. Well, maybe if I do, I'm going to hold that up. But I will say in general that what they do is the left will lionize these America haters. And like a Cindy Sheehan, or the guy that was on the cover of Rolling Stone, the Boston Bomber, or Keith Olbermann, or someone like that. And they'll be the flavor of the month, and the media will milk them, and they will profit for them, and then they'll just discard them, and then, you know, they'll be in the left-wing media hall of fame. But these awards don't mean anything anymore as they used to because you said in the monologue, the industry is dying. But what kind of citizen was Kaepernick this year? He didn't work. He was unemployed, and the only thing he did was sue the NFL. J.J. Watt, he, I think, raised $37 million for hurricane victims. That's a lot of money. I don't know how much Kaepernick donated -- oh, wait, actually I found something, Kaepernick donated $25,000 to a group that celebrates cop killers.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, gosh.

WATTERS: So if you put that on balance, I really just don't see who the real citizen of the year is.

GUTFELD: J.J. Watt.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, well, I mean, look, this is -- to me, I can't even believe they made this choice. But then again, like you said, when you look at "Rolling Stone" with Tsarnaev, et cetera. So it just seems very sensational and just really trying to be self-promotional. Shock value.

And then like you said, he didn't interview for it, but he provided connections to friends and people that could talk for him. He didn't want to provide any quotes. OK. He posed for the picture, et cetera, OK, great. He still doesn't have a job.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: Right?

GUTFELD: You know, Juan, I don't -- I could understand Kaepernick, to a degree, because it's raising the issue, which everybody loved. But Sarsour, I mean -- Glamour is supposed to be a feminist magazine -- they claim to be -- for women. And they are elevating a woman who thinks Sharia Law is the way to go. Crazy.

WILLIAMS: To me that's crazy, but I must say, the reason is not -- the reason they're putting her out there is not what you're citing. It's because she was an organizer of that large march back in January, anti- Trump women's march.

GUILFOYLE: You can't parcel it out. She's still for Sharia Law.

GUTFELD: She's for Sharia Law.

WILLIAMS: I'm sorry?

GUTFELD: She's for Sharia Law. I mean, you can't just say, "She did this march."

WILLIAMS: But I think this is -- in other words, they are focusing on the fact that she has become a major organizer. She's an American-born Palestinian, a Palestinian...

GUTFELD: She's a fascist.

WILLIAMS: And she is somebody who has been now, as a pretty young age, rising up as a star in terms of the women's movement.

GUTFELD: A fascist star.

WILLIAMS: Well, that's their mistake.

GUILFOYLE: Misguided and ill-informed.

WILLIAMS: But in this moment, when we're talking about women as a major political force...

GUTFELD: You don't need this kind of woman female leader.

WILLIAMS: Fine.

GUTFELD: Women do not need -- if you ever heard what she said about these Muslims, it would make you sick.

WILLIAMS: I would agree, because it involves the mutilation stuff...

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: ... which is just beyond...

GUTFELD: Exactly.

WILLIAMS: ... my tolerance. But I just say that I think we have a different point of view on Kaepernick, because when GQ honored Kaepernick, they said -- and some of his friends say -- this is a guy that would be making millions. And therefore, he's given up money. He would be prominent. He'd have a job.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: Right? And he's given that up. So he has been self-sacrificing, from the magazine, from his friends' point of view. And I think people put them in line with people like Muhammad Ali who gave up three years in his prime to protest against the Vietnam War.

GUILFOYLE: He's self-destructive. He's self-destructive, and he wants to be a starter. Well, put up numbers like a starter and then maybe somebody would, you know, pay you and play you. You ruined the 49ers, which I'm still mad about that.

GUTFELD: I know.

WILLIAMS: But that's not fair, because in fact, he's better than people who are being hired right now to play football.

GUTFELD: All right. I've got to go. By the way, I just got drafted.

GUILFOYLE: The NFL isn't an entitlement program. Not everyone gets to be a starting QB.

GUTFELD: We're going to squeeze in a few more people to this table. The Bush twins, Jenna and Barbara, join us in studio next.

GUILFOYLE: Our next guests were first granddaughters who then became first daughters. But before it all, they were sisters first. Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush write about their unbreakable bond and what it was like growing up in the public eye in a touching new memoir, "Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life."

We are thrilled to have them here with us on "The Five." Fantastic to have. You've already been broken in right before, on the commercial break.

WATTERS: Not yet.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. Enter "Watters' World."

So I have to ask you, did you guys talk about this, say, like, for a few years? Did you say, "I'm going to wait until a certain period of time passed" or you were of a certain age before you decided to work and collaborate on this together?

JENNA BUSH HAGER, CO-AUTHOR, "SISTERS FIRST": Well, we didn't always dream of writing a book. It's not a typical political memoir. We're too young for that, I think.

But when I had my second baby girl, my mom had the thought of sending a baby picture of the two of us to Mila, my oldest, and so that we could talk about the awesomeness it is to have a sister. And the more we talked to Mila about it, the more we sort of talked about our narrative and realized that, in awkward moments like some of the ones you showed on inauguration, or normal everyday moments, having each other with such a gift.

WATTERS: Well, speaking of awkward moments. So I get...

J. BUSH: Take it back to you.

WATTERS: I said, "Jenna, can you please sign the book for me?" And she takes my pen and she says, "What's your name again?" Ouch, Jenna. Ouch.

J. BUSH: I don't know what to say.

PERINO: Jesse, I'll update you later (ph).

WATTERS: And I read the -- you know, since you're a twin, I read the book twice. And -- because I wanted to hear both of your voices. Not everybody on this table read the whole book.

GUTFELD: Thanks a lot, Kilmeade. That's Kilmeade.

WATTERS: And I wanted to ask you. I know you guys got in trouble when you guys were at the White House. And that was -- it was mostly you.

J. BUSH: No, I'm like, are you all nice around here?

WATTERS: What was it like -- what was it like, you know, getting in trouble when you had that kind of spotlight on you?

J. BUSH: Well, it wasn't always that much fun, but at the same time, I'm so lucky we had the parents we did. Because they allowed us to be ourselves. There was -- maybe you had a level of perfection for us.

WATTERS: I have very high standards.

J. BUSH: But we didn't. Our parents didn't make us feel that way, which is a blessing. Because I do think that kids, whether you're the president's children or not, are allowed to make mistakes.

PERINO: But you didn't really get in -- I mean, like, all things being said, it wasn't that big a trouble.

J. BUSH: Well, underage drinking. We ordered a margarita.

PERINO: It's not that big a deal.

J. BUSH: Did you order a margarita before you were 21.

WATTERS: Never. No, I've been dry before 21, Jenna. Everybody knows that.

PERINO: I wanted to hear you tell the story about what it was like when your dad told you that he was going to run for president and what you thought.

BARBARA BUSH, CO-AUTHOR, "SISTERS FIRST": We didn't react very well. We made a public apology six days ago to our father for our reaction.

J. BUSH: We feel bad about it.

B. BUSH: We were 16. We feel terrible. We burst into tears at the exact same moment.

J. BUSH: As only twins can.

B. BUSH: It's our secret magic twin power. And we told him he was going to lose.

WATTERS: Oh, wow.

J. BUSH: And then we told him he was going to ruin our life. But we quickly...

B. BUSH: None of which happened.

J. BUSH: No. We quickly realize the privilege it is to live history. I know you feel the same way.

GUILFOYLE: So incredible.

GUTFELD: Hey, so I've watched a lot of horror movies. And horror movies are where you get a lot of the eternal truths. And one of the eternal truths is twins, generally female twins, are evil. Whenever they show up in a horror movie, they always sing together. They can read each other's minds. So I was curious, which one of you is the evil twin?

B. BUSH: Neither.

GUTFELD: No, no, no, no. I bet there was some sibling rivalry here. There was a point where you hated each other. Correct?

J. BUSH: No. We had a rocky 13th year.

B. BUSH: Yes.

J. BUSH: But we never hated each other. I think, luckily, because we weren't compared, except for again, by people that didn't know us. But our parents...

GUTFELD: Did you guys have bunk beds?

J. BUSH: No.

GUTFELD: No bunk beds?

J. BUSH: We had twin beds next to each other.

GUTFELD: Well, that's close enough.

J. BUSH: Twin beds because we're twins. Get it?

GUTFELD: So I think you're the evil twin. I think you are.

B. BUSH: Why do you think so?

GUTFELD: Because you're more quiet. She talks and then you do evil things in the background.

B. BUSH: Like what?

GUTFELD: I don't know. I'm scared, personally. I don't want to end up in a well.

B. BUSH: I have to say, we're kind of scared, too.

WATTERS: Who do you like more, Gutfeld or me now?

J. BUSH: You.

WATTERS: Thank you.

B. BUSH: Actually he's our favorites. (GESTURES AT JUAN WILLIAMS)

GUILFOYLE: Juan. So good.

WATTERS: No one has ever said that before at this table.

WILLIAMS: That's not true.

GUILFOYLE: Juan, do you have something sweet to say?

WILLIAMS: Yes. Well, no, I have two things...

J. BUSH: Now he has something mean to say.

WILLIAMS: No, it's not, but I have two interesting -- I thought they were two interesting things there for me. One was, I know your grandmother, and your grandmother in this story finds the two of you in the White House basement, bowling. And why don't you tell the story?

J. BUSH: Well, we wanted to order a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

B. BUSH: We'd never been to the White House before. We were seven. We heard that it had a bowling alley. So we went there.

J. BUSH: With the phone.

B. BUSH: There was a phone on the wall, so we picked it up.

GUILFOYLE: That's hilarious.

J. BUSH: We called and ordered a peanut butter and jelly. And then we were waiting for it. And it wasn't the peanut butter and jelly. It was our grandmother who came down, and she said, "Under no circumstances will you order food here. This is not a hotel. This is a temporary house, and you will treat it with respect." So we never ordered...

B. BUSH: We never knew what it tasted like.

WILLIAMS: And the other one, Barbara, is for you, named for your grandma.

B. BUSH: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Which is this amazing moment. Because we're going through all the sexual harassment stuff in America today. So you're at dinner with Berlusconi and your mom. And tell them what happened.

B. BUSH: Well, it was lunch. And he showed a lot of affection for me and told me that I should have children with his son and, better yet, with him.

GUTFELD: Wow.

WATTERS: Wow.

B. BUSH: But I was with the entire U.S. Olympics Committee and my mother, so I didn't feel threatened in any way. But I did think it was shocking. It was just one moment that happened.

WILLIAMS: What did you say in that situation?

B. BUSH: Well, I...

WILLIAMS: This could be like -- this could be a diplomatic flareup if you say the wrong thing to him.

B. BUSH: Well, everyone with me sort of -- luckily, everyone protected me and laughed and made jokes in terms of it being ridiculous.

WATTERS: You say, "My father will bomb Italy."

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh.

PERINO: In three, two, one.

GUILFOYLE: All right, OK. Well, you guys are going to stay with us. You've made it through so far. Right?

J. BUSH: So far, so good.

GUILFOYLE: Hang in there. Bush strong.

All right. Please stay with us. Ahead, Barbara and Jenna will answer some of your burning questions. You don't want to miss it. Stay with us, next.

PERINO: All right. We're back now with Jenna and Barbara Bush, authors of the new best seller, "Sisters First." We've got some questions from -- for them that you posted on our Facebook page. So let's begin, and either one of you can answer.

OK. "Did your dad or grandfather ever bring back a souvenir from one of their presidential trips that you still have today?" And that's from Alex G.

J. BUSH: No.

B. BUSH: No.

GUTFELD: A human ear?

PERINO: You don't keep things?

J. BUSH: They're all in the library.

B. BUSH: They're in the library. You can't...

PERINO: Do you have any favorite gifts from the library?

B. BUSH: We're never going to get them.

J. BUSH: No.

PERINO: No?

J. BUSH: You can't keep them.

PERINO: You can't keep them. That's right.

WATTERS: Ethics laws.

PERINO: All right. Kayden C. (ph) asks, "What was dating like in the White House?"

B. BUSH: Awkward.

J BUSH: Awkward.

B. BUSH: But Jenna got married.

J. BUSH: Yes, I met my husband there. And we used to not tell people that for some reason. But Henry has all these hilarious -- he's the comedic foil in the book. He has these hilarious stories. On our second date, his car ran out of gas and slowly started inching toward the Secret Service car. Luckily, the Secret Service car was fine, and his was the one that was damaged. But...

GUTFELD: Can I hop onto that question? Did you ever -- did either of you ever do anything that -- in the White House that you've kept secret from your mom and dad?

WATTERS: And you want to say right now on network television?

J. BUSH: That we want to....

B. BUSH: No, not that I can think of.

J. BUSH: Our parents knew us pretty well.

GUILFOYLE: Like a twin confessional.

PERINO: OK, Debbie M. says, "I loved your dad's sense of humor. Is he always funny?"

J. BUSH: Yes.

B. BUSH: Yes.

J. BUSH: He likes self-deprecating humor. He likes for himself, as you know, he likes to make fun of himself and he also likes when we sort of worry about him, too.

B. BUSH: He likes to laugh.

PERINO: All right. About your mom, is she funny?

J. BUSH: I think so.

B. BUSH: She's funny.

J. BUSH: But not in the exact same way.

B. BUSH: In a drier way.

PERINO: It's quiet, and then it will sneak up on you.

All right. Douglas S. asks, "How many times were you able to give Secret Service detail the slip?"

J. BUSH: Really only once. Barbara gave the slip. Do you want to say?

B. BUSH: It was a big slip. I was going through -- I was with friends. We were going through the Holland Tunnel, and they didn't have an EZ Pass. And we kept going.

J. BUSH: Barbara didn't realize.

B. BUSH: It was an accidental slip. And then two hours later -- and then it was on the cover of the "National Enquirer."

GUTFELD: Secret Service didn't have a EZ Pass?

B. BUSH: I think the next day it was fixed.

GUTFELD: What kind of Secret Service is that? I have an EZ Pass, and I don't even have a car.

GUILFOYLE: You don't have a car.

GUTFELD: I put it on my head. It's great. Saves a lot of time.

WILLIAMS: I'm curious now, so how old are you now?

WATTERS: You can't ever ask a woman that question, Juan. Juan, please.

WILLIAMS: The reason I'm asking is...

GUILFOYLE: Jesse's back in first place.

J. BUSH: Yes, Jesse's in first place.

WILLIAMS: ... right now Ivanka -- Ivanka works for her dad.

J. BUSH: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Would you have worked for your dad?

B. BUSH: We were 18.

J. BUSH: We were 18.

WILLIAMS: Well, that is why I asked.

WATTERS: Child labor laws, Juan.

J. BUSH: And also, I don't think he wanted us to work for him.

PERINO: They are the age now that Ivanka is.

WILLIAMS: That's why -- that's why I'm asking.

J. BUSH: I don't think he would have wanted us to work for him. Probably not.

B. BUSH: I mean, we also are interested in other things.

J. BUSH: They were in the family business together before. You know, we've never worked with our dad.

GUILFOYLE: That's a really good point.

WILLIAMS: And the tension between Trump and Bushes, is that a problem for you?

WATTERS: Wow, Juan.

PERINO: How would it be a problem for them?

WATTERS: You were worried about Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: That's not a Facebook question, Juan.

PERINO: That's not a problem for children, I don't think, usually.

GUTFELD: What about the children?

PERINO: What about the children? OK, last one. From Kathy Ann: "What was the best and worst thing about being the first daughters and granddaughters?" Which you write about in here.

J. BUSH: Definitely, that we -- the best thing was that our parents took us along everywhere. We got to travel to Africa with the unveiling of Petfor (ph). Barbara went to five continents.

PERINO: Didn't you go to the Olympics?

B. BUSH: I went to the Olympics in Beijing. We traveled everywhere. And especially when you're -- we were in college and right out of college. So that's when you're trying to figure out how you want to be in the world. And so they really opened the world up to us, which was such a gift.

GUTFELD: You could cut in line at amusement parks, right? You never had to wait in line. Like if you went to Disneyland or Six Flags...

J. BUSH: I don't think we ever took advantage of that.

GUTFELD: That's the first thing I would do.

WATTERS: Shut the whole place down.

GUTFELD: I'd want it for myself. Forget the bowling alley. I would go to Disney World.

GUILFOYLE: There is no line when they go, Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: My favorite thing in the book, though, was the thing about the bumper sticker. And I think Americans would understand how self- depreciating your dad can be if you tell...

PERINO: Deprecating.

GUILFOYLE: Deprecating.

J. BUSH: I was like, what?

PERINO: Not depreciate. Do you want to tell the story real quick?

J. BUSH: Well -- do you?

B. BUSH: Not really.

Read the book and you'll know the story.

PERINO: They've got that down. OK, thanks so much, Barbara and Jenna, joining us today. Don't forget to buy a copy of their new book. It's called "Sisters First." And "One More Thing" is up next.

WATTERS: It's time now for "One More Thing." I will begin.

So Gutfeld is very cranky and anxious when he flies. We found a solution.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There's a high-definition touchscreen display that's bigger than my TV at home. There's a minibar. You want to relax? Try the zero-gravity seat position. Or, if you want to sleep, well, this is better than lying on a fairy tale cloud. There's even technology that lets you choose what sort of lighting you'd like, what sort of temperature. It has a top speed of 700 miles an hour!

WATTERS: There you go. So Emirates has a new airline deal. And it's $9,000 for a first-class seat. Gutfeld can afford it. And they have all sorts of accoutrements and state-of-the-art deals.

GUTFELD: Do I have my own bathroom?

WATTERS: I believe you do, Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: Excellent.

WATTERS: That's all that counts.

GUTFELD: It does. I'll be in there immediately.

PERINO: Everyone will be very happy.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

WATTERS: Juan.

PERINO: I don't understand why you did that as a "One More Thing." That's weird.

WATTERS: Because I had a dog video (ph). Juan.

WILLIAMS: So I'm a little different today. A major new museum opening in Washington, D.C., this week, already causing controversy. The 430,000 square-foot Museum of the Bible, one of the largest assemblies of biblical artifacts. It's funded in part by the founders of Hobby Lobby. And I'm sure you're going to member they were involved in the Supreme Court case over employers providing insurance coverage for contraception.

But the museum's president says the institution has no sectarian or evangelical agenda. They just want to get people excited about the Bible. So with the holidays around the corner, I think you'd better get tickets early for this one, because believe me, from everything everybody is saying, it's an extravaganza of biblical proportions.

WATTERS: Throw that one in there.

PERINO: That looks great.

WATTERS: Dana.

PERINO: That makes my "One More Thing" look kind of small. But anyway, you know the new iPhone update? Was it driving you crazy? When you went to type "I" and it would turn into the "A" with the square? Yesterday fans at Ohio State decided to get back at Apple a little bit. When people started chanting O-H-I-O, which they usually do, "Ohio," with the cards, they replaced the "I" with an "A" so that they could stick it in Apple's eye.

Ohio State also trounced Michigan State, 48-3. So they had a good day all around.

GUILFOYLE: It took them a while to fix that. It was, like, a few days.

PERINO: Yes, pretty annoying.

WATTERS: All right. Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: All right. It's time for...

GUTFELD: Greg's Bulldog on a Swing News.

GUTFELD: All right. Let's roll the tape.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh.

GUTFELD: There it is, everybody, bulldog on a swing. This is breaking news. We're going live right now. This bulldog has been on a swing for quite some time. Not planning to get off. Bulldog on a swing. Breaking news.

PERINO: That's not a bulldog.

GUTFELD: It's a pug. What difference does it make? It's just a dog in a swing. Look how much fun he's having.

PERINO: Why wouldn't you say...

GUTFELD: Looks like he's coming right at you, doesn't he, Dana?

PERINO: It's pretty cute. Why wouldn't you call it "Pug on a Swing News"?

GUTFELD: Because I didn't have time to look at it.

WATTERS: You're critical of people's "One More Things" today.

GUTFELD: A pug and a bulldog.

GUILFOYLE: It's a little different spectacle. Completely different breed of dog.

WATTERS: How dare you? All right. Kimberly, what do we have?

GUILFOYLE: OK. Obviously, something much better.

GUTFELD: It's a French bulldog.

GUILFOYLE: Thank you, Greg. That was weird. OK, so this is...

GUTFELD: It's a French bulldog.

GUILFOYLE: Somebody put a muzzle on him. All right.

GUTFELD: I enjoy that.

GUILFOYLE: This is -- I know you do.

This is a follow-up on a story that I shared with you a couple weeks. Rob Jones is a Marine who lost both his legs in Afghanistan. He set out to complete 31 marathons in 31 cities, 31 days and he succeeded.

WATTERS: Wow.

GUILFOYLE: He finished in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, which was also Veterans Day, so that was fantastic. When he finished, he said, "I decided I would create the story of a veteran who was wounded and thrived from that. I think I accomplished the mission."

He had a lifetime goal of raising a million dollars for veterans' charities, and as of this early Saturday afternoon, 812.2 mile run had raised roughly $135,000 so far for veterans groups. Well done, Rob. And we look forward to seeing what you do next.

WATTERS: That's amazing. But makes me feel very lazy and unaccomplished. Thank you very much, Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: It shows.

WATTERS: All right. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" up next.

